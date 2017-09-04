Monday Forum: September 3, 2017

    The cretinous bullies at GetUp! are at it again, this time targeting a GP on the advertisement for the No case. Disgraceful.

    Gosh it’s getting close to Potential Greatness™ Day.

    The cretinous bullies at GetUp! are at it again

    Their raison d’etre is to bring down western civilisation. A civilisation based on science and Christian tolerance. Both of these foundation stones are under constant attack with empirical science being replaced by consensus [and don’t you dare disagree], and Christianity being replaced by the rainbow gaia tree-hugger movement [unicorn farts rule].

    “Turnbull said the new Junior Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (JMETC) would allow the tax losses in greenfield exploration companies to be distributed as a credit to Australian resident shareholders.

    “These tax incentives will encourage ‘junior explorers’ to take risks and to have a go at discovering the next large-scale mineral deposit,” the prime minister said.

    “We want to back enterprise. We want to turn around the greenfields minerals exploration expenditure that has declined by almost 70 percent over the past five years.”

    Under the scheme, Australian resident investors of junior explorer companies will receive a tax credit where the exploration company chooses to give up a portion of their losses relating to their greenfields exploration expenditure in an income year.

    Australia’s Resource Minister Barnaby Joyce said the credit would make it more financially attractive for mineral explorers to find resources in untapped regions.

    “Despite good prospects, Australia has not had a world-class mineral discovery in more than twenty years,” the deputy prime minister said.

    Only newly-issued shares relating to capital raising for investment in new greenfields exploration activity will be eligible for these tax credits. ”

    Might make minnow cap raising a touch easier in a tough market.

    The cretinous bullies at GetUp! are at it again, this time targeting a GP on the advertisement for the No case. Disgraceful.

    A complete list to date of all the attempted lawfare, intimidation, threats and bullying that has been carried out by the Yes people would be very instructive as to what would happen in the future if ssm was to written into law.

    Two incidents come immediately to mind – there are many more but there is a limit to links on the Cat.

    Car-bombing of the ACL.
    White powder mailed to the ACL.

    Gosh it’s getting close to Potential Greatness™ Day.

    Philippa would you kindly remind us of the exact date, so I can mark it on my calendar and make an appropriate observance.

    The cretinous bullies at GetUp! are at it again

    Last week a herd of braying asses in some legal outfit endorsing a ‘Yes’ vote. Any calls yet for them to be disbarred?

    struth on Te Olde Phred:

    Safe schools leader……..Marxist, self proclaimed.
    They have a deep hatred for the west.

    Indeed struth.

    I am pretty sure that Roz Ward’s interpretation of:

    a more free and joyful world

    owes a lot more to Pol Pot than Jesus Christ.

    Get Up’s petition for deregistration of Dr Lai – my fav comment

    Brian 36 MINUTES AGO
    Getup was established and funded as a Union funded ALP activist organisation. More disturbing, as we now know Shorten transferred large sums from his Union to Getup. It is quite reasonable therefore to view the actions of Getup in this case as reflecting requirements of the Parliamentary Labor Party directed as always by their union masters. The attempt to deregister a medical practitioner because she believes in marriage as a bonding between the sexes and does not support homosexual marriage is unforgivable. However it does confoirm that Getup is more than just a haven for left wing political agitator. Rather it is part of the broad Marxist/socialist third column intent on destroyig Australia’s social structure and beliefs to open the way for a government (as Shorten put it) based on union lines. I for one am sick and tired of the stormtroopers of the deviant subculture and the cancer that is Getup. The backlash when it happens is going to be nasty.

