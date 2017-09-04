The Victorian Government has decided to cease providing support for the annual Logies awards. I’m not sure why taxpayers should be providing support to an entertainment industry awards evening, but apparently we have been for years and now the Andrews Government is withdrawing that support. This has to be the first good decision by the Andrews Government. Unfortunately it now seems that the Queensland taxpayer will step forward to pay for hosting the Logies.

Isn’t it appalling? The protection provided to the free-t0-air television network over the years and still we have to pay for an awards night.

I checked out the financial statement for the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences in the US which hosts the Oscars. Not one cent from the US Government.

In Australia TV Week hosts the Logies. TV Week, connected to the nine network, is published by Bauer Media. Financial statements are not available so we don’t know the extent of the Victorian Government largesse over the years for the Logies.