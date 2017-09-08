Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament

Posted on 1:59 am, September 8, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian
If so many parliamentarians risk being disqualified under section 44(1) of the Constitution, it is ­because parliament’s composition broadly reflects that of Australian society. With 49 per cent of Australia’s population either born overseas or having a parent who was, dual nationality, or at least the entitlement to dual nationality, has become widespread.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament

  1. cui bono
    #2491509, posted on September 8, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Yep, Aussie citizenship should be enough. If you are qualified to vote, you are qualified to sit.
    But can today’s political class convince enough voters to amend the constitution?

  2. Occupy Centrelink
    #2491512, posted on September 8, 2017 at 3:53 am

    cui bono

    #2491509, posted on September 8, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Yep, Aussie citizenship should be enough. If you are qualified to vote, you are qualified to sit.
    But can today’s political class convince enough voters to amend the constitution?


    Another plebiscite, anyone?

  3. rickw
    #2491536, posted on September 8, 2017 at 5:12 am

    If so many parliamentarians risk being disqualified under section 44(1) of the Constitution, it is ­because parliament’s composition broadly reflects that of Australian society.

    That’s not Australian society, that’s the means of destroying Australian society you fucking moron.

    49% of the inhabitants of Australia have no real fucking understanding of Australian society or Australia, including our politicians, if that isn’t a means of destroying a society, then I don’t know what the fuck is.

  4. struth
    #2491538, posted on September 8, 2017 at 5:18 am

    It is important when being in a position of power in this country that this country is the one where your allegiance lies.
    Considering the huge financial benefit of holding office and the taxpayer paying for it is Australian, it is not a huge ask to renounce all other allegiances and escape plans.
    I would not like our generals , senior police or many other like positions filled by dual citizens either.
    It is not good enough at all to only have one foot in Australia and be part of it’s law making elite.

    Not for the price we pay for them besides the other bleeding obvious reasons our constitution writers thought it necessary to put in sect 44.

  5. max
    #2491543, posted on September 8, 2017 at 5:39 am

    Political citizenship followed in three generations for Egyptians and Edomites, and in ten generations for Moabites and Ammonites.

    Confession, circumcision, and Passover were the initial means of assimilation.

    That is, the assimilation process began with religion.

    with the Christian church serving as the priesthood. The church was the primary means of cultural assimilation.

    https://mises.org/library/sanctuary-society-and-its-enemies-0

    Who should have the right to vote?

    “The problems we face today are there because the people who “work” for a living are outnumbered by those who “vote” for a living”.

    What voting rights do shares have?
    Under the law of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the voting rights attached to any particular shares depend on the articles of the company and any terms of issue imposed when the shares were created. The vast majority of shares are ordinary shares which carry a right to one vote per share. There may, however, be different classes of shares which may have no voting rights or restricted rights (e.g. can only vote in certain circumstances) or may have additional voting rights (e.g. 10 votes per share) or enhanced voting rights in particular circumstances.

  6. rickw
    #2491544, posted on September 8, 2017 at 5:40 am

    20 years ago I met my first Syrians in Australia, they had fled one of the many upsets in that country.

    They were staunch advocates for a Republic, despite having only just arrived, and despite fleeing a country which in hindsight was on a long descent into hell on earth. I argued with them endlessly against a Republic.

    This approach is by no means unique, immigrants and refugees, despite hailing from failed states, for which they must bear some responsibility, don’t look at the house of Australia with wonder and respect at it having stood for so long. Instead they look at it as an urgent renovation project.

    The political arrogance of immigrants is why they are here, it’s what makes them so useful.

  7. candy
    #2491547, posted on September 8, 2017 at 5:48 am

    Interesting that the tests for speaking English to obtain citizenship are being set very high and yet we are asked to believe that the politicians are free to be dual nationals.

  8. Aussieute
    #2491554, posted on September 8, 2017 at 6:04 am

    There are rules that prospective politicians know prior to standing The morons can’t read and actually purged themselves as they sign a declaration clearly stating they are NOT dual citizens when nominating as a politician The next set of morons are the AEC who are not auditing the lies that are being told to them
    If you don’t like the rules don’t play the f$&@ing game as the rules are not going to change any time soon regardless of and drivel that gets presented or any lame duck excuses made.
    If declarations are falsely made then take the pricks to court and give them a taste of their own medicine that we cop nothing about being eligible just for being a f&[email protected] liar Can’t complete the first step correctly then pissoff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *