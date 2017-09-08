Come work with us

Posted on 8:36 am, September 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The School of Economics, Finance and Marketing at RMIT is recruiting two level B lecturers in Economics, three level B lecturers in Finance, and  two level B lecturers in Marketing.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Come work with us

  1. Up The Workers!
    #2491686, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:46 am

    No ‘alpha males’ at the R.M.I.T. – only the ‘beta-types’?

    The place evidently can’t have changed much then, in the 40 years since I last attended there (as a student).

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #2491695, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I would hope that anyone applying for the Finance lecturer jobs would know a lot about beta.

  3. Siltstone
    #2491699, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The ad has all the old old politically correct dross, including Alphabet people logo’s :

    RMIT strongly encourages expressions of interests from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons. To have a confidential discussion about your future career with RMIT for this opportunity, please contact Prof Mark McMillan, Deputy PVC Indigenous Education and Engagement on 03 9925 1461 or 0427 426 512.

    RMIT is committed to being a Child Safe organisation and is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community. We are dedicated to attracting, retaining and developing our people regardless of gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and age. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community.

    This role will require satisfactory confirmation of a Working with Children Check.

  4. Sparkle Motion
    #2491701, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Is that to replace these corrupt ones? 🙂

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/higher-education/rmit-academics-stood-aside-over-ebook-tests/news-story/596b911f460241283e4d74af05638f46

    LOL at the description of RMIT in the opening sentence.

    “Four academics at a leading Melbourne university have been stood aside for allegedly selling unauthorised ebooks to students that included compulsory tests.”

    Fake news! Sad!

  5. jock
    #2491702, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Is this to replace the academics accused of selling ebooks? Or additional academics?

  6. struth
    #2491704, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I see this is in Melbournistan.

    Before I apply, with my solid background in small business, can you assure me there will be heating and lights?

    I also use power point presentation.

    Not having the “power” part of the presentation may present some difficulties.

  7. struth
    #2491708, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:05 am

    RMIT is committed to being a Child Safe organisation and is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community. We are dedicated to attracting, retaining and developing our people regardless of gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and age. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community.

    This role will require satisfactory confirmation of a Working with Children Check.

    And you will definitely be working with children.
    Especially ones that like to repeat themselves.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *