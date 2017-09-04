Monday Forum: September 3, 2017

  1. egg_
    #2489675, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Impossible to please,

    Have you exhausted all possibilities? Truly?

    A sack of flour?

  2. Snoopy
    #2489676, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I’m the Felix Sater of the revolution

    Joe Buck more likely.

  3. srr
    #2489678, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    According to Twitter, his is too powerful for the NO vote, to show at all –

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DI9CGhdVYAEKIJt.jpg

  4. srr
    #2489679, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Real Mark Latham‏ @RealMarkLatham 2h2 hours ago

    Conviction of The Bendigo Three a blasphemy law enforcement with significant consequences for free speech/rights of protest in Australia.

  5. BrettW
    #2489680, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    From The Daily Mail a WTF story about a Uni complaint.

    A law student is under investigation by his university after allegedly mocking ISIS on social media and ‘putting minority students at risk and in a state of panic’.
    Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’, despite no criminal investigation by the police.
    The 21-year-old third-year student wrote a Facebook post after the US Air Force bombed an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April.
    However his comments sparked a complaint from fellow student Esme Allman, who accused him of ‘blatant Islamaphobia’.
    Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’

  6. Motelier
    #2489681, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Myrddin
    The email used is generic.

    Not too worried. Prolly just a download linky for a virus or some such stuff.

    If ya send me an email I will read it, but never will I click on a link. MrsM has been told never to and so with all of the offspring.

    Still……..

  7. srr
    #2489682, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Real Mark Latham‏ @RealMarkLatham 2h2 hours ago

    Bendigo Three convicted while mother who gave young son a Behead the Infidels sign in Hyde Park described by NSW Minister as having “giggle”

  8. Empire
    #2489683, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    You don’t realise how central I am in the organisation, Empire. Not only do I know where all the bodies are buried, I have spreadsheets of GPS co-ordinates locked up in escrow. I’m the Felix Sater of the revolution.

    I applaud your optimism, but on that basis you won’t even make it to the wall.

    Nice try on the FS meme.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2489684, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    You don’t realise how central I am in the organisation, Empire. Not only do I know where all the bodies are buried, I have spreadsheets of GPS co-ordinates locked up in escrow. I’m the Felix Sater of the revolution.

    That won’t do you any good, Monty. By the time your comrades have finished with you, you’ll be begging for a seat in the tumbril, having told them everything they want to know. The revolution always devours its own.

  10. Leo G
    #2489685, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    AGL CEO:
    Andy Vesey ✔ @AndyVesey_AGL
    We’re getting out of coal. We committed to the closure of the Liddell power station in 2022, the end of its operating life.

    Vesey has successfully deconstructed the meaning of baseload generation. There was a time when it referred to a continuous constant component of total electrical energy supplied through an supply grid at the level of the minimum (repeating) demand occuring over a nominal period of supply- usually a week.
    According to the AGL chief however:

    “New baseload for us is going to be large scale renewables…”

    So “new baseload” is the antithesis of “real” baseload. New baseload appears to be the maximum available output of the generation source which is least capable of supplying real baseload over a supply period.
    Crony baseload might be a more accurate term.

  11. Serena at the Pub
    #2489686, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    After last night’s very uncomfortable actions towards Delta A, I was suggesting Mote be careful in case Septimus Prime was trying to confirm which Mein Host in his locales was the target.

    The stalker was wayyyyyyyyyyy out of line there. Police action is called for.
    Deservedly so.

    Septimus Prime would be well advised to exercise great caution if tracking down Cats. It may transpire the stalkee Cat is brawnier than anticipated, and quite ornery when harassed.

  12. twostix
    #2489687, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    However his comments sparked a complaint from fellow student Esme Allman, who accused him of ‘blatant Islamaphobia’.

    Esme Allman clutching her pearls about Islamophobia?

    LOL life imitates art.

  13. Serena at the Pub
    #2489688, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    A law student is under investigation by his university after allegedly mocking ISIS on social media

    Ex-cuse me?
    This would be the same ISIS that dug shallow trenches a hundred yards long, and walked along with AK-47’s shooting people, sort of like a lethal sewing-machine?
    The same ISIS that burned a Royal Jordanian Air Force Pilot alive?

