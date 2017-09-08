Liberty Quote
When I am abroad, I always make it a rule to never criticize or attack the government of my own country. I make up for lost time when I come home.— Winston Churchill
Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
It won’t just be Catholic priests. I can think of dozens of ministers who would choose the clink too.
Jay Weatheill’s SA energy plan hit by new delay
The Weatherill government has further delayed a key plank of its $550 million energy plan.
In a letter to stakeholders, the South Australian government has advised it will “defer the start date of the Energy Security Target to 2020”.
This comes after the state Labor government had in June announced its EST would be deferred to January 1, 2018.
The Energy Security Target was announced as part of the $550m “self-sufficient” energy plan in March to encourage energy security services in South Australia.
It is designed to put downward pressure on power prices while improving system strength and security.
In it latest revision, the government says a new start date of January 1, 2020 “allows retailers more time to consider the most efficient options for incorporating the EST requirements in their business, and investors a greater opportunity to work out how best to supply the market with a wider range of solutions”.
Commissioning of new generation projects in South Australia will provide a more competitive environment and, coupled with more lead time for market participants, the costs of the scheme will be lower, improving the price outcomes for South Australian consumers while delivering improved security, the government says.
Comment has been sought from SA Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis.
In recent days the Premier Jay Weatherill has blamed the lack of an emissions intensity scheme for the nation’s power woes.
A turkey shoot. Sounds fun.
https://www.stripes.com/us-warplanes-pick-off-isis-fighters-drawn-to-stranded-convoy-like-moths-to-the-flame-1.486506#.WbJqXopLfAx
The wrong Allah may be akbar in this instance.
Money is what they want.
Remember the students done over by the HRC.
“At a forum conducted by The Guardian last year, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten committed a future Labor government to repealing protections for religious freedom if they were contained in legislation to change the Marriage Act. “
And the Stupid. Fucking.Liberals. helping the filth with putting a straightjacket on freedom of speech…..
THE Government and opposition are set to draw up guidelines to keep the debate around same-sex marriage respectful. But the horse may already have bolted as campaigners on the extreme descend into the gutter.
Q. Does polygamy transgress human rights?
Then again, what is the definition of human rights? Since the Declaration of Human Rights, there seems to have been a whole load of add ons. Our Human Rights commission website doesn’t seem to know really what they are, so vague is their explanation.
GERARD HENDERSON
Media Watch Dog: Same-sex marriage, Kim Jong-un, Abbott a joke
Please behave and stop the swearing.
So, anything interesting happen today?
David VanceVerified account @DVATW 2h2 hours ago
I present my argument for the return of the death penalty.
https://twitter.com/DVATW/status/906067662769401856
You are still (deliberately??) missing my point.
The examples you give involve small groups of aborigines, in the dozens not the hundreds, fighting generally smaller groups of explorers and settlers. When the settlers or explorers win, you shout “genocide”. When the aborigines win, you boast of their warrior ethos.
the Australian aborigines managed nothing on the scale of Islandlwana, where the Zulus killed some 1300 British and auxiliary troops in a day, or Rorke’s Drift where they besieged around 100, and came close to over running them.
you don’t like the cold steel excalibur of truth up you, do you!
Free Australian @den2114
Babysitter, 64, charged for sexually assaulting toddler
https://twitter.com/den2114/status/906081972220334080
Thank you Bruce of Newcastle. Done.
I will tell Sinclair to give you my email address and I will appreciate if you could tell me the information that you saw.
In fact, a couple of weeks ago, in the height of the sock puppet controversies I received an email that I thought was so ‘suss’ that I reported it to Sinclair.
I think I have said on here before that I attended RMIT back whenever. And in Sinclair and Steve K’s area. Used to do the night school stuff.
Probably had more of a chat to Rafe Champion early in the piece.
I actually don’t mind if people know whom I am just as long as no-one touches my family.
Some other sites, not many, that I read I call myself by my true name.
Hey JC, used to audit blokes in your game.
I was a toe cutter, similar to what I read between the lines of Lizzie’s Hairy Irishman husband. Though he swings bigger than I ever did. LOL.
It can be hard work to front up and put down arseholes that want to drag your country/business/organization down.
Most folk on here give me faith that we will survive.
And please, I have been against Club of Rome and Agenda 21 and the f*king UN and f*king John Howard and his gun laws and crony capitalism and f*king RET and ACCC and stinking Australian marxist nazi unions.
We have to stop giving taxes because it is SLAVERY,
rickw;
You may need to take into account that the Messerschmitt company suddenly didn’t have a market for its previous models like the 109, 262, and Komet.
Hey USSR, honest question and there’s no reason to get upset and shit. Just calm down.
Do you get paid by output directly like piecework, or is it like a salary where output (comments) are reviewed for quality and quantity by the head troll farmer? You can tell us, as you’re among pals here. You know that.
Yes however the latter won’t be a target for the gaystapo.
There will always be a certain miniscule level of rodent excreta in flour.
Think about it.
Hey USSR,
I bet the boss troll farmer’s first name is Alexei. Am I right?
OWG
See my post at 16:13
I am pretty sure you were one, but not the only one, of the Picture Gravatar people I was referring to.
On opening the thing it would show http://en.gravatar.com/yourname
As Bruce said, it becomes pretty easy to work out who Big Sock is trying to unmask.
At least one other regular reported receiving a similar dodgy email, and I am pretty sure I have worked out why.
People need to sanitise that bar at the top that shows a name, with just your blog handle, or lock it down altogether like Bruce suggested. Someone is up to no good and at least three of you that I could casually scroll are probably on his skin suit file.
What has happened overseas in countries where SSM is all the rage is very very scary. I suppose people will just buy farms, grow crops, raise their children as best they can unless the state comes and take them away because they must be indoctrinated into the joys of gender fluidity. I wonder if when the time will come when Newton’s third law takes on a social aspect? When acceptance becomes rabid intolerance once more, or worse?
Relax. It would be a better use of your time if you gave Monty a well deserved touch up.
Hey USSR..Yea I know, it’s the third time and your busy with the trolling job.
Tell Alexei that we all love you and think your trolling is masterful. Tell him we think the output is incredibly copious and first rate. That’s what we think. In fact, show Alexei this comment at your next formal Troll Farm Review when the “farmer” (Alexei) next sets output rates.
If you would like to do a troll review and have us vote and rate your work performance, get a page started and post it here. I think everyone would give you top marks. Don’t be bashful about this as it could help the review.
OWG – Your WordPress account name used to be visible in the url bar until you hid it just now. A search then brought up your LinkedIn page. That’s all I meant.
Fwiw old Cat-hand Dot made that mistake once too!
Gab
Not a Catholic myself, but what the late Cardinal Francis George of Chicago put out as a ‘thought exercise’
starts to look pretty visionary:
..
I suppose people will just buy farms, grow crops, raise their children as best they can unless the state comes and take them away because they must be indoctrinated into the joys of gender fluidity.
Tinta, I suspect private education and homeschooling will flourish as it becomes clear what the Gaystapo have in store for public education propaganda.
Thanks for that reminder, Myrddin. He’ll be proven right, sadly.
When SSM legislation is introduced into the Australian ‘body politic’ and is law then I trust that serious Christian Churches, hey Catholics, will tear up any agreements they might have with the Australian marxist nazi State of Australia.
And if anyone but anyone is FORCED to marry OR provide some shit to a SSM type fuckheads then Bruce from Newcastle knows where I come from and I can tell you my chosen Catholic confirmation name is Michael.
And I’ve been to Bruce’s Church.
thank you
Tinta, as CL and Dover note, advocating SSM is political suicide in 80% of the world (ie. the developing/undeveloped parts of the world). I don’t think this is a matter of the developed world becoming enlightened sooner and the rest of the world catching up with the SSM craze shortly. No, I think acceptance of SSM is one aspect of a broader sense of cultural self-indulgence that has gripped the developed world which will ruin us and possibly even presage our downfall.
Future historians will study the degeneration of modern secular morality for the same reasons we analyse the causes of the fall of the Roman empire.
OWG
My understanding is that the Presbyterian church will tell all its ministers to hand in their authority to conduct marriages under the Marriage Act if it is amended to include SSM.
“Please marry us.”
“Sorry, I am not an approved marriage celebrant. I recommend you approach a civil celebrant.”
7300000 to go
At least 270,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar violence in 2 weeks, UN says
Christian churches will then be able to offer blessings on unions formalised under the Act, or simply to those who wish their union to be blessed without any civil ceremony.
But they will not be able to perform marriages under the Act.
Scene, my local bottle shop, not so long ago
Characters – one screeching swampette, one middle aged self funded retiree.
Said swampette, complaining loudly about the possible introduction of random drug testing for the unemployed.
Self funded retiree suggested, ever so politely, that, if she didn’t like the idea, she could try working for a living and “Allow me to point out that you are, in fact, standing next to a sign that says “Staff Wanted.”
Correction! “I wouldn’t work in a demeaning job like this, the social wage is my right, and how I spend my money is my business!”
I’m still very keen to hear the positions that prominent leaders of high profile religious and ethnic minority groups take on SSM.
Did the Ayers Rock chinwag come to some sort of agreement about SSM? What do other well-known Indigenous elders think?
Has anyone asked a Rohingya Muslim what they think of SSM? A Palestinian?
Nocturnal?
fuck thats 730000. fucking fuck knuckles
From MWD.
Bonge, 72 yo senior in j’ism and strategy.
LOL-Dot.
Not sure where my profile says I live but I’ll put it out there because there is only one place that expats come to here, and everybody knows me and I think (?) they will give me the nod if you ask for me and I’ll come down and greet you.
I actually told Riccardo B to tell some blokes he knows to come over here if they just want to ‘chill’ out.
Some folk do not understand that real evil exists.
Detainees on Manus and Nauru? Are they down with SSM?
I demand Manus and Nauru detainees are given the right to vote in the plebiscite!
Good.
Exactly.
Thank you for telling me that.
What about those who consider marriage a sacrament?
They may refuse to fill in the government paperwork but they will still be doing marriage.
Isn’t that the way marriage is performed in Holland. A civil ceremony and then can have the religious ceremony?
That’s one refugee right that Julian Burnside – a rabid yes supporter – won’t be advocating.