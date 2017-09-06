My focus almost daily is on North Korea since there is a lot that can go wrong, with an attack on the Norks not the worst of the outcomes. You may be sure everyone who matters is wondering to what extent the US has become a paper tiger. There are plenty of others, from Iran to China, who will gauge things by what Trump ends up doing about a madman with nukes who is building ICBMs in hardened silos and threatening to blow up various American cities. This is Putin’s entry into the mix of views: North Korea nuclear crisis: Putin warns of planetary catastrophe. He definitely would like to see America’s foreign policy reach diminished (even with his best friend in the White House). So what does he say.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has warned that the escalating North Korean crisis could cause a “planetary catastrophe” and huge loss of life, and described US proposals for further sanctions on Pyongyang as “useless”. “Ramping up military hysteria in such conditions is senseless; it’s a dead end,” he told reporters in China. “It could lead to a global, planetary catastrophe and a huge loss of human life. There is no other way to solve the North Korean nuclear issue, save that of peaceful dialogue.”

Peaceful dialogue, just like in The Ukraine. He also said this which is what I particularly liked:

“We all remember what happened with Iraq and Saddam Hussein. His children were killed, I think his grandson was shot, the whole country was destroyed and Saddam Hussein was hanged … We all know how this happened and people in North Korea remember well what happened in Iraq. “They will eat grass but will not stop their [nuclear] programme as long as they do not feel safe.”

They are already eating grass because of the nuclear programme. The very idea that the people in North Korea have any say of any kind in what goes on is so ludicrous that they must have laughed themselves stupid when they put this statement out.

Meanwhile, North Korea has virtually disappeared from the news, no doubt because it is showing Donald Trump’s worth as a president who takes problems like this seriously. I wish I trusted his advisors as much.