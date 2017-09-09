Roundup 9 Sept

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states. Check out the Coal Tracker especially Units Planned and Under Construction. China 583, India 217, Indonesia 145, Turkey 71, Vietnam 84, Japan 43, Australia 0. To a total exceeding 1500.
Kilmeny Niland at the Artarmon Galleries.
Dirty Tricks. Attempts by radical leftwing groups to block the funding of the Horowitz Freedom Centre and other liberal/conservative organizations. Bias at Google.
Google Search is found to be extremely biased in favor of climate alarmism and against climate realism. The PGSTN ranges for climate realism and climate alarmism do not even overlap! Some of the most important climate realist domains, including low-controversial judithcurry.com, have such a low PGSTN that they can be considered blacklisted by Google.
Google Search is found to be biased in favor of left/liberal domains and against conservative domains with a confidence of 95%. Further, certain hard-Left domains have such a high PGSTN that their standing raises suspicions that they have been hand-picked for prominent placement. Certain respected conservative domains are blacklisted.
Our man in DC. India’s disastrous war on cash.
Today, let’s look at a real-world example of what happens when a government seeks to curtail cash. It happened in India last November, and I wrote about the disruption that was caused when the government banned certain notes.
But maybe the short-run costs were acceptable because there are long-run benefits. That’s certainly possible, but the evidence suggests that the Indian government is doing long-run damage.
Ideas at the Centre for Independent Studies. Small essays to read on the weekend if your team is not in the finals. Libertyworks . Even more weekend reading: why anti-vaxers should not be censored; blockchain, debt and globalization and more. The green future. Doing the arithmetic on the production of batteries to back up unreliable energy sources. Endorsed in principle by Bill Gates who is putting money into research towards the next generation of power sources (whatever that might turn out to be).
The world uses over 50,000 billion Wh every day, with America alone using about 10,000 billion Wh daily. To achieve the ‘pure’ green solar-battery vision, quite obviously each home needs on average at least 12 hours of storage any given day. (We’re being generous here ignoring issues like cloudy days.) Thus, do the math on what’s required to manufacture a total of 25,000 billion watt-hours of storage systems to hold that half-day’s worth of electricity: it would take 250 years of production from all of today’s global battery factories. Yes, we could build more factories, but these are very big systems with enormous capital costs that already use astronomical quantities of materials. It is an understatement to say a 100-fold kind of manufacturing expansion for an already huge industry would be a very heavy lift.
Books. The Game of Thrones books from Abe. Brooklyn antiquarian book fair. Selfie signatures. Authors sign with a self-portrait.
Photos. WWI photos, behind the lines in German-occupied France.
Education. Accuracy in Academia, reporting from around the campuses.
Culture. Living and moving in the USA. “35,138,000 Americans moved to a new home in 2016.[1] That represents 11.2% of the population, the lowest percentage ever recorded.[2] Over 40% of Americans moved annually in the years following World War II.”
Intellectual Takeout: Some facts about Antifa and other matters.
For nerds. For nerds in the vicinity of Washington DC and Fairfax Virginia next month.
Please join the F. A. Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University for a keynote lecture with Professor Deirdre Nansen McCloskey on the history and future of liberalism.
The PhD obsession and publish or perish: the consequences in English and Economics. Schools of economic thought, a timeline. Languages – the top ten difficult languages to learn.
OMG that ‘most difficult languages’ video – the way they describe language and grammar is so shaky … not mistakes as such, just weird.
Not sure about Korean, the youngest of the Jugulettes has it down pat after 12 months.
Japanese isn’t that hard if you get women to teach it, they tend to speak a bit slower and enunciate better than men do.
Having said that, in Japan they talk really fast and depending where you are there are language differences.
The bit that was missed … none of the manufacturing can occur using renewables.
You can’t boil water with a candle
Interesting glass lantern slides thanks Rafe. The one captioned A soldier stands on what appears to be the edge of a huge shell crater must have been as a result of either a subterranean mine, or a shell hit on an ammunition dump. The crater appears far too broad to be from even a heavy artillery shell, though I’m certainly not an expert in that niche area.
The collection seems to have been either snapped up or withdrawn from sale.
There’s a great book titled “Where Anzacs Sleep” of similar glass lantern slides of Gallipoli, particularly the early cemeteries and individual graves prior to the consolidation of resting places after the war.
There are also some interesting articles on Intellectual Takeout which Rafe linked to, including the increasingly active public support by academia of the mercenary, so-called Antifa. (They are NOT activists, by the way. Activists generally have an end goal they wish to achieve. The juvenile mercenaries of Antifa seek merely to disrupt and destroy using violence, which is of course what they have been sponsored (hence the ‘mercenary’ tag) to do. The ‘means’ is an end in itself).
Muddy, on the massive crater, it may have been a result of the tunnel war that was fought to place masses of explosives under the German front line. The Germans tunnelled to intercept the incoming allied tunnels. Dirty work! Good story here with diagrams to explain.
Rafe,
The 1st Australian Tunnelling Company was involved in the 7th June, 1917 massive explosions. They blew two charges: ‘A’ and ‘B’. The former, at a depth of 90 feet below ground level, was packed with 45,700 lbs of ammonal and 7,800 lbs of guncotton and resulted in a crater 191 feet in diameter and 33 feet deep (below ground level). ‘B’ charge at 100 feet below ground level amounted to 70,000 lbs of ammonal, and realised a crater 260 feet in diameter and a depth of 51 feet BGL.
Their war diary entry for the momentous day was remarkably concise.
Australia zero coal power stations planned while the others plan for an additional 1500!!!!
Failure of politics writ large.