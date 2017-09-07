Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On

Posted on 2:18 pm, September 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Australian Story, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #2491039, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Costs awarded against the mincers and spiky-dykes?

  2. Caveman
    #2491041, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Cool now i can marry my rabbit.

  3. BrettW
    #2491042, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Good line by PM in Parliament saying Shorten must be relieved his previous promise to Australian Christian Lobby will be kept.

    SSM to foot the bill for the Court appearance.

  4. stackja
    #2491044, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Yes will demand No not be heard!

  5. David
    #2491046, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    SSM postal vote approved by High Court.

    Greens, Labor devastated

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2491049, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Silence as court rules

    The High Court has ruled for the federal government in two challenges over the postal survey on same sex marriage. In unanimous decisions the court found for the government and ordered the plaintiffs to pay costs.

    The decisions were met with silence by the court, which was full of supporters of same-sex marriage.

    Two legal challenges to the plebiscite were lodged by independent MP Andrew Wilkie and lobby group Australian Marriage Equality, supported by Greens senator Janet Rice and Rainbow Families convener Felicity Marlowe.

    The parties argued Finance Minister Mathias Cormann invalidly invoked his power to appropriate $122 million for the Australian Bureau of Statistics to run the postal survey, without fulfilling the necessary criteria of an “urgent” and “unforseen” need for the expenditure.

    They also claimed the ABS was not empowered to collect information relating to personal opinions.

    Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue QC told the court yesterday that the appropriation for the survey was made exactly the same as previous appropriations by governments of both sides.

    Dr Donaghue said there was “no public interest” in the plebiscite being challenged and disputed the claim that receiving the survey form would be offensive for some homosexual people who felt it cast aspersions on the validity of their relationships.

    From the Oz. There is a God – I can imagine Andrew Wilkie doing the hurt face tilty head..

  7. chrisl
    #2491051, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Terrible news…. The people get a say.

  8. RobK
    #2491052, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I can hardly wait for my participation coupon.

  9. C.L.
    #2491054, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Me, earlier today …

    I’m no legal scholar but I can’t see how the Vibe Court can possibly stop the Commonwealth from spending money via the ABS on the marriage survey. Governments have been unilaterally spending money on all sorts of things for years. Unless, of course, they Mabo-miracle some sort of bespoke ‘implied’ bullshit into existence for the occasion.

    I’m putting a lazy thousand on a green light.

    Then there was this bloke:

    Same-sex marriage postal survey ‘likely to be struck down by High Court’.

    George Williams, dean of law at the University of New South Wales, predicted the court would rule quickly on the matter but declared he would be “surprised to see the government emerge with a victory”.

    When do I get a booking at the National Press Club?

  10. Peter Castieau
    #2491055, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Good!

    I’m voting No.

  11. Lysander
    #2491056, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    CL – I suspect Dean of Law, George Williams should become an expert at the Australian US Studies Centre.

  12. John64
    #2491057, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    The High Court has ruled for the federal government in two challenges over the postal survey on same sex marriage. In unanimous decisions the court found for the government and ordered the plaintiffs to pay costs.

    BTW it’s not the first time the learned Professor George Williams has completely beclowned himself when it comes to opining on Constitutional Law.

  14. dover_beach
    #2491059, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    George Williams is a first rate clown.

  15. Mike of Marion
    #2491060, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Now those disruptive “NO” bastards get to play ‘spoiler!!”

  16. v_maet
    #2491061, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    @CL

    Most people with half a brain could see this was going to go ahead.

    Those who suggested it shouldn’t and hold positions in education or government should be removed from their roles as they are clearly incompetent.

  17. stackja
    #2491062, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    George Williams is the go to ‘expert’ for MSM.

  18. A Lurker
    #2491063, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    It really is quite simple –

    If you trust politicians – Vote Yes
    If you don’t trust politicians – Vote No

    I wonder what the attempt will be to try and subvert democracy in Australia?

