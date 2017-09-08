Amazing Amazon

Fairfax media is reporting that a Citi analyst is predicting Amazon could launch in Australia within 60 days:

While the exact timing of its launch remains uncertain, Citi analysts said on Thursday they expected Amazon’s local website to go live sometime next month, ahead of Black Friday on November 24, which is regarded as the start of Christmas shopping season in the US and is fast catching on here.

Separately, Business Insider has noted 7 “insane” facts about how big Amazon is. Here are 6 of them (Sparty did not consider the 7th interesting):

7.5% of Seattle’s working-age population are Amazon employees. Amazon accounts for 43% of all online sales 1 out of every 4 US adults has Amazon Prime Amazon ships 1.6 million packages a day 45,000 robots roam the floors of Amazon’s warehouses Amazon is more valuable than all major brick-and-mortar retailers combined

Amazon or Amazing?

