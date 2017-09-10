Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism

Idly googling Honi Soit, the weekly student newspaper at the Uni of Sydney it was interesting/shocking/only to be expected that the masthead of the website carries this declaration, framed in black.

We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.

A sad decline of a once-honourable student institution. Notable past editors include Lex Banning, Bob Ellis, Verity Firth, Clive James, Laurie Oakes, Kip Williams, and Keith Windschuttle.

They now have an editorial collective. Once with an editor in charge the paper could assume some kind of personality for better or worse from year to year but now it has sunk to the lowest common denominator of political correctness.

In case you were wondering, the name is a short form of the famous motto Honi soit qui mal y pense which is associated with the Order of the Garter.