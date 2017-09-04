Monday Forum: September 3, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, September 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
284 Responses to Monday Forum: September 3, 2017

  1. JC
    #2488169, posted on September 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Dextor

    No one is saying a person can’t get scolded by something hot while seated in a plane seat. In the case of Butt Cheek it would be next to impossible to figure out how her arse got burnt while the front leg wasn’t.

    You oppositional asshat.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2488172, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    No. Sister Carmel.

    I hope she prayed for you to write some decent poetry because that was diabolical.
    Just terrible.

  3. JC
    #2488174, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    White man attacks 84 year old black guy, punches him in the head while screaming racial abuse at him on a New York train.

    hahahahahah just kidding, it was the other way around which is why you would never hear about it.

    An 84-year-old man was punched in the head by a subway psycho who said he hates white people, but the plucky victim says he’s taking it in stride and feels sorry for his attacker.

  4. thefrolickingmole
    #2488177, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Lets play “who said it.

    Trump 666 or Obama (PBUH)

    “We could, obviously, destroy North Korea with our arsenals,”

  5. Chris
    #2488184, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    So testpattern, what is the ‘real issue’, we are missing, if it isn’t the appalling way Elijah was raised to become a criminal, and after his somewhat ‘diverse’ life was over the ‘vibrant’ people around him staged a violent riot and burned a family’s house down?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2488186, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Which is why you guys always lose the argument. Racists can’t identify and focus on the real issues, by the time they do it’s all over black rover.

    Testes has forgotten the definition of a racist – someone who can win an argument with an Aborigine.

  7. Robert Mc
    #2488189, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    No one is saying a person can’t get scolded by something hot while seated in a plane seat.

    I’m pretty sure that Bruce of Newcastle did actually say that, only a few minutes ago. Even quoted jet cabin pressure and -8 degrees temperature drop leading to tepid tea. Right before he noticed the girl’s undies before the burns she suffered.

    [ps. I mentioned before the guy from Miami PD is “Dexter”]

  8. test pattern
    #2488190, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    ‘by the time they do it’s all over black rover’

    Case law is bringing virtual veto closer. It will happen without the racists even noticing. Because – you were too racist to even familiarise yourself with the issues.

  9. test pattern
    #2488193, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Malala’s appeal to Aung San Suu Kyi

    https://twitter.com/Malala

  10. egg_
    #2488198, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Boy, 5, left with injuries after ‘flight attendant dropped boiling noodles on him’

    Was is Tracey Spicer’s kid – or was a middleaged man accused of dropping his noodle on him?

  11. thefrolickingmole
    #2488201, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    test pattern

    Do you ever wonder, between bouts of the DTs, why the only Aboriginals you seem to approve of are the ones who arent a success in life?
    I know a lot of Aboriginals who are working away, living good lives, with families and friends who dont have that frisson of squalor you seem to claim is “authentic”. Blokes and ladies who run businesses, go to clubs (sporting/religious etc) and have somehow managed to not rape kids or crawl into a bottle to die.
    Isnt your paternalistic “white man savior” to the poor Aboriginal underclass just a touch, you know, racist? How about holding individuals to account for their own actions instead of trying to revive a stone age lifestyle of nasty, brutish and short.

  12. Delta A
    #2488202, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    thefrolickingmole

    #2488201, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Very well said, Mole.

  13. Chris
    #2488203, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Isnt your paternalistic “white man savior” to the poor Aboriginal underclass just a touch, you know, racist?

    I don’t think testpattern actually believes any shit like that, he just has fun trolling disparagement of aboriginal people to get some cheap entertainment.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2488204, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Dr Pansy Lai should do a Lord McAlpine against GetUp for aiding and abetting libellous defamation and join every single nitwit who signed what was nothing but libellous defamation. Looks like the nitwit is still not sorry and carrying on with it. Sue the organisation into penury, they deserve no less, and at the same time go after all the pathetic old geezers trying to relive the 60s, who would’ve signed the petition.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2488208, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Robert – You should read what I actually wrote and, if the words support what you say (which they don’t), quote them.

  16. srr
    #2488209, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Yeah sure JC, there are absolutely no scandals about big loans and debts amongst those who ‘donated’ money to Hillary, the DNC, Bernie Sanders et-corupt-cetera, that not only got swallowed by the Clinton Crime Cartel, but left people awfully dirty over the returns they expected, turning into debts they owe.

    Free Australian‏ @den2114 32m32 minutes ago

    IT’S OVER: Comey Is Freaking Out About What Judge Jeanine Pirro Just Said On Live TV -#AusPol

    https://thelutchmanreport.com/2017/09/03/comey-freaking-judge-jeanine-pirro-just-said-live-tv.html?utm_content=buffer31315&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

  17. srr
    #2488211, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    💟Annemarie 💟‏ @AMR11082016 Sep 2

    NYC is officially done….
    Welcome to Allah’s Land.

    https://twitter.com/AMR11082016/status/904113519137873920

    #LaborDayWeekend

  18. rickw
    #2488213, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    NYC is officially done….
    Welcome to Allah’s Land.

