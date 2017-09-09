Open Forum: September 9, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

799 Responses to Open Forum: September 9, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Frank
    #2493679, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:30 am

    SOG, apparently this SSM thing is pretty powerful. It will stop bullying, suicide, depression, sadness, despair, piles and the common cold. So we are being told.

    That piles thing is important, speed bumps for homosexuals.

  2. Baldrick
    #2493680, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Philip Adams is the only one in that entire mix – to which I would add Wil Anderson – who looks like a bloke.

    Wil Anderson = m0nty idol.

  3. Makka
    #2493681, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Once that starts to happen you run into the same problems that the Soviet Union had.

    The energy Co’s are looking past the jelly backed Libs and see a leftist renewball taxpayer subsidised bonanza with Labor in power. Unless the Libs throw out the RET, aggressively embrace coal and deliver lower energy prices to the electorate, Labor are in the box seat. Higher energy prices will ensure the Libs become toast.

  4. egg_
    #2493682, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Name a bigger cockhead than Andrew O’keeffe?
    I’ll see your Andrew O’Keeffe and raise you a Charlie Pickering.

    Waleed Ali

    How AOK must covet Squalid’s Gold Logie?

  5. egg_
    #2493683, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:36 am

    “For it is those same market forces that are pushing renewable energy sources ahead around the globe, and leaving coal behind.”

    Liarberg.
    Think we’re all dim Turnbulbs, like your Cabinet?

  6. srr
    #2493684, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    HEMI-GUY‏ @CpittsGuy 8h8 hours ago
    Replying to @kathygriffin

    There’s nothing you could do to sell me a ticket- short of having your head cut off live on stage! I’ll come see that!

  7. incoherent rambler
    #2493685, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Higher energy prices will ensure have ensured the Libs become toast.

    The thing that our beloved leaders do not understand is why people are upset when the get a quarterly energy bill that is $500 more than they are used to paying.

    Why should they be upset? $500 extra or $1000 extra is such trivial amount compared to a parliamentary pension.

  8. miltonf
    #2493687, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:40 am

    “For it is those same market forces that are pushing renewable energy sources ahead around the globe, and leaving coal behind.”

    Great reason not to vote Liberal ever again

  9. srr
    #2493688, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Ha Ha …

    🇺🇸Daddy 🇺🇸 Retweeted
    cℓιηтση мιcнαεℓ‏ @crusher614 24h24 hours ago

    Around twenty Harvard professors decided to defiantly block traffic to protest Trump’s end to DACA.

    They Were Arrested! 🇺🇸😂
    https://twitter.com/crusher614/status/906337411315130370
    #DACAprotest 🇺🇸

  10. Makka
    #2493690, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:43 am

    “For it is those same market forces that are pushing renewable energy sources ahead around the globe, and leaving coal behind.”

    So subsidies, the Greens and leftism are now “the market”. That’s how pathetic the jelly backed Liberals are.

  11. egg_
    #2493692, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:44 am

    The problem starts when people start choosing a technology based on political decision making instead of commercial and engineering criteria. Once that starts to happen you run into the same problems that the Soviet Union had.

    Offshore patrol vessel construction labour force to be offshored?

  12. Top Ender
    #2493693, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:45 am

    News all Cats have been waiting for. Yes, it’s the NT Writers’ Centre News for NT Writers.

    Complete with confused prose and grammatical mistakes, helpfully bolded for you:

    In this two day workshop we will use yogic, meditation and literary exercises to move gently through hesitation to find a deeper place from which to write and create work that is powerful, honest and passionate.

    and

    Need a quiet place to write? Writers in Alice Springs are invited to apply for the writers hot desk.

    and

    On the third Thursday of the months, Darwin poetry lovers are invited to meet for a coffee or lassi at Eat at Martins in Coconut Grove for an hour of poetry reading.

    Why use a hyphen properly and then miss one out from the next two words?

    Local Darwin authors are selling their books at a stall at the Parap Markets every Saturday morning. Come along, meet them, and take home some new reads. Darwin-based, self published authors are invited to join the stall.

    and in a special award for maximum confusion, we have:

    As part of the Darwin Publishing Forum, a lucky 10 people can have a free 15-minute consultation with Clair Hume from Affirm Press, an expert in publishing children’s books.

  13. JC
    #2493694, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:45 am

    The energy Co’s are looking past the jelly backed Libs and see a leftist renewball taxpayer subsidised bonanza with Labor in power. Unless the Libs throw out the RET, aggressively embrace coal and deliver lower energy prices to the electorate, Labor are in the box seat. Higher energy prices will ensure the Libs become toast.

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2493696, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:46 am

    The Nats are also a bunch of jelly backs. “phasing out the RET over 5 years”.
    Why not immediately abolish all energy subsidies and taxes?

