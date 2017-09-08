How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?

AGL from being a local NSW gas company has become the largest energy business in Australia. Having weathered a disastrous period when Welshman Paul Anthony was installed as CEO in the early 2000s, the firm went into rehabilitation under the leadership of CEO Michael Fraser between 2007 and 2015.
Fraser presided over a modest share price recovery. But his spectacular acquisitions of coal fuelled power stations have turbocharged value. Those acquisitions comprised Victoria’s 2200 MW Loy Yang A station and mine which cost $1.5 billion in 2012. The station is relatively new and was originally sold by the Kennett privatisation in 1997 for $4.9 billion. The Liddell and Bayswater NSW facilities, bought for $1.5 billion in 2014, are twice Loy Yang’s capacity but do not have their own coal (though much of their supply is under a long term contract at very advantageous prices).
Earnings from coal have come to dominate the firm’s balance sheet. They were $1.38 billion, 80 per cent of total profits in 2015/6, when the electricity spot price was less than half of that of today. Once contracts are fully renegotiated, the firm will therefore see windfall profit gains of over $1 billion a year.
Among the beneficiaries of this is the present CEO Andy Vesey who has taken the firm in a green-friendly direction.
If, as it said it will, AGL were to close the Liddell 2000 MW power station in 2022, it would expect the wholesale price to rise further and push up profits, without the need to invest maybe one billion dollars in refurbishment of Liddell.
Compared to such revenues, those irritating coal ads Let’s face it. Things are changing are mere bagatelle for a company the earnings of which are dominated by the product they denigrate.
The current CEO’s coalphobic policies have been married to agitation and funding of radical groups. Among Vesey’s appointments are Labor-Green former GetUP! Director Skye Laris, as head of AGL’s public advocacy. Laris had already had made a name for herself as a staffer then mistress of former Environment Minister Tony Burke. Under her guidance Burke introduced policies that have taken water from Murray irrigators and brought great distress to the province which is responsible for a third of the nation’s agricultural output.
Attacking rival businesses using green agitation brought a key scalp in the closure of Hazelwood, which led to the doubling of wholesale prices we have seen in the past year.
The green thrust of Australia’s biggest energy business is being further amplified by a new head of Government Relations, the Al Gore trained nominal Liberal Tony Chapel.
Nobody should begrudge a firm making money by innovating and taking risks as did AGL under CEO Michael Fraser. But AGL is taking entrepreneurship further by conscripting government policies to harm competitors and boost its profits with measures that include a narrative that falsely maintains that coal, notwithstanding over 1,500 new units under construction around the world, is finished as an energy source. For over 30 years, renewable energy boosters have been declaring that their product will be cheaper in the near future but it remains twice the cost of coal generation with none of its reliability.
AGL is not the only energy business that decries the fossil fuels on which its profits depend. However, its activities in nurturing government policies that force up prices and damage the economy, perhaps irreparably, make it an outfit verging on being a rogue firm.
Its threats to close Liddell, a plant which is critical to preventing further electricity price rises and instability, should perhaps be met with a government requiring the facility be sold to another competitor. Not exactly a policy of free market detachment but the denigration of fossil fuel energy has created conditions that are difficult for a free market to repair.
Vesey’s on a 457? Is that true?
It’s sound like your average casino croupier could be running the show.
The NEM is so thoroughly bastardised that nationalising coal plants now seems like a good idea. Hugo Chazez would approve.
I’ve said it before, but nothing will change until the lights go out.
” Not exactly a policy of free market detachment but the denigration of fossil fuel energy has created conditions that are difficult for a free market to repair.”
I heard the new CEO of AEMO (?) the lady from New York with so much green credentials. She says it’s a changing market and we could be leading the world. Heaven help us. Even on Reneweconomy website they are flailing about the distortion in the biding, the rigging of frequency control spinning reserve biding. They do think they aren’t subsidized and they believe they are only “this far” from being competitive. At a certain point you just have to scrap the whole thing and start again. It’s a nightmare. Completely out of control. The government is being lead around by it’s nose. Layers of bureaucracy and opportunists. Punters being fleeced, country down the toilet.
Australian Taxpayers are being taken for a ride and treated like Mugs on all sides and by both Major Parties, Labor and Liberal
Solar farm burns money
Imagine putting $100 in the bank and getting back a guaranteed $83 a year for four years, and then $59 a year for the next decade — all taxed at a maximum rate of 30 per cent. Your 2.9 per cent high interest saver account, taxed at 39 per cent, isn’t looking so good.
