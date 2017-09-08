Some thoughts on cashless welfare

Jeremy Sammut has a provocative article in [email protected] this week on cashless welfare.
It’s a libertarian fantasy that the problem of welfare dependence can be addressed without using the power of the state to compel responsible personal behaviour.
State compulsion, for example, is essential to enforce mutual obligation requirements and force the unemployed to actively seek a job, instead of continuing to loaf on the dole.
Demonstrating that welfare recipients were better off getting cash than, say, food stamps used to be a stock standard exam question in second year microeconomics. So the notion of cashless welfare does jar at the ideological libertarian level and at the being an economist level.
So while it does make me very uncomfortable – I suspect Jeremy is right, but perhaps for different reasons.
We make two assumptions in the standard analysis that require more thought. We assume that people best understand their own self-interest and that they make good decisions in pursuing their self-interest. But we also know that many people (not all) on welfare make bad decisions. That does suggest some role for paternalism, but it isn’t clear to me how much paternalism is justified, and at which margins it should applied. Further to whom should it be applied?
So we should keep an open mind on the cashless welfare card, but more importantly refine our thinking and understanding as to how best it can operate.
It’s a tricky thing, a .number,(not all) of recipients have issues such as various mental or physical health or other social problems. It’s a question of what is more efficient. Is it cheaper to issue a card? (i expect it is). The recipient will need to make some allowance of privacy and even put up with some scrutiny.
I suspect neither Jeremy nor The Doomlord has ever worked in the black economy.
LOOK, most people cheating on welfare aren’t the ones surfing all day at Byron Bay. Most welfare cheats are people who also earn an income in the black economy and most of these people are from the immigrant community.
An immigrant shopkeeper or tradesman employs another compatriot for cash payments. That compatriot claims disability pension from Centrelink. That’s how it works.
The immigrant employer is confidant that his cash receiving employee isn’t going to turn on him at a later date because….well because they are compatriots who both arrived in this country for that very purpose…..to live off of the weak, stupid, idiotic, moronic, gullible, fuckwit local Australians.
The more complex and entrenched this problem, the more I wonder if the very notion of an economy without substantial unemployment (and therefore welfare) is a fantastic idyll. In the late nineteenth century, almost all adult male workers were employed in manufacturing or rural labour of various kinds. Technology and the ever-whitening of collars (office work, government employment and service sector jobs) means that a sizable proportion of adults – lacking education and saleable white collar polish – can no longer find and sustain career employment of any substantive kind. We should also remember that a huge proportion of people in employment in Australia are not unlike welfare recipients inasmuch as they draw the entirety of their lifetime’s salaries from the state doing jobs of questionable use or productivity. Maybe we should pay public servants with food stamps.
That’s isn’t as outlandish as many might think.
It is easy to imagine a future world where very Orwellian outcomes are possible and the government restricts access to “sin” goods.
Sinclair
I don’t believe one should craft the paternalism argument in the way you have done with this issue…. that is it’s considered paternalism to restrict the use of welfare payments.
The state or anyone else for that matter has a right to decide how dolled out money is going to be spent. If you don’t like it, then try harder at getting a job – any job.
Can you elaborate on this?
A dedicated card would keep scrutiny confined to the public support money. If it’s directed into the recipients bank account there can be no scrutiny or its a larger impost on their privacy.