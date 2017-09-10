Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism

Idly googling Honi Soit, the weekly student newspaper at the Uni of Sydney it was interesting/shocking/only to be expected that the masthead of the website carries this declaration, framed in black.
We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.
A sad decline of a once-honourable student institution. Notable past editors include Lex Banning, Bob Ellis, Verity Firth, Clive James, Laurie Oakes, Kip Williams, and Keith Windschuttle.
They now have an editorial collective. Once with an editor in charge the paper could assume some kind of personality for better or worse from year to year but now it has sunk to the lowest common denominator of political correctness.
In case you were wondering, the name is a short form of the famous motto Honi soit qui mal y pense which is associated with the Order of the Garter.
No, it’s not.
Nobody who subscribes to that notion should be studying at the university as they are clearly intellectually deficient and ethically compromised.
At the very least, let them “put their money where their mouth is” and decline the advantages of studying they believe to be built on stolen land.
No takers?
Well its not good enough, these rich white hypocrites are not going to get away so easily. They should apologise for what they did in Africa and Asia and the Americas, not to mention the evil Crusades. They are guilty and their obscene privileges are paid for by the blood and suffering of the innocent planet. Its time to give it back.
We are doomed.
What a word salad.
“traditional custodians”….(but for the most part not the current custodians)
“Is on the sovereign land….”(of Australia)
Noun: sovereignty
|sóv-rin-tee|
Government free from external control
Royal authority; the dominion of a monarch
= reign
The authority of a state to govern another state.
I understand the point you are making, Rafe. But there is no way that the lamentable Verity Firth should be named alongside Clive James. She was the NSW Education Minister that made her successor, Adrian Piccoli look semi-competent. Which he wasn’t.