Liberty Quote
The much abused shopkeepers have abolished slavery and serfdom, made woman the companion of man with equal rights, proclaimed equality before the law and freedom of thought and opinion, declared war on war, abolished torture, and mitigated the cruelty of punishment. What cultural force can boast of similar achievements?— Ludwig von Mises
-
Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
1,037 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
Marcus Classis
Nothing bad to say about the poor buggers in WW1, they were brave blokes.
But some of their gear was awful and stuck with way to long.
Blue coats and “Les pantaloons rouge.”
Dunno… Maybe because that’s the only way he can stop That Wong Chap from her endless whining that The Accused Rapist’s tits are bigger than That Wong Chap’s tits?
Maybe this gives That Wong Chap a chance of scoring with some Asian lasses?
Maybe Chloe won’t let the little bugger travel with any other female or tranny?
All these folk on the Drum think people are “confused” about SSM and keep repeating it. This is the new meme.
People are not confused.
Comment: Nice effort at a bait and switch, blubberball! Pity it’s the expected and very banal tactic to be expected, right on cue.
Precisely what does this have to do with your astonishing gullibility in actually claiming that Fairfax media tabloids are an authoritative source of information?
Nothing. But you are embarrassed by that.
So I predict your next pitiful effort at a smear will involve claiming that I am a National Socialist for ‘supporting’ Cottrell, correct?
Frankly, I don’t give a crap about Cottrell. But I do give a damn about a complete plonker trying to say that Fairfax tabloids are his ‘authoritative go-to source’.
A handful of you lot spend a lot of time these days defending Nazis.
Comment: No, only you do when defending Antifa. And Islamic terrorists. And any violence inflicted by the left. You even refuse to accept the historical facts from Hitler’s very own mouth, writings, words and speeches that he was himself a socialist and knew that the party he controlled and built up was a revolutionary socialist organisation.
In other words, you have proven yourself to be a complete fool, utter liar, and reality-denier.
I don’t think srr is a Putin stooge, but I suspect he comes from one of those former Yugoslav republics where there was a lot of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the 1990s, so they don’t need to pay him. To be clear, I am not alleging he committed any of that, but I would not be surprised to hear he was an appeaser back then too. Perhaps that’s why he fixates on Soros…. some similarities in backstories?
Comment: Just another baseless smear built on the most pitiful of lying assumptions. Typical monty fare in other words.
I feel compromised while sitting in my classroom…Here I am conducting this professional learning work – after three years of tertiary study (and a HECS debt)…
Too stood to realise then, that if she wanted to be a teacher she needed four years of uni, and then find a school.
Working in a childcare centre and wishing you were “in a classroom” won’t make it happen. It’s not a classroom, it’s a rug-rat minding centre.
“Stupid” not “stood” – damn auto-spell!
Interesting.
The female who died in Charlottesville may not have been killed by the car at all. according to this site (a site I do not know so I do not vouch for it) Heather Heyer was a vast jubbling landwhale who died of a heart attack.
Hmm. Did a few minutes digging on that site. It’s pretty rancid. They seem anti-semitic, which is just disgusting.
Holy shit. Helen pass the Razor sounds like an absolute raving nutter even by the standards of the Dumb.
One minute they’re against it, next minute they own it …
Lil’ Fatty Kim, here there and everywhere
http://debka.com/article/26214/Who-hit-NKorean-linked-Syrian-chemical-plant-
You’re a fucking grub, Mark L Canberra. Just a worthless sack of shit who should be been banned after the third plagiarism.
Some gear always is, of course. The French had good rifles, good HMG, ordinary LMG, the best light field gun in the world (the 75mm) and they adapted their tactics very quickly. Look at the way Lanrezac changed the way the 5th Army fought after the Battle of Charleroi, and there’s not much doubt that his brilliant fighting retreat between Charleroi and the Battle of Guise saved the French army’s left flank from being completely turned – which would have cost them the war then and there.
That fighting retreat and his consistent refusal to fritter his men away in local counter-attacks showed immense moral courage.
His ‘crime’ was in pointing all of this out to Joffre before, during and after the Battles of the Frontiers – which is really why Joffre sacked him. Had he followed Joffre’s orders, France would have been crushed in 1914.
Later, an incredibly embarrassed French Army tried to re-employ him in 1917 and later showered honours upon him, but he famously refused a military funeral when on his death-bed in 1925.
Well, when you believe that a man can be a woman it’s not much of stretch to believe a loss is a win.
Leftoids love pretending they’ll slit their wrists if daddy gubbermint doesn’t immediately give them their lollies.
The 21st century left has the maturity of a four-year-old delinquent. They’re revolting.
Marcus Classis
#2491276, posted on September 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm
Comment: No, only you do when defending Antifa. And Islamic terrorists. And any violence inflicted by the left. You even refuse to accept the historical facts from Hitler’s very own mouth, writings, words and speeches that he was himself a socialist and knew that the party he controlled and built up was a revolutionary socialist organisation
You mean like “Whoever is prepared to make the national cause his own to such an extent that he knows no higher ideal than the welfare of the nation; whoever has understood our great national anthem, “Deutschland ueber Alles,” to mean that nothing in the wide world surpasses in his eyes this Germany, people and land — that man is a Socialist”
He was a nationalists first and foremost and a SINO
Hmm. Did a few minutes digging on that site. It’s pretty rancid. They seem anti-semitic, which is just disgusting.
Look, that’s okay. You made a mistake, owned up to it. More than Monty’s ever done.
Just – why would you offer something as a source without looking into it first? Could be anyone!
