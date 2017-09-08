A tad hypocritical

Here is Bill Clinton commenting on Donald Trump’s DACA decision:
DACA has brought hundreds of thousands of young people out of the shadows — allowing them to live without fear, go to school, work, and contribute to America in countless other ways. These young people’s dreams are part of the American Dream. And they make it more real for all of us. Today’s decision by the White House to terminate DACA — and that is effectively what it attempts to do — will crush their dreams and weaken the American Dream for the rest of us.
Here is Bill Clinton’s administration dealing with a young person wanting to “live without fear, go to school, work, and contribute to America in countless other ways.”
(HT: Saw the comparison somewhere on social media – can’t recall where. Sorry).
You should know better to pull a photo off the internet to make a point when you don’t remember the social media (!) source you got it from, and even if you did, you wouldn’t know it’s real origin or context.
Is this ‘Clinton’s administration’? Or someone elses? Which agency? Where and when? What is actually happening here? Is the soldier attacking the young person or rescuing them? Is it even in America? Is it real or staged?
The internet and the media is full of examples of misuse of images, either through sloppy journalism or malicious intent. Don’t add to the problem.
Helen – that is a very famous photo. If you don’t know it then you shouldn’t be commenting on social media.
The DREAM in question is the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act. The illegal immigrant’s dream is legal permanent residency status, which the Act may provide for about 40% of beneficiaries.
The DREAM has been estimated to improve federal government revenues by $230 million/year but increase direct and indirect deficits by $500 million/year.
