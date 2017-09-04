Monday Forum: September 3, 2017

  1. calli
    #2489398, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Or is that “unsmote”?

  2. Baldrick
    #2489399, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    AGL CEO:

    Andy Vesey ✔ @AndyVesey_AGL
    We’re getting out of coal. We committed to the closure of the Liddell power station in 2022, the end of its operating life.

  3. John Constantine
    #2489400, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The 340 million of losses for geodynamics is just the raised shareholder money burnt, not the government money, that doesn’t count.

  4. Anne
    #2489401, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Tom? What are you doing here?

    I thought you got smuffed.

  5. H B Bear
    #2489402, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    AGL give Waffles the finger. Just like the ALPBC.

  6. calli
    #2489403, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The motion – opposed by the Australian Labor Party and Greens – took issue with the Getup!-enabled website, CommunityRun, hosting a petition that called for the medical de-registration of Dr Pansy Lai for advocating her opposition to homosexual marriage.

    What disgusting boilerplate totalitarians. And idiots as well. By denying her freedom, they have denied their own.

    Any so called “conscience vote” can be challenged in the light of their own avowed position.

  7. JC
    #2489404, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    There we go and not a moment too soon. After all who wants cheap and abundant energy.

    The new Labor government in Western Australia has imposed a statewide moratorium on fracking for unconventional gas, raising fears that it could eventually follow the Andrews government in Victoria in banning the controversial practice.

    Premier Mark McGowan — who came to power in March promising to create jobs — said today the fracking would be halted until the completion of an independent inquiry chaired by Environmental Protection Authority chairman Tom Hatton.

    The moratorium, which is expected to last for 12 months, will stop companies including ASX-listed companies Buru Energy and AWE, as well as Japanese giant Mitsubishi, from exploring for onshore gas in WA, which contains some of the nation’s biggest untapped deposits.

    The oil and gas industry described the inquiry — the second into fracking in less than two years — as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

    The ALP is blameless in this in the same way you cannot blame retards for doing something wrong. It’s the voters.

  8. Tom
    #2489405, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    We’re getting out of coal. We committed to the closure of the Liddell power station in 2022, the end of its operating life.

    Anyone still arguing we’re not the dumbest country on earth, the destruction of our economy assured by subsidy miners in the power industry.

    PS: look up the technical definition of a fascist economy.

  9. calli
    #2489406, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The next time some Labor or Green droob waves the “conscience” card, remind them of Pansy Lai.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2489407, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    ‘..it follows a detective, played by Pedersen, who joins forces with a policewoman (Davis) to investigate the disappearance of two young farmhands on an outback station.’

    Two jackeroos “did a bunk” from Flora Valley Station, in a defective four wheel drive, got bogged, didn’t have enough drinking water, and “did a perish” in the bush. What’s the mystery?

  11. Snoopy
    #2489408, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    The Australian Senate passed a motion this afternoon, moved by Senator Cory Bernardi, (Australian Conservatives) supporting Dr Pansy Lai’s rights to freedom of conscience and speech.

    The motion – opposed by the Australian Labor Party and Greens

    Well done, Cory. Confirms that once the ALP/Greens obtain power freedom of speech will be severely diminished.

  12. cohenite
    #2489409, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    USSR claims to be against Nazism, but has been spending a lot of time at the Cat lately defending and supporting one of the most prominent Australian Nazis.

    What you write shithead may be true and if Cottrell is an anti-Semitic he can get fucked but the wider point is he should not have been convicted for staging a mock beheading. Islam is a violent military ideology which beheads and commits thousands of atrocities every day and if Cottrell has renounced his previous views he should be supported for his actions against islam. Do you agree or do you support islam little man?

  13. Snoopy
    #2489410, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Islamic barbarism gives Monty a woody. Just like Antifa violence does.

  14. Atoms for Peace
    #2489412, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    HB..So true ( had to get another thing valued last week or so )..it’s somewhat elastic out there vis a vis values.
    Arms length just means massaging their palms with fees..

