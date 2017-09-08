The School of Economics, Finance and Marketing at RMIT is recruiting two level B lecturers in Economics, three level B lecturers in Finance, and two level B lecturers in Marketing.
Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Stimpson J. Cat on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Driftforge on Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- jock on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- struth on Come work with us
- stackja on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Delta A on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- lotocoti on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- struth on Come work with us
- Rabz on Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- jock on Come work with us
- Sparkle Motion on Come work with us
- Tom on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Siltstone on Come work with us
- struth on Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Rafe Champion on Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- incoherent rambler on Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Sinclair Davidson on Come work with us
- A Lurker on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Yet Another ‘Worst Ever’ Hurricane
- struth on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- stackja on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Rabz on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Peter Castieau on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Come work with us
- stackja on Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
-
Recent Posts
- Come work with us
- Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Yet Another ‘Worst Ever’ Hurricane
- Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.
- It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money
- Zeev Vinokurov: Our family law system is a mess
- Putin warns of planetary catastrophe
- El Kabong – the new regulatory regime
- Winston Wolf. I fix problems.
- On the Ball
- Wednesday Forum: September 6, 2017
- Felipe Lungov: Why We Should Celebrate Profits
- Q&A Forum: September 3, 2017
- The Logies
- Equal Truth Day
- Competition – good for thee, but not for me
- “Be very careful” is their sage advice to PDT on North Korea
- The Battle for Control – The War on Cash
- Bird Strike
- John Tamny: When Economists Are Enemies of Economic Growth
- Monday Forum: September 3, 2017
- What’s next?
- Warty: Once upon a time
- One guy is in a leather jacket trying to jump a shark. The other is the Fonz.
- Keeping busy
- The labour demand curve slopes downwards
- PVO thinks the Liberals are too left-wing
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
No ‘alpha males’ at the R.M.I.T. – only the ‘beta-types’?
The place evidently can’t have changed much then, in the 40 years since I last attended there (as a student).
I would hope that anyone applying for the Finance lecturer jobs would know a lot about beta.
The ad has all the old old politically correct dross, including Alphabet people logo’s :
RMIT strongly encourages expressions of interests from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons. To have a confidential discussion about your future career with RMIT for this opportunity, please contact Prof Mark McMillan, Deputy PVC Indigenous Education and Engagement on 03 9925 1461 or 0427 426 512.
RMIT is committed to being a Child Safe organisation and is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community. We are dedicated to attracting, retaining and developing our people regardless of gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and age. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community.
This role will require satisfactory confirmation of a Working with Children Check.
Is that to replace these corrupt ones? 🙂
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/higher-education/rmit-academics-stood-aside-over-ebook-tests/news-story/596b911f460241283e4d74af05638f46
LOL at the description of RMIT in the opening sentence.
“Four academics at a leading Melbourne university have been stood aside for allegedly selling unauthorised ebooks to students that included compulsory tests.”
Fake news! Sad!
Is this to replace the academics accused of selling ebooks? Or additional academics?
I see this is in Melbournistan.
Before I apply, with my solid background in small business, can you assure me there will be heating and lights?
I also use power point presentation.
Not having the “power” part of the presentation may present some difficulties.
And you will definitely be working with children.
Especially ones that like to repeat themselves.