    Nothing alarming there, just the usual gang of obese goat humpers that want to kill infidels.

  19. rickw
    #2488216, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Tanks:

    Went home a couple of weekends ago, town now has a Leopard tank mounted in the park.

    WTF is it doing there? Is it a dispersal strategy given that the 59 Abrams are parked inches apart from each other in Brisbane and could be taken out by two jerry cans of petrol?

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2488217, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Thirty of them.

    Final Six Leopard Tanks Rolling Out (2010)

    Minister for Defence Materiel, Jason Clare today announced the recipients of the final six of 30 decommissioned Leopard tanks being gifted to RSL clubs across the country. The RSLs were selected from the original organisations that applied in 2007.

  21. Winston Smith
    #2488219, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Stackja;

    Why do some here, only want to annoy?

    Because some here make it worth their while?
    Meanwhile, I’ve just about abandoned the late evening OT because of the sock puppetry.

  22. JC
    #2488220, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Yeah sure JC, there are absolutely no scandals about big loans and debts amongst those who ‘donated’ money to Hillary, the DNC, Bernie Sanders et-corupt-cetera, that not only got swallowed by the Clinton Crime Cartel, but left people awfully dirty over the returns they expected, turning into debts they owe.

    I’m not making the accusation, USSR. You are! You told us Crooked has large debts owing from her campaign. If you have the evidence, rather than just a spurious claim then show us, or it’s back in the dungeon, you fake news soaked lunatic.

  23. srr
    #2488221, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    John Cardillo ✔ @johncardillo

    [email protected]HillaryClinton has been reduced to
    peddling t-shirts and promoting start-up lefty websites.     #MAGA

    Hillary Clinton Gets Destroyed After Taking a Jab at Trump Supporters

    Failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton just won’t go away. She has been busy promoting her new book ‘What Happened’ and peddling left-wing websites …

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/hillary-clinton-gets-destroyed-taking-jab-trump-supporters/
    ______________

    Poor old Crooked Hillary seems to be running out of things to sell, and yet desperately needing to …

  24. JC
    #2488222, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    USSR

    The anti-hallucinates, you’re taking, aren’t working.

  25. Robert Mc
    #2488223, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Robert – You should read what I actually wrote and, if the words support what you say (which they don’t), quote them.

    Bruce (1st name terms, that’s nice). Here is what you said:

    Tea is tepid in jet aircraft anyway, because the cabin pressure is equivalent about 2,400m altitude. That drops 8 degrees off the boiling point of water. Then also the cabin relative humidity is extremely low, so evaporation is very fast thereby further cooling any hot drink.

    On the other hand under all that orange fake tan she appears to have sensitive skin as well as a liking for pink frilly knickers.

    And here is what I said:

    I’m pretty sure that Bruce of Newcastle did actually say that, only a few minutes ago. Even quoted jet cabin pressure and -8 degrees temperature drop leading to tepid tea. Right before he noticed the girl’s undies before the burns she suffered.

    That last sentence a problem for you? I see you said “sensitive skin” and “knickers”, but no mention of burns.

  26. Baldrick
    #2488224, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Only on TheirABC :

    ABC The Drum ✔ @ABCthedrum
    “I’m not sure Kim Jong-un is evil. To his own people, he’s extremely cruel. But he hasn’t yet done anything to kill lots of people”

  27. Atoms for Peace
    #2488225, posted on September 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Dr Stimpy. I have a minor problem that requires your skills. This morning I dressed my pet gerbil Phista in his cute little rainbow flag so that he could run up a flag pole and proclaim his love for the world . All went well until he reached the top of the pole then climbed inside. He’s having a lovely time scurrying around but we can’t tease him out. Please help.

  29. Chris
    #2488228, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I have a minor problem that requires your skills.

    Light a match, see if the light can tempt him out.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2488229, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Robert – You should read what I actually wrote and, if the words support what you say (which they don’t), quote them.

    Grigs, Bruce.
    His name is Grigs.
    He’s a Sockjockey.

  31. rickw
    #2488230, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Thirty of them.

    Ah yep, see it on the list, not even mounted on a concrete plinth, just a flat patch of gravel.

  32. Atoms for Peace
    #2488232, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    ABC The Drum ✔ @ABCthedrum
    “I’m not sure Kim Jong-un is evil. To his own people, he’s extremely cruel. But he hasn’t yet done anything to kill lots of people”

    Totally oblivious to the history of NK; major fail of a comment in any sane universe.

  33. thefrolickingmole
    #2488233, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I have a minor problem that requires your skills.

    Light a match, see if the light can tempt him out.

    Pour a little petrol down the hole first!

  34. alexnoaholdmate
    #2488234, posted on September 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Fuck off, Grigs, you disgusting sockmonster.