  15. calli
    #2489413, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What happened to Blair’s jolly blog? The black deckle edge looks like Victorian mourning stationery.

  16. cohenite
    #2489414, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Baldrick

    #2489399, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    AGL CEO:

    Andy Vesey ✔ @AndyVesey_AGL
    We’re getting out of coal. We committed to the closure of the Liddell power station in 2022, the end of its operating life.

    I can’t express the extent of my anger at this vesey prick so I won’t.

  17. Shy Ted
    #2489415, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Ernest Wanker on The Dumb, again. Could be any of them I hear you say.

  18. srr
    #2489416, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺‏ @blaircottrell89 28m

    [on periscope, just now]

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqJVRrPBjpJB

  19. calli
    #2489417, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Can a Twitter Cat please chirp something to Ms Sea-Patrol?

    You are free to express your opinions regularly on Channel 7, yet you deny Dr. Pansy Lai the same privilege. You are a totalitarian hypocrite.

  20. Andrew
    #2489418, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    As I’ve pointed out previously, the Family Law Act 1975 itself defines marriage as the union of a man and a woman.

    Why did HoWARd6666 amend the Marriage Act then? The 1975 Act would have sufficient to invalidate unlawful marriages wouldn’t it?

  21. Gab
    #2489420, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Can a Twitter Cat please chirp something to Ms Sea-Patrol?

    Done

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2489421, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Can a Twitter Cat please chirp something to Ms Sea-Patrol?

    Done

    Thanks, calli and Gab. “Keep the bastards honest.”

  23. calli
    #2489424, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Thanks Gab.

    I wish there was a Very Angry Typeface. These jokers are scum.

    Is Doogie on Twitter? What’s the update on his citizenship? Did he just deny an Australian citizen her freedom to speak her conscience?

  24. Snoopy
    #2489425, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Thanks, calli and Gab. “Keep the bastards honest.”

    Sadly Zulu, you are not even remotely close.

  25. Tom
    #2489427, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    What happened to Blair’s jolly blog? The black deckle edge looks like Victorian mourning stationery.

    Newscorp has adopted a retro-clunky online style that looks like something out of the 1950s. Blair’s column has been attacked by a smartarse brutalist designer who should be taken out and whipped.

    The Fucktard Media Industrial Complex, being essentially about fashion fads, sadly has the easiest-on-the-eye online design, the Graniaud clearly the best — fake news meat dressed up as lamb.

  26. Andrew
    #2489428, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    USSR claims to be against Nazism, but has been spending a lot of time at the Cat lately defending and supporting one of the most prominent Australian Nazis.

    Should the legal system arbitrarily punish people on the basis of their political beliefs rather than actual criminal activity? I find Sarah Sea-Patrol’s callous dismissal of thousands of maritime deaths AND CONTINUED ADVOCACY for the disastrous policies that killed them to be repulsive – far more than someone who says they don’t like Joooooz. (Although to be clear I find anti-Semites repugnant – just not as repugnant as Greens.) Should SSP be subject to gaol on trumped up charges because she holds disgusting political views?

    Should we ignore unconstitutional laws that violate human rights because (initially) they have been applied to people we disagree with? Should this bloke be gaoled for a parking offence too? After all, he holds some repulsive political views.

    Meanwhile the same Regressives that sneer about “defending” this grub with beatify St Gillian for awarding $360k to a guy that beat his wife to death.

  27. Baldrick
    #2489429, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Can a Twitter Cat please chirp something to Ms Sea-Patrol?

    I would if I could but she’s blocked me. Didn’t like getting reminded of the 1,200+ bodies floating in the Timor Sea under her watch.

  28. John Constantine
    #2489430, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    BRU Buru has solid oil hopes, but banning them from using their property for twelve months is harsh.

    ( plus have sent the money off for the capital raising, plus overs, so am committed now.)

  29. Myrddin Seren
    #2489431, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The Australian Senate passed a motion this afternoon, moved by Senator Cory Bernardi, (Australian Conservatives) supporting Dr Pansy Lai’s rights to freedom of conscience and speech.