  15. miltonf
    #2493697, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:46 am

    So subsidies, the Greens and leftism are now “the market”. That’s how pathetic the jelly backed Liberals are.

    Like John Howard’s Jobs Network

  16. Neil
    #2493698, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    The thing that our beloved leaders do not understand is why people are upset when the get a quarterly energy bill that is $500 more than they are used to paying.

    53% of Australians want even higher electricity bills it seems

  17. H B Bear
    #2493699, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    No Ol’Leathery once again, even though he’s well and truly back from his Tuscan sojourn.

    Life has always been good for the nomenklatura at the staff collective. After just clambering aboard, Probyn seems to be muscling his way to the front of the water cooler crowd like a young Uncle Joe.

  18. JC
    #2493701, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:49 am

    The energy Co’s are looking past the jelly backed Libs and see a leftist renewball taxpayer subsidised bonanza with Labor in power. Unless the Libs throw out the RET, aggressively embrace coal and deliver lower energy prices to the electorate, Labor are in the box seat. Higher energy prices will ensure the Libs become toast.

    I’m not sure the average punter gives a shit.

    Get a load (not base load) of the SA poll in July. Labor’s not badly damaged and in fact, in the running to be returned to government despite the Liars wrecking the state’s electricity supplies. The Australian voter is comatose.

    https://blogs.crikey.com.au/pollbludger/2017/07/01/galaxy-50-50-south-australia/

    It’s a mentally ill electorate.

  19. JC
    #2493702, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:52 am

    The thing that our beloved leaders do not understand is why people are upset when the get a quarterly energy bill that is $500 more than they are used to paying.

    Why should they be upset? $500 extra or $1000 extra is such trivial amount compared to a parliamentary pension.

    If so, why aren’t the SA Liars Party at 25% support for their criminal incompetence? Again, the average punter is retarded. They just don’t care.

  20. egg_
    #2493703, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Higher energy prices will ensure the Libs become toast.

    They didn’t see that coming like a Bondi tram?

  21. JC
    #2493704, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Let’s understand something… The SA and Victorian Liars party have completely destabilized the electricity grid and sent prices sky high on the eastern seaboard.

    Electorate reaction?

    Yawn.

  22. Makka
    #2493705, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:55 am

    It’s a mentally ill electorate.

    That and it’s also a reflection of how many families receive some form of welfare which they see as somewhat of an offset. The attraction of free stuff and the prospect of more of it is the natural response to be robbed blind with each power bill.

  23. srr
    #2493707, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    James O’Keefe Retweeted
    James Damore    ‏Verified account @Fired4Truth Sep 6

    What’s everyone’s best guess for the defamatory slur that the media will use once it’s diluted Nazi and white supremacist into nothing?
    _____________________

    Lets ask m0nty to tell us … as soon as GetUp! tell him.

  24. Bill Thompson
    #2493708, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Outside Insiders – Michael Stutchbury inbound:

    https://vid.me/aijC6

  25. Joe
    #2493709, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:59 am

    JC:

    If so, why aren’t the SA Liars Party at 25% support for their criminal incompetence? Again, the average punter is retarded. They just don’t care.

    The ONLY pole that matters is elections. Look at the 1st preference percentages by party to see the extent of disaffection. Unfortunately, preference voting will ensure one of the two parties for destruction will survive to take control of the government. It’s designed to be that way. Our system of “democracy” ensures that voters are kabuki theatre and that the real rulers never get thrown out.

  26. stackja
    #2493710, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    MICHAEL FRIEDMAN, COMPOSER, DIES AT 41
    Alex Stedman, Reuters
    32 minutes ago
    Michael Friedman, a New York theatre veteran whose “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” made a rockstar out of the seventh US president, has died due to complications of HIV/AIDs. He was 41.

    Accepting different lifestyles. What could possibly go wrong?

  27. Makka
    #2493711, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    They didn’t see that coming like a Bondi tram?

    They are far too too self absorbed with poofter marriage , Q&A appearances , nationalities, being cool green and the Mal/Abbott ballet to give a shit.

  28. egg_
    #2493712, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Life has always been good for the nomenklatura at the staff collective. After just clambering aboard, Probyn seems to be muscling his way to the front of the water cooler crowd like a young Uncle Joe.

    Spiked Ol’ Leathery’s pumpkin spiced almond latte?

  29. Mike of Marion
    #2493713, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I swear I saw it this morning where someone reported that Adam Goodes at the Swan’s game yesterday said that Bradman’s name should be removed from one of the grandstands as ‘today’s youth don’t know who he was’!

    I’ve searched but I can’t find the article.

  30. stackja
    #2493714, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Joe
    #2493709, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:59 am
    JC:

    If so, why aren’t the SA Liars Party at 25% support for their criminal incompetence? Again, the average punter is retarded. They just don’t care.

