Winston Wolf. I fix problems.

In business, when a company gets into financial trouble, a process of voluntary administration is available whereby the company is put into the control of an independent person who can assess available options and to restructure the business in the best interest of creditors and owners.
According to ASIC:
Voluntary administration is designed to resolve a company’s future direction quickly. An independent and suitably qualified person (the voluntary administrator) takes full control of the company to try to work out a way to save either the company or its business.
Again, according to ASIC:
The voluntary administrator has all the powers of the company and its directors. This includes the power to sell or close down the company’s business or sell individual assets in the lead up to the creditors’ decision on the company’s future.
Voluntary administration is a mechanism that has been used many times for many years when businesses have gone off the rails.
Here is my question then. When a government has gone off the rails, and is not just in financial trouble, but seems to consistently mismanage its affairs, why is there no such mechanism available to quickly clean up the mess and prior bad decisions?
Within the Australian Commonwealth, there are a combined 8 states and territories. Consistently since 2000, the citizens of 4 states have subsidised the citizens of the other 2 states and 2 territories. The subsidies well preceded 2000, but 2000 is when the GST distribution started.
The following table is from a 2014 Parliamentary Review of the GST distributions to the states and territories. The table shoes what the dollar return per jurisdiction are. That is, for every $1 of GST paid in the state/territory, how much of it comes back via the Commonwealth Grants Commission process. The later years numbers are projections because the report was from 2014, but the final numbers are close enough.
Over the 17 years, NSW, VIC, QLD and WA citizens received an average of $0.90 for every $1.00 of GST paid. On the other hand, SA, TAS, ACT and NT citizens received $2.20 for every $1.00 of GST paid. As a high water mark, NT citizens received an average of $4.78 for every $1.00 of GST paid over the 17 years. Not a bad gig.
At what point can the citizens of NSW, VIC, QLD and WA call in the administrators? For how long can the citizens SA, TAS, ACT and NT make bad decision after bad decision and expect the rest of the country to underwrite them? How much longer can this folly continue? Make them stand on their own feet.
Alright. South Australia and Tasmania are sovereign so there may be constitutional problems with sending in external administrators. But the ACT and the Northern Territory have no such fortune. They, like local governments within states, exist at the pleasure of the Commonwealth. So come on Prime Minister. Send in the administrators. Here are some names to consider – KordaMentha and PPB Advisory.
Even better. Send in Winston Wolf. He fixes problems. Let him start with removing the Northern Territory unconventional gas moratorium and the ACT renewable energy policies. If these territories wish to proceed with such indulgences, they need to stop asking for more than their per-capita share of GST.
No matter where you look, when states or countries operate on ‘feelings’, you know where they are headed.
It is an insoluble mess I’m afraid, unless there emerges a political leader with clear conservative vision and big testicles.
Better send him to WA also. The freshly minted Labor government has just slapped a 12 month ban on fracking pending yet another inquiry and a massive increase in fines and penalties.
I wonder how the coming islamic administrators will handle the problem, won’t be long now the parliament is pro islam the courts are pro islam the councils are pro islam even the Mick’s are pro islam. I have seen graphic images of how they would fix the problem somewhat similar but more realistic than the bad boys at Bendigo.
Has worked well on local councils — why not the territories?
Yes! I’ve long said SA should be placed in administration. Prolonging the demise with increasingly confiscatory taxation and other states money is just making it worse for the locals.
South Australia should be placed under administration, and leased back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Tasmania should be placed under administration, and declared the sovereign Aboriginal Nation.
Mr Wolf: ‘if im curt with you its because time is of the essence…So pretty please, with sugar on top, fix your your [email protected] finances.’
A panarchic constitution would provide for orderly government insolvency.
The continual shitcanning of S.A. is getting a bit old. It must be real fucking handy to the NSW and VIC economies to have that stinking cesspool called Canberra just a few hours drive away. How much are all those overpaid, underworked, cashed up snobs worth to the eastern states? And how many decisions are made that benefit Sydney? (Such as the location of head offices like the ABC). Move Canberra 1 or 2 thousand kms to the west and I bet that 30 cent difference in GST distribution would disappear.
It must be real fucking handy to the NSW and VIC economies to have that stinking cesspool called Canberra just a few hours drive away.
How does it help Victoria? Do you think that the public servants pop down to Wodonga for their weekend shopping?
How does it help Victoria? Do you think that the public servants pop down to Wodonga for their weekend shopping?
No, but I bet there’s plenty that pop over the border for a bit of skiing.