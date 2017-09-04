Competition – good for thee, but not for me

It’s fascinating you know. Banks, electricity, petrol, supermarkets. Ask the politicians what is the problem and they will tell you that there is a lack of competition or insufficient competition that leads to bad consumer outcomes and a lack of innovation. And the remedy? Usually demands for more competition, more regulation and more interventionist regulators (ACCC free range egg labeling anyone?)

Let’s just ignore for the moment that these particular sectors are already highly regulated and have the concentrated market structures they have, generally, because of the HUGE regulatory barriers to entry and the HUGE regulatory returns to scale. Consider the cost of feeding and watering the brigades of external lawyers, accounting advisors and compliance officers necessary to operate one of these business and then consider how big the business needs to be to cover these costs BEFORE even paying rent and other salaries. The banks spend billions, literally billions of dollars every year to comply with existing laws and regulations. And this is before the MBT – Morrison Bank Tax and GST and company taxes.

Before talking about customers and customer outcomes, it is worth noting that the view of too many is that banks are there to employ compliance staff and generate tax revenues first and foremost.

Yes. In the same way that there are people who argue that the solution to too much debt is more debt, there are people who argue that the solution to too much regulation is even more regulation. That’s right. The solution insufficient competition caused by regulation and regulatory barriers to entry is to have even more regulation and even higher regulatory barriers to entry. Who would have though that asking a regulator what to do would deliver more regulation and asking a legislator what to do would deliver more legislation.

Ok. Fine. What about other services, where consumer outcomes are also poor and where there is a lack of innovation? What about the markets for education and health services? Oddly, in those are, the solution seldom seems to be about enabling and promoting competition but rather the elimination of competition and statutory price increases (delivered by ever increasing government allocations).

For some people, when it comes to schools and healthcare, models to promote competition such as vouchers or charter schools or private hospitals or private health insurance are decried as near treasonous. They are the ideas that dare not speak their name.

Could it be that the loudest advocates for eliminating and preventing competition in education (school and university) and healthcare are beneficiaries of the lack of competition? Could it be?

Could it equally be that those sectors which are protected from competition by regulation (education and healthcare) are also highly unionised and VERY influential withing certain political parties? Could it be?

As offensive as the fight to eliminate competition from certain service sectors is, it is the fight to eliminate competition from the political sector that is the most damaging and pernicious.

Have a look at the “deals” done to change senate voting to make it harder for smaller parties to get elected. Have a look at the factional control exercised by minority groups within the Labor Party, the Liberal Party and the Greens. What better demonstration than within the NSW branch of the Liberal Party which recently voted to implement competition (plebiscites) into candidate pre-selection only to have certain factional leaders commit to ignore and obfuscate the vote of the many.

Competition for thee, but not for me.

If competition is good for banking, electricity and petrol, it is certainly good for education and healthcare. And absolutely certainly good for the political sector which is fundamentally about the competition of ideas.

