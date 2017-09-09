Open Forum: September 9, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. thefrolickingmole
    #2494376, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    And by ladies I mean manginas as well…

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2494378, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Thank you for publishing this article. Last Friday night in Melbourne, Bangarra Dance Company received a standing ovation for their depiction of the desecration of indigenous Australians since 1788

    What about a depiction of the way in which the lives of indigenous Australians have been improved since 1788?

  3. incoherent rambler
    #2494379, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Australia’s leading librarian and centre-right bog.

    Political Correctness is a none too subtle means of censorship.
    Even the cat auto-moderator deems that there are words that shall not be written.

    The SSM lobbying is an example of how Political Correctness constrains free speech. One side is not permitted* to use the words that describe the other sides arguments and behaviour. Hence, the outcome of the so called debate is predetermined.

    We need to re-assert our freedom by ensuring laws “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” are repealed.

    *permitted by law – depending on your state of residence

  4. A Lurker
    #2494380, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    High time that freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of religion were written into our Constitution.

  5. JC
    #2494381, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Wodge, the engineer.

    rog

    It’s worth having a look at the Sundrop Farm at Pt Augusta. Mirrors track and redirect the sun onto a collector, which glows with a burning golden intensity, even early in the morning. The collected energy enables them to operate independently of the grid and they can desalinate sea water, climate control the growing sheds and are looking at onselling the minerals obtained from desalination. And they can grow tomatoes.

    All this talk of baseload is just a bunch of cobblers.

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2494383, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:35 am

    let’s take just one more step and harness that energy to join with indigenous Australians and work with them to effect change.

    Motherhood stuff, unadulterated.

  7. Boambee John
    #2494384, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

    m0nty seems to have retired hurt.

  8. littledozer
    #2494385, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Unsurprisingly, Despot Dan has installed a large generator to power Parliament house. It’s in the car park and was installed last week I’m told about the same time the Minister was saying the public would not need back up generators this year.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2494386, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:40 am

    High time that freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of religion were written into our Constitution.

    My argument is that doing this will destroy many of the (secondary) evils that beset us.

    Then give me anti-racketeering laws so that the climate racketeers, the ABC and various scamsters of government funds can be incarcerated for long periods.

  10. struth
    #2494388, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:43 am

    We were an audience of largely white men and women. Many of us were in tears.

    And I’d be crying too (for Australia) if I were there.

    The disgusting trait of left wing narcissism on display.
    We note they were in a heated air condition theatre and not sitting their bare arses on the ant infested ground around a camp fire with actual aboriginals who wouldn’t get a single dance move of the white “jass ballet” inspired moves of the bangarra tax hoovers.

  11. Tom
    #2494389, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Trump’s inauguration speech:

    “[The political establishment’s] victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

    Crooked Hillary: “his speech … was a cry from the white nationalist gut …”

    It’s amazing that Western civilisation has lasted so long when it has given people with such
    self-hatred the spoils of high office.

    Ben Garrison is spot-on.

  12. struth
    #2494390, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:45 am

    High time that freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of religion were written into our Constitution.

    High time for a plainly written bill of rights.

  13. dover_beach
    #2494391, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Same-sex law should see exodus from marriage act

    Sorry, but this article by Jennifer Oriel is terrible. No, marriage and same-sex unions are not the same or of equal worth, and the suggestion that marriage as a union between the sexes is a religious idea which is inconsistent with secularism is just absurd and unhistorical tosh. Further, the idea that religious institutions should just withdraw from civil marriage is not a modus vivendi accommodation, it is simply state usurpation of a natural institution.

  14. notafan
    #2494392, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Monty also miss defined ‘hate fuck’ as bare back (which is a falsehood) and given that none of the MPs in question are likely to consent to any form of congress with said Benjanmin Law, a reasonalbe person would conclude that a non consensual interaction was proposed.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2494393, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Coalition MPs have lashed the ­author of the latest Quarterly Essay — which calls for a national rollout of the controversial Safe Schools program — over a lewd tweet joking about “hate f. king” the homophobia out of “anti-gay MPs in parliament”.

    Benjamin Law, a columnist for Fairfax’s Good Weekend magazine and an active campaigner for same-sex marriage, posted the tweet on August 30 that triggered numerous replies including comments such as “start with Hastie” — a reference to West Australian Liberal MP and former member of the SAS Andrew Hastie, who ­defends traditional marriage.