    And some bunch of dickhead uni administrators are investigating a kid for mocking those assholes?

    FMD x 1,000,000

  15. Motelier
    #2489690, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Septimus Prime would be well advised to exercise great caution if tracking down Cats. It may transpire the stalkee Cat is brawnier than anticipated, and quite ornery when harassed.

    uhmmmmmmmmm. Who me?

  16. Serena at the Pub
    #2489691, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Armadillo
    #2489689, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm
    Test.

    Test successful.

  17. Armadillo
    #2489692, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    I’m claiming a “Pass”.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2489694, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Septimus Prime would be well advised to exercise great caution if tracking down Cats. It may transpire the stalkee Cat is brawnier than anticipated, and quite ornery when harassed.

    I did reflect on the fact that there were probably several Cats and Kittehs capable of handing Grogarly his sorry ar$e on a silver platter.

  20. twostix
    #2489695, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    University rat-faced dregs backed Soviet purges, Maoist forced leaps and Pol Pot.

    Of course they are going to back ISIS and Muslim.

    It’s all they have, having no soul, they self-consciously don a manufactured identity – which is to be the anti-identity of the everyman.

    If he loves nation, they must love no nations.
    If he hates pedos they must love pedos.
    If he loves life, they must love death.

  21. Motelier
    #2489696, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    A warning for all kittehs.

    Now they claim it has Medical Benefits

    Hmmmmm Why yes.

    Just another reason to ban anyone following Islam from having access to sharp implements.

  22. Fisky
    #2489697, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    lol

    GhostWhoVotes
    GhostWhoVotes @GhostWhoVotes
    ·
    Aug 29
    #Essential Poll Hanson’s decision to wear a burka in Parliament to draw attention to her views: Approve 39 Disapprove 38 #auspol

  23. Motelier
    #2489698, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I need a sarcasm tag.

    That did not really look right. 👿

  24. C.L.
    #2489699, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    More of this!

    Govt MP slams courts’ attitude to violence.

    A federal government backbencher has accused Australia’s courts and judges of being stuck in the 1970s when dealing with family and domestic violence.

    Nationals MP Andrew Broad used parliamentary privilege to criticise the punishments given to two offenders in Victoria this past year, including ex-AFL star Nick Stevens whom he claims threatened him.

    During a late-night debate on Tuesday, he ridiculed comments made by a judge in handing a minimum six-year jail term to a man who shot his girlfriend dead with what he thought was an unloaded gun in May 2016.

    The 31-year-old woman was a White Ribbon advocate and worked at Mildura Council, which falls in his electorate.

    “The judge made the comment that it was ‘extremely reckless and dangerous and profoundly stupid’, and ‘placing the loaded handgun against her forehead, cocking it and pulling the trigger were acts of violence’,” he told MPs.

    “Well, no shit Sherlock.”

    He said he was frustrated at the inadequacy of the judge’s remarks.

    “At some point, our community has to say that our judiciary needs to get out of the 1970s and get into 2017.”

  25. Fisky
    #2489700, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Every single Leftist supports this –

    The Times of London @thetimes
    An Edinburgh law student who ridiculed Isis has been accused of committing a hate crime (link: http://thetim.es/2eAep3B) thetim.es/2eAep3B

  26. C.L.
    #2489701, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’, despite no criminal investigation by the police.

    If he’s being ‘probed’ anyway he may as well commit a real hate crime.
    Find Esme and push her into a pond.

  27. Fisky
    #2489702, posted on September 5, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    More Australians approve than disapprove of Hanson’s burqa stunt. Libertarians were aghast and loudly clicking their tongues!

  28. twostix
    #2489706, posted on September 6, 2017 at 12:03 am

    In Victoria Hanson would be arrested and put on trial for mocking Muslims.

  29. Myrddin Seren
    #2489707, posted on September 6, 2017 at 12:05 am

    The law student says that the complaint against him came in retaliation after he highlighted that a former leader of an ethnic minority student group at the university had referred to black men as “trash”.

    It looks like Mr Travers may be getting retaliation from Esme-Yassmin for pointing out someone on her side of the SJW aisle is a racist.

