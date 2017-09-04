According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, today. the 4th of September 2017 is Equal Pay Day.

To counter the fraud perpetrated by this tax payer funded agency, Spartacus declares today Equal Truth Day.

Being Equal Pay Day today, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency reports that:

Using Average Weekly Earnings data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) calculates the national gender pay gap to be 15.3% for full-time employees, a difference of $251.20 per week.

And based on this, Workplace Gender Equality Agency Director Libby Lyons said:

the persistent gender pay gap reflects the barriers women face in accessing equivalent pay packets to men.

What a load of rubbish.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) states that:

The data used by WGEA for calculating the national gender pay gap is the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Full-Time Adult Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings Trend series from the Australian Weekly Earnings (AWE) survey.

Did anyone notice the slight of hand? Well. The The Workplace Gender Equality Agency analysis does not adjust for different or like for like roles.

Let’s just review the case here. Apparently, based on the data, women earn less than men. But this is based on data that does not account for what the actual jobs are or about experience. Total male income divided by the number of males and total female income divided by the number of females.

(By the way, where are alleged statistics on pay disparities for transgender and intersex workers relative to male and female? Come on gender social justice warriors. Lift your game.)

At question is whether a female school teacher should earn the same as a male doctor? Perhaps in the Soviet Union or in an socialist nirvana. But at the moment, our “free-ish” society has deemed otherwise. Is that fair? I will leave it others to make such assessments.

There is no evidence that economy wide, a male doctor with 10 years experience earns 15% more than a female doctor with 10 years experience. No data. Nil. Nada. There is similarly no evidence that a male school teacher with 10 years experience earns more than a female teacher with 10 years experience.

When males and females are compared on a like for like basis, there is negligible difference in pay. Adjust for qualification, experience, continuity of services and hours worked and there is no story.

But never let an abuse of data get in the way of a good social justice narrative. Just check the the Huffington Post,

So much for the labour movement’s objective of comparative wage justice – equal pay for an equal day’s work. What a sham!

By the way, according to its annual report, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency received approximately $5 million in Government funding in 2015-2016. The Workplace Gender Equality Agency also spend $3.1 million for its 29 staff, an average of $107,000 per staff member, a nice 32% premium over the average Australian wage of $81,000.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency ‘analysis’ claims that full-time average weekly earnings of women are $1,387.10 before tax. According to the annual report, the cost of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency Director in 2015-2016 was $270,00, including a salary of $210,000 (excluding super); a weekly average of According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency $4,000. Just a bit above the average at 2.8 times.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus