Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2490837, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:19 am

    We need to change the Federation so that any state which does not run at a profit (requires support from the other states), loses the right to statehood and administrators from the other states duly appointed.

    Goodbye NT, SA, TAS.

  2. H B Bear
    #2490838, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The web of cronyism and corruption that has engulfed this once great nation is truly frightening.

    Welcome to the swamp. No degrees of separation. Now please empty your wallet.

  3. Nick
    #2490839, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    violent road-rage incident between a driver and a cyclist that unfolded in Sydney’s inner west has been caught on camera.

    The video, shot by the cyclist, shows the driver of a Toyota Hilux unleashing a tirade of abuse against him.

    The altercation, which was sparked by a minor collision between the cyclist and the driver, erupted on Grosvenor Crescent in Summer Hill about 7.50am on Wednesday.

    The 45-year-old driver allegedly called the 23-year-old cyclist “Aussie scum” and repeatedly threatened him before allegedly striking him.

    I’m Lebanese mate, I’m going to f— you,” the driver is heard yelling at the cyclist.

    “I’m going to f— your life, you son of a bitch. I’m going to follow you, I am going to f— your life.”

  4. cynical1
    #2490840, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    At least we’re not as bad as ……….. Hey, can someone help me here?

    Hold my beer.

    Nah, I got nothin’.

  5. H B Bear
    #2490841, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Relax Nick. The Soup will be all over this.

  6. Ez
    #2490842, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Zyconoclast
    #2490793, posted on September 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

    The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), a government bank of sorts, has linked with the Macquarie Group to provide $100 million in low-interest loans to encourage people to choose energy-efficient cars.

    MQG are late to the party.
    The other majors have been up to their necks in the CEFC rort, offering similar deals:

    NAB: $300m from CEFC (in two parts)
    WBC: $200M.
    CBA: $100M.
    ANZ: Gained a $75m “cornerstone commitment” from the CEFC for their $600m ‘green’ bond issue. ANZ are also benefiting by partnering with the CEFC on joint funding arrangements for larger projects or purchases (spreading their risk); an example being: $280m funding for a Chinese Government purchase of a wind farm in NSW.

    CEFC – SHUT. IT. DOWN.

  7. John64
    #2490843, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:24 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2490834, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:13 am
    Zimbabwe?
    No. No. We are much better than them.
    They persecute white farmers and confiscate their property.
    Err.. Then again, forget I said that

    LOL

    We’re probably only 10 or 15 years away from getting trillion dollar banknotes too.

  8. Nick
    #2490844, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Exactly, Cynical. I’m expecting a tweet of condemnation any second now, any second…

  10. Motelier
    #2490846, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    From Baldrick @
    #2490746, posted on September 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Why?

    Bill Shorten ✔ @billshortenmp
    I’ll travel to Japan and Sth Korea this month with @SenatorWong to show bipartisan support for regional partners in these challenging times.

    Thanks for this Baldders.

    As soon as I saw your link I just knew what to do.

    So easy.

  11. Ez
    #2490847, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:27 am

    RE: the ANZ bond issue, look at where the money comes from to fund these schemes:

    ANZ Bank has raised $600 million in its first green bond, which the bank said is the largest climate related bond so far by an Australian issuer.

    CBI said the bond was 125 per cent oversubscribed, and that 46 investors participated with Australian investors accounting for 92 per cent of demand and the balance from Asia. Asset managers took 56 per cent, insurance companies 21 per cent and middle market 7 per cent. The other 16 per cent was banks, central banks, semi government, councils and private banks.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2490848, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    At least we’re not as bad as ……….. Hey, can someone help me here?

    Seriously, some countries have ballooning debt, manufacture next to nothing, import all their consumer goods, have ridiculous levels of taxation, no free speech and exorbitant power and water prices.
    We’re not like that at all. Are we?

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2490850, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    As soon as I saw your link I just knew what to do.

    There aren’t too many supportive comments there, are there?

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2490851, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:31 am

    The altercation, which was sparked by a minor collision between the cyclist and the driver

    Cyclists.
    Every. Single. Time.
    Goddamned Lycra Clad Commies.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2490852, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Goddamned Lycra Clad Commies.

    On a practical note; the lycra is damn near impossible to remove once entangled in the tail shaft.

  16. val majkus
    #2490853, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    sounds about right

    …My impression is AGL simply don’t want to be the bad guys anymore. Thanks to massive government incentives, green energy is far more profitable than coal, so AGL appear to be running down their coal plants and abandoning them. The fact renewables are not a viable replacement for baseload power, the fact the risk of blackouts is skyrocketing, isn’t AGL’s problem; it is a problem for Australia’s overconfident politicians who thought coal plant operators would simply sit there and take the abuse, and the green pseudo-intellectuals who cheered on this political idiocy.

  17. Boambee John
    #2490854, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Pity to keave on the previous page!

    m0nty

    Your opposition to anti-S e m itic statements by purported Australian nazis is commendable.

    However, they are perhaps a bit selective. Can you point us to your posts opposing the sometimes violent BDS protests outside J ooish business establishments in Melbourne and Sydney a few years ago? And your statements opposing Muslim (particularly Palestinian) calls for the extermination of J oos? You know, the statements that pretty much call for the final completion of H1tler’s plan.

    Your call for the explicitly anti-J ooish clauses to be removed from the Koran might also have passed me by in times when I have been offline, perhaps you could point me to them? Thanks!

    Finally, I note your concern about beheading “theatre” inciting hatred of Muslims. Does a child holding a placard calling for opponents of the prophet to be beheaded fall into the category of inciting hatred for Muslims?

