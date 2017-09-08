Something for all Australians to be proud of

The World Bank conducts a regular analysis on Doing Business across 190 economies, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. The most recent report was for 2017, but published in October 2016.

In the overall ranking for “Ease of Doing Business”, Australia came in 15th. Yes, 15th. But down from 13th in 2016 and 10th in 2015. Of note is that New Zealand was ranked number 1 in the rankings in 2017 and 2nd in 2016 and 2015.

It also warms the cockles of the heart to read that countries, like Norway, Sweden, Estonia and Macedonia rank higher than Australia in ease of doing business measures.

Interestingly, one of the factors that goes into developing these rankings is a measure of “Getting Electricity”. On this measure, Australia punches well below its weight at ….. 41st out of 190. Yep. Developing countries like the Philippines and Tunisia rank higher than Australia in measures of “Getting Electricity” for business.

We should all be proud.

Take a “Jobs and Growth” voucher out of petty cash Canberra.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus