El Kabong – the new regulatory regime

When Spartacus was younger, much younger, he enjoyed watching cartoons in the morning. One cartoon, which probably won’t pass the current political correctness and child safety tests was El Kabong.

The the hero of the cartoon was a horse in a mask who beat the bad guys over the head with a guitar.

As part of the recent budget, the government announced the implementation of the Bank Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) where APRA will have the power to deregister and disqualify senior executives who fail to meet expectations. Whose expectations? Well APRAs expectations perhaps.

And now today, The Hon. Kelly O’Dwyer MP, Minister for Revenue and Financial Services announced that:

ASIC Enforcement Review Taskforce (released a) position paper titled ‘ASIC’s power to ban senior officials in the financial sector’.

Courts of law. Rule of law. Hah. Who needs regulators and rules. Just issue the regulators masks and guitars.

