Liberty Quote
The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable …— H. L. Mencken
-
-
Open Forum: September 9, 2017
1,291 Responses to Open Forum: September 9, 2017
And by ladies I mean manginas as well…
What about a depiction of the way in which the lives of indigenous Australians have been improved since 1788?
Australia’s leading librarian and centre-right bog.
Political Correctness is a none too subtle means of censorship.
Even the cat auto-moderator deems that there are words that shall not be written.
The SSM lobbying is an example of how Political Correctness constrains free speech. One side is not permitted* to use the words that describe the other sides arguments and behaviour. Hence, the outcome of the so called debate is predetermined.
We need to re-assert our freedom by ensuring laws “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” are repealed.
*permitted by law – depending on your state of residence
High time that freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of religion were written into our Constitution.
Wodge, the engineer.
let’s take just one more step and harness that energy to join with indigenous Australians and work with them to effect change.
Motherhood stuff, unadulterated.
m0nty seems to have retired hurt.
Unsurprisingly, Despot Dan has installed a large generator to power Parliament house. It’s in the car park and was installed last week I’m told about the same time the Minister was saying the public would not need back up generators this year.
My argument is that doing this will destroy many of the (secondary) evils that beset us.
Then give me anti-racketeering laws so that the climate racketeers, the ABC and various scamsters of government funds can be incarcerated for long periods.
And I’d be crying too (for Australia) if I were there.
The disgusting trait of left wing narcissism on display.
We note they were in a heated air condition theatre and not sitting their bare arses on the ant infested ground around a camp fire with actual aboriginals who wouldn’t get a single dance move of the white “jass ballet” inspired moves of the bangarra tax hoovers.
Trump’s inauguration speech:
Crooked Hillary: “his speech … was a cry from the white nationalist gut …”
It’s amazing that Western civilisation has lasted so long when it has given people with such
self-hatred the spoils of high office.
Ben Garrison is spot-on.
High time for a plainly written bill of rights.
Sorry, but this article by Jennifer Oriel is terrible. No, marriage and same-sex unions are not the same or of equal worth, and the suggestion that marriage as a union between the sexes is a religious idea which is inconsistent with secularism is just absurd and unhistorical tosh. Further, the idea that religious institutions should just withdraw from civil marriage is not a modus vivendi accommodation, it is simply state usurpation of a natural institution.
Monty also miss defined ‘hate fuck’ as bare back (which is a falsehood) and given that none of the MPs in question are likely to consent to any form of congress with said Benjanmin Law, a reasonalbe person would conclude that a non consensual interaction was proposed.
From Bolta. Threatening a former captain in the Special Air Service Regiment with violence is not a good idea, snowflakes. You will learn the meaning of the word “pain” at about the time that what passes for your testicles bursts through your eardrums.
But rarely at midnight.
The Tweet didn’t specify gender.
It called for “MPs” opposing SS”M” to be raped.
Silence from Labor. Labor endorses the Tweet.
Who’dda thunk that just singing Kumbaya could power an entire state…………………………..?
I’d rather see Leigh Creek with some people in it.
What? Nota, just stop.
Disgraceful behavior by you, Monster. In a fair world you would be beaten.
Philippa, I will try to trudge on knowing you are disappointed in me, but you have taken all the fun out of my life.
I will try to remember this conversation the next time you lot complain about political correctness and free speech rights. Which will be soon.
Agreed. It is easy to argue against SSM without invoking religion. I have done so and I am agnostic.
So far, those arguing for “yes” are not doing a great job of it.
I will try to remember this conversation the next time you lot complain about political correctness and free speech rights. Which will be soon.
We just did this, Monty, remember?
It wasn’t about free speech – it was about hypocrisy.
One side is damned as bigots if they even open their mouths; the other fantasises about raping its opponents.
And that’s the side you stand with.
What is it with pro-SS”M” Asians, by the way?
One calls for MPs to be raped, another detonates a car bomb.
Calm the hell down, fellas. This isn’t Enter The Dragon.
Fuck off Monty.
I have only just skimmed the comments above but your feeble trolling skills have been pushed to their limit of late, what with absolutely zero that you predicted happening and Trump still not going anywhere , just getting stronger, soon to have an incalculable effect on Australia and inspire a like minded political revolt that will see you guys think twice before spitting out the lies and shit your Nazi master Soros and co indoctrinate you with.
We can all tell , Monty.
You’re getting tired.
It’s all a bit too much.
You’ve got to go to the fringes of relevance to try to find something that can be spun into a win.
But truly Monty, we can all tell, you are worn down.
Your brain hurts.
Go outside and smell the flowers,………………………………..while the bees are active.
Profile of Angela Merkel at Quadrant Online.
A few odd typos but it answers a lot of questions about Merkel’s DDR background (about which she has lied), career opportunism and ideological bent.
In a familiar refrain, it notes that the German media leans towards the far Left and has given her a free ride, accounting for her popularity despite delivering the refugee crisis and record high electricity prices.
Merkel championed a conference on climate change and social change in Essen in 2009 attended by a number of notables from the Western elite (John Podesta, Lord Giddens) which proposed the “decarbonisation” of Western societies, the introduction of planned economies, reduction of the number of private vehicles and the promotion of vegetarianism and the use of protein derived from insects to replace meat. It was acknowledged that governments would have to “reprogram peoples’ brains” in order to successfully introduce these changes.
And she thinks Trump is crazy!
Okay Monty I misremembered ‘it was ‘no backing’ whatever that means
I bet they did. Big Business loves Big Union and Big Government.
No-one does State sanctioned corruption like Australia.
Another group weighs in.
Note that no studies are cited for the last two statements in the third paragraph. The last sentence is another “shut up” statement to stop debate.
And who would suggest that people do not get upset by bullying or messages of hate? But no-one yet has provided any evidence linking this to the SSM debate, except by suggestion and supposition. And, as has now been noted frequently, almost all of the bullying and hate is coming from the “yes” lobby.
You wouldn’t have to change much.
Have a great day, everyone.
Just heard Bob Katter refer to himself as a “First Australian” and a “Blackfella” in Parliament.
Who doesn’t enjoy reading at night by tomato light?
Katter’s stand-up moves with the zeitgeist.
You should be free to identify however you want. I’m a Torres Strait Islander for instance.
m0nty’s reference to the “slim-hipped” Benjamin Law, was m0nty having a homo-erotic fantasy?
The joys of multikulti:
An episode of Border Control last night featured a Chinese witch bringing a number of the accoutrements of her rituals into the country which, as she explained through an interpreter, would be used to curse people. She seemed to be some sort of supernatural hit woman contracted to do a job on a local. She was waved through after inspection…”who are we to judge”.
Meanwhile, a young American arriving to visit his girlfriend was deported in tears after it was determined he had worked one night a week as a chef during his last stay and might do so again. He could be denied entry for up to three years
I don’t understand the issue with Kate calling himself a blackfella.
Can’t we all just identify with whatever we want nowadays?
I, for one, am a rather natty dark red cravat.
Kate, of course, is Katter.
Despot Dan has installed a large generator to power Parliament house
Any link to that? Would be great story for an investigative journalist.
If there are any left in Victoria.