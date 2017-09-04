Liberty Quote
Australia’s political class can be as opportunistic as any tabloid.— Chris Berg
-
-
Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
552 Responses to Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺 @blaircottrell89 1h1 hour ago
As I exited court today a Muslim called me a ‘red-neck dog’ right in front of media cameras, but surprise surprise, they didn’t report that.
Winston is right about troll treatment, but Norman Bates has gone beyond trolling.
Popular Front got rolled for less.
Give it a rest, Tom. This is a not for profit service operated on liberal freedom of expression principles and a gift to those who use it. Sinclair owes you nothing.
Forgot to put that in italics.
Never seen cousin for 40 years visited today and I was excited.
At Uni, she did criminology and I did mech eng. If we we were not cousins, I would have married her.
She was a still beautiful woman, but entirely confident in the intellectual superiority of the Victorian ruling class. She had, of course, been drafted from real criminology efforts into Batty’s made-up “Protection Authority”.
Admittedly she is adventurous and has done lots of serious back-packing in dangerous places. So what, She has never been a front row forward; she is just a public servant.
But then it all fell apart.
She announced that her holiday house at the Surf Coast had been burned down.
When I suggested that her loss was because the Victorian Minister had banned burning-off, she exploded. No No! It was the anti-Green fascists, who prevented the fire-faggots union from applying socialist fire repression ideology to our habitat. No, no!.
It was all assisted by big insurance, apparently!
What sealed it was my comment: “You are obviously very well-off”. “What have you done outside of the Public Service that justifies your wealth and arrogance?” “You have come to my very content household, sneering at Noosa and us, and, incredibly, also prounanced the “only in Queensland” sneer. While cheering the fact that your Victorian educated fuck-up kids are still bludging off you.”
And you expect us to provide holiday housing for your diverse off-spring.
FU.
DID self defence. Love it!
Please don’t distract us from Grigsies valuable contributions on the Open Thread, Professor.
Go make yourself useful and write something about cigarettes that I won’t read because I no longer smoke.
Thanks in advance.
Many thanks to Stackja for bringing my attention to the Robert Mc/Haidee v Delta A issue. This looks to me like a matter for the police.
In the meantime Robert Mc/Haidee is banned.
Tom, Fisky, and Stimpson are on notice. You all know the old joke – you want hang out at new and exciting places? Meet new and interesting people? Well fuck up one more time and that can be arranged.
stimpson, you really are a class above troll of doomy.
only a crazy person abuses the host in their home, but well …
the site has been hard to follow for years since fwit has been around -scrolling jumping a good one, reversing
stop feeding it
Popular Front Vs Numbers Bob, at ten paces, on the subject of the Viet Nam war, was usually good for a laugh.
nevermind, doomy has acted , cheers
David A. Clarke, Jr.Verified account @SheriffClarke Sep 3
It’s called LEADERSHIP.
The United States needed @realDonaldTrump for this critical period of time in history.
https://twitter.com/SheriffClarke/status/904283591085056001
Our nation has been blessed.
AUSSIE AUSSIE @Boofboofhead 1h1 hour ago
One must question his reasons for this idiotic stance , is he protecting his mates or himself ?
Cries over…
One must question his reasons for this idiotic stance , is he protecting his mates or himself ?
Cries over wearing a burka. Votes against stopping [email protected] travelling overseas to attack children. Sack the [email protected] supporting disgrace.
ATTORNEY-General George Brandis strongly argued against world-first laws banning [email protected] from travelling overseas for child sex holidays during “robust” Cabinet meetings that left colleagues questioning his political judgment.
In a rare Cabinet leak, three ministers present confirmed Senator Brandis objected to further penalties on offenders because their crimes had already been dealt with by the courts.
Senator Brandis was not being soft on child sex offenders but mounted a vigorous, technical legal argument about the role of government, executive and judiciary, The Courier-Mail has been told.
The embarrassing Cabinet breach comes as tension and frustration mounts within the Coalition over a looming reshuffle, the gay marriage survey which will be challenged in the High Court from tomorrow, the citizenship debacle and allegations of undermining.
Some ministers are questioning the political nous of Senator Brandis, with sources saying Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned to former crown prosecutor, and now Social Services Minister, Christian Porter for his view on some legal matters. That view was countered by those who said Mr Turnbull works the phones with colleagues, and canvassed many views from his Cabinet.
However, many are predicting it is inevitable Mr Porter, a former attorney-general in Western Australia, will replace Senator Brandis, who has repeatedly denied he intends to resign from Parliament. Some within the Government are still hoping for a reshuffle by the end of the year.
It is understood Senator Brandis had little support for his position against the Passports Legislation Amendment (Overseas Travel by Child Sex Offenders) Bill, to the frustration of many colleagues who believed it was a “no-brainer”, especially given there were concerns [email protected] were flouting current laws. The bill was supported by the Opposition.
“It was typical George,” said one source recounting the meeting, while another rolled their eyes and shook their head when asked about the debate, which was discussed in two Cabinet meetings in May. Some Cabinet ministers were more vocal in their support of the laws than others, The Courier-Mail has been told.
