Winston Wolf. I fix problems.

In business, when a company gets into financial trouble, a process of voluntary administration is available whereby the company is put into the control of an independent person who can assess available options and to restructure the business in the best interest of creditors and owners.

According to ASIC:

Voluntary administration is designed to resolve a company’s future direction quickly. An independent and suitably qualified person (the voluntary administrator) takes full control of the company to try to work out a way to save either the company or its business.

Again, according to ASIC:

The voluntary administrator has all the powers of the company and its directors. This includes the power to sell or close down the company’s business or sell individual assets in the lead up to the creditors’ decision on the company’s future.

Voluntary administration is a mechanism that has been used many times for many years when businesses have gone off the rails.

Here is my question then. When a government has gone off the rails, and is not just in financial trouble, but seems to consistently mismanage its affairs, why is there no such mechanism available to quickly clean up the mess and prior bad decisions?

Within the Australian Commonwealth, there are a combined 8 states and territories. Consistently since 2000, the citizens of 4 states have subsidised the citizens of the other 2 states and 2 territories. The subsidies well preceded 2000, but 2000 is when the GST distribution started.

The following table is from a 2014 Parliamentary Review of the GST distributions to the states and territories. The table shoes what the dollar return per jurisdiction are. That is, for every $1 of GST paid in the state/territory, how much of it comes back via the Commonwealth Grants Commission process. The later years numbers are projections because the report was from 2014, but the final numbers are close enough.

Over the 17 years, NSW, VIC, QLD and WA citizens received an average of $0.90 for every $1.00 of GST paid. On the other hand, SA, TAS, ACT and NT citizens received $2.20 for every $1.00 of GST paid. As a high water mark, NT citizens received an average of $4.78 for every $1.00 of GST paid over the 17 years. Not a bad gig.

At what point can the citizens of NSW, VIC, QLD and WA call in the administrators? For how long can the citizens SA, TAS, ACT and NT make bad decision after bad decision and expect the rest of the country to underwrite them? How much longer can this folly continue? Make them stand on their own feet.

Alright. South Australia and Tasmania are sovereign so there may be constitutional problems with sending in external administrators. But the ACT and the Northern Territory have no such fortune. They, like local governments within states, exist at the pleasure of the Commonwealth. So come on Prime Minister. Send in the administrators. Here are some names to consider – KordaMentha and PPB Advisory.

Even better. Send in Winston Wolf. He fixes problems. Let him start with removing the Northern Territory unconventional gas moratorium and the ACT renewable energy policies. If these territories wish to proceed with such indulgences, they need to stop asking for more than their per-capita share of GST.

