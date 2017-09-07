Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.

Posted on 12:05 pm, September 7, 2017 by I am Spartacus

All the politicians and the commentary class are cock-a-hoop about housing affordability.

Ha.  What they need is a touch of the de Blasio’s.  This quote is from the Mayor of New York from a recent interview:

I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse.

de Blasio also said:

I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

You know it makes sense.  For consideration at the next conferences of the ALP, Greens and Liberals.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.

  1. Y
    #2490950, posted on September 7, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    But Trump is the dangerous madman, apparently.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2490963, posted on September 7, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    De Blasio is a lot of fun. I mean, wow, having a full-on communist running Wall Street! Cool.
    Powerline also covers the story today:

    De Blasio Unplugged

    One of the things I learned taking in the APSA last weekend is how fully today’s radical left rejects the liberal democratic tradition in toto. The rule of law, democratic institutions, and majority rule itself are all tools of oppression that need to be replaced.

    And then there’s New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

    Oh please,     please Mr. Mayor, please start a campaign to expropriate the kulaks of New York City, starting with the upper west side….And while you’re at it, why not propose a wealth tax on the tech oligarchs of Silicon Valley and Wall Street hedge fund titans?

    😀
    (Btw I wonder how Mr de Blasio’s horses are hanging? He was quite hot on them during his election campaign.

    Bill de Blasio: Central Park’s horse-drawn carriages should ride into history
    Hmm…
    Mayor de Blasio’s position on horse carriages switched as the cash rolled in
    Pretty well it seems.)

  4. RobK
    #2490972, posted on September 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I’ve chanced to come across parking inspectors with the same attitude.

  5. Tel
    #2491023, posted on September 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    … would love to have the New Deal back …

    Can someone remind me when it went away?

    There’s more alphabet soup now by far than under Hoover or Roosevelt, and they take themselves a lot more seriously too.

  6. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2491123, posted on September 7, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    New York used to have capitalists, didn’t it? Somewhere? Couldn’t they vote for someone sensible?

  7. Blind Freddie
    #2491170, posted on September 7, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Sounds like the Venezuelan economic model and New Yorks model could be identical, but hey what has the past got to do about it.

  9. H B Bear
    #2491196, posted on September 7, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Suddenly Green-Left nutjob Clover Moore looks kinda moderate.

  10. notaluvvie
    #2491444, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    That would be Warren Wilhelm Jr. who changed his name for political and personal gain reasons.

  11. Crossie
    #2491462, posted on September 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Suddenly Green-Left nutjob Clover Moore looks kinda moderate.

    Clover Moore is hardly moderate, she’s already wielding that sort of power. Streets are being torn up, cars replaced by bike baths and trams. She is taking Sydney back to 1890s and nobody is stopping her.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *