If you saw Atlas, the giant who holds the world on his shoulders, if you saw that he stood, blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world aloft with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort the heavier the world bore down on his shoulders—what would you tell him to do?— Ayn Rand
Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
292 Responses to Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
I’m thinking that’s where we are heading, too, and Tim Wilson for Liberals fits the bill admirably, and particularly being gay. People want someone interesting and different.
If only he was black. He’d be perfect.
The Irish PM is brownish, will that do?
Out-gay Irish PM Leo Varadkar marches with Justin Trudeau at Montreal Pride
Varadkar marched with partner Matt Barrett: ‘The sun is shining!’
It might be them coming home to an angry partner with a rolling pin, tapping their foot impatiently.
‘Why don’t you want to marry me? Am I not good enough for you any more?’
ETC ETC ETC
Anything for a quiet life.
Embarrassing to see WA Lieborals critiquing the first Sneakers’ Budget. Ask where the problems came from. Emperor Barnett is the new invisible man, as diminished as his “legacy’.
Barney’s legacy of debt is not diminished. The ALP will no doubt use it as a platform to build every greater towers of debt.
I am beginning to think Andrew Bolt is plagiarising my posts on The Cat. Or perhaps I am just a little bit ahead of the times.
notafan
#2491930, posted on September 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm
move over two dads, we now have three dad families!
Poor little Max doesn’t look like any of the creepy men next to him.
Please note that this is in no way an endorsement of the considerably higher rates of domestic violence that occur in same-sex relationships. This is a tragedy.
An open letter, written by Perth third-year medical student Carolyn O’Neil and attached to the petition, accused doctors such as former Tasmanian president of the Australian Medical Association Chris Middleton and 400 others opposed to the AMA position on same-sex marriage, of contributing to “increased depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidal behaviour”.
Paying taxes causes me depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidal thoughts and I bet I can find far more than 1% of the population who agree.
Therapeutic Albo has actually been waving the papers around showing that he has renounced his entitlement to Italian citizenship.
The only Liar to break ranks on the instruction from Sussex Street to hide behind the “ALP’s rigorous vetting procedures”; at least until Abbott666 flushed out Tits McPeanuthead.
Pfft. I am used the rolling pin.
It is the bamix while I am sleeping that worries me.
Again, harsh but fair.
Just spent some time checking back on the last few Open Threads, especially why Grigs was expelled and Tom and Fisky and Stimps were carpeted. Somehow missed the operational material. Never mind. Someone ways back also asked how I felt about Grigs going and I wondered if he had attacked me again although it seems he was musing about Delta A this time. I am glad he’s not around as he was creepy about who people really were and where they lived.
Doing internet on board our cruise on the Paul Gaugin was, as I’ve said, hideous. It was tediously slow and also threw error messages around like a crazed bride shedding bouquets. It sometimes took me an hour to just open one thread and read a page, let alone post anything, and as Hairy couldn’t use it on another machine at the same time he prowled around fuming while I stumbled around being ‘incompetent’ (so he thought; when it happened to him it was all the stupid administrator’s fault).
In back-reading I also came across Tom’s link to Susan Kurosawa’s piece in the Oz Sept 4th re our cruise, as she had taken it, fully paid by the cruise ship, in January for a seven day cruise of the Society Islands only, whereas we went paying for ourselves in August for an eleven day cruise that also took in the Cook Islands.
Kurosawa is extremely complimentary about all she experienced, and on the whole I agree with her. I have however pointed out some deficiencies in the quality of the on-board lectures. She also makes a virtue of the fact that the Captain and crew lack an intermediary control system, and let everything devolve to the Philippino crew. Hairy saw this as something of a problem at times, and so did an American CEO we dined with who was very familiar with the cruise industry. As this man was also pretty firm about immediately nuking North Korea, I though he and Hairy may both have been rather alcoholically OTT in their observations, but they both saw a need for some tightening of the experience at the organizational level (the chaotic lectures being a case in point; wouldn’t happen on Cunard, says Hairy).