    The ONLY pole that matters is elections. Look at the 1st preference percentages by party to see the extent of disaffection. Unfortunately, preference voting will ensure one of the two parties for destruction will survive to take control of the government. It’s designed to be that way. Our system of “democracy” ensures that voters are kabuki theatre and that the real rulers never get thrown out.

    Voters can change. Gough/RGR went. MT/BS need to go too.

  31. egg_
    #2493715, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    That and it’s also a reflection of how many families receive some form of welfare which they see as somewhat of an offset. The attraction of free stuff and the prospect of more of it is the natural response to be robbed blind with each power bill.

    Short’un’s 4K LCDs use less power than KRudd’s plasmas?

  32. Joe
    #2493717, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Mike, the XYZ blog has an article claiming such – however it is marked as “satire” and so should not be taken seriously.

  33. srr
    #2493718, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Free Australian‏ @den2114 35m35 minutes ago

    Millionaire gay fathers to sue the Church of England for not allowing them to get married in the church#AusPol

    Barrie Drewitt-Barlow said that he wants to marry partner Tony in a church

    Said that the only way forward is to challenge the church in court

    It is a test for Cameron’s promise to the CofE and Roman Catholic bishops

    Said that no church would be forced to conduct same-sex weddings

    Barrie and Tony now have five children through surrogate mothers

    Mr Drewitt-Barlow and his civil partner Tony have been a celebrated couple since 1999, when they became the first gay couple to be named on the birth certificate of a child. They now have five children through surrogate mothers.
    He said : ‘We need to convince the church that it is the right thing for our community for them to recognise us as practising Christians.

    ‘I am a Christian – a practising Christian. My children have all been brought up as Christians and are part of the local parish church.’ Mr Drewitt-Barlow, 42, who owns a surrogacy company based near the family home in Essex and is opening another in Los Angeles, added: ‘If I was a Sikh I could get married at the Gurdwara. Liberal J ews can marry in the Synagogue – just not the Christians.

    ‘It upsets me because I want it so much – a big lavish ceremony, the whole works.

    He said it was a shame that he and his partner were being forced to take Christians to court to get them to recognise them, but he said the new law did not give them what they have been campaigning for.

    Colin Hart, of the Coalition for Marriage said: ‘The ink’s not even dry on the Bill and churches are already facing litigation. We warned Mr Cameron this would happen, we told him he was making promises that he couldn’t possibly keep.

    ‘He didn’t listen. He didn’t care. He’s the one who has created this mess. Mr Cameron’s chickens are coming home to roost and it will be ordinary people with a religious belief who yet again fall victim to the totalitarian forces of political correctness.’

    Mr Hart added: ‘We now face the real prospect of churches having to choose between stopping conducting weddings, or vicars, and priests defying the law and finding themselves languishing in the dock.’

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2383686/Millionaire-gay-fathers-sue-Church-England-allowing-married-church.html#ixzz4sEmpayHv

  34. JC
    #2493719, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    The ONLY pole that matters is elections.

    Sure, let’s take WA. It’s pretty well known and acknowledged the Australian Liars Party owns the franchise for expensive electricity. We’d have to concede that about the Libs to some extent, but we also know the WA libs wouldn’t go out of their way to ruin WA supplies whereas the Liars will. Who won the WA election?

  35. Bill Thompson
    #2493720, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Outside Insiders – Mark Riley inbound

    https://vid.me/xBLhU

  36. Makka
    #2493722, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Who won the WA election?

    I don’t think the filth won in WA on the back of energy related issues. It was more to do with unemployment and the arrogance of Barnett. He’s a complete ar*ehole and it certainly shows.

  37. Bill Thompson
    #2493723, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Outside Insiders update – the Vidme website seems to be down at present (12:10)

  38. Joe
    #2493724, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    JC the Liars won the WA election because of the “it’s their turn” factor. It’s a consequence of allowing women the right to vote. The Libs in WA knew without a shadow of a doubt that they would lose. They specifically overloaded the budget and put us into debt to crimp the options of the incoming liar govt. It has forced the liars to fall back onto their default position – tax everything that moves and give the money to themselves. More specifically it has meant that the liars are not in a position to sabotage our electricity industry – much as they would like to. They need the taxes to maintain their gifts.

  39. m0nty
    #2493725, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Soros and Reptilians Controlling the World: Yair Netanyahu Posts Meme Rife With anti-Semitic Themes

    Ex-KKK leader David Duke comes to the defense of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s son after he posts a meme that suggests a conspiracy is behind his family’s growing legal problems

    Daily St*rmer calls him “a total bro”. The world has gone mad.

  40. Leigh Lowe
    #2493726, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2493644, posted on September 10, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Name a bigger cockhead than Andrew O’keeffe?