IIRC, as late as 1936, the French issued a rifle that had a five round magazine, and no safety catch – the only safety measure there was, was carrying the rifle with an empty chamber.
I have a MAS 36, I kind of like it! I’m not a big fan of safeties so I don’t mind the lack of that feature.
Muttley’s view on everything is skewed by viewing it from the underside of pond scum.
Trump has wedged the Dems and disloyal Republicans, and trolled the Republicans big time. A brawler to the end.
Helen Razor must have been milling around the water cooler at the ALPBC staff co-op for 20 years. Once they get a taste of Aunty’s bosom you can never get rid of them. I’d love to see a staff turnover figure for that bloated carcass and compare it to equivalent media organisations.
Haven’t seen Fred Lenin around lately.
I did see a post from him on a minor thread that was well written, no spelling mistakes, and good grammar.
I asked if they would give him back when they were finished, but I haven’t heard any more from him.
Perhaps a KGB/GRU plot is unfolding under our very nostrils?
Lack of a safety is not a big issue, you never, ever depend on them anyway.
The MAS 36 is an excellent rifle, but it was only ever seen as an interim supplement to ‘top up’ the vast stock of Model 1886 Lebels and later Berthiers.
the real replacement was the MAS40, which was a very good semi-auto that the collapse of France meant was never put into production. The prototype MAS40 had the extremely low stoppage rate of 5/1000, as good as a bolt action. That’s much better than Garand. The MAS 44 and MAS 49 were updates on teh 40.
He’s an ornament to this blog.
Pre-school childcare is a reverse-engineered environment.
The carers simply do what child care workers have done for ages – take care of little boys and girls with love and attention. The education unions and diploma providers simply match those actions to educational theory and call it essential learnings. Oh – and charge for the courses.
Result – educational mumbo jumbo runs rampant and unions get bigger.
My solution – double the tax free threshold for married men and women when one is at home and the other is working. That would reduce the demand for childcare places.
Also remove the mandatory requirement for carers to hold certificates and diplomas.
Job for life with zero performance benchmarks, Humphrey. It’s even more alluring than leftoid network TV.
Ah but to enter primary teaching in NSW you now need to have 3 band 5s , one of which must be English. To be high school teacher is at least 5 years – 3 year @ least for your ‘base degree’, and 2 for a masters of Education/Teaching (the Masters alone is @ 20k). Oh and you have to do the same PD – the requirement is 100 hrs over 5 years -50 NESA 5o teacher identified – I have credit for 100 teacher identified hours in 6 months (various Microsoft, Adobe, Google, and Lynda courses)
Nothing bad to say about the poor buggers in WW1, they were brave blokes.
But some of their gear was awful and stuck with way to long.
My father as a boy used to talk to the WWI vet that lived across the road, two things that stuck in his memory, possibly these were the only things he ever mentioned or showed him about WWI:
He had his tin hat with a groove in it from an artillery shell that had grazed it and landed in the mud in front of him and not gone off. My father said you could see the rifling marks from the shell in the groove.
“You wouldn’t have though you could be so cold and yet not have died”
One other story (1930’s) WWI vet:
Father and son out rabbit shooting, father has a .303, boy has .22. Father hears a biplane droning into range, starts talking about volley fire method of shooting at aircraft, including leading them by a hand span. Father says he thinks it’s BS, they never hit anything. Gives son a practical demonstration on biplane which is now well within range. In response to shot, biplane wobbles dramatically and then flies off into distance. Local paper reports later that someone had taken a pot shot at local pilot wounding him through the buttocks.
Being a revolver shooter – your trigger finger is your safety
Not a huge fan of safeties either.
He was a nationalists first and foremost and a SINO
Sorry, but you don’t get to redefine history just because you don’t like unpleasant facts.
Here is just one of a great many examples of Hitler extolling the virtues of Socialism –
“To put it quite clearly: we have an economic programme. Point No. 13 in that programme demands the nationalisation of all public companies, in other words socialisation, or what is known here as socialism. … the basic principle of my Party’s economic programme should be made perfectly clear and that is the principle of authority… the good of the community takes priority over that of the individual. But the State should retain control; every owner should feel himself to be an agent of the State; it is his duty not to misuse his possessions to the detriment of the State or the interests of his fellow countrymen. That is the overriding point. The Third Reich will always retain the right to control property owners. If you say that the bourgeoisie is tearing its hair over the question of private property, that does not affect me in the least. ”
Go home and take your #fakehistory with you.
Any Drum viewers here?
Did Dick Smith get his right of reply to yesterday’s incorrect statements about him?
Holy shit. Helen pass the Razor sounds like an absolute raving nutter even by the standards of the Dumb.
The aging high school mag editor is a product of a low grade public service suburb in the National Gold Card cesspit.
Perfect material for an equally ageing and irrelevant 3M.
What will happen when the unfortunately proportioned Myf is in her walker and a new generation of nobodies want access to the multi-teat.
Caroline, and the other pioneering Granny Marxists will no doubt counter-attack by firing Tim Winton novels on high angle.
FMD
Hey Rabz, Belconnen and Olympic in ACT football grand final this weekend.
Wow! Gerry Harvey will be pleased, I’m sure. So pleased we won’t hear the end of his whining.
I love it when he’s squealing.
On the French WW1 rifles.
Thanks for whoever first posted about the Great War Channel last year (in a discussion on Greece). I show the Thursday episode to my year 10 class (nothing to do with my subjets – the videos are interesting)
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_v_ZdFXk_M&w=1280&h=720%5D