  19. Carbon Emitter
    #2491064, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    The said Professor is Labor to the core!

    Now to vote NO

  20. Entropy
    #2491065, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    By ‘plaintiffs pay costs’ what does that mean for the upright Mr wilkie and Senator Rice?

    I would be pissed if it means I pay it.

  21. A Lurker
    #2491066, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Gah, that should read…
    “I wonder what the next attempt will be to try and subvert democracy in Australia?”

  22. Leo G
    #2491067, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    SSM postal vote approved by High Court.
    Greens, Labor devastated

    I thought they were already married.

  23. John64
    #2491068, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Have the plaintiffs appealed to the Privy Council yet?

  24. Tom
    #2491070, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    George Williams, dean of law at the University of New South Wales, predicted the court would rule quickly on the matter but declared he would be “surprised to see the government emerge with a victory”.

    Williams will now be forever a wrongologist who barracks for the lefty tribe against the public interest. Fuck the law and the constitution, eh, George? The tribe is everythink.

    What an advertisement for the severely educated.

  25. stackja
    #2491071, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Entropy
    #2491065, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm
    By ‘plaintiffs pay costs’ what does that mean for the upright Mr wilkie and Senator Rice?

    I would be pissed if it means I pay it.

    MPs have much OPM.

  26. chrisl
    #2491072, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I can’t believe taxpayers get a say in a democracy. It seems so unfair!

  27. Senile Old Guy
    #2491073, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    ABC:

    The voluntary postal vote will go ahead as planned with the High Court ruling it is indeed constitutional. This is the option the Government was hoping for.

    The ABS will start sending out ballot papers from Tuesday and everyone should have received their survey form by September 25.

    They paper will ask “should the law be changed to allow same sex couples to marry?” but returning the survey and participating in the ballot is optional.

    As usual…

    The Australian Greens are “disappointed” with the High Court’s decision but have promised to continue campaigning for same sex marriage. Here’s Senator Janet Rice:

    I’m very disappointed that the High Court challenge was not successful, especially in the face of what has already been a damaging and untruthful campaign by the ‘no’ side.

    It has been a real privilege to be part of this legal challenge alongside Australian Marriage Equality, and to be so well represented by the legal team led by the Human Rights Law Centre and our barrister Katherine Richardson.

    It is shameful that the government has chosen to put a matter of human rights to a public opinion poll.

    So it is “shameful” for us to vote on human rights but fine for parliament? Because they are better than us?

    The “damaging and untruthful campaign” consists of one dodgy poster, which was photographed once, before disappearing without trace? Or perhaps she is referring the phony image printed by a newspaper?

  28. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2491074, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    What an advertisement for the severely educated.

    Tom. Nice to see David Thompson’s pearler getting currency. There will be a huge muster of the severely educated for tonight’s fillas on the ABC and SBS.

  29. manalive
    #2491075, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    A non-issue, a distraction from the severe problems facing the nation, I don’t give two hoots and won’t be voting.
    Why does any couple straight or gay need state recognition?

  30. lotocoti
    #2491076, posted on September 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Will JC’s Hotline be rostering on an extra shift?

  31. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2491079, posted on September 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    the claim that receiving the survey form would be offensive for some homosexual people who felt it cast aspersions on the validity of their relationships.

    They can always run to the HRC tears welling, thumb in mouth, trailing their bysies behind them.

  32. Baldrick
    #2491081, posted on September 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Love is Love:

    Simon Chote @SimonChote
    Fuck the “High Court” of Australia. Bunch of c*nts. Who are probably high.
    ______
    Artisan @Skualg
    Fuck the High Court of Australia.
    ______
    Chrisentiae @Chrisentiae
    FUCK the Australian Government and FUCK the High Court !!!
    ______
    jenn 👸🏽🐝 @witheyesshut
    Turnbull is a c*nt and so is the ABS and the high court
    ______
    ashley🌈 @rosesrowan
    thanks for nothing @ high court you fuckers xoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *