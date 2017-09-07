Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.

All the politicians and the commentary class are cock-a-hoop about housing affordability.
Ha. What they need is a touch of the de Blasio’s. This quote is from the Mayor of New York from a recent interview:
I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse.
de Blasio also said:
I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.
You know it makes sense. For consideration at the next conferences of the ALP, Greens and Liberals.
But Trump is the dangerous madman, apparently.
He’s right.
De Blasio is a lot of fun. I mean, wow, having a full-on communist running Wall Street! Cool.
Powerline also covers the story today:
De Blasio Unplugged
(Btw I wonder how Mr de Blasio’s horses are hanging? He was quite hot on them during his election campaign.
Bill de Blasio: Central Park’s horse-drawn carriages should ride into history
Mayor de Blasio’s position on horse carriages switched as the cash rolled in
Pretty well it seems.)
I’ve chanced to come across parking inspectors with the same attitude.
Can someone remind me when it went away?
There’s more alphabet soup now by far than under Hoover or Roosevelt, and they take themselves a lot more seriously too.
New York used to have capitalists, didn’t it? Somewhere? Couldn’t they vote for someone sensible?
Sounds like the Venezuelan economic model and New Yorks model could be identical, but hey what has the past got to do about it.
Bill de Blatantcommo
Suddenly Green-Left nutjob Clover Moore looks kinda moderate.
That would be Warren Wilhelm Jr. who changed his name for political and personal gain reasons.
Clover Moore is hardly moderate, she’s already wielding that sort of power. Streets are being torn up, cars replaced by bike baths and trams. She is taking Sydney back to 1890s and nobody is stopping her.