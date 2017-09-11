And what of nuclear energy?

Adam Creighton is right that Australian taxpayers and consumers have unwittingly subsidised foreign companies large sums to install solar and wind power. Adam notes that the solar farm at Moree has 100 jobs at a cost of $1.5 million each. And the vast amounts spent on ‘renewable’ energy could have built multiple small nuclear reactors providing reliable, low cost and low emission power. Nuclear is the ultimate renewable power and yet we continue to eschew its use.
For a country like Australia with its abundance of uranium and coal surely we should have an electricity network unpinned by coal and gradually adding nuclear power – replace ageing coal power stations with modern nuclear power stations. That would be visionary, it would be cost effective and it would ensure Australia has access to reliable power.
Australia has no need for wind power and limited need for solar power.
In his remarks to the Minerals Council of Australia annual dinner, the Prime Minister said
And so I’ve said for many years – nearly a decade at least consistent, on this point – I would welcome a new HELE coal plant in Australia – we are after all the world’s largest exporter of seaborne coal. Surely we have a vested interest in demonstrating high efficiency, low emissions coal technology in Australia.
Indeed he is right. Coal is fundamental to Australia and should not be pushed out until technology develops an alternative which is as low cost and as reliable.
Now we know the Prime Minister is an enthusiast for new technologies as he said at the same dinner
So as you all well know, I’m a great enthusiast for any new technologies …
And he hinted at a role for nuclear
Now that is why we gave an ‘all of the above’ energy policy – one that includes all the technologies that are available in Australia today: solar, wind, hydroelectricity, gas and of course coal.
One of the technologies that is available in Australia is nuclear energy. It is to be found at Lucas Heights. It’s about time that we built Australia’s capacity as a nuclear energy producer.
Some will wish to parse the PM’s remarks by saying that the Lucas Heights reactor is not generating electricity and hence is not an ‘all of the above energy’ source. Yet that would be wrong. For the Lucas Heights reactor (while small) does split uranium and create lighter elements converting some matter into energy according to Einstein’s formula e=mc2.
Yes, that reactor is used to create nuclear medicine – a vital part of our medical system. Yet it could be used to generate electricity using basic technology already in Australia. It is trivial to convert the heat from a critical but controlled nuclear reaction to electricity.
The point is not that Lucas Heights should be converted to a nuclear power station – it is too small for that – but that the technology of using nuclear energy to create electricity is already available in Australia. We have the raw material – uranium – we have the technology and we have the space to dispose safely any nuclear waste. The only thing missing is the political will.
too right.
It would also revitalise the Aluminium industry here.
We also have an abundance of rabid Green Left, and that’s just in the Liberal Party.
Greens/MSM say No!
As Chris Mitchell in The Australian – “Power price debacle illustrates lack of understanding” said
“Our energy policy is mad for a country with the world’s largest supplies of high-quality steaming coal, among the best natural gas reserves on the planet and 40 per cent of the world’s uranium. Oh, and we are the world’s No 1 exporter of all three commodities.”
If that’s a Prime Ministerial hint at nuclear, he’s going to have to be less subtle.
Unfortunately even though higher energy bills are coming in , the average Barry Battler and even SFR with a few more pennies to spend than a pensioner , still think that more solar panels and wind turbines with batteries will supply base load power. What they do not comprehend is that the cost, area needed to produce equal mgw to HELE plants are huge . Perhaps these figures need to be promoted . I heard 20 billion and land the area of Tasmania .
Let’s see the Australian Conservatives translate their “agnostic on energy sources” policy into an all out war against the Uniparty and Greens.
What a delicious fantasy – Bernardi stands candidates in all seats at the next Federal election with coal/nuclear power the centre of their campaign.
There is a chance the AC could cause enough damage to make a real impact on energy policy. Voters who suffer from blackouts and skyrocketing electricity prices could be swayed by a positive and vigorous attack against the climate warming scam.
Matter does not convert into energy in a fission reactor.
The energy we get from nukes is the release of atomic binding energy when the atoms fission. Einstein’s equation comes into play in explaining that the atoms have slightly more mass than the sum of their component sub-atomic particles. That’s the mass represented by “playing E = mc^2 backwards”, that is m = E/c^2. The binding energy is the strong force overcoming the electrostatic repulsion between the protons in the nucleus. Large atoms like uranium can fission because the strong force operates over a range of the order of a nucleus. With random motion of the particles, some parts separate just enough for the repulsive force to dominate; the atom fissions and the fragments fly apart with huge velocity – binding energy has been converted into kinetic energy. But no mass is lost (just dispersed) and certainly no matter disappears.
Who gives a fuck about CO2 emissions?
Australian CO2 emissions have no effect on global temperature. None.
Adam Creighton is on the money although his article deserved far more prominence.
Of course the future is nuclear power.
Ten or twelve nuclear power stations, strategically located across the Australian mainland and assisted by hydro or gas peaking generators – nirvana!
The existing fleet of problematic and horrendously expensive wind and solar installations can be left to life expire – most will be dead in 25 years anyway.
We need an Australian politician who can envisage a uranium mining and extraction industry, a refinery for fuel rod production, world class nuclear powered and emissions free electricity generation, and a reprocessing / waste storage facility to complete the cycle.
Is there a visionary politician in sight?
Who gives a F about Uranium, It’s Thorium that’s the ticket for nuclear energy. Specifically Liquid Thorium Fluoride Reactors (LFTR). You will never get agreement on Uranium plants because they are firmly connected in the public’s psyche as nuclear bombs. Thorium is new and whats more can not be made into a bomb.
Time to update our thinking for the 21st century.
Nucular is filthy expensive. It cannot be built without massive subsidies. See Hinkley C.
If anyone was stupid enough to build one without subsidies, guaranteed FIT and other distortions, fine. But it can never happen.
Foresters,
more CO2 makes our tress grow faster, and use less water.
Please compare the” whole of life “costs of nuclear energy before rushing in. That is, from mining the ore to the time that ALL of the components of the system have been removed .This will involve a timeline of thousands of years continual expenditure to isolate and control the radioactive remains of the cycle.Include the costs of fuel rod manufacture and re-processing needed approx. three times in the” life” of the rod. America recently expects to spent 50 billion dollars to make the WW2 development site safe for public access as an historic site. (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Aug 26 2008 Page A8) When all the costs of nuclear power are totalled it is probable that the returns are less than the total costs of the excercise as a whole by a commercially unviable margin.
More like 22nd century thinking.
LFTR has never been built. Anywhere. No one is even attempting it. Just like wind, we should stand aside until someone figures how to do it economically.
There is zero chance of a nuclear reactor ever being built in this country within the lifetime of anyone who comments here.
Zero, Buckley’s, nada.
Rabz
#2494257, posted on September 11, 2017 at 8:50 am
Agreed.
Unfortunately, there are too many little marxist trolls who would fight the very idea of nuclear power plants in Australia being implemented. The extreme left of the Labor party and of course the loony greens will see to that. We clearly need a set of politicians with balls to go the distance and also legislate that any opposition to these energy security initiatives will be long goal terms for the usual “activists”.
See China and India and USA whilst we – who sit on one of the world’s largest Thorium deposits – do NOTHING.
Please compare whole of life costs of wind farms and solar plants including their production to whole of life costs of nuclear you hypocrites.
No wonder Australia is going backwards – won’t even entertain doing something for ourselves – just let someone else do it and we will pay them for the results. Pathetic bunch of mewling fools.
Nuclear power has its advantages, but renewability definitely isn’t one of them.
The political will be absent whilst our politicians keep drinking Green Kool-Aid.
Joe @ #2494242:
So greenies hate it all the more, because it deprives them of one of their favourite arguments against nuclear power.
Remove all subsidies. Allow all technologies (subject to reasonable safety regulations). Guarantee access to competitive market. Diversity.
Thorium has a half life of 14 BILLION years or the current estimate of the life of the universe. It is ubiquitous, normal everyday soil contains 6 PPM (parts per million) of Thorium. We will literally never run out of the stuff.
Australia could develop a vertically integrated nuclear industry. It has many desirable attributes and skills. Just the public opinion/politics stands in the way.
Reading this post and the comments, it seems to me that we are failing to communicate the basic facts about the importance of stable, affordable energy to the whole country, and to maintaining our (relatively) comfortable way of life. The alternative, of destroying many of our industries (see the list of ‘energy intensive trade-exposed industries’ in the RET legislation) and thereby reducing Australia to third world conditions, is clearly unacceptable to even the most disinterested voter. Surely we can find a few politicians and hopefully some senior businessmen and women who can articulate this simple concept?
HELE coal and nukes are the only path to rid ourselves of the CO2 conjecture. Present wind and solar are shown to be non-runners.