The most dangerous organisation in world history

Sent from my old public school mate in Silicon Valley with this note:
Excerpt from the book “Who Rules the World” by Noam Chomsky. I found his comments to be accurate. I hope that you are able to make out the text.
So as we experience brown outs and black outs, this is the morality that lies behind it. Meanwhile he has his four cars and million dollar lifestyle. It is the rest of us who should stay home and freeze in the dark.
Stop paying this staggeringly stupid, anti-scientific fact and evidence free hysterical horseshit any credence whatsoever.
You do not accept or admit that this uter bollocks is happening under any circumstances.
To do so is to reduce yourself to their level of blithering superstituous idiocy.
Humans should be better than this. Unfortunately, it’s now clear beyond any doubt that we are not.
The most dangerous in history?…..that’s going back a long way. Not adverse to a bit of hyperbole.
From Wikipedia:
” Ideologically, he aligns with anarcho-syndicalism and libertarian socialism. He worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from 1955 to 2017, ”
Severely educated.
Had a little time to lookup the big words on Wikipedia:
Anarcho-syndicalism (also referred to as revolutionary syndicalism)[1] is a theory of anarchism which views revolutionary industrial unionism or syndicalism as a method for workers in capitalist society to gain control of an economy and, with that control, influence broader society. Syndicalists consider their economic theories a strategy for facilitating worker self-activity and as an alternative co-operative economic system with democratic values and production centered on meeting human needs.
The basic principles of anarcho-syndicalism are solidarity, direct action (action undertaken without the intervention of third parties such as politicians, bureaucrats, and arbitrators) and direct democracy, or workers’ self-management. The end goal of syndicalism is to abolish the wage system, regarding it as wage slavery. Anarcho-syndicalist theory therefore generally focuses on the labour movement.[2]”
So he would say that.
Rabz picked it Steve.
I think your friend is maybe taking the piss out of you Steve.
The Republicans have a fair way to go before they kill as many people as the Communist Party.
Chomsky is a raving loon. Most of his work ranges from abject nonsense to fraudulent.
Trust me, Rob, he believes every word of that, as do millions and millions of others.