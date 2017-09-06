Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, September 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017

  2. nilk
    #2489866, posted on September 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Huzzah! Dreams do come true!

  3. Turnip
    #2489867, posted on September 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    God bless this thread and all who sail in her.

  4. Anthony
    #2489869, posted on September 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    News
    Labor whistleblowers say taxpayer money siphoned for party memberships
    Alex White and Matt Johnston, Herald Sun
    September 5, 2017 11:30pm
    Subscriber only
    LABOR whistleblowers say hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars have been ­siphoned from MPs’ printing budgets to pay for party memberships.

    In an elaborate rort, staff in MPs’ offices created false invoices to claim payments from state parliament for printing work that was never done, whistleblowers allege.

    Printing firms — in on the scam — took a small cut and sent the rest of the cash back to MPs’ offices.

    This morning, Victorian Greens leader Greg Barber called for an investigation into the alleged scheme.

    “The president and the speaker need to call in the police, today, right now,” he said.

    While Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said Labor needed to act and stop the rort.

    “The Andrews Government is addicted to stealing public money,” he said.

    Three ALP members have come forward to claim that hundreds of party memberships were bankrolled under the scheme, which dates back several years.

    The operation allegedly ran out of several state electorate offices and involved at least one printing business.

    In one MP’s office, it is ­alleged up to $30,000 a year was being siphoned.

    .
    Last year, parliament received an invoice for 20,000 brochures for that office, supposedly to be handed out at a small community festival. That invoice was for $4455.

    One senior Labor figure observed that would be an “absurdly high” number of brochures for such an event.

    Those prints are among more than 120,000 it is ­alleged were funded by taxpayers since 2014, but never produced, from that office.

    Under the scam, just a handful of brochures would be printed off and attached to the bogus invoices as evidence of work done.

    The printers would keep between 3 and 10 per cent of the budget and hand the rest of the money to a notorious Victorian branch stacker.

    Stackers fund party memberships for people who are not active and do not pay themselves, to boost factional powerbrokers’ support bases and influence pre-selections.

    One source told the Herald Sun that it was “the oldest scam in the book”.

    “Parliament gets presented with bills, supposedly for printing,” the source said. “There are lots of different ways to pay for ALP memberships.”

    It is alleged the printing cash scam was used to pay for ALP memberships in four federal seats before the deal was terminated in mid-2016.

    Branch stacking has been a significant issue for the Victorian ALP in recent years, with hundreds of memberships — and the way they are paid for — being scrutinised.

    ALP assistant secretary Kosmos Samaras said the party had no knowledge of the allegations but said “the party has internal processes that can deal with any allegation that relates to branch stacking”.

    “It is difficult for us to investigate financial transactions, we do not have the capacity to do so. With MPs and how they spend their money … that’s a matter for parliament,” he said.

    When contacted on Tuesday, the alleged ringleader of the scam, who works in an MP’s electorate office, said “that is a ridiculous allegation”. The MP also denied any knowledge of their electorate office printing budget being misused.

    Owners of one printing company embroiled in the scandal told the Herald Sun they were ALP members, but denied wrongdoing.

    “No money has gone back, I have no idea what goes on down there. We do the work, we pay our bills, they don’t pay us, we deliver the goods. You are looking to me for information,” the owner said.

    “You go back to the ALP ­office and you ask them what’s going on.”

    Some things never change.

  7. Atoms for Peace
    #2489877, posted on September 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    What the hell is a strategic energy reserve ?

  8. H B Bear
    #2489878, posted on September 6, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Liars stacking branches with ghost members? No tell me this isn’t true.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *