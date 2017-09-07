Liberty Quote
Little else is requisite to carry a state to the highest degree of opulence from the lowest barbarism, but peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice: all the rest being brought about by the natural course of things.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Baldrick on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- lotocoti on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- manalive on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Geriatric Mayfly on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Senile Old Guy on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- chrisl on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- stackja on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Tom on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- John64 on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Leo G on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- A Lurker on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Entropy on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Carbon Emitter on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- A Lurker on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- stackja on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- v_maet on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Mike of Marion on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- dover_beach on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- John64 on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- John64 on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Lysander on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Peter Castieau on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- C.L. on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- RobK on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- chrisl on Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
-
Recent Posts
- Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.
- It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money
- Zeev Vinokurov: Our family law system is a mess
- Putin warns of planetary catastrophe
- El Kabong – the new regulatory regime
- Winston Wolf. I fix problems.
- On the Ball
- Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Felipe Lungov: Why We Should Celebrate Profits
- Q&A Forum: September 3, 2017
- The Logies
- Equal Truth Day
- Competition – good for thee, but not for me
- “Be very careful” is their sage advice to PDT on North Korea
- The Battle for Control – The War on Cash
- Bird Strike
- John Tamny: When Economists Are Enemies of Economic Growth
- Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
- What’s next?
- Warty: Once upon a time
- One guy is in a leather jacket trying to jump a shark. The other is the Fonz.
- Keeping busy
- The labour demand curve slopes downwards
- PVO thinks the Liberals are too left-wing
- Free TV Australia think we’re stupid
- Safe Schools ‘All of Us’ Unit Guide Amended
- Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Let’s check those dates
- Jacindamania
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
This entry was posted in Australian Story, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
Costs awarded against the mincers and spiky-dykes?
Cool now i can marry my rabbit.
Good line by PM in Parliament saying Shorten must be relieved his previous promise to Australian Christian Lobby will be kept.
SSM to foot the bill for the Court appearance.
Yes will demand No not be heard!
SSM postal vote approved by High Court.
Greens, Labor devastated
From the Oz. There is a God – I can imagine Andrew Wilkie doing the hurt face tilty head..
Terrible news…. The people get a say.
I can hardly wait for my participation coupon.
Me, earlier today …
Then there was this bloke:
Same-sex marriage postal survey ‘likely to be struck down by High Court’.
When do I get a booking at the National Press Club?
Good!
I’m voting No.
CL – I suspect Dean of Law, George Williams should become an expert at the Australian US Studies Centre.
BTW it’s not the first time the learned Professor George Williams has completely beclowned himself when it comes to opining on Constitutional Law.
Beat me to it Lysander!
George Williams is a first rate clown.
Now those disruptive “NO” bastards get to play ‘spoiler!!”
@CL
Most people with half a brain could see this was going to go ahead.
Those who suggested it shouldn’t and hold positions in education or government should be removed from their roles as they are clearly incompetent.
George Williams is the go to ‘expert’ for MSM.
It really is quite simple –
If you trust politicians – Vote Yes
If you don’t trust politicians – Vote No
I wonder what the attempt will be to try and subvert democracy in Australia?
The said Professor is Labor to the core!
Now to vote NO
By ‘plaintiffs pay costs’ what does that mean for the upright Mr wilkie and Senator Rice?
I would be pissed if it means I pay it.
Gah, that should read…
“I wonder what the next attempt will be to try and subvert democracy in Australia?”
I thought they were already married.
Have the plaintiffs appealed to the Privy Council yet?
Williams will now be forever a wrongologist who barracks for the lefty tribe against the public interest. Fuck the law and the constitution, eh, George? The tribe is everythink.
What an advertisement for the severely educated.
MPs have much OPM.
I can’t believe taxpayers get a say in a democracy. It seems so unfair!
ABC:
As usual…
So it is “shameful” for us to vote on human rights but fine for parliament? Because they are better than us?
The “damaging and untruthful campaign” consists of one dodgy poster, which was photographed once, before disappearing without trace? Or perhaps she is referring the phony image printed by a newspaper?
What an advertisement for the severely educated.
Tom. Nice to see David Thompson’s pearler getting currency. There will be a huge muster of the severely educated for tonight’s fillas on the ABC and SBS.
A non-issue, a distraction from the severe problems facing the nation, I don’t give two hoots and won’t be voting.
Why does any couple straight or gay need state recognition?
Will JC’s Hotline be rostering on an extra shift?
the claim that receiving the survey form would be offensive for some homosexual people who felt it cast aspersions on the validity of their relationships.
They can always run to the HRC tears welling, thumb in mouth, trailing their bysies behind them.
Love is Love: