Helpful ABC contribution on SSM

Traditional marriage matters.
If the nuclear family is a human good worth protecting, it is the responsibility of all members of society to do so, including homosexual members of the community. An extension of this is upholding the institution of marriage as between and man and a woman. This does not imply repudiating their own committed unions, nor where the exigencies of life require it, raising children.
This is a Type III error – a true but irrelevant statement.
The arguments about the nuclear family are not arguments against gay marriage, they are arguments against divorce. As best I can tell nobody is suggesting that no-fault divorce laws be repealed.
My parents were married until death, did them part. Divorce is not a solution.
The push for SSM has to be seen as a part of a larger agenda.
Besides it is a sign of seriously misplaced set of priorities. Nobody is suffering for want of SSM but people are suffering from the impact of a raft of Green and trade union policies ranging from Native Vegetation laws that have stripped the property rights of farmers, through so called Fair Work laws, to the climate obsession which threatens lives, jobs and the very industries of the nation. Not to mention free speech.
This presumes that the conflation of marriage in the traditional sense with marriage in the homo sense will have no negative effect on the notion of marriage.
Oddly, the conflation of gay(homo) with gay(joyous) has largely resulted in the complete disuse of the first meaning.
Another aspect to this that I realised lately; those in the church are going to be least effected by this. The church has an independent metric that it will (by and large) retain. The real consequence of this change is going to fall on our bogans, our working class. And there it will be devastating to nuclear family formation. And that is exactly where nuclear family formation is so important in the maintenance of good communities.