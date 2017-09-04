Liberty Quote
Taxation with representation ain’t so hot either.— Gerald Barzan
Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
A sack of flour?
Joe Buck more likely.
According to Twitter, his is too powerful for the NO vote, to show at all –
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DI9CGhdVYAEKIJt.jpg
Real Mark Latham @RealMarkLatham 2h2 hours ago
Conviction of The Bendigo Three a blasphemy law enforcement with significant consequences for free speech/rights of protest in Australia.
From The Daily Mail a WTF story about a Uni complaint.
A law student is under investigation by his university after allegedly mocking ISIS on social media and ‘putting minority students at risk and in a state of panic’.
Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’, despite no criminal investigation by the police.
The 21-year-old third-year student wrote a Facebook post after the US Air Force bombed an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April.
However his comments sparked a complaint from fellow student Esme Allman, who accused him of ‘blatant Islamaphobia’.
Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’
Myrddin
The email used is generic.
Not too worried. Prolly just a download linky for a virus or some such stuff.
If ya send me an email I will read it, but never will I click on a link. MrsM has been told never to and so with all of the offspring.
Still……..
Real Mark Latham @RealMarkLatham 2h2 hours ago
Bendigo Three convicted while mother who gave young son a Behead the Infidels sign in Hyde Park described by NSW Minister as having “giggle”
I applaud your optimism, but on that basis you won’t even make it to the wall.
Nice try on the FS meme.
That won’t do you any good, Monty. By the time your comrades have finished with you, you’ll be begging for a seat in the tumbril, having told them everything they want to know. The revolution always devours its own.
Vesey has successfully deconstructed the meaning of baseload generation. There was a time when it referred to a continuous constant component of total electrical energy supplied through an supply grid at the level of the minimum (repeating) demand occuring over a nominal period of supply- usually a week.
According to the AGL chief however:
So “new baseload” is the antithesis of “real” baseload. New baseload appears to be the maximum available output of the generation source which is least capable of supplying real baseload over a supply period.
Crony baseload might be a more accurate term.
The stalker was wayyyyyyyyyyy out of line there. Police action is called for.
Deservedly so.
Septimus Prime would be well advised to exercise great caution if tracking down Cats. It may transpire the stalkee Cat is brawnier than anticipated, and quite ornery when harassed.
Esme Allman clutching her pearls about Islamophobia?
LOL life imitates art.
Ex-cuse me?
This would be the same ISIS that dug shallow trenches a hundred yards long, and walked along with AK-47’s shooting people, sort of like a lethal sewing-machine?
The same ISIS that burned a Royal Jordanian Air Force Pilot alive?
And some bunch of dickhead uni administrators are investigating a kid for mocking those assholes?
FMD x 1,000,000
Test.
uhmmmmmmmmm. Who me?
Test successful.
I’m claiming a “Pass”.
10/10
I did reflect on the fact that there were probably several Cats and Kittehs capable of handing Grogarly his sorry ar$e on a silver platter.
University rat-faced dregs backed Soviet purges, Maoist forced leaps and Pol Pot.
Of course they are going to back ISIS and Muslim.
It’s all they have, having no soul, they self-consciously don a manufactured identity – which is to be the anti-identity of the everyman.
If he loves nation, they must love no nations.
If he hates pedos they must love pedos.
If he loves life, they must love death.
A warning for all kittehs.
Now they claim it has Medical Benefits
Hmmmmm Why yes.
Just another reason to ban anyone following Islam from having access to sharp implements.
lol
GhostWhoVotes
GhostWhoVotes @GhostWhoVotes
·
Aug 29
#Essential Poll Hanson’s decision to wear a burka in Parliament to draw attention to her views: Approve 39 Disapprove 38 #auspol
I need a sarcasm tag.
That did not really look right. 👿
More of this!
Govt MP slams courts’ attitude to violence.
Every single Leftist supports this –
If he’s being ‘probed’ anyway he may as well commit a real hate crime.
Find Esme and push her into a pond.
More Australians approve than disapprove of Hanson’s burqa stunt. Libertarians were aghast and loudly clicking their tongues!
In Victoria Hanson would be arrested and put on trial for mocking Muslims.
It looks like Mr Travers may be getting retaliation from Esme-Yassmin for pointing out someone on her side of the SJW aisle is a racist.