    His weekday counterpart, David Kochhead, goes close.
    Despite the Bombers going down yesterday I still nodded off to a contented sleep last night with the vision of a stony-faced Kochhead having to endure the Eagles elimate the Port Koch-heads after the siren.

  41. stackja
    #2493728, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    ‘Fake chiefs’ selling Fiji property to unsuspecting Australians
    David Murray, The Sunday Mail (Qld)
    September 10, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    AUSTRALIANS are winding up in costly property disputes in Fiji after buying land from “fake chiefs” who are not the rightful owners.

    Former Gold Coast lawyer Sean Cousins is warning holiday-makers not to fall for the “convincing” scams after discovering he had leased a 100m stretch of beachfront land from a vendor who was not the village chief as claimed.

  42. zyconoclast
    #2493729, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    We can add Adam Hill to the list of TV d!ckheads.

  43. Senile Old Guy
    #2493730, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    So gays sue the Church. What a surprise. It is exactly what will happen here if SSM gets up. They claim that they have a right to a church marriage despite not following doctrine.

  44. incoherent rambler
    #2493731, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Let’s understand something… The SA and Victorian Liars party have completely destabilized the electricity grid and sent prices sky high on the eastern seaboard.

    Electorate reaction?

    Yawn.

    A blacked out summer might stir the drowsy.
    Methinks the free to air TV with a daily warming scare are the fingers in the dyke.

  45. C.L.
    #2493732, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Lots of A-List cockheads nominated, to be sure.
    But … : Karl Stefanovic.

  46. Delta A
    #2493733, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    ‘It upsets me because I want it so much – a big lavish ceremony, the whole works.

    From srr’s post at 12.05 pm. Also,

    He said it was a shame that he and his partner were being forced to take Christians to court to get them to recognise them, but he said the new law did not give them what they have been campaigning for.

    I want! And if the law doesn’t give it me, then the law must be changed.

  47. stackja
    #2493734, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Concerns soaring power prices and shortages could disrupt economy and essential services
    Des Houghton, ASSISTANT EDITOR, The Courier-Mail
    September 10, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    QUEENSLAND faces a chaotic summer with sky-high power prices and the threat of brownouts as southern states drain our electricity supplies.

    Disruptions could hit aged care and retirement homes, electric trains and other essential services while soaring prices send Queensland businesses to the wall with thousands of jobs at risk.

    Energy chiefs blamed the irrational anti-coal and gas policies in southern states and the unreliability of renewables to fill the gap.

    “Queenslanders will feel the effects of shortages of power this summer either in price, or brownouts or both,” warned Ian Macfarlane, chief of the Queensland Resources Council.

    “Australia simply cannot cope with renewable energy alone.

    “We support renewable energy as part of the mix, but it has to be affordable and reliable — and right now it is it is neither.”

    Mr Macfarlane, a former federal resources minister said the risk of power failures was greatest in South Australia and Victoria where the government had turned its back on coal and gas.

    Those states were seeking to scrap fossil-based fuel or exploration as a pander to the Greens, he said.

    And while they were closing coal-fired power stations they were happy to take Queensland power made with coal.

    pposition energy spokesman Michael Hart said the threat of power failures was worse in north Queensland where old people may be at risk in heatwaves without airconditioning.

    The wholesale price of electricity had increased 70 per cent under the Palaszczuk Government that was ideologically opposed to coal.

    Mr Hart added: “If Bill Shorten is elected prime minister and instigates his 50 per cent Renewable Energy Target we will be in real strife.”

    He blamed the Greens and left-wing advocacy groups like GetUp!!!!! for spreading falsehoods about renewable energy.

    Opposition leader Tim Nicholls accused Labor of using power as a secret tax.

    He said: “To plug its budget black hole, Labor has loaded government-owned energy businesses with $5 billion in debt and is raiding 100 per cent dividends from them — costs that are passed on to consumers.’’

    “Labor also turned a blind eye to price gouging by Stanwell Corporation that has sent wholesale electricity prices through the roof — behaviour now the subject of investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

    “All of Labor’s energy policies are driving prices up.”

  48. egg_
    #2493735, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    YAM being the female version of Squalid.

  49. srr
    #2493736, posted on September 10, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    MAGA_UTAH 💕 🐾 🇺🇸 ☘️‏ @bsgirl2u 4h4 hours ago
    MAGA_UTAH 💕 🐾 🇺🇸 ☘️ Retweeted Mike Tokes

    School reverses ban; STUDENTS correcting Administration forcing PC

    Mike Tokes‏Verified account @MikeTokes

    STUDENT PATRIOTS: Minnesota school reverses its ban on flags and banners on vehicles after students stage protest 🇺🇸
    https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/905582875671535618

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *