Liberty Quote
Taxes are not levied for the benefit of the taxed.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Muddy on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Muddy on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Kev on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- IDefender of the faith on And what of nuclear energy?
- Bruce on And what of nuclear energy?
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
- The most dangerous organisation in world history
- Same sex marriage and doctors
- Some thoughts on cashless welfare
- How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?
- What really happened
- Amazing Amazon
- A tad hypocritical
- Minimum Wage Education Video
- Something for all Australians to be proud of
- Come work with us
- Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Yet Another ‘Worst Ever’ Hurricane
- Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.
- It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money
- Zeev Vinokurov: Our family law system is a mess
- Putin warns of planetary catastrophe
- El Kabong – the new regulatory regime
- Winston Wolf. I fix problems.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
sad
Congratulations to Jimmy Maloney, Andrew Fifita and Paul Gallen for – respectively: 1) getting sent off for ten minutes; 2) dropping the ball on your team’s last hopeful play; and 3) dropping the ball on the try-line. Thanks.
3?
Nuk Nuk Nuk!
Top 5
And five.
Missed it by that much.
And not to be late at eight.
Only licensed cats wearing the appropriate safety gear are permitted on this new thread.
G’day
“I’m a lumberjack and I’ll vote NO.
…
“
For nerds, the weekly Heterodox Academy roundup. Heterod0x here means non-left. An example of the links, Charles Murray at Harvard, how they got it right to have a conservative speaker get a proper hearing on campus.
SSM should be decided by The Bunker.
well, well…in the top twenty
And may I just say Mr Speaker that I am a NObody.
In the starting 18 which is a good place to be at finals time.
Just ask Monty. If he isn’t working.
Of course he’s working.
It’s Sunday.
It’s a great show to recommend if you want to teach people to hate government (as they should).
Earnest Paul Blart-style ‘officers’ rifle through underpants, sternly interrogate little old ladies about marmalade jars and don HazMat suits to open shipping containers purportedly crammed with cigarettes. They should all be fired. After being slapped around with a frozen contraband duck.
With the coach then blowing up at the referees. I’m a lapsed* Sharks supporter and they just got outplayed. Blaming the ref is an admission that you did not play well enough to win.
* I seem to be lapsed in about everything. I should care about this, but I can’t be bothered.
Sub 20, like a politicians IQ.
Profile of Angela Merkel at Quadrant Online:
A few odd typos but it answers a lot of questions about Merkel’s DDR background (about which she has lied), career opportunism and ideological bent.
In a familiar refrain, it notes that the German media leans towards the far Left and has given her a free ride, accounting for her popularity despite delivering the refugee crisis and record high electricity prices.
Merkel championed a conference on climate change and social change in Essen in 2009 attended by a number of notables from the Western elite (John Podesta, Lord Giddens) which proposed the “decarbonisation” of Western societies, the introduction of planned economies, reduction of the number of private vehicles and the promotion of vegetarianism and the use of protein derived from insects to replace meat. It was acknowledged that governments would have to “reprogram peoples’ brains” in order to successfully introduce these changes.
And she thinks Trump is crazy!
RTWT
Don’t you mean “Erika“? That was supposedly her code-name while a STASSI fizzgig.
She’s a big enough hatful, reminds me of Rosa Klebb.
I think there are plenty of other acts that deny choice, too. I think, for instance, I am denied the choice to walk into my neighbours house and walk off with their new TV. (And don’t say that I have the choice but have to wear the consequences. People who are already married have the choice to marry someone else but, like nicking stuff, it is illegal.)
It’s a great show to recommend if you want to teach people to hate government (as they should).
The idiocy:
Chinese witch here on tourist visa to practice your craft for gain? Welcome to Australia!
Love sick American chef who admitted to a minor past indiscretion? You’re on the next flight home, mate.
These people protect our borders.
Well done Captain m0nty. That’s my brave soldier.
Don’t be too brave, though, because there are some slim-hipped lovelies out there who might look askance at you.
Not for much longer. Every argument accepted for SSM is an argument for polymarriage and consanguinous marriages.
From the earlier thread:
“The [National Mental Health] Commission is concerned about the potential negative health impacts these debates about marriage equality will have on individuals, couples and families as they are exposed to continued scrutiny and judgement.
Here’s the Commission’s org chart
http://www.mentalhealthcommission.gov.au/media/123276/NMHC%20Organisational%20Chart.pdf
Another tiny, top heavy agency, with a CEO, and SES Band one and seven – count ’em – Executive level staff. With almost no supervisory responsibilities, these must be the softest ELs in the APS.
And look at the wankerette calling herself a ‘Chief Operating Officer’. grandiose title in places like Tax and Human Services but this is an organisation of 15 people, 11 of whom, BTW are women.
Rabz ’em!.
Every argument accepted for SSM is an argument for polymarriage and consanguinous marriages.
What about some justice for the love that dare not bark its name??
What is Crufts but a week long neigh pride parade??
What is it with pro-SS”M” Asians, by the way?
One calls for MPs to be raped, another detonates a car bomb.
Calm the hell down, fellas. This isn’t Enter The Dragon.
Fist of Fury?
That is okay, real libertarians are totally down with polygamy already.
And as it has a long and continuous history in certain parts of the world why not. all cultures being equal and financial prosperity being the real key to utopia.
You lot were despicable and unfair to Monty on the previous thread.
He thought the guy threatened to “hate rake”.
Of course Monty agreed.
Legalising marriage with children and animals will take longer because there are questions of consent to be worn down through specious argument and public howling.
Children will be first: the age of consent is pretty much a dead letter on the statute books already. It’s only useful for historical cases of child sexual assault, not present day ones.
You lot were despicable and unfair to Monty on the previous thread.
He thought the guy threatened to “hate rake”.
Of course Monty agreed.
Wow…
I stand corrected.
Just how insane are the climate racket mob??
Having failed to convince they are now trying to return to the pre industrial age using the legal system..
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/sep/10/the-guardian-view-on-climate-change-see-you-in-court
Three major legal actions will test such thinking. First in the Philippines, where it is being determined whether polluters violated the human rights of Filipinos for their role in creating the conditions for Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest ever tropical storm to make landfall, which left more than 7,000 dead. Second in Germany, where a German utility company is being sued for costs associated with glacial lake flooding in Peru. Last in the US, where two California counties are suing 37 oil, gas and coal companies, claiming they knew their products would cause sea-level rise and coastal flooding, but failed to reduce their greenhouse gases.
Fossil-fuel companies should be held accountable for the effects of climate change. Legal warfare has a two-fold aim: to overhaul transgressors’ business models so that they are in line with the global commitment to phase out fossil fuels and limit temperature rises to 1.5°C; and to get them to pay for damages resulting from global warming. Climate litigation is the inevitable result of a failure of two decades of talks. But it is also an important way of reframing the climate crisis as a human rights emergency.
They individual have the power to act by returning to a pre industrial lifestyle, today.
They choose not too.
Along with Border Security, another TV show that is guaranteed to raise your blood pressure to dangerous levels is that abominable “reality” show RBT.
Sanctimonious teenage coppers lecturing people who have blown .049 on their breathalyser thing “You are really lucky, mate, another fraction over and you could have killed dozens of children with your drunken and irresponsible driving”.
Another reason I don’t allow bricks or similar hard objects in the TV room.
From JC’s post on the old fred:
Wodge is a fucking moron. Look at this clown:
Really?
Also, despite attempts to make out this is completely funded by PE money (KKR), there was $6m tipped in by the (broke) SA government and $40m funding (senior debt) from the CEFC.
Remember, Bob Katter is the the mad one.
We have our international obligations.
This is how Barnaby put Australia’s submission to ruinables energy.
Barnaby’s signature isn’t on the surrender document, but it has been signed and he has been told to go sell it to deplorable Australians.
It took a while but this one finally sunk in.
Noice.
The left feel that it isn’t ‘Rape’ rape, if they only threaten to rape people that are literally Nazis.
Slim-hipped lovely?
No such thing.
Too good to be left on the old fred:
Impressive!
ANY city of a certain size has its fair share of blunders, bungles, white elephants and howlers.
And Melbourne has seen a lot, from an innocent man wrongfully executed to the desal debacle and low-alcohol VB.
Here are 10 of the worst stuff-ups Victoria has seen.
COLIN CAMPBELL ROSS WRONGFULLY EXECUTED
When 12-year-old Alma Tirtschke’s naked body was found in Gun Alley near Alfred Place in 1921, local wine bar owner Colin Campbell Ross was accused of her rape and murder.
Tirtschke had been seen in the area of his wine bar before her death and strands of hair on a blanket in Ross’s saloon resembled those of the murdered girl.
Despite always claiming to be innocent, Ross was convicted and sentenced to death. He was hanged at Old Melbourne Gaol in April 1922.
Ross’s barrister continued attempts to clear his name but it wasn’t until 1998 that modern forensic testing began, to eventually find the hairs found on the blanket were not the victim’s.
The execution was found to be wrongful, Ross was declared innocent and posthumously pardoned in 2008. It remains the only posthumous pardon for a person executed in Australia.
FAKE EXECUTIVE WHO HAD MORE FRONT THAN MYER
Andrew Jeffrey Flanagan looked excellent on paper, but when retail giant Myer hired him as general manager for strategic and business development, things didn’t go as planned.
On his first day in the job, which would have earned him $400,000 a year, it was discovered his CV was completely fake and he wasn’t qualified for the job.
It happened when a company listed by Flanagan as a previous employer claimed they had never hired him.
A subsequent investigation also found he had lied to get lucrative jobs at clothing chain Rivers, Bendigo Health and the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He was made to undertake a community corrections order with treatment for alcohol and mental health.
THE MYKI DEBACLE
It was the $1.5 billion train ticket that Melbourne never thought it needed.
The project for a new contactless card system started in 2005 and was supposed to be finished in 2007. But by 2013 it still wasn’t properly rolled out.
On top of a nightmare press conference in which a Myki machine literally fell apart when handled by then transport minister Lynne Kosky, the system was plagued by blowouts, delays and computer glitches, including money going missing during the auto top-up process and accuracy problems with billing.
As late as 2015 one commuter checked their Myki balance to find they supposedly owed $2.6 million — later blamed on a glitch.
LOW-ALCOHOL VB
A move by Carlton and United Breweries in August 2009 to cut the alcohol content of Victoria Bitter by 0.2 per cent was meant to save them tens of millions of dollars a year in beer tax and prevent a price rise.
But it was a disaster. Before long Victorians who had been drinking the brew for decades were turning away and despite claims by the company the taste was unchanged, drinkers noticed a difference.
As Rosedale power station worker Jim Pawley said in 2009, after 28 years of drinking VB: “I drank a can and a half of the new stuff and that was enough for me. It tastes like a yuppie beer. I even gave a slab away.”
In the face of a loss of market share the brewers eventually caved and returned the beer to its full strength.
WRONG ANTHEM AT THE DAVIS CUP
It was the opening ceremony of the Davis Cup at Rod Laver Arena and pre-eminent jazz musician James Morrison was to play the national anthem of Spain, who had hosted and won the competition in the pervious year.
But the anthem that organisers had given to Morrison to practice on the trumpet was the wrong one. It was the republican anthem used between 1931 and 1939, instead of the real anthem, Marcha Real.
Spanish officials were furious and some stormed out of the arena, including sport minister Juan Antonio Gomez-Angulo.
An official apology was made and the correct anthem was played after many Spaniards had left the stadium, but to add insult to injury, Lleyton Hewitt beat Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final.
THE DESAL WHITE ELEPHANT
In the grips of drought in 2006 and 2007, which forced Victorians into water restrictions and killed countless front lawns across the state, the desal plant was dreamt up as a way to safeguard against future shortages.
A location was chosen at Wonthaggi and Victorians were told the plant would cost about $3.1 billion.
It was finally completed in 2012, but after water levels had improved, it was mothballed for about five years. Plus now the total cost looks like being more like a whopping $24 billion.
Water finally began flowing through the plant earlier this year, a decade after the plan was put into motion.
But that wasn’t after a massive equipment failure hampered the first time the machine would ever be turned on and working.
WHAT A BUNCH OF BANKERS
When you’re ahead on your foreign exchange trades, naturally you just want to keep going and going.
And that’s what a team of Melbourne traders at NAB did in late 2003, but they ended up trading away $326 million chasing their losses on foreign exchange options.
The traders David Bullen, Vince Ficarra, Luke Duffy and Gianni Gray were sacked when the bank found out what had been going on — between September 2003 and January 2004 the traders used loopholes to hide their unauthorised trades from superiors.
But by the time it all came to light, it was too late.
A judge later said the team of traders thought they were invincible and sentenced two of them to short stints in prison.
THE WHEEL THAT WOULDN’T TURN
A bold plan for a London-style Ferris wheel for $120 million seemed like the only magic bullet to punch a hole in Docklands’ growing mediocrity.
The Southern Star Wheel, as it was then called, was erected and opened around New Year 2009.
But in the extremely hot summer, which also saw the devastating Black Saturday bushfires, heat caused cracks up to 3m long in the structure and it was closed by WorkSafe after being open to the public for just 40 days.
Concern was raised after the huge cracks were discovered by accident by a worker installing lighting.
It took until late 2013 — almost five years after the cracks appeared — for the wheel to be reopened.
The Melbourne Star, as it has since been renamed, is now turning.
$1 BILLION FOR NO EAST WEST LINK
The visionary road to connect the Western Ring Rd with the Eastern Fwy was ready to go in 2014, when the Coalition under Denis Napthine had signed contracts for the project ahead of the state election
A month before the election, about 100 homes were even compulsorily acquired by the government to make way for the new infrastructure and it was expected that Labor would be locked into the project if they won office.
But when Daniel Andrews became Premier, the road was spectacularly ditched, at a cost of $1.2 billion to taxpayers and a new raft of policies, including a plan to remove level crossings, was introduced instead.
