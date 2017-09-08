A tad hypocritical

Here is Bill Clinton commenting on Donald Trump’s DACA decision:

DACA has brought hundreds of thousands of young people out of the shadows — allowing them to live without fear, go to school, work, and contribute to America in countless other ways. These young people’s dreams are part of the American Dream. And they make it more real for all of us. Today’s decision by the White House to terminate DACA — and that is effectively what it attempts to do — will crush their dreams and weaken the American Dream for the rest of us.

Here is Bill Clinton’s administration dealing with a young person wanting to “live without fear, go to school, work, and contribute to America in countless other ways.”

(HT: Saw the comparison somewhere on social media – can’t recall where. Sorry).