-
Open Forum: September 9, 2017
296 Responses to Open Forum: September 9, 2017
There
Reports indicate Friedeggburger aligns as a Krogerite.
Look for a consultancy or lobby group with a Maccas clientele and links in to the Kroger side.
eg Bob Carr made a $500 kpa retainer from Macquarie after retiring as Premier – and saved Macquarie in the GFC by convincing his new best friend Kevin Rudd to bail out the banks with a deposit guarantee. Strangely, the Big 4 didn’t need the guarantee really, but Maccas were haemorrhaging deposits as the punters figured the leveraged Macquarie model wouldn’t survive.
You see how it works.
It’s very strange that these articles for the Yes case hardly ever make a case for redefinition. They usually just invoke words like rights, minorities, liberal democracy, and think nothing more is required.
Hahahaha so the SSM supporters are getting ‘loud and proud’ at No events? Geez who would have predicted such an outcome? Hahahahaha
Now all we need is for the media not to smother these stories (as there’s a real danger it will) and the No campaign won’t have to do much else.
I see mOron went the full retard overnight. Got himself into the shame spiral in which he said something so stupid that he had to create a distraction from it but ended up saying something even more stupid. Ad nauseum.
To recap, the Demoncrats led by Pelosi got everything they wanted. Apparently this was
– 3 months deferral of debt ceiling
– Houston relief funding
– a tweet from T666 reminding DACAs that under T666’s announcement they won’t be deported for 6 months
So basically 2 things that T666 asked for, and a tweet that didn’t contain a SINGLE policy concession and reiterated a tweet 24 hours earlier.
This is what mOron proclaimed the crushing victory of his generation. (Getting the POTUS to repeat a tweet clearly far better than actually BECOMING POTUS apparently.)
And he also showed that he understands energy policy about as well as he understands the role of ISI in geopolitics.
– Solar is by far the cheapest baseload power
– But that’s due to Chineeeeeeeeeze govt capital in the sector driving down prices
– Therefore in the interests of fairness and to prevent solar taking over, we need market distortions like ARENA, CEFC, RET, ETS, abatement targets and Paris that favour…solar.
Sad.
Now since he’s already on his Sunday shift he will probably hope that we’ve forgotten by the time he returns.
As I and others said many a time, the reason the ALP and others were so resistant to the plebiscite proposal – they knew full well how the gay lobby would campaign and how damaging the spectacle of this would be to the ‘Yes’ vote. Keep at it, rainbow coalition types! Every ‘No’ event must be picketed, shut down and/or besieged with outraged homosexual activists.
The death rattle of the mainstream media:
God’s test of humility or climate change? Celebrities debate cause of epic storms
Imagine even having your byline on this ? FMD.
The Australian Energy Market Operator has made it clear the closures can be handled through demand management…
“Demand management” includes further price rises for power in peak time, leading customers to “alter their consumption patterns”, i.e. turn off their heater, air conditioner, TV, etc..
The average villager in the Punjab will soon have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than the Australian suburbanite.
We are governed by idiots.
America’s wrath of climate fury for its evil ,Trumpian ways?
Mexicans and Indians must have been right bastards lately.
Come here and give us a kiss, Jennifer.
And don’t try to think.
You’re an actress, remember?
At least he managed to avoid posting defamatory comments, so there’s that. Baby steps.
That’d almost certainly be the first thought to cross their feeble little retarded monty-like brains, CL, but I don’t think it would work.
Boambee mentions the defacto angle, and then there’s the forest of laws on discrimination, which could very easily be turned against the bastards.
Meanwhile the tontine fangers could be demonstrating that monogamy’ means no more than one or two other homosexuals in their beds per week, and that long term relationship = 3 months.
And the divorce lawyers would be raking in the cash of the tontine fangers hand over first.
Liberal former minister Helen Coonan said that gay marriage now sits inside conservative thought: marriage like other time-honoured institutions must adapt to conserve itself.
Bugger now I have to go alt right because I believed my conservative stance to vote NO was the conservative way.
Never did think much of Coonan as a politician in any case. It sounds like the Marxists started invading liberals a long time ago
Given that Cottrell has a string of sometimes violent convictions on his record, has admitted an addiction to steroids, and stalked his ex-girlfriend’s partner with a tomahawk, it’s a bit more than street theatre. He’s a bad hombre.
If the USA had tested an H-Bomb, not little Kim, Trump would be slammed by Hollywood and the MSM for causing the Mexican earthquake.
Liberal former minister Helen Coonan said that gay marriage now sits inside conservative thought: marriage like other time-honoured institutions must adapt to conserve itself.
They think they own marriage and can redefine it at will; the arrogance is astounding and there is nothing at all conservative about it.
The big, big policy concession is that Trump is angling to get rid of the debt ceiling completely. Hasn’t happened yet, but disappointing that he is even considering the concept.
Gab or notafan
Not sure which of you raised the point, but in the long-ago halcyon days of my youth the Sacrament was often called Holy Matrimony, not Marriage.
If Christian churches offer the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, not Marriage, then the connection to the Marriage Act.
The Sacrament might be offered only to couples of which one member is a congregant in good standing, with both pledging their acceprance of the tenets of Christianity. Any gay couple who sign up could face an examination on such acceptance.
When Turnbull declares Shorten ‘could not find his backside with both hands’ who wins? Much as I don’t like Shorten I think this could seriously backfire. I mean, it isn’t clever, or funny. It is merely crude in the extreme.
I’m old fashioned and find it crude, NormaP. I imagine Nikki Savva, Mark Kenny, PvO, Paul Kelly etc will find it “refreshing” as far as the media will go. they really love him.
Your lame gotchas are not worth responding to. All you want me to do on here is apologise for stuff. That might suit your emotional state because it reinforces that you are the victim, but I’m not going to entertain your fantasies.
Trump’s bold plan to defeat Nth Korea without the use of nuclear weapons.
m0nty at 1301
it’s a bit more than street theatre
Are you implying that Cottrell is likely to behead someone? Bit of a long bow, he was protesting against beheadings.
Essentially, you are saying that a person, once convicted of anything, loses all rights. Letting your inner totalitarian show there.
connection to the Marriage Act is cut.
No they couldn’t.
Catechism here and it is very clear
That’s one concession that might happen, but the big one is the three-month deferral. By December, the Democrats will have even more leverage. They will kill off Trump’s DACA rubbish, and probably get some form of the DREAM Act passed. It also means they will probably get some Obamacare fixes through.
More broadly, the Democrats have delivered for Trump, in contrast to the GOP leadership and the Freedom Caucus who have been complete losers so far. The obvious conclusion for Trump is that because the GOP majority is hopelessly factionalised, his only chance of getting anything done is working with the Democrat minority and picking off moderate Republicans on an issue-by-issue basis to build temporary coalitions. Otherwise nothing will get done.
m0nty at 1311
but I’m not going to entertain your fantasies.
Your fantasies entertain us.
He has a history of stalking while holding a tomahawk. Join the dots, BJ.
notafan at 1316
Exactly, they would fail the test unless they rejected their “gayness”.
The ALPBC going after the pity vote with multi culti queer angst.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-09/same-sex-marriage:-the-difficulty-communicating-across-cultures/8887062
“Rami moved to Australia as a skilled migrant in 2011. Two of his brothers live in Melbourne as well. Although he said he would vote yes for same-sex marriage, he said he still found it difficult to talk about with his family.
“I wouldn’t really feel comfortable talking about it, but I appreciate the idea that this is happening because it does make [same-sex relationships] normal eventually,” he said.”
Sorry Rami, it’s not at all normal and neither are you. Not ever.
m0nty at 1317
He has a history of stalking while holding a tomahawk. Join the dots, BJ.
Getting close to defamation there.
This is the same tard who just days ago was hysterically demanding that Cats renounce Nazism. What a clown.
Lol, Splat.
They look like Pearly Kings.
You actually raise a valid tactic, OCO. Pranking the buggers.
Start advertising false “No marriage for homo’s” events and use an eye-catching descriptor like “sodomites”, Fudgepackers”, “rugmunchers” etc to get the extreme leftists involved all fired up. Advertise talks and rallies in areas hard-to get-to by public transport. All it will take is a few posters around the joint, and social media. Advertise “invitiation by social media” and use an organising name the Yestards will have hysterics over. Obvious religious themes they will; swallow hook, line and sinker just like monty always does.
Sit back and watch the yestards waste their time and their resources to turn up and find nothing there. Rock up while taking the dog for a walk and carry a camera.
For even more fun and games, give an address for the fake rally across the road from some mosque just after friday’s ‘getting the lads hopped up on allah’ session. Might be some fun action there.
All sorts of possibilities!
Might go and see if I can organise some shits and giggles. Maybe the “Old Testament Anti-poofter Association’s” “No marriage for sodomites and licketty-splitters flashrally” at the park at Manly. High point to be burning a keyboard-people-flag draped effigy of Bob Brown buggering Bill SHorten, perhaps….
That’d get ’em fired up!
(no real need for a sarc tag, is there?)
I’ll try. He’s going to be a panelist on Q&A. Amiright?
They would fail the test because they are not man and women seeking to become one flesh. God had a purpose in creating man and woman, as he did in creating marriage, which has never been limited to [email protected]@ws or Christians but available to all people.
That the ideal of marriage has been warped to include such an unnatural union as man man, women women speaks volumes about post truth society, that is all.
Holy Matrimony is still marriage. It’s simply the ecclesiastical form of marriage.
That has a familiar ring to it.
Oh Monty has gone all theatre of the absurd on us suggesting that Cottell might do an actual beheading.
Besides which blunt kitchen knives are de riguer for your ritual islamic sacrifice, not tomahawks.
Re SSM.
Haven’t heard anything from tha Chappell brothers.
struth
#2492764, posted on September 9, 2017 at 8:24 am
Good Moaning.
These so called Alt right white supremists……..
Can somebody show me one instant where Blair Cottrell or anyone in the UPF said anything remotely racist?
Monty should know.
Also, still trying to work out what the money stolen from tax payers and given to the Clintons has been used for.
Totally agree, I have watched the video and another addressing a panel and all I see is a polite caring Australian whose views as stated there I agree with. Even when some stooge tried to undo him with lies he remained cool and calm. An appeal must be made against left wing magistrate decision.
I have seen much more offensive footage by MSM showing g some islamists calling for beheading of non islamics. I also agree that not all muslims would be offended by Blair’s actions as they could see the truth.
I’ll tell you one hilarious thing I saw in Melbourne CBD: pictures of George Colambaris plastered everywhere with “Does this man owe you money?” written on them.
Much better than rainbow flags.
Last Wed when a commenter here gave a goodly donation to United Patriots Front I scrolled up and watched the video (8 mins) put up earlier by srr.
You lying sack of shyte.
Being asked to state your belief that the mohammedan terrorist who murdered what, 50 gays at Pulse Nightclub, or shoppers (including a little girl) in Sweden are terrorists is a “lame gotcha”.
Again, you say that condemning terrorists is not acceptable to you.
Thanks for proving my point.
.
You imbecile.
Being asked if you condemn terrorism is not “asking you to apologise for stuff”.
It’s asking you to state a moral stance, on a moral issue.
Pure projection of the most pathetic type. I’m no victim and never have been. I do not permit myself to even think that way. I got a bit busted up during my last active stretch, and it’s been a great opportunity to see how fast I can regain full limb function among other opportunities. It’s nothing, minor compared to the bloke in rehab who had no legs below the knee. What he said when one stupid civvy said he was a ‘victim’ of an IED was “Thinking of yourself as a victim is for losers.” He viewed losing his legs as a great opportunity to demonstrate his character and improve his half-marathon times.
Victim my arse.
And he also showed that he understands energy policy about as well as he understands the role of ISI in geopolitics.
Lol. Good times!
ABC: “It’s such an important statement to make — that the Government could say, ‘We believe you are equal citizens’,” Mohamed said.
So anyone who is not married is not a citizen? Or any one who wants to get married has the right to?
ABC: Matt said he felt too much money was being spent on the survey, but saw benefit in people having their say.
This at the ABC which gets over 1 billion every year.
I thought this article is written by some poor schizophrenic and when I linked and saw alan bloody kohler as the author.
No doubt the Australian governments including Abbott have encouraged alarmism in the corporate world but agl under Vesey has amplified that encouragement a thousand fold. FMD, what a mess.
The age of consent law is a cognitive awareness judgment. Sex with a minor is frowned upon.
10 year olds undergoing gender reassignment.
I got nothin’