When put to his office, a spokesman for Senator Brandis did not deny the details of the leak, saying: “The Attorney-General supports the decision of the Cabinet.
“It is not appropriate or lawful to comment on Cabinet discussions.”
The Bill was sponsored by Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop and announced in a press conference on May 30 with Justice Minister Michael Keenan, who is not in Cabinet but pushed hard internally for the change. While several ministers in Cabinet have legal qualifications, only Senator Brandis is a Queens Counsel.
In November last year when the laws were first flagged, Mr Turnbull used unusually-strong language to make his point known.
“I reckon every single Australian is on a unity ticket of doing whatever we can and to stop grubs like this going overseas and molesting other people’s children,’’ Mr Turnbull told 3AW.
The new laws were brought in after police raised concerns about the number of registered [email protected] taking child sex holidays, especially in southeast Asia. About 800 travelled overseas last year. While former laws required registered sex pests to inform law enforcement agencies that they were to travel abroad, many were not.
The new legislation makes it a criminal offence for a registered [email protected] to holiday overseas or hold a passport unless they seek, and are granted, permission.
Factions within factions have surfaced and deep divisions have emerged between some Liberals and Nationals, especially over the dual citizenship saga.
Despite major wins on industrial relations, health, education and national security, morale in many Government offices is low, with once tight-lipped MPs and staff talking about a likely election defeat and the perceived shortcomings of colleagues.
https://twishort.com/KDzmc
Hmm, is it double secret probation if the Doomlord comes right out and says it?
Well done for telling her to take a hike, but let’s not pretend it was a pleasant experience.
As we descend into the abyss, tax hoovering careerists will double down in self preservation. It is our unpleasant duty to ensure they will ultimately have the opportunity to experience the same deprivations they hypocritically rail against.
nevermind, doomy has acted , cheers
Yes, yes he has.
He deserves our thanks.
I am going to read my economics book by Mises in peace and quiet.
Goodnight all.
Ah no candy, you are more accurately describing the parliamentary Liberal Party. Except less dual citizenships.
Islam and the alp are really synonymous with each other:
Muslim candidates contesting local government elections in Sydney
And the alp/greens.
Awesome Stuff @_Amazingstuff__ Sep 2
This amazing little one doesn’t let his disability stop him from helping other.
https://twitter.com/_Amazingstuff__/status/904048995596722176
lindu
LOL. What a great moment in Cat history – the day that appalling cockhead was expelled.
And dhimmie kufar lines up to shake their hands, and meditate on how clever he is..
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-04/bill-shorten-presents-citizenship-papers-to-parliament/8870476
Bill Shorten renounced his British citizenship on 15th May 2006, and the UK authorities got back to him 26th July 2010.
Talk about efficiency…
🇺🇸Patriot 24/7 🇺🇸 @TrumpTrain45Pac 14h14 hours ago
Tick Tock McCain…
Sen. John McCain Refuses to Tell Authorities Where He Got 9 Million Dollars From http://nevonews.co/politics/97253-25789237-22-723-525/ … …
Free Australian @den2114 12m12 minutes ago
Philippines: Duterte Allows Bombing of Mosques for Final Battle Against Islamic State in Marawi …
https://twitter.com/den2114/status/904677593789734912
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 16m16 minutes ago
Top Democrat Tim Kaine’s Son Is an Antifa Member –
Congratulations Tim, You’ve Raised a Terrorist
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/904676885380165632
Yes. I noticed that too. Poor Malcolm Roberts, having to wait months and months.
Herself, JC, herself.
Yes, please, your Professorship.
Rita PanahiVerified account @RitaPanahi 8h8 hours ago
Rita Panahi Retweeted Sharri Markson
Brandis is thoroughly hopeless…political judgement of a block of wood.
https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/904564660120285184
It looks like a police matter to me too. That guy is seriously sick and needs at least a shock.
I’m not sure what Tom, Fisky and stimpsonjcat have done beyond bad manners. Opinions may differ on how far moral indignation may excuse that.
SSM vote may be our Trump moment says gay couple who oppose it
A gay couple who oppose same-sex marriage say those planning to vote no in the postal survey are scared to publicly express their opinion, which may lead to a shock result similar to the election of Donald Trump or Brexit.
Ben Rogers and Mark Poidevin told ABC TV’s 7.30 Report tonight they oppose same-sex marriage and wanted to preserve the traditional definition of marriage.
Mr Poidevin said heated debate on both sides leading up to the survey could result in a shock result if the vote goes ahead.
“This could be the Brexit or Trump moment for Australia, where the polls are saying one thing but you go to the ballot box and people are clearly in another mind, going to vote another way,” he said.
The Wollongong couple have been together for over five years, and are both planning on voting No.
“There’s never been any discrimination with any of our families, or dramas coming our way because of our sexuality,” said Mr Rogers.
“When I first came out I think one of the consequences was giving up marriage and children and things like that.”
Mr Poidevin, a Catholic, said he had previously been a supporter of same-sex marriage but his partner convinced him otherwise.
“I just explained to him, ‘I don’t think it’s my cup of tea,’” Mr Rogers said. “It’s not something I had ever envisioned.”
