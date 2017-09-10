David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state

It’s the pain and cost of a crash that should dictate safety wear for motorcyclists, not opinionated policemen.
I was mightily pissed off the other day when I heard a senior Victorian policeman interviewed on radio, telling listeners that it is time to legislate to make the wearing of gloves and protective footwear compulsory for motorcyclists.
There were two aspects that annoyed me.
First, wearing a uniform and badge, or even attending traffic accidents in which motorcyclists are involved, does not entitle anyone to tell riders what to wear. Indeed, it is not a qualification for anything except to enforce the law as it exists. The police do not legislate and are not responsible for determining public policy. As for giving safety advice, they have no greater right than our mothers.
Second, motorcyclists are seriously sick of being told they do not properly recognise the risks involved in riding a motorbike.
This involves the assumption that when we don’t wear protective gloves and boots if s because we are stupid and irresponsible, leading to the conclusion that it should therefore be made compulsory.
Clearly this is utter bollocks. It would be rare to find a motorcyclist who is not acutely aware of the consequences of coming off their bike. Most of us have done it at least once, and remember perfectly well the pain involved.
The point is, we accept the risks.
Whenever we throw a leg over our bike, we know that it will hurt if we come off, particularly without protective clothing. It’s our choice, and because no one else is harmed, we should be left alone to pursue what we love.
I am no different from any other rider.
My bike, a BMW S1000R, is extraordinarily powerful and capable of getting me into extremely painful situations. And that’s an issue, because I don’t like pain. I am very much aware of what if s like to scrape my skin along the bitumen. I don’t even like the cold, and regard heated hand grips as the best invention since soft toilet paper.
Most of the time, I choose to wear protective gear. In the summer I prefer a lightweight jacket and gloves. And yet, there are times when the combination of hot weather and heat from the engine makes even that uncomfortable. In full knowledge of the risks, I snip down.
I sometimes hear it said that such an attitude is irresponsible because if I am injured, I will be a burden on my fellow taxpayers (which obviously rules out a lot of people who don’t pay tax) due to our socialised healthcare system.
The shared cost is not disputed, but should we modify our behaviour merely because we have a health system that discourages individual choice?
In my view, the health system needs to change. If we are reckless or irresponsible, we should bear the cost ourselves. If health insurers are legally permitted to take risk into consideration and regard motorcycling as risky, they will raise premiums.
More broadly, as a society we must stop trying to force other people to conform to our idea of what is safe, sensible or responsible. The only aspect that should concern us, and the law, is whether others are harmed.
Indeed, we should celebrate the benefits of motorcycling. Motorcycles ease congestion in cities, use less fuel, require fewer parking spaces, produce fewer emissions and cause less road wear than other vehicles.
And yet when it comes to public policy, we are barely an afterthought. In the 173-page National Road Safety Strategy Review, just two pages are devoted to motorcycling. The majority of politicians and policy makers are not motorcyclists and share the common view that we are all mad.
If we learn to speak with a louder voice, this will change. Our numbers are growing, with motorcycling more popular than ever.
In most states, motorbike registration has outstripped car registration on a percentage basis for the last five years.
In my next term, I intend to seek amendments to the National Road Safety Strategy that reflect respect for motorcycling. I would particularly like to see the best aspects from each state (such as lane filtering and footpath parking) incorporated into the national strategy.
And I will do my best to encourage opinionated police officers to stick to what they know.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
David, I agree. We need you as a voice of sanity in private aviation which has similar risks to motorcycling for its participants with even lower risks to innocent third parties.
I’m just wondering about the medicos who fix up the injuries of motorcyclists not wearing the full protective gear, as well as then on discharge they perhaps lose time from work and families must care for them, etc.
Basically all the consequences of an injury that may have been preventable?
you are being logical. Young men are rather prone to “she’ll be right”
i.e. young men enjoy risks which learned wisdom should rightfully rail against (not including the risks of matrimony)
I wonder if the police would have the same attitude to DL having an accident as he previously expressed towards them. That was when he said at a rally that he would be happy to let them lie in the road and bleed to death. By any measure that was an extraordinary way to campaign for votes.
What a lovely beast you ride David, I am impressed.
I stopped riding in my late 20s under pressure from my wife and my own statistical calculations. Sooner or later somebody was going to kill me. Cops used to call bike riders TAs.
I knew a woman who was a nurse in the head injuries ward at some hospital in Randwick. Horrors of beautiful young men becoming batttlefield casualties. Most of them would never ride again, and they sure wouldn’t be paying any taxes to pay for their vegetable patch.
When a rider does go down, other people have to clean up the mess, insured or not. So when you get on a bike, you potentially leave the responsibility for cleaning up your mess to somebody else. If they are responsible for cleaning your mess, they have a right to attempt to minimise that mess.
Jeez, and this is meant to be a” libertarian” website and all. What a bunch of bleeding heart left whingers (intentional spelling).
Aviation does have the advantage of being far more likely to simply kill than injure participants.
Janice, they are getting paid. Don’t like the job, get another one.
Friggin auto correct. Jannie, not Janice.
If the motorcycle had not been invented in the early 20th century, and somebody submitted a design for a “two wheeled engine powered bicycle” to the current nanny state government, you would hear the howls of derision from one end of the country to the other.
Vic Plod can bite his bum, as well. Mind your own business and go collect some 5kmh over the limit speeding fines. Dan needs the cash.