Roundup 9 Sept

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states. Check out the Coal Tracker especially Units Planned and Under Construction. China 583, India 217, Indonesia 145, Turkey 71, Vietnam 84, Japan 43, Australia 0. To a total exceeding 1500.

Kilmeny Niland at the Artarmon Galleries.

Dirty Tricks. Attempts by radical leftwing groups to block the funding of the Horowitz Freedom Centre and other liberal/conservative organizations. Bias at Google.

Google Search is found to be biased in favor of left/liberal domains and against conservative domains with a confidence of 95%. Further, certain hard-Left domains have such a high PGSTN that their standing raises suspicions that they have been hand-picked for prominent placement. Certain respected conservative domains are blacklisted.

Our man in DC. India’s disastrous war on cash.

Today, let’s look at a real-world example of what happens when a government seeks to curtail cash. It happened in India last November, and I wrote about the disruption that was caused when the government banned certain notes.

But maybe the short-run costs were acceptable because there are long-run benefits. That’s certainly possible, but the evidence suggests that the Indian government is doing long-run damage.

Ideas at the Centre for Independent Studies. Small essays to read on the weekend if your team is not in the finals. Libertyworks . Even more weekend reading: why anti-vaxers should not be censored; blockchain, debt and globalization and more. The green future. Doing the arithmetic on the production of batteries to back up unreliable energy sources. Endorsed in principle by Bill Gates who is putting money into research towards the next generation of power sources (whatever that might turn out to be).

The world uses over 50,000 billion Wh every day, with America alone using about 10,000 billion Wh daily. To achieve the ‘pure’ green solar-battery vision, quite obviously each home needs on average at least 12 hours of storage any given day. (We’re being generous here ignoring issues like cloudy days.) Thus, do the math on what’s required to manufacture a total of 25,000 billion watt-hours of storage systems to hold that half-day’s worth of electricity: it would take 250 years of production from all of today’s global battery factories. Yes, we could build more factories, but these are very big systems with enormous capital costs that already use astronomical quantities of materials. It is an understatement to say a 100-fold kind of manufacturing expansion for an already huge industry would be a very heavy lift.

Books. The Game of Thrones books from Abe. Brooklyn antiquarian book fair. Selfie signatures. Authors sign with a self-portrait.

Photos. WWI photos, behind the lines in German-occupied France.

Education. Accuracy in Academia, reporting from around the campuses.

Culture. Living and moving in the USA. “35,138,000 Americans moved to a new home in 2016.[1] That represents 11.2% of the population, the lowest percentage ever recorded.[2] Over 40% of Americans moved annually in the years following World War II.”

Intellectual Takeout: Some facts about Antifa and other matters.

For nerds. For nerds in the vicinity of Washington DC and Fairfax Virginia next month.

Please join the F. A. Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University for a keynote lecture with Professor Deirdre Nansen McCloskey on the history and future of liberalism.

The PhD obsession and publish or perish: the consequences in English and Economics. Schools of economic thought, a timeline. Languages – the top ten difficult languages to learn.