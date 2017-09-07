This editorial, from the Washington Times is worth the read. Perhaps a copy be sent to the members of the Australian IR Club. The emphases are mine.
The maximum price of the minimum wage – When the bill for feel-good economics comes due, only the ignorant scream
It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money. Politicians get away with it because the average American does not understand fundamental economics. Raising the minimum wage by law is popular because many people think no one has to pay the costs. When someone posts a reminder of how the world works, the ignorant scream.
Not long ago, the Oceanaire Seafood Room in the nation’s capital followed the lead of some restaurants elsewhere to include this notice in not-so-fine print at the bottom of customers’ receipts: “Due to the rising cost of doing business in this location, including costs associated with higher minimum wage rates, a 3 percent surcharge has been added to your bill.”
One wounded Oceanaire diner posted a photograph of his bill on a blog with his complaint. “I have no problem paying high prices to support better wages,” he wrote, “but I do have a major problem with this sort of deceptive business practice.”
The poor fellow does not understand the obvious, which is that the practice, which has since been discontinued, was not “deceptive” at all, but a clear example of full disclosure. Nevertheless, some of the readers of the blog (few of whom no doubt had never dined at Oceanaire) joined in the spirit of elevated dudgeon. “If you don’t agree with D.C. labor laws or the cost of rent, then leave,” another commenter wrote. “Take your political statement and shove it.”
“Just raise prices if you need to, don’t try to slip this in under the radar,” one commenter chimed in. The notification was hardly “under the radar.” If the surcharge had been “under the radar” it would have been invisible to the naked eye. The note at the bottom of customers’ receipts was further reproduced on placards throughout the restaurant.
Such reaction reflects the widespread ignorance of how the economy and free enterprise work. Oceanaire, like all restaurants this side of soup kitchens, is not in business to subsidize appetites of the hungry. The object of a restaurant owner is to make a living.
The restaurant could have raised its prices, but teaching basic economics is a good and effective thing to do. What likely sticks in the craw of the ignorant is that saying out loud how economics works punctures a sacred cow, the notion that minimum-wage increases have no unhappy consequences.
A new study by six University of Washington economists found that an incremental raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour in Seattle, enacted to cheers and applause three years earlier, led employers to cut payrolls, postpone hiring and reduce the hours of employees. The price paid by low-wage workers in Seattle outweighed the benefits by a ratio of 3-to-1.
The 63-page report estimates that the average low-wage worker in Seattle lost $125 a month, and many of these workers lost their jobs. “Basically, what we’re doing is, we’re removing the bottom rung of the ladder,” economist Jacob Vigdor, one of the authors of the study, told The Washington Post. The law of unintended consequences is always enforced, and usually without mercy.
Wrong. If this was the case, one of the many failed attempts to create a minimum wage in Switzerland would have passed; but all have failed by referendum.
Introducing a minimum wage is always done as a granting of specific favours by politicians to their supporting groups.
Dominos have introduced a Sunday surcharge here. They also make shitty pizzas but are cheap and 1 minute walk from my house.
If a country has a welfare system, what purpose does a minimum wage have, other than to unnecessarily interfere in mutually beneficial arrangements being established between employees and employers?
Its a bit like the seen “higher pay” and the unseen downstream effect. Ref Bastiat.
The Swiss are smarter than the average so less prey to delusions that are popular where economics courses fail to teach economics.
Welfare has screwed the labour market like subsidies for unreliables screwed the energy market.
Exciting times.
The richest people in the U.S. are projected to become 3 digits billionaires. The median wealth of adults in the U.S. is around $44,000 compared to the Australian figure of around $220,ooo. I find that very interesting. And now I have doubts about this trickle down economy concept. I’m not of the left but sometimes these things make me think long and hard.
So when I hear they want to raise minimum wage in the U.S. to $14 from $11 ( not so sure the exact number) and some sections think it’s going to be the end of the world for the U. S. I sometimes think capitalism can ruck amok if let be unrestrained in some ways. The wealth inequality is big in the richest nation in the world.
I think Australia has got the balance reasonably right. Of course, it could still be improved.
Rafe,
I’d say high welfare and the unstoppable creep of award wages goes hand in hand.
Why can’t I offer less to a crap employee and reward a great employee? Because we have an award system that doesn’t distinguish between the things that I can, reliability and work ethic.
Wake up, Awake.
I agree with the notion that min wages removes the bottom rung etc., however, as someone who owned and operated a hospitality business for a decade and a half in my earlier working life, I think a proprietor has to consider very carefully when making a political statement in the course of serving a customer. There are several reasons in my book but the first is; a customer generally walks in to have a pleasant experience they wouldn’t have somewhere else, they don’t want to know how you arrange your business so much as”service my needs”. Secondly, you may offend the customer. Lastly, you are likely to set the tone of conversations, potentially destroy any mood or ambience which is a large part of the service you sell. Obviously it’s the proprietor’s choice and it maybe the look he is after but in my experience it’s not a great aid to digestion.
Just about to head to Switzerland on a guided tour. Although we were informed that all gratuities etc have been pre-paid and included in the up front payment made months ago, the Tour Director in the comprehensive notes recently provided has suggested that appropriate tips for the Tour Director and driver would be $10.00 Swiss francs and $5.00 Swiss francs per day respectively ($80.00 and $40.00 total), to be handed in at the end of the tour in a plain envelope. (1 Swiss franc =1 $US dollar or thereabouts).All on top of what has already been paid and included in the package. This tipping thing appears to me to be a way out for employers in
countries that don’t have a minimum wage to screw the employees wage wise and have them rely on the generosity of clients to “top up their pay”. In my sheltered existence I thought that once upon a time tips were given for exceptional service. It appears that it is now pretty much compulsory, irrespective of service.
I am not sure of the pros and cons of a minimum wage, but will be able to see first hand if the Swiss are smarter than the average. I will be interested to know what sort of salary the Tour Director is on.
“One man’s pay rise is another man’s job”. ‘Twas ever thus.
Awake rails against the US.
Really? Both countries have approx equal rates of ‘poverty’ of 13%
There are many more uber-rich in the US — good on ’em.
The ‘wealth’ of Australians is illusory and bound up in useless house prices.