They said they feel their views are repeatedly dismissed as homophobic.
“The campaign’s gotten nasty on both sides and I think the comments that I hear are, ‘You’re a homophobe if you don’t support gay marriage’,” Mr Poidevin said.
“I’m a gay person here that’s coming out and saying, ‘Well, no it’s not. It’s your right to have a view, your right to have a view either way and people should be respected.’
“You’re not intolerant if you don’t support a view.”
He said he was concerned about the ramifications of legalising of same-sex marriage.
“If we make one exception for one community, that being the same-sex couples, where does it stop?” Mark said.
Flammable cladding risk ‘unquantifiable’, experts say
Fire chiefs and former suppliers of polythene cladding say there are an “unquantifiable” number of buildings in Australia still fitted with the highly combustible building material.
On Monday night’s episode of Four Corners, the program investigated Australia’s use of cladding similar to the type found in the Grenfell Tower in London, which shot up in flames earlier this year, leaving over 80 people dead.
Fire fighters told the program a 2014 fire at Melbourne’s Lacrosse building — which raced up 13 floors in the building in less than 15 minutes — was like nothing they had seen in the organisation’s history.
“It’s a whole new danger that firefighters are faced with,” said assistant chief officer of the Metropolitan Fire Brigade Adam Dalrymple.
No-one died in the Lacrosse fire incident, but it raised issues about the compliance of the Docklands building with construction codes, and the role aluminium cladding had in the quick spread of the fire.
Mr Dalrymple said it was difficult to estimate how many buildings in Australia had the same cladding as the Lacrosse building.
“I reckon it’s unquantifiable … It might mean more than thousands,” he said.
Former suppliers of the polythene cladding also told the program architects and builders had loved the material when it first came on the market in the Australia in the 1990s, as it was easy to manufacture and lightweight.
Daron Hodder said he sold tens of thousands of square metres of polythene cladding every year for buildings in downtown Brisbane through the 1990s.
Sydney supplier Stephen Geddes said he believed there was “tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of square metres” of polythene cladding installed across the country over the last three decades, most of which is still there.
He recalled a Mitsubishi engineer of the cladding telling him around ten years ago that polythene — was “basically a fuel”.
“It’s quite scary when you think about it,” he said.
Fire chief Mr Dalrymple called for a renewed look at the “way we accredit products and the way we import products”.
“There are products that come into the market that don’t meet the requirements of Australian standards,” he said. “We know that and we’ve seen that as a result of Lacrosse.”
Since the Grenfell fire, most Australian states have begun audits aimed at identifying buildings in Australia which have flammable cladding, and what action should be taken to ensure they are safe for occupants.
Thanks Mryddin.
“Pay Kim Jong-un the extortion that he wants!” @PaulBongiorno says it’s a small price to pay to avoid nuclear war #NorthKorea #TheDrum
Until next time, Paul.
No wonder the Catholics sacked him…
Grigory and all his other iterations constitute one sick creep. Don’t know why he doesn’t get the Bird treatment tbh.
First he derailed reform of sc18 than he goes and does this.
He’s a bigger wrecker than Turnbull is.
Sad.
A great day indeed. The condescension was always suggestive of something more sinister, as revealed by the stalking. Good riddance.
It takes about as long to detect one of Grigory’s sockpuppets as it does for GMB to reveal himself.
Until next time, Paul.
No wonder the Catholics sacked him…
You expect someone named Bongiorno to diss the Mafia’s stock in trade? He’s smart enough not to want a horse’s head in his bed.
And just like Bird, Gargoolery/Robert Mc/(any other sock puppets) will be back in another version.
I just hope people recognise it quickly.
It brings nothing to the blog.
The irrepressible pedantry quickly rears its head.
Fear not. It has been smote in all its forms.
Gerry Harvey makes record profit – bring on Amazon!
Cockhead of the week nominees:
1) Every “expert” encouraging the US to drop their pants for Kim and pre-announce that they won’t go to war so he is free to do anything he wants.
2) Grigory
3) GetUp
4) Pelosi, for going the full Trump and condemning the Antifa violent domestic terrorism organisation (thereby blowing up the Democraps’ entire mid-term strategy of donning black masks and bashing anyone taking a red HTV card)
5) Brandis666 (several nominations)
6) Every newly discovered dual citizen in the parliament
Best fred eva.
WTF have Tom, Fisky and Stimpy done to be on notice?
You can’t ban Stimpson.
Just strip him naked, cover him with dung and drag him shrieking and sobbing through the village by his balls until he promises to straighten up and fly right.
A defining ‘peace for our time’ moment. He only wants to remilitarise the
RhinelandDemarcation Line and annex the Sudetenlandnorthern bits of South Korea.
They jumped to conclusions on inadequate data. As a consequence they were rude the the DoomLord.
Nash Metropolitan.
Rude? Since when was being rude a reason to be put on notice?
Doomlord obviously hasn’t read many Friday Fight Night threads at the Cat.
In fact, he thought the little machine—almost three inches longer and nearly five inches narrower than a current Mini Cooper—was cool. After all, Elvis owned one, and Nash sold 97,000 of them from 1954 to 1962