    The motion – opposed by the Australian Labor Party and Greens

    Snoopy

    Well done, Cory. Confirms that once the ALP/Greens obtain power freedom of speech will be severely diminished.

    And conscience.

    Perhaps unsurprisingly the CMFEU-ALP-Greens Coalition in power will plainly institute sanctions against thought crime.

    The 21st Century is looking very 1984.

  30. alexnoaholdmate
    #2489432, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Jalapeños with a garlic creamcheese stuffing wrapped in thin bacon. Then melt in your mouth Beef Cheeks in red wine with mushrooms, carrots etc.

    I used to call my girlfriend Beef Cheeks.

    It was an affectionate pet name.

    I’m single now.

  31. Baldrick
    #2489433, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Leaving aside TheirABC descriptor of far-right nationalists, these are the first charges of Blasphemy under the Soviet Socialist Republic of Victoria:

    ABC News Melbourne @abcnewsMelb
    Far-right nationalists found guilty of inciting serious contempt for Muslims after mock beheading video

    Each was fined $2,000.

  32. calli
    #2489434, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I would if I could but she’s blocked me. Didn’t like getting reminded of the 1,200+ bodies floating in the Timor Sea under her watch.

    Thin skinned slug. Maggie stared down IRA bombs.

  33. Baldrick
    #2489435, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Good to see you ’round alex. Don’t stray off again 😸

  34. calli
    #2489436, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Dunno what debbil word catapulted me into moderation.

    calli
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    #2489434, posted on September 5, 2017 at 6:55 pm
    I would if I could but she’s blocked me. Didn’t like getting reminded of the 1,200+ bodies floating in the Timor Sea under her watch.

    Thin skinned slug. Maggie stared down I R A bombs

  36. Snoopy
    #2489438, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Charges of hate speech presuppose motive. Thought crime pure and simple.

  37. srr
    #2489439, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    It may be helping him a little with weight loss, but I still think m0nty should stop taking this –

  38. Myrddin Seren
    #2489440, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Andy Vesey ✔ @AndyVesey_AGL
    We’re getting out of coal. We committed to the closure of the Liddell power station in 2022, the end of its operating life.

    Vesey may be a virtue-signalling D-Rat crony corporatist, but he sure can spot a rube.

    He’s got Turnbull’s sensitive bits in a vice and is starting to turn the handle.

    If Turnbull wants the ageing Liddell Power Station to limp along – he’s going to have to buy it off AGL at what will doubtless be a premium to writedown value, pay for whatever upgrades and maintenance are needed and run the thing as a Federal enterprise.

    With Labor, the Greens, NXT and presumably the CFMEU tag alongs – The Human Headline and Jackie-Jackie – fighting it every step of the way in Canberra, and the green-left legal fraternity going to war in the State and Federal courts.

    Meanwhile, Vesey will be cheerily building the gas-fired power stations, LNG import terminals and subsidy farms ( wind and solar ) which will make AGL one of Australia’s most profitable companies.

    Folks – Mark your diaries.

    HMAS Turnbull is leaking below the waterline and being raked from stem to stern by broadsides from in front ( the Setka-Shorten brigands ) and what Turnbull thought would be his natural allies – the squishy left corporatists.

  39. srr
    #2489441, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Get Rid Of Greens‏ @GROGParty 25m25 minutes ago
    Get Rid Of Greens Retweeted 3AW Melbourne

    Of course… bailed

    3AW Melbourne‏Verified account @3AW693

    Andrews Government refuses to release review into management of Brighton terrorist
    http://bit.ly/2eX5qtT

    Lucky he didn’t do humourous street theater instead. 😡

  40. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2489442, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Vic ALP running a Reachtel robo push poll seeking to discredit Matthew Guy.

