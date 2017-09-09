Open Forum: September 9, 2017

  1. rickw
    #2493993, posted on September 10, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    her clutch of vegie students

    Where’s “Fred” gone? Ah, he got put into Veggie Maths!

    Classic term!

  2. calli
    #2493994, posted on September 10, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Hugh Bonham Carter

    Hugh Bonneville. Helena Bonham Carter.

    But I get your drift. 😃

    Downton Abbey meets Howard’s End!

  3. calli
    #2493995, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Oh bother. I’m turning into a pedant.

  5. Marcus Classis
    #2493997, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    ZK2A, neither does the P-8. I have been told by Raafie Chappies that the worst officers in the RAAF are the ex-P3 navigators. “Worthless incompetent brainless arrogant wastes of protoplasm” was the politest description!

  6. Boambee John
    #2493998, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Other name for a navigator: directional consultant.

  7. Cannibal
    #2493999, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Spent the weekend in Sydney CBD. The streets are filthier than I remember, but hey, they have lovely rainbow yes flags, so everyone’s happy.

  8. Gab
    #2494004, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    In an historic first, all Roselands’ new councillors are Muslim. Both the ALP and LNP actively courted this outcome.

    Is this Australia’s first hijab-wearing councillor?

    Nadia Saleh wore a light-purple head covering on Saturday night as she declared victory in the race for Canterbury-Bankstown council, in Sydney’s multicultural south-west.

    The mother-of-four, who runs a community centre, was one of three Muslim candidates who were elected to the Roselands ward.

    In an historic first, all Roselands’ new councillors are Muslim, including her Labor running mate Mohammad Huda and Liberal candidate Mohammad Zaman.

    Another Muslim Labor candidate, Bilal El-Hayek, was also elected in the Bankstown ward.

    Mrs Saleh’s victory in the New South Wales local government election comes 28 years after fleeing Lebanon’s civil war to join her husband Khodr, who had been in Sydney for three years.

    After settling in Sydney’s south-west, she became a manager of the Riverwood Community Centre.

    ‘When I first arrived at Australia, I struggled to raise my kids. I struggled to ask for support,’ she told SBS program Once Upon A Time in Punchbowl in 2014, in which she did not wear a hijab

    The local identity was joined on hustings by Lebanese-born state Labor MP and former Punchbowl Boys High School principal Jihad Dib, the first Muslim elected to the lower house of the New South Wales parliament.

    Mrs Saleh joins a growing group of Muslim politicians in Australia, which includes federal MPs Ed Husic and Anne Aly, and NSW upper house member Shaoquett Moselmane, who also hails from Lebanon.

    Labor senator Sam Dastyari, who moved to Australia from Iran when he was four in 1988, claims to be an atheist who describes himself as a ‘non-practising Muslim’.

    Early counting in the City of Canterbury-Bankstown council election shows Labor winning at least eight spots out of the 15 to have a majority.

    Is the face of our country changing irrevocably?

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4869254/Three-Muslims-elected-Sydney-local-government-ward.html

  9. twostix
    #2494006, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    IIRC, Sinc stated that I was never banned, there was a technical mix up that led me to think I was. I can’t remember the exact details, something about IP addresses or emails.

    Is this some sort of joke?

  10. Boambee John
    #2494007, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Second navigator joke.

    Flying Officer knuck walks into the mess bar on Friday night
    “Hey fellas, have you heard the latest navigator joke?”
    Gold braid encrusted figure at the end of the bar straightens up
    “Young man, I am a Group Captain navigator”
    “That’s OK, Sir, I’ll tell it slowly!”

  11. Myrddin Seren
    #2494008, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    “In this case, the bulk of the money for these ‘free abortions’ came from the Lilith Fund, a nonprofit based in Texas that raises money for abortions, and private donors,”

    Really ?!

    Well, a quick Google says that indeed these abortion funders are called the Lilith Fund.

    The ancient name “Lilith” derives from a Sumerian word for female demons or wind spirits—the lilītu and the related ardat lilǐ. The lilītu dwells in desert lands and open country spaces and is especially dangerous to pregnant women and infants. Her breasts are filled with poison, not milk.

    Well, they sure aren’t shy about where they are coming at this from then.

  12. calli
    #2494010, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    When I first arrived at Australia, I struggled to raise my kids. I struggled to ask for support’

    Wasn’t your husband supporting you? Or were you asking for extra from debbildebbil western taxpayers?

    Parasite.

  13. Snoopy
    #2494012, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    In an historic first, all Roselands’ new councillors are Muslim.

    Diversity!

  15. twostix
    #2494014, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    When m0nty was banned from posting here (like Bird is), he tried to create his own political blog, and on his own political blog he posted about….

    Catallaxyfiles.

    So sad.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2494016, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    IIRC, Sinc stated that I was never banned, there was a technical mix up that led me to think I was. I can’t remember the exact details, something about IP addresses or emails.

    It’s called psychosis.
    I get it all the time.

  18. Gab
    #2494017, posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    When m0nty was banned from posting here (like Bird is), he tried to create his own political blog, and on his own political blog he posted about….

    Catallaxyfiles.

    So sad.

    LOLOLOLOLOL I remember that. It lasted what, a month?

