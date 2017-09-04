The Battle for Control – The War on Cash

Nowhere to run to. No where to hide. The Keynesians are coming. The Keynesians are coming.

Hot on the heals of the Government’s Black Economy Task Force, including ideas around placing an expiry date on cash, this morning the AFR reports that ASIC Chairman, Greg Medcraft is predicting that:

Bank accounts could become unnecessary within the next decade because central banks will create digital currencies and allow customers to hold deposits directly with them.

Yes. The Chairman of Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator is offering a prediction on where banking in the future will go. This is the same Greg Medcraft that, prior to his gig at ASIC:

and:

oversaw the US residential mortgage backed securities business in the period it is alleged to have engaged in serious misconduct and breached US corporate laws.

According to Mr Medcraft, that Australia is not yet on the road to crypto-fiat currency, is a testament to a lack of “lateral thinking”. So says to the Mr Medcraft in the AFR:

there is a lack of lateral thinking. You can’t think in terms of the ways things are done today. If we want to be proactive and forward looking, we need to be thinking about digital currencies.

Petrifying? Yes. Lack of lateral thinking? Hopefully not.

It may be in the interest of the big state to control and track every nook and cranny of every citizen, but it is not in the interested of the citizen.

In the end digital fiat money is still fiat money. And the fundamental problem with fiat money systems is that they are designed by the state for the benefit of the state to take resources from citizens.

The big advantage to governments of digital fiat currency, is that there can be negative interest rates. With cash, citizens can always just withdraw their money from the bank. You can’t do that with digital money. It’s not the same, but it is sufficiently close enough to see what happened in Cyprus in 2012-13 when everyone who had money in the bank copped a haircut on their deposits, by some estimates up to 48%. Punters holding cash did not have to pay that “tax”.

Increased government control. Increased central planning. Increased government spending. Who wants that? The state and the nomenklatura that’s who.

At least with paper fiat money you may have somewhere to hide, you have some anonymity. But with digital fiat money, there is nowhere to hide. The last thing Australia needs is lateral or innovative thinking from our regulators.