Zulu has back-thread asked me re the ‘true’ story of the Bounty that one of these lectures promised: sorry Zulu, breadfruit took centre stage. The expedition was to find and take seedlings for later growing in the Caribbean to feed slaves. All we were told, apart from the fact that Bligh was not doing too well in his move to attain full Naval Captaincy (unlike Cook), was that he misread the native rulers (lots of anthropology offered, none of it greatly convincing as part of that story), plus a brief mention that Bligh might have been a bit autistic and yelled a lot. Some recent books have been published, we were told, and I’d advise seeking them out rather than hoping to get anything new or sensible on the mutiny from this lecturer. As Hairy complained to me later, after an hour we were still essentially on breadfruit and native customs. One American lady said to me she came to learn about the mutiny but was still completely mystified. I told her to Google it.
We did meet some interesting people during dining at shared tables (sometimes we did this) and during excursions. Susan K took the ‘truck’ excursions (wussville) except for the Belvedere climb, which she did in the same bum-crunching 4WD we experienced. Her general evocation of the ambience of the islands is good, although fairly touristy, as is her account of activities available and the ease and ambiance of the cruise and its dining offerings – yummy.
I’ve told you of most of our excursions already. Hairy did the swimming with dolphins and stingrays excursion (don’t hug them, I insisted), and on our last day in Moorea we did an excursion in bumpy waters beyond the encircling reef, chasing half way around the island to spot two enormous humpback whales and their calves, mums breaching beautifully. We also saw the balletic twirling of the ‘spinning dolphins’. For our climatic sins, we were lectured on reef destruction and the ‘inevitability’ of climate change by the PhD operator of the excursion. I tipped him for his undoubted knowledge of the marine environment but told him as I handed over the benefit that I thought he’d overcooked the climate change issue, as shown by the recent work on Australia’s barrier reef regeneration. Couldn’t resist pointing out in a loud public correction to his spiel that the North-west Passage, which was his exemplar par excellence of such things, had been free of ice in 1928 and on other occasions before and since and that the whole ‘anthropogenic’ thing might be misguided, as climates are naturally cyclical.
So then: the ABC admits that eugenics advocates and practitioners were progenitors of Nazism.
But they didn’t mention the two most fanatical eugenecists: Sanger and Stopes.
…or the Fabian Society to which several members of the ALP belong including their beloved Lying Slapper.
Can you imagine the uproar if Abbott belonged to an organisation that had promoted eugenics, racial superiority and the gassing of “undesirables”? You would never hear the last of it. Yet how many people know that about Gillard and co.?
Vote NO and vote often.
SOG. Our thoughts exactly ‘re the Ashgrove Church incident. Peaceful meeting disrupted by Yas supporters. I just hope the SSM NUS crew involved put back their rags back in the charity bin.
Amongst other things, their protest was fashion armageddon
Between the persistent header, cling-on footer, funereal black side-bar and clickbait captions, Tim Blair’s blog has become unreadable.
Thanks for nothing NewsCorpse.
Thanks for the banner, Doomlord.
I’m flying out on Monday. 😐
I missed it all. What happened?
‘So the indigenous had helicopters?’
Sure did. Listen to Bridgy singing Helicopter Ringer
Tim Blair –
It is warming’s will. Let it be so, inshallah. Or in chalet, as the case may be.
Didn’t want to wax too lyrical about the cruise itself and being waited on hand and foot, as this is not a travel blog, so in general I tried to offer here more of an orientation to the islands and their history.
Have to be careful of the wrath of Johanna if I speak of boiled lobster tail etc (actually, mine was a disappointment, rather tough, one of the few cuisine fails of the cruise). By the way, where is Johanna? Still coming in and out I hope.
Maybe she has gone on a cruise. 🙂
If you don’t insist as Hairy does on a larger stateroom and a big viewing balcony on a high floor then prices come down quite a lot for this cruise, especially when you consider that it is all expenses paid, including tips (though I did additionally tip Mary Grace our cabin stewardess, as gentle as her name, who never complained about our odd hours of coming and going making her job more difficult). That high floor too was just a nuisance when the weather got rough, imho, on this ship with dated stabilizing systems.
Don’t ask me. I couldn’t work it out and probably missed most of it.
Someone? Anyone?
