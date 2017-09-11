Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine

The latest CIS Policy is now available.

More about CIS.

A blast from the past which may interest the plain packaging warriors. Banning cigarette ads does not work.

Trawling the Policy archive, Roger Douglas on the politics of structural reform. Those were the days!

Britain and the European Union. A view from 1990.

The late great Bruce Davidson on land use planning versus free enterprise and the good sense of farmers.

Ed West on the rise of free public education.