Posted on 9:00 pm, September 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

The regular posts will appear more or less at the regular times. Posting may be light or heavy. It will take longer for comments that get auto-moderated to be cleared.

For those who do fall foul of the auto-moderator feel free to pass the time complaining about censorship  and oppression – that always endears you to me.

4 Responses to Off conferencing

  1. [email protected]
    #2493307, posted on September 9, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I’m terribly disappointed that this empty meaningless comment wasn’t censored.

  2. Big Jim
    #2493309, posted on September 9, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Is this like an open thread?
    If so, I would like to comment on the enthralling game of rugger I am watching. I’m not sure who is playing but I hope the black team in yellow can beat the Africans.

  3. Big Jim
    #2493318, posted on September 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Wait. I found out who the teams are: South Africa was playing against the Oceana Lions. Given that SA is 85% black, I would liked to have seen more PoC playing for them, but the Lions made up for that.

