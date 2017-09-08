Same sex marriage and doctors

A significant number of members of the Australian Medical Association have written a letter in favour of same sex marriage (although they are critical of those who use that term rather than ‘marriage equality’)
As a body of medical professionals we are concerned at the move by some of our colleagues to speak out against Marriage Equality. Referring to it as “same‐sex” marriage underscores some of the hurdles that are still to be overcome. The move for change is an issue of redressing a wrong, whereby the previous status quo has been to deny some sectors of our community the ability to access a fundamental right that is enjoyed by the majority. In much the same way as when racism was the norm people referred to “marriage” and “interracial marriage”, we now have individuals isolating some members of our community by placing their relationships in a different class: “same‐sex marriage.” As a group, our first step in addressing the injustices against this sector of our community is to be diligent in using the terms “marriage” and “marriage equality”
They are quite wrong here – ‘same sex marriage’ is a far more accurate descriptor than the loose words ‘marriage equality’. My wife and I have long practiced equality in our marriage.
But the most outrageous part of the letter is the claim
The emotional distress to the LGBQTI community of having a group of doctors publicly speak out against them being able to access fundamental human rights will show its effects in increased depression, anxiety, self‐harm, and suicidal behaviours.
The footnote has three papers that have been cited, not one of which has anything to do with same sex marriage. One would hope that the many doctors who signed the letter had better research capacity, but apparently not. I want my doctor to understand clinical trials and good evidence, not make a claim which is not backed by evidence. There has been no scientifically valid study that shows that LGBTI people in Australia – who enjoy exactly the same protections in their same sex relationships as married heterosexual couples – are more likely to have depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidal behaviours because they cannot call their relationship a ‘marriage’.
By all means argue for same-sex marriage. Even call it marriage equality if you must. But don’t try to submit Australians to emotional blackmail on the basis of a false claim of depression etc.
Do these doctors really believe that allowing same sex relationships – which have the same protections as marriage – to become marriages will suddenly reduce mental illness among LGBTI people? That’s absurd.
Perhaps Australians will vote in favour of same sex marriage. But they are more likely to vote ‘no’ if they feel bullied into a particular viewpoint.
I’m seriously considering voting ‘no’ because of the crap that the marriage equality lobby having been putting around. And yet I could care less about same sex marriage – I’m ambivalent and if a gay couple wish to call their relationship a marriage it doesn’t worry me in the slightest. But it concerns me a great deal to be subject to emotional blackmail and bullying.
What bloody hurdles are there to be overcome? They a;ready enjoy exactly the same rights as heterosexual unions.
The drive to change the Marriage Act is part of the continuing effort by the so called progressive left to subvert language to its own use.
It is disappointing that LQC is ambivalent about the nomenclature. A general of any standing should recognise the damage the loss of the choice of battlefield will do to the odds of a victory.
Augusto Zimmermann did a well researched reply in Quadrant on line.
http://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/08/childrens-welfare-sex-families/
“Final considerations
One of the primary concerns of a fair and compassionate society is to make sure its government implements policies that represent the best interests of all citizens, including children. As seen in this article, the most creditable social-science research available indicate that, broadly speaking, children raised by heterosexual married couples do far better by almost every measure than those who grow up in same-sex family configurations.
If we believe that a medical association should rely on the best research available, not personal opinion, the AMA president should be forced to withdraw such far-reaching comments. As for doctors affiliated to such association, continuing to pay subscription may convey the message that they endorse such unsubstantiated claims, and that the AMA leadership can get away with a purely political point-scoring move like this. Thankfully, about 400 medical doctors, including 26 professors, have since signed a letter protesting the AMA’s politicisation of a fundamental debate, which is particularly detrimental to the well-being of children and the homosexual community itself in this country.”
And we should all note that so far no-one has been prepared to draft legislation representing the actual change to the Marriage Act, nor document the putative protections to be afforded to adherents of religions (mainly Christian variety), and proponents of free speech.
And no-one is saying anything about the swift moves towards the erosion or blatant removal of said protections in places such as the UK and Ireland, once the change in definition was actually passed.
Since we dared not to trust our politicians with a Republic of no fixed form, why should we be stupid enough to do it with this – the equivalent of trying to repeal the law of gravity?