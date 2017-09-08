Friday Forum: September 8, 2017

Posted on 8:30 am, September 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  5. Sparkx
    #2491671, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

  6. dover_beach
    #2491672, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

    From the OOT:

    Or is marriage just about two people who love each other, want to say so in a public ceremony, and want it registered by a government authority? In other words, is marriage really about romance, publicity and politics?

    A devastating criticism of the Yes case.

  8. Dave in Marybrook
    #2491674, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:41 am

    and be warned, I will shamelessly mine the wit of all of youx to try to get a letter in the weekend paper.

  10. Shy Ted
    #2491676, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:42 am

  11. Dave in Marybrook
    #2491677, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:43 am

    can you find the prog cover of Stephen Stills’ Another Day? I think it’s Yes

  12. stackja
    #2491678, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:43 am

  13. struth
    #2491683, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

    A petition backed by the AMA and signed by more than 2000 doctors accuses medical practitioners who oppose same-sex marriage of acting like racists and exposing gay people to increased risks of depression and suicide.

  14. dover_beach
    #2491684, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Why the Argument for Same-Sex Marriage is Not Sound:

    If the nuclear family is a human good worth protecting, it is the responsibility of all members of society to do so, including homosexual members of the community. An extension of this is upholding the institution of marriage as between and man and a woman. This does not imply repudiating their own committed unions, nor where the exigencies of life require it, raising children.

    A homosexual union is not of the same species as a heterosexual union. There is no fudging this point. It follows that such unions are not the same as marriage and the question of equal treatment does not arise. It follows that there is no injustice in rejecting the proposed re-definition of marriage. It might be added that neither are de facto relationships between male and female equal to marriage either, but there is no injustice in denying that such relationships are the same as marriage, even if they have a great deal in common with those who are married.

    Likewise, there is no injustice in recognising that a homosexual union can be a committed one in much the same way as a heterosexual one without proposing that there is injustice in treating one relationship as different from the other.

    The ABC is to be congratulated for publishing the best essay by far that is critical of SS’M’, even though it do so anyway as a matter of course, h/t: Tom).

    BTW, compare it to the following essay (h/t: Baldrick), The five worst arguments for voting No, in order to see how superior the No case is actually.

  17. Rabz
    #2491690, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:49 am

  18. stackja
    #2491691, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:51 am

    struth
    #2491683, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Ex-presidents and almost 400 doctors demand AMA retracts support for gay marriage

    Five former state presidents of the Australian Medical Association are among almost 400 doctors who have signed a petition asking the nation’s peak medical body to retract its support for same-sex marriage.

    The rearguard group, led by former AMA Tasmania president Chris Middleton, delivered a letter to AMA national president Mich­ael Gannon yesterday accusing him of making “false and misleading claims” about why same-sex marriage should be treated as a health issue.

    “In the six days since the ‘medical critique’ was made public a further­ 368 of us, including 26 professors and associate professors and five past state presidents, have added our voices to this sincere expression of concern,” Dr Middleton wrote in the letter.

    Among the signatories was Howard government minister John Herron, also a former president of the AMA Queensland.

    Former AMA West Australian president Paul Skerritt also signed the petition, along with former AMA Tasmanian presidents Haydn Walters and Michael Aizen. Four of the five past presidents who signed the petition are AMA fellows, which is one of the body’s highest honours.

    The Weekend Australian revealed­ last week that Dr Middleton and five other AMA members had compiled a report savaging the body’s processes in choosing to support same-sex marriage.

    The report was critical of the AMA for not consulting the membership before it made its position statement on same-sex marriage, as it had done for other controversial issues, such as euthanasia.

    The report said the AMA used flimsy evidence to argue children of gay couples had the same health outcomes as those raised by their biological mother and father. It also criticised evidence used by the AMA to claim legalising same-sex marriage would improve­ the health of gay people.

    Dr Herron, who was Aboriginal affairs minister from 1996-2001, said the AMA should have consulted its membership base, rather than agreeing to pursue the policy after a meeting of state presidents at the AMA’s federal council.

    “It didn’t do any polling on the membership of the AMA,” Dr Herron told The Weekend Australian. “And I don’t agree with the statement because a child deserves a mother and a father, not two mothers and two fathers.”

    Dr Gannon said he understood why some members were disappointed with the AMA’s position on same-sex marriage, which was announced earlier in the year.

    “I respect their right to have an opinion and it is natural that the AMA will produce position statements which are divisive,” he said.

    “I expected a portion of our membership to be unhappy about our statement on marriage equal­ity and I was prepared for some resignations on it. But I am very happy to defend the process.

    “It was worked out through a working group made up of federal councillors and other experts.”

    He said the body would review whether it should have polled its membership base. “That is something we will reflect on,’’ Dr Gannon said. “We gave ourselves a lot of pats on the back when it came to our process on the physician-assisted­ suicide (position statement), the way we did it so carefully and went to the membership and surveyed them.

    “So I think we will reflect on whether we got this one right. But it … would be fair to say that the respon­se … has been overwhelmingly supportive in terms of our position on marriage equality.”

  19. struth
    #2491692, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:51 am

    A petition backed by the AMA and signed by more than 2000 doctors accuses medical practitioners who oppose same-sex marriage of acting like racists and exposing gay people to increased risks of depression and suicide.

  20. A Lurker
    #2491694, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    This bears repeating…

    Britain’s experience after SSM was written into law.

    “I mentioned that I was writing this article to a good friend in the Conservative Party, back at home. He expressed his genuine concern. Had I not considered the consequences? Did I not realise that what I said in Australia could be found when I returned to the UK? ‘LGBT progress is an unstoppable tide’. He assured me, that it was ok for me to ‘privately’ believe that marriage was between one man and one woman. He even privately agreed, that the stuff being taught in primary schools was too much.
    But to say it out loud? To actually have it in print? It would blight my career and my personal relationships.
    Good God. How much more important the institution of marriage and freedom of thought, religion and speech. How much more important the future of our children, than any naïve career ambitions I might harbour.
    I urge every Aussie to examine the evidence, analysis the results and be clear about what you’re voting for. If it was solely marriage, it would worth preserving.
    It’s infinitely more.”

  21. Tom
    #2491700, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

    A Friday fred, ey? OK, since I probably won’t be here at midnight for the next one, a marvellous little tune from blues harp legend William Clarke (who died young from bad living).

  22. lotocoti
    #2491705, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:02 am

    can you find the prog cover

  23. Delta A
    #2491706, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

    A Lurker

    #2491694, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    An excellent article. Thanks, Lurker.

  24. stackja
    #2491707, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

    A Lurker
    #2491694, posted on September 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

  25. jock
    #2491709, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:05 am

    There is an article on breitbaet about the cato project saying that elements of islam are libertarian. The cato oroject is a part of libertarians . Org. The statement is derided by many. Havent heard of the cato project. Any comments ?

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2491710, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Can we get the names of these so called doctors?

    The lead quacktor profiled in the Oz piece hasn’t even finished its studies. Only in third year and from bloody Mainland Taxmania.

    Some unkind soul is pointing out in the Comments that if you haven’t finished your studies, and qualified, it’s actually an offense to style yourself “Dr.”

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2491713, posted on September 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

