Liberty Quote
The theory which seems to unpin all left-wing governments is that they can afford to borrow and spend when things are good and must borrow and spend when things are bad for fear of making them worse. They have insuperable difficulty in seeing any flaw in this theory.— Peter Smith
-
-
Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
Or is that “unsmote”?
AGL CEO:
The 340 million of losses for geodynamics is just the raised shareholder money burnt, not the government money, that doesn’t count.
Tom? What are you doing here?
I thought you got smuffed.
AGL give Waffles the finger. Just like the ALPBC.
What disgusting boilerplate totalitarians. And idiots as well. By denying her freedom, they have denied their own.
Any so called “conscience vote” can be challenged in the light of their own avowed position.
There we go and not a moment too soon. After all who wants cheap and abundant energy.
The ALP is blameless in this in the same way you cannot blame retards for doing something wrong. It’s the voters.
Anyone still arguing we’re not the dumbest country on earth, the destruction of our economy assured by subsidy miners in the power industry.
PS: look up the technical definition of a fascist economy.
The next time some Labor or Green droob waves the “conscience” card, remind them of Pansy Lai.
Two jackeroos “did a bunk” from Flora Valley Station, in a defective four wheel drive, got bogged, didn’t have enough drinking water, and “did a perish” in the bush. What’s the mystery?
Well done, Cory. Confirms that once the ALP/Greens obtain power freedom of speech will be severely diminished.
What you write shithead may be true and if Cottrell is an anti-Semitic he can get fucked but the wider point is he should not have been convicted for staging a mock beheading. Islam is a violent military ideology which beheads and commits thousands of atrocities every day and if Cottrell has renounced his previous views he should be supported for his actions against islam. Do you agree or do you support islam little man?
Islamic barbarism gives Monty a woody. Just like Antifa violence does.
HB..So true ( had to get another thing valued last week or so )..it’s somewhat elastic out there vis a vis values.
Arms length just means massaging their palms with fees..
What happened to Blair’s jolly blog? The black deckle edge looks like Victorian mourning stationery.
I can’t express the extent of my anger at this vesey prick so I won’t.
Ernest Wanker on The Dumb, again. Could be any of them I hear you say.
Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺 @blaircottrell89 28m
[on periscope, just now]
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqJVRrPBjpJB
Can a Twitter Cat please chirp something to Ms Sea-Patrol?
You are free to express your opinions regularly on Channel 7, yet you deny Dr. Pansy Lai the same privilege. You are a totalitarian hypocrite.
Why did HoWARd6666 amend the Marriage Act then? The 1975 Act would have sufficient to invalidate unlawful marriages wouldn’t it?
Done
Thanks, calli and Gab. “Keep the bastards honest.”
Thanks Gab.
I wish there was a Very Angry Typeface. These jokers are scum.
Is Doogie on Twitter? What’s the update on his citizenship? Did he just deny an Australian citizen her freedom to speak her conscience?
Sadly Zulu, you are not even remotely close.
Newscorp has adopted a retro-clunky online style that looks like something out of the 1950s. Blair’s column has been attacked by a smartarse brutalist designer who should be taken out and whipped.
The Fucktard Media Industrial Complex, being essentially about fashion fads, sadly has the easiest-on-the-eye online design, the Graniaud clearly the best — fake news meat dressed up as lamb.
Should the legal system arbitrarily punish people on the basis of their political beliefs rather than actual criminal activity? I find Sarah Sea-Patrol’s callous dismissal of thousands of maritime deaths AND CONTINUED ADVOCACY for the disastrous policies that killed them to be repulsive – far more than someone who says they don’t like Joooooz. (Although to be clear I find anti-Semites repugnant – just not as repugnant as Greens.) Should SSP be subject to gaol on trumped up charges because she holds disgusting political views?
Should we ignore unconstitutional laws that violate human rights because (initially) they have been applied to people we disagree with? Should this bloke be gaoled for a parking offence too? After all, he holds some repulsive political views.
Meanwhile the same Regressives that sneer about “defending” this grub with beatify St Gillian for awarding $360k to a guy that beat his wife to death.
I would if I could but she’s blocked me. Didn’t like getting reminded of the 1,200+ bodies floating in the Timor Sea under her watch.
BRU Buru has solid oil hopes, but banning them from using their property for twelve months is harsh.
( plus have sent the money off for the capital raising, plus overs, so am committed now.)
Snoopy
And conscience.
Perhaps unsurprisingly the CMFEU-ALP-Greens Coalition in power will plainly institute sanctions against thought crime.
The 21st Century is looking very 1984.