    Law replied by posting: “(sighs heavily, unzips pants)”.

    From Bolta. Threatening a former captain in the Special Air Service Regiment with violence is not a good idea, snowflakes. You will learn the meaning of the word “pain” at about the time that what passes for your testicles bursts through your eardrums.

  16. cohenite
    #2494396, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:56 am

    It’s worth having a look at the Sundrop Farm at Pt Augusta. Mirrors track and redirect the sun onto a collector, which glows with a burning golden intensity, even early in the morning.

    But rarely at midnight.

  17. C.L.
    #2494397, posted on September 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I know men who’ve been raped. It’s no laughing matter.

    The Tweet didn’t specify gender.
    It called for “MPs” opposing SS”M” to be raped.
    Silence from Labor. Labor endorses the Tweet.

  18. struth
    #2494398, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:00 am

    It’s worth having a look at the Sundrop Farm at Pt Augusta. Mirrors track and redirect the sun onto a collector, which glows with a burning golden intensity, even early in the morning.

    Who’dda thunk that just singing Kumbaya could power an entire state…………………………..?

    I’d rather see Leigh Creek with some people in it.

  19. m0nty
    #2494399, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Monty also miss defined ‘hate fuck’ as bare back

    What? Nota, just stop.

  20. JC
    #2494400, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Disgraceful behavior by you, Monster. In a fair world you would be beaten.

  21. m0nty
    #2494402, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Philippa, I will try to trudge on knowing you are disappointed in me, but you have taken all the fun out of my life.

  22. m0nty
    #2494404, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I will try to remember this conversation the next time you lot complain about political correctness and free speech rights. Which will be soon.

  23. Senile Old Guy
    #2494405, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Sorry, but this article by Jennifer Oriel is terrible. No, marriage and same-sex unions are not the same or of equal worth, and the suggestion that marriage as a union between the sexes is a religious idea which is inconsistent with secularism is just absurd and unhistorical tosh.

    Agreed. It is easy to argue against SSM without invoking religion. I have done so and I am agnostic.

    So far, those arguing for “yes” are not doing a great job of it.

  24. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494407, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I will try to remember this conversation the next time you lot complain about political correctness and free speech rights. Which will be soon.

    We just did this, Monty, remember?

    It wasn’t about free speech – it was about hypocrisy.

    One side is damned as bigots if they even open their mouths; the other fantasises about raping its opponents.

    And that’s the side you stand with.

  25. C.L.
    #2494408, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:11 am

    What is it with pro-SS”M” Asians, by the way?
    One calls for MPs to be raped, another detonates a car bomb.
    Calm the hell down, fellas. This isn’t Enter The Dragon.

  26. struth
    #2494411, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Fuck off Monty.

    I have only just skimmed the comments above but your feeble trolling skills have been pushed to their limit of late, what with absolutely zero that you predicted happening and Trump still not going anywhere , just getting stronger, soon to have an incalculable effect on Australia and inspire a like minded political revolt that will see you guys think twice before spitting out the lies and shit your Nazi master Soros and co indoctrinate you with.

    We can all tell , Monty.
    You’re getting tired.
    It’s all a bit too much.
    You’ve got to go to the fringes of relevance to try to find something that can be spun into a win.

    But truly Monty, we can all tell, you are worn down.
    Your brain hurts.

    Go outside and smell the flowers,………………………………..while the bees are active.

  27. Roger
    #2494412, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Profile of Angela Merkel at Quadrant Online.

    A few odd typos but it answers a lot of questions about Merkel’s DDR background (about which she has lied), career opportunism and ideological bent.

    In a familiar refrain, it notes that the German media leans towards the far Left and has given her a free ride, accounting for her popularity despite delivering the refugee crisis and record high electricity prices.

    Merkel championed a conference on climate change and social change in Essen in 2009 attended by a number of notables from the Western elite (John Podesta, Lord Giddens) which proposed the “decarbonisation” of Western societies, the introduction of planned economies, reduction of the number of private vehicles and the promotion of vegetarianism and the use of protein derived from insects to replace meat. It was acknowledged that governments would have to “reprogram peoples’ brains” in order to successfully introduce these changes.

    And she thinks Trump is crazy!

  28. notafan
    #2494413, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:16 am

    DB, we were both right but incomplete. Law’s tweet was about

    No-backing

    MPs.

    Okay Monty I misremembered ‘it was ‘no backing’ whatever that means

  29. H B Bear
    #2494414, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Coles declined to comment.

    I bet they did. Big Business loves Big Union and Big Government.

    No-one does State sanctioned corruption like Australia.

  30. Senile Old Guy
    #2494416, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Another group weighs in.

    The National Mental Health Commission (the Commission) recognises that discrimination of any kind, based on race, gender identity, relationship status, age, political opinion, disability or sexuality is detrimental to mental health. The Marriage Act currently denies individual choice and discriminates against same sex attracted people in Australia by defining marriage as “the union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others, voluntarily entered into for life”[1].

    As a minority group, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) people disproportionately face negative mental and physiological health outcomes compared with the general population. LGBTIQ people continue to experience routine discrimination, prejudice, stigma, and exclusion in the community. It is difficult to determine suicide mortality rates for the LGBTIQ population as sexuality and/or gender identity may not be known.[2] However, a number of studies have found that members of LGBTIQ communities are more likely to experience mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, suicide attempts and self-harm than their non LGBTIQ peers[3],[4], as a result of negative social experiences such as homophobia and bullying[5].

    The current debate about marriage equality has received growing support from many members of the community. However, many LGBTIQ people are personally affected by the continuing debate, encountering unacceptable sentiments and behaviour in their workplaces, their communities, and in social and public media. The Commission is concerned about the potential negative health impacts these debates about marriage equality will have on individuals, couples and families as they are exposed to continued scrutiny and judgement.

    Note that no studies are cited for the last two statements in the third paragraph. The last sentence is another “shut up” statement to stop debate.

    And who would suggest that people do not get upset by bullying or messages of hate? But no-one yet has provided any evidence linking this to the SSM debate, except by suggestion and supposition. And, as has now been noted frequently, almost all of the bullying and hate is coming from the “yes” lobby.

  31. struth
    #2494417, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Merkel championed a conference on climate change and social change in Essen in 2009 attended by a number of notables from the Western elite (John Podesta, Lord Giddens) which proposed the “decarbonisation” of Western societies, the introduction of planned economies, reduction of the number of private vehicles and the promotion of vegetarianism and the use of protein derived from insects to replace meat. It was acknowledged that governments would have to “reprogram peoples’ brains” in order to successfully introduce these changes.

    You wouldn’t have to change much.

    HITLER championed a conference on climate change and social change in Essen in 1930’s attended by a number of notables from the Western elite (John Podesta, Lord Giddens) which proposed the “deSTRUCTION” of Western societies, the introduction of planned economies, reduction of the number of private vehicles and the promotion of vegetarianism and the use of protein derived from insects to replace meat. It was acknowledged that governments would have to “reprogram peoples’ brains” in order to successfully introduce these changes.

  32. struth
    #2494419, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Have a great day, everyone.

  33. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2494420, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Just heard Bob Katter refer to himself as a “First Australian” and a “Blackfella” in Parliament.

  34. H B Bear
    #2494423, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Wodge, the engineer.
    rog

    … And they can grow tomatoes.

    Who doesn’t enjoy reading at night by tomato light?

  35. H B Bear
    #2494424, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Katter’s stand-up moves with the zeitgeist.

  36. JC
    #2494432, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2494420, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Just heard Bob Katter refer to himself as a “First Australian” and a “Blackfella” in Parliament.

    You should be free to identify however you want. I’m a Torres Strait Islander for instance.

  37. Boambee John
    #2494433, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:27 am

    m0nty’s reference to the “slim-hipped” Benjamin Law, was m0nty having a homo-erotic fantasy?

  38. Roger
    #2494437, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:30 am

    The joys of multikulti:

    An episode of Border Control last night featured a Chinese witch bringing a number of the accoutrements of her rituals into the country which, as she explained through an interpreter, would be used to curse people. She seemed to be some sort of supernatural hit woman contracted to do a job on a local. She was waved through after inspection…”who are we to judge”.

    Meanwhile, a young American arriving to visit his girlfriend was deported in tears after it was determined he had worked one night a week as a chef during his last stay and might do so again. He could be denied entry for up to three years

  39. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494439, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I don’t understand the issue with Kate calling himself a blackfella.

    Can’t we all just identify with whatever we want nowadays?

    I, for one, am a rather natty dark red cravat.

  40. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494440, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Kate, of course, is Katter.

  41. Top Ender
    #2494442, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Despot Dan has installed a large generator to power Parliament house

    Any link to that? Would be great story for an investigative journalist.

    If there are any left in Victoria.

