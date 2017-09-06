Liberty Quote
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
We need to change the Federation so that any state which does not run at a profit (requires support from the other states), loses the right to statehood and administrators from the other states duly appointed.
Goodbye NT, SA, TAS.
Welcome to the swamp. No degrees of separation. Now please empty your wallet.
At least we’re not as bad as ……….. Hey, can someone help me here?
Hold my beer.
Nah, I got nothin’.
Relax Nick. The Soup will be all over this.
MQG are late to the party.
The other majors have been up to their necks in the CEFC rort, offering similar deals:
NAB: $300m from CEFC (in two parts)
WBC: $200M.
CBA: $100M.
ANZ: Gained a $75m “cornerstone commitment” from the CEFC for their $600m ‘green’ bond issue. ANZ are also benefiting by partnering with the CEFC on joint funding arrangements for larger projects or purchases (spreading their risk); an example being: $280m funding for a Chinese Government purchase of a wind farm in NSW.
CEFC – SHUT. IT. DOWN.
LOL
We’re probably only 10 or 15 years away from getting trillion dollar banknotes too.
Exactly, Cynical. I’m expecting a tweet of condemnation any second now, any second…
Sorry, that was you Bear.
From Baldrick @
#2490746, posted on September 7, 2017 at 8:22 am
Thanks for this Baldders.
As soon as I saw your link I just knew what to do.
So easy.
RE: the ANZ bond issue, look at where the money comes from to fund these schemes:
Seriously, some countries have ballooning debt, manufacture next to nothing, import all their consumer goods, have ridiculous levels of taxation, no free speech and exorbitant power and water prices.
We’re not like that at all. Are we?
There aren’t too many supportive comments there, are there?
The altercation, which was sparked by a minor collision between the cyclist and the driver
Cyclists.
Every. Single. Time.
Goddamned Lycra Clad Commies.
On a practical note; the lycra is damn near impossible to remove once entangled in the tail shaft.
sounds about right
Pity to keave on the previous page!
m0nty
Your opposition to anti-S e m itic statements by purported Australian nazis is commendable.
However, they are perhaps a bit selective. Can you point us to your posts opposing the sometimes violent BDS protests outside J ooish business establishments in Melbourne and Sydney a few years ago? And your statements opposing Muslim (particularly Palestinian) calls for the extermination of J oos? You know, the statements that pretty much call for the final completion of H1tler’s plan.
Your call for the explicitly anti-J ooish clauses to be removed from the Koran might also have passed me by in times when I have been offline, perhaps you could point me to them? Thanks!
Finally, I note your concern about beheading “theatre” inciting hatred of Muslims. Does a child holding a placard calling for opponents of the prophet to be beheaded fall into the category of inciting hatred for Muslims?