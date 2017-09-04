The Victorian Government has decided to cease providing support for the annual Logies awards. I’m not sure why taxpayers should be providing support to an entertainment industry awards evening, but apparently we have been for years and now the Andrews Government is withdrawing that support. This has to be the first good decision by the Andrews Government. Unfortunately it now seems that the Queensland taxpayer will step forward to pay for hosting the Logies.
Isn’t it appalling? The protection provided to the free-t0-air television network over the years and still we have to pay for an awards night.
I checked out the financial statement for the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences in the US which hosts the Oscars. Not one cent from the US Government.
In Australia TV Week hosts the Logies. TV Week, connected to the nine network, is published by Bauer Media. Financial statements are not available so we don’t know the extent of the Victorian Government largesse over the years for the Logies.
cool, more funds for Formula 1 GP
Don’t these precious ‘artists’ already have their own special Tax Ruling? How much ‘support’ do they frigging well need? Maybe I’m being a little harsh, I haven’t watched them preening at their awards night for 30 years or so.
Good. Non-renewable energy sent interstate. Better yet, to Queensland.
Obviously, anything left leaning needs government support. Lean the other way, and you’re on your own. The whole of the media/entertainment/news industries, which are nowadays all the same thing, are moving in that direction, and that very much includes the internet.
As I suggested the other day when this came up, it’s about time the Logies were hosted by an indigenous community. The locals could be ushers, valets, caterers etc. It would provide not only an influx of money, but an opportunity for some to gain skills. I’m sure our illustrious elite would be only too happy to participate. I’m thinking of you, Will Anderson, you funny, funny man.
Anybody objecting to tax subsidies for gold logins for the orcs of the left is, like, literally a confederate Nazi Hitler.
Their logies, statues not for, or about, or respectful of, aboriginals, but still beloved by their left.
Johannes Leak had a really good cartoon in the Oz media diary today.
The Oz doesn’t archive his cartoons they way they do Kudelka and the oh so dreadful Clement. Crying shame, the young guy has so much talent.
Humbly I submit that television is shit. Mr Logie-Baird would be rolling in his grave, given his high hopes for the medium back in the day.
I must confess my complete surprise that the Andrews Marxist Dictatorship would wish to disassociate itself from an Award most recently won by Their Golden Waleed.
We have enough trouble with Mexican grey nomads in winter. We don’t want that punch of d grade show ponies rocking up up here pretending how good they are to some b grade hollywood import brought it to lend a veneer of tacky tinsel credibility.
And if we are paying for it that is a double insult.
they should have called it Safe Logies and Andrews would have chucked milliuons at it
I think the Logies could be hosted at a climate change conference/festival, funded by GetUp!.
The stars/imminent TV people are always advising us about climate change and social issues etc, why not combine the two things.
I’m sure GetUp! would love to be involved and put their message across via the TV stars.
There is a neat little burger place called Grill’d. When you purchase a burger they give you a bottle top to drop into one of three large jars representing local community groups. The one with the most amount of bottle tops at the end of the month recieves $500. Perhaps the Logies should get their own jar and go up against the local Scout Group and preschool. Which would you select?
And here was I, thinking that the Get-Up/A.L.P./T.V. Week Terrorists’ Apologist Gold Lurgie was financed by all the halal taxes that we Christians, Buddhists and atheists are forced to pay in order to eat.
I hate trick questions
Logie old TV system. Logies old TV shows.
The only people who will care are the poor bastards in Queensland who now have to foot the bill. Perhaps if Hanson gets up at the next state election she will advise them to stick it up their arse!