The usual. Tried their luck by setting the GPS on Delta, then talked about paying a visit.
Unwise.
Calli, Julie Bishop wants you to register so she can rescue you.
Seriously, it’s on a travel advisory.
test pattern
#2492051, posted on September 8, 2017 at 1:29 pm
‘Now why would he have thought it neccessary to ambush the Aboriginals following him??’
Because he desired to kill them in retaliation, a pattern that continued after him. He was the invader, indigenous ppl resisted. This took place all across the NW of WA and Topend. White incomers were few, heavily outnumbered, vulnerable and scared. As the incomers themselved remarked at the time, had the resistance been coordinated they would’ve been dead meat.
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://setis.library.usyd.edu.au/ozlit/pdf/p00044.pdf&ved=0ahUKEwiKwoPT3ZTWAhUIa7wKHZb_CvwQFgiDATAL&usg=AFQjCNE_u3bX1yVP0uvdK2nqJkt1XWP5mw
Time to do some reading testes by someone who was actually there and could leave a written record.
The first murders were by aboriginals against 2 rush cutters in the British party. That’s when it all started.
Reprisals by the newcomers were often swift and merciless but that is what happened in those days when a marauding bunch of aboriginals murder your family in their sleep. Black on black violence occurred much more frequently .
Where in China are you off to again Calli?
More than 6:
https://muslimvillage.com/2013/09/06/43523/australian-muslim-vote-play-critical-role-federal-election/
Penny Wong is attractive, monty?
Those rakes I see others mention must be hitting you repeatedly in the eyes.
Yes, I know. But her eponymous organisation is a big player in the US abortion rackets.
It is fine on a big screen, okay on a tablet but terrible on smaller screens. It does not seem to adjust too well to smaller sizes.
Family Voice Australia have an interesting video with views by some-one raised in a SSM.
It’s at https://www.whyvoteno.org.au.
I love how setting fires to bush land to flush out animals (food) became a form of ‘land management’. There is nothing special about this tactic being used by hunter gathers all over the world (depending on when the people of that location were still hunter gathers). It seems only in Australia have we interpreted it to be something special, imposing on it some other larger, more scientific motive which assumes a long term strategic view not evidenced in any pre-literate group.
Beijing, Shanghai, Xian and a Yangtse cruise, Nick.
I’m in Beijing a day early, so I’m going to try my luck with the subway. My addiction to textiles will be my undoing – going to check out the silk market situated conveniently on the other side of the city. 🙂
I mentioned this Ben Garrison blast from the past (2011) this morning. Can anyone remember how depraved Obama’s America was — even just a year ago? Thanks for the reminder, Sean Delonas.
I wonder if they will give a break down of the SSM vote by electorate? That might be mighty inconvenient for some Labor politicians….which leads me to think that Malcolm won’t do it.
I think any politician who votes Yes or No in opposition to the majority of their electorate is giving a pretty clear indication to those voters what that politician really thinks about them.
Muslims are just as likely to vote Yes simply to hasten the destruction of western civilization, as Roger said a couple of days ago, there is no sense of the common (with kafir) good in any decisions they make.
Depends on whether or not it is a secret ballot or a show of hands.
Beijing, Shanghai, Xian and a Yangtse cruise, Nick.
Harbin is a very interesting city to visit.
Please remember Calli, when everyone rushes to one side of the boat, move smartly to the other. You’ll come out on top.
🙂
I thought I heard there is to be a break down of the SSM vote by electorate.
Muslims voting yes on SSM is just a classic tactic – taqiyya
Then all teh gays & hippies will bray about how inclusive islam is….until the head-lopping begins
The breadfruit tree. Reminds me of Kew Gardens where one flourishes in the hot house and at the foot of which is an outline of its history, much in keeping with what you have written Lizzie. However, a young German tourist was having trouble with the phrase, ‘Cast adrift,’ and sought my assistance. Happy to oblige, I went a lot further with the detail and said in my wrap up, that there were still people down on Pitcairn Island with six fingers on each hand. I looked around and noticed I had gathered an audience, and as I took my leave I heard in an American accent, “Did you hear that Blanche, there are people out there on some island with twelve fingers.”
From the ABS: