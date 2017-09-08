Something for all Australians to be proud of

The World Bank conducts a regular analysis on Doing Business across 190 economies, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. The most recent report was for 2017, but published in October 2016.
In the overall ranking for “Ease of Doing Business”, Australia came in 15th. Yes, 15th. But down from 13th in 2016 and 10th in 2015. Of note is that New Zealand was ranked number 1 in the rankings in 2017 and 2nd in 2016 and 2015.
It also warms the cockles of the heart to read that countries, like Norway, Sweden, Estonia and Macedonia rank higher than Australia in ease of doing business measures.
Interestingly, one of the factors that goes into developing these rankings is a measure of “Getting Electricity”. On this measure, Australia punches well below its weight at ….. 41st out of 190. Yep. Developing countries like the Philippines and Tunisia rank higher than Australia in measures of “Getting Electricity” for business.
We should all be proud.
Take a “Jobs and Growth” voucher out of petty cash Canberra.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
THAT’S a feather in the cap of the Jurassic Weatherdill’s A.L.P. (Anti Light & Power) master-plan to rocket the mendicant State of South Australia right to the forefront of the Stone Age, once he has totally eliminated all those evil unsustainables, such as electricity and progress.
His current A.L.P./Green energy plans were intensively workshopped and focus-grouped amongst a discreet thrill-seeking community of barrel-dwellers in a randomly-selected Snowtown bank-vault; none of whom was heard to audibly complain.
Interestingly, one of the factors that goes into developing these rankings is a measure of “Getting Electricity”. On this measure, Australia punches well below its weight at ….. 41st out of 190.
India at 26.
My oft-stated prediction that the average villager in the Punjab will soon have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than the average Australian suburbanite (courtesy our coal) is on track.
Fair comment Sparty. It shouldn’t be this way. It’s a disgrace.
Our mantra was Australia – The Lucky Country.
It is now Australia – Successfully targeting mediocrity.
Thanks Spart.
(Well, not “thanks” really, this kind of thing is not good for blood pressure, mental health etc.)
If this gets any traction in the media, cue “this proves the need for a legislated clean energy target to provide certainty”.
But I think that the public are slowly becoming aware of the truth, no matter how much the rentseekers and their media Praetorian Guard frantically try to hide it.
Our mantra was Australia – The Lucky Country. It is now Australia – Successfully targeting mediocrity.
Donald Horne’s thesis was that Australia was a lucky country governed by mediocrities who shared its luck.
Some time around 2006/07 the luck ran out; now we’re just governed by mediocrities.
Unless there is a traditional liberal small government party emerging soon, we are finished.
Across the three levels of government well over half the entire economy is socialist government spending.
Eventually the economy will stagnate and decline, and all blame will be put on the “free” market.
Eventually the economy will stagnate and decline, and all blame will be put on the “free” market.
Venestralia.
http://www.australiandebtclock.com.au/
My guess is that our federation is a big handicap relative to NZ. I’d also venture to say that getting electricity in Manila is easy. It’s getting it reliably that is the issue (causing everyone I know to own a generator).
Blinding facts like the cheap and abundant coal power Australia has had in the past has been sabotaged by government subsidising it’s totally useless competition( ruinable sources), comes down to the excuse that coal power is unaffordable!!!!!
You couldn’t make this shit up.
Yet we sell it to India who now has cheaper power than us.
Just think how much cheaper their power would be if they just got rid of coal and went to ruinables!!!
If only the rest of the world could get hold of Elon’s batteries.
Time to get out.
Just waiting to see if the Kiwis are dumb enough to fall for MSM promotion of the new little socialist bitch at the end of Sept.
The Federation, High Court, compulsory voting, Constitution and all the rest are handicaps.
I think I’ll wait till after the election before I start making any comparisons with NZ. They look like they are about to take a giant leap backwards for a younger version of Helen Clarke with better teeth.
Whilesoever the pro-poverty vermin control the main conduits for propaganda, a large proportion of the population will continue huddling in the darkness believing what they have been fed. We only know that other narratives exist because we have sought them out or stumbled upon them. If you believe there is only one narrative, you content yourself with that and do not even consider change, because change does not exist.