  41. OneWorldGovernment
    #2489443, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    AGL CEO: Andy Vesey

    He was high up in Enron circles and amongst other slime ‘business’ is a head honcho for one of the US green rabble rousers that want coal destroyed.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2489444, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    ABC News Melbourne @abcnewsMelb
    Far-right nationalists found guilty of inciting serious contempt for Muslims after mock beheading video

    So Brandis will now ban Kathy Griffin from entering for the Australia leg of her world tour?
    Inciting the beheading of a US President must be at least as bad as what these guys did.

  43. Snoopy
    #2489445, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Has Monty ever criticised the Australian parliament’s own Nazi?

  44. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2489446, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Vic ALP is getting some polling heat on law and order. They’re doing their best ostrich impersonation.

  45. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2489447, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Has Monty ever criticised the Australian parliament’s own Nazi?

    There’s a few. Which one did you have in mind?

  46. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2489450, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Vic ALP is getting some polling heat on law and order. They’re doing their best ostrich impersonation.

    Their pants better not slip down or Vicplod will get them for mooning.

  47. Zyconoclast
    #2489451, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    GDY geodynamics is now renu energy.

    The annual report had the stark figure of 340 million dollars of carried forward losses.

    This is how much capital the flannelfilths favoured energy company burnt.

    Now the losses of the filthenergy companies are in the tens of billions, but the filth have the treasury slaved to feed them direct.

    It isn’t a loss if the taxpayer fixes it up, Comrades.

    Nicely put.

  48. calli
    #2489452, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    For pur Progressive Parliamentarians, “conscience” isn’t a voice to be obeyed but a weapon to be wielded.

  49. Marcus Classis
    #2489454, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    1. m0nty
    #2488685, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:08 pm
    The character of the GetUp! people I find interesting. I tend to think they white males mostly, around 60 to 70 years of age, previous hippies and the “flower generation”, who then became part of the establishment and took public service jobs and stayed there for 50 years, bought expensive homes in good racially white “suburbs” sending their kids to good class private/Catholic schools.
    And preaching hate against Christians and the wealthy home owners and being oppressed etc etc.

    Ah no candy, you are more accurately describing the parliamentary Liberal Party. Except less dual citizenships.

    THWACK!

    Here’s a shot by Can’t Get it Up! Of their own in Canberra. Geriatrics the lot of them who were indeed around 60 to 70 years of age, previous hippies and the “flower generation”, who then became part of the establishment and took public service jobs and stayed there for 50 years, bought expensive homes in good racially white “suburbs” sending their kids to good class private/Catholic schools.

    They boast of this, you drooling mouth breather. Being a Can’t Get it Up! GerryDrooler carries extra cachet at the old folks home when you also claim to have been a ‘radical’ since the 1960s.

    God you are stupid.

    Candy is exactly right and our pet racist entirely wrong as usual.

    here’s the proof

    https://www.getup.org.au/campaigns/media/last-chance-before-budget/protect-the-abc-email-your-mp?t=dXNlcmlkPTc2NzM5MyxlbWFpbGlkPTQ0Mzc%3D

  50. H B Bear
    #2489456, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Get Up provides the geriatric tea ladies who do the tea, coffee and sandwiches while their comrade Socialist Alliance swampies provide the thuggery and violence.

  51. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2489457, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    If Turnbull wants the ageing Liddell Power Station to limp along – he’s going to have to buy it off AGL at what will doubtless be a premium to writedown value, pay for whatever upgrades and maintenance are needed and run the thing as a Federal enterprise.

    As much as I hate the concept, if we continue down this path, nationalising power gen assets may become necessary.

    Confiscating a coal plant from a carpetbagger like Vesey and onselling to an operator who guarantees production for x period would send a strong message. If we arrive at that point, sovereign risk will be the least of our problems.

  52. Snoopy
    #2489459, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    There’s a few. Which one did you have in mind?

    Andrew Wilkie.

  53. Nick
    #2489460, posted on September 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Where are Monty and others, who wring their hands over the ‘evil’ Americans for dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese, though say nothing when Nth Korea flies missiles over Japan ?

