Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.

All the politicians and the commentary class are cock-a-hoop about housing affordability.

Ha. What they need is a touch of the de Blasio’s. This quote is from the Mayor of New York from a recent interview:

I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse.

de Blasio also said:

I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

You know it makes sense. For consideration at the next conferences of the ALP, Greens and Liberals.