Courtesy of Australian electricity users, and the stupidity of the commonwealth government, Saudi Arabia’s Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, which bought Spanish solar farm builder Fotowatio in early 2015, has indeed struck such stellar returns.
In 2014 the Australian Renewable Energy Agency proudly made a $101.7m grant to the Spanish company for a $164m solar farm about 10km out of Moree, comprising 250,000 solar panels. An enthusiastic Clean Energy Finance Corporation chipped in a $47m loan to help, leaving Fotowatio with only $15.3m to put towards the project itself.
With a capacity of just under 150,000 megawatt hours a year, the solar farm, up and running, will generate about $12.8m in revenue a year for the next few years, based on the current Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGC) price of $85.
Assuming that price falls to $60 on average between 2020 and 2030, the farm will provide a tidy $9m a year to the Saudi owners.
All up, over the 14 years, the $15.3m investment would have reaped about $140m for the owners, a return of more than 900 per cent, which, by the way, is quite a bit better than the typical super fund.
“The project would not be possible without the unwavering support of the local community, Moree Plains Shire Council, the federal Members for Parkes, NSW state government, all the people who have dedicated many hours to development of the project, and last but not least, ARENA and the CEFC who have provided funding for the project,” said the Fotowatio regional manager for Australia. Full marks for honesty, at least.
Before you get jealous though, rest assured the project will, AREA said, create about 100 jobs, and provide electricity for 15,000 homes.
This has been a fantastic outcome for our Spanish and Saudi foreign investors, but it’s far from clear it’s a good deal for anyone else. The 100 jobs that have supposedly arisen have come at a cost of almost $1.5m each, including the grant and the government loan.
And the 15,000 homes could have sourced their electricity from other, far cheaper sources. Too bad those cheaper sources are gradually shutting down.
What about carbon abatement you say? According to Fotowatio, the farm will avoid 102,000 tonnes of CO2 a year. So that works out at between $88 and $125 a tonne, based on the LGC prices assumed above, which is up to five times more expensive than Julia Gillard’s carbon price of $23 a tonne.
Surely though, despite all this excess, households will be enjoying lower power prices?
After all, that’s what the modelling provided by the renewable energy sector and the army of consultants who work for them keeps telling us: more renewable energy will ultimately lead to lower wholesale electricity prices, which will be passed on to consumers.
Unfortunately, this sort of modelling has a major flaw. It assumes the owners of coal power stations keep them running, incurring huge losses every day they can’t sell their electricity into the power grid because it’s windy or sunny.
In reality, these stations inevitably choose to close, as Alinta’s Northern coal-fired power station in South Australia and Hazelwood in Victoria have already done. Liddell in NSW is next. That will leave a greater share of the grid’s capacity supplied by intermittent solar and wind.
My Energy Australia power bill arrived yesterday, for the three months to August, showing a 15 to 23 per cent price increase per kWh of electricity between June and July. The bill came to $527 for three people in a small house who are barely home.
A cynic might hope for blackouts across the eastern states this summer, to show voters the consequences of years of kneejerk, feel-good energy policy: extremely expensive, even absent power.
And it’s hard to see the cost of power falling or the level of reliability improving. Because of the RET, electricity retailers like Energy Australia are forced to buy power from renewable energy providers such as Abdul Latif Jameel when it is available. This year they are buying around 28 terawatts, rising to 33 terawatt hours a year by 2020.
For the massive sums Australians are forking out via their power bills and taxes to build solar and wind farms and provide juicy returns to foreign investors, we could have built multiple small nuclear reactors, which would, by the way, generate a lot more than 100 jobs each.
If we’re going to splurge on unreliable, emissions-free power, why not do it on reliable emissions-free power instead. A kilogram of coal can light 100 light bulbs for less than four days; a kilo of uranium would do the same for more than 1140 years.
Australia is the only country in the G20 to have banned nuclear energy, which is completely bizarre, rivalling the RET itself for stupidity.
I heard the new CEO of AEMO
I heard the boss of AEMO admit that the problem with wind and solar are they are intermittent. But this gives us the chance to embrace new opportunities such a cycling your pool pump and refrigerator so they can operate when demand was low.
It sounded like a Maocolm speech about agility, disruption and innovation.
Another episode of who’s in bed with who. The tactics of “rogue” companies is something worth noting. But the dodgy “climate change “tactics of several governments has made the bed they lie in.