Jalapeños with a garlic creamcheese stuffing wrapped in thin bacon. Then melt in your mouth Beef Cheeks in red wine with mushrooms, carrots etc.
I used to call my girlfriend Beef Cheeks.
It was an affectionate pet name.
I’m single now.
Leaving aside TheirABC descriptor of far-right nationalists, these are the first charges of Blasphemy under the Soviet Socialist Republic of Victoria:
Each was fined $2,000.
Thin skinned slug. Maggie stared down IRA bombs.
Good to see you ’round alex. Don’t stray off again 😸
Dunno what debbil word catapulted me into moderation.
Thin skinned slug. Maggie stared down I R A bombs
Now I know. Yikes!
Charges of hate speech presuppose motive. Thought crime pure and simple.
It may be helping him a little with weight loss, but I still think m0nty should stop taking this –
Vesey may be a virtue-signalling D-Rat crony corporatist, but he sure can spot a rube.
He’s got Turnbull’s sensitive bits in a vice and is starting to turn the handle.
If Turnbull wants the ageing Liddell Power Station to limp along – he’s going to have to buy it off AGL at what will doubtless be a premium to writedown value, pay for whatever upgrades and maintenance are needed and run the thing as a Federal enterprise.
With Labor, the Greens, NXT and presumably the CFMEU tag alongs – The Human Headline and Jackie-Jackie – fighting it every step of the way in Canberra, and the green-left legal fraternity going to war in the State and Federal courts.
Meanwhile, Vesey will be cheerily building the gas-fired power stations, LNG import terminals and subsidy farms ( wind and solar ) which will make AGL one of Australia’s most profitable companies.
Folks – Mark your diaries.
HMAS Turnbull is leaking below the waterline and being raked from stem to stern by broadsides from in front ( the Setka-Shorten brigands ) and what Turnbull thought would be his natural allies – the squishy left corporatists.
Get Rid Of Greens @GROGParty 25m25 minutes ago
Get Rid Of Greens Retweeted 3AW Melbourne
Of course… bailed
Lucky he didn’t do humourous street theater instead. 😡
Vic ALP running a Reachtel robo push poll seeking to discredit Matthew Guy.
He was high up in Enron circles and amongst other slime ‘business’ is a head honcho for one of the US green rabble rousers that want coal destroyed.
So Brandis will now ban Kathy Griffin from entering for the Australia leg of her world tour?
Inciting the beheading of a US President must be at least as bad as what these guys did.
Has Monty ever criticised the Australian parliament’s own Nazi?
Vic ALP is getting some polling heat on law and order. They’re doing their best ostrich impersonation.
There’s a few. Which one did you have in mind?
Their pants better not slip down or Vicplod will get them for mooning.
GDY geodynamics is now renu energy.
The annual report had the stark figure of 340 million dollars of carried forward losses.
This is how much capital the flannelfilths favoured energy company burnt.
Now the losses of the filthenergy companies are in the tens of billions, but the filth have the treasury slaved to feed them direct.
It isn’t a loss if the taxpayer fixes it up, Comrades.
Nicely put.
For pur Progressive Parliamentarians, “conscience” isn’t a voice to be obeyed but a weapon to be wielded.
THWACK!
Here’s a shot by Can’t Get it Up! Of their own in Canberra. Geriatrics the lot of them who were indeed around 60 to 70 years of age, previous hippies and the “flower generation”, who then became part of the establishment and took public service jobs and stayed there for 50 years, bought expensive homes in good racially white “suburbs” sending their kids to good class private/Catholic schools.
They boast of this, you drooling mouth breather. Being a Can’t Get it Up! GerryDrooler carries extra cachet at the old folks home when you also claim to have been a ‘radical’ since the 1960s.
God you are stupid.
Candy is exactly right and our pet racist entirely wrong as usual.
here’s the proof
https://www.getup.org.au/campaigns/media/last-chance-before-budget/protect-the-abc-email-your-mp?t=dXNlcmlkPTc2NzM5MyxlbWFpbGlkPTQ0Mzc%3D
Get Up provides the geriatric tea ladies who do the tea, coffee and sandwiches while their comrade Socialist Alliance swampies provide the thuggery and violence.
As much as I hate the concept, if we continue down this path, nationalising power gen assets may become necessary.
Confiscating a coal plant from a carpetbagger like Vesey and onselling to an operator who guarantees production for x period would send a strong message. If we arrive at that point, sovereign risk will be the least of our problems.
Andrew Wilkie.
Where are Monty and others, who wring their hands over the ‘evil’ Americans for dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese, though say nothing when Nth Korea flies missiles over Japan ?