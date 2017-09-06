On the Ball

Tim Ball, that is. Dr. Tim Ball Crushes Climate Change: The Biggest Deception In History. From which:
The Club of Rome (COR), formed in 1968, decided that the world was overpopulated and expanded the Malthusian idea that the population would outgrow the food supply to all resources, especially the developed nations. COR member Maurice Strong told Elaine Dewar in her book Cloak of Green that the problem for the planet were the industrialized nations and it was everybody’s duty to shut them down. Dewar asked Strong if he planned to seek political office. He effectively said you cannot do anything as a politician, so he was going to the UN because:
He could raise his own money from whomever he liked, appoint anyone he wanted, control the agenda.
After five days with him at the UN she concluded:
Strong was using the U.N. as a platform to sell a global environment crisis and the Global Governance Agenda.
He created the crisis that the by-product of industry was causing global warming. Even Obama claimed that 97 percent of scientists agree. If he checked the source of the information, he would find the research was completely concocted. It is more likely that 97 percent of scientists never read the IPCC Reports. Those who do express their concern in very blunt terms.
And those who don’t put on black ski masks and club other people in the streets.
I am still waiting for the Maldive Islands to sink. They claimed to be climate change victims years ago. Are they still there? Have they all sunk and nobody has noticed?
Strong is dead now. Another interesting thing about him is he got kick out of the UN for trying to pay himself back for time spent and eventually got kicked out for Canada. A piece of work that man.
Nick, re the Maldives, I saw an article in the SMH Guide to BoBo Living recently touting the Maldives as a holiday destination. I expected the letters section to be inundated [as the Maldives are not] with SJWs denouncing this carbon spewing creature dared to add to the ‘problem’. Not one peep.
Nicholas.
Yes they have.
The only entities that people have a duty to shut down (with extreme prejudice) are state funded propaganda organs.
The truth will not be realised by the masses until we are on the bones of our arse. Then watch the politicians start the blame game.
Maybe it’s good that Victoristan is following the delusional green pathway of South Australia; the sooner reality hits everyone where it truly hurts, the sooner this misery will be buried forever.
“data confirm the conclusion drawn from initial research on marine sedimentation, i.e., the globe has undergone 8 glacial cycles, each lasting about 100,000 years, and at the intervals are relatively warm interglacial periods, lasting averagely 10,000 years.
Although the last ice age ended 12,000 years ago, scientists don’t think there will an ice age soon.”
I like global worming.
Gerrymander Jay Weatherdildo has already started.