An Auditor General’s report later criticised bothe the Napthine Coalition Government and the Andrews Labor Government for both starting and abruptly stopping the project in a questionable way.
ULTRANET
It was meant to be a super portal for teachers, students and parents to connect online and improve education across Victoria.
Instead it was ditched by the State Government in 2012 with associated waste of as much as $240 million, after it was decided the system wasn’t up to it.
The cost blowout could reach $60 million and there was even a $1.4 million promotional party for the white elephant system, which so lacked the functionality it needed that it couldn’t be used.
When the department originally signed a contract with supplier CSG in 2009, Ultranet was only meant to cost $71 million.
An investigation by IBAC later found the tender system was improperly influenced and officials were given lavish gifts, including a trip to New York for the then Education Department deputy secretary, with no benefit to Victorian education.
Can you think of any more stuff-ups? Let us know in the comments
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/ten-of-the-biggest-blunders-and-stuffups-victoria-has-ever-seen/news-story/88459878d079bdaef281bb23aaa2f40a
other b lee films
circle of iron
love part 2
There have been a lot of legal action for and against alarmism. The granddaddy of them is of course Stuart Dimmock Claimant – and – Secretary of State for Education and Skills (now Secretary of State for Children, Schools and Families) 2007.
http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/Admin/2007/2288.html
Of course that doesn’t get a Guernsey with the alarmists because they lost, badly. Dimmock did not consider whether alarmism was real or not merely (sic) whether the side-effects of alarmism were as Gore’s film, An Inconvenient Truth were real; the case decided they weren’t. So the upshot was even if alarmism was real it had no side effects.
ABC agitating for another illegal:
So, to the ABC, car theft is a minor offence? And note that they write “mostly minor”, indicating there are some not-minor offences that they are not telling us about.
Australian Politics Live: Renewables need to be subsidised, says Joyce – Who shows himself to be Totally Incompetent by his comments below
Australian Politics Live: The government is set to turn up the heat on “blackout Bill” Shorten for policies that favour renewables over coal while Labor has flagged it will end its pursuit of Barnaby Joyce’s eligibility and will concentrate on inequality and energy. Follow rolling coverage from Canberra in PoliticsNow.
Joyce on AGL meeting
Barnaby Joyce says he witnessed AGL chief executive Andy Vesey say the energy giant was prepared to sell the Liddell Power Station in the NSW Hunter Valley.
The Deputy Prime Minister said he was in a meeting with Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison when the AGL chief said he would be willing to sell the coal power plant.
Mr Vesey said last week AGL planned to shut the plant down in 2022 and the company had no plans to sell.
“I was at the meeting with the Prime Minister and the Treasurer with others when he said he would sell Liddell to a responsible party, now he is the boss and he said he would do that, now we will find a responsible party and see if he wants to sell it to them,” Mr Joyce told ABC radio.
He would not say if the government would offer subsidies to a buyer to keep the coal station open to 2027.
“I’m not going to start suggesting options because as soon as you suggest options they work out tactics to stop them so you don’t do it like that,” he said.
Mr Turnbull and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg will meet with Mr Vesey today.
The Prime Minister said this morning the Australia would have a power shortage if Liddell closed in 2022.
“We don’t want to have a repeat of the Hazelwood situation where a big power station is shut down asnd then there is nothing to put in its place and you get a big increase in prices,” Mr Turnbull told Triple M.
“The closure of another big power station in NSW, called Liddell, in 2022 will result in a big gap in baseload power that year. So we are looking at all the options to plug that gap and the obvious one is the keep it running for a few more years.”
‘Renewables need to be subsidised’
Barnaby Joyce says renewables need to be subsidised for Australia to meet its international climate change commitments despite the Nationals voting on the weekend to eliminate them.
Mr Joyce said the vote against renewable subsidies and a clean energy target at the Nationals weekend conference showed power prices was the biggest concern for people in the regions.
But he noted the parliamentary party was not bound to the motions passed at the weekend conference and that everything would be negotiated with its larger Coalition partner.
“I believe we have got to comply with our international agreements, we are also part of a cabinet negations on international agreements and if you negotiate them you have got to comply with them,” Mr Joyce told ABC radio
“Subsidies are essential if you want to comply your international agreement.
“We are guided by our party and we respect the views from our party, we are not instructed by it, we’ve got to make sure that we take those negotiations into a Coalition, into our business arrangement with the Liberal Party.”
Mr Joyce said a clean energy target was still on the table.
“What it shows quite clearly is out in the regions power prices are the number one issue,” Mr Joyce said.
“The number one issue for them is not same-sex marriage, it is not that Lachlan Macquarie or Captain Cook were bad buggers, it is not changing Australia Day, it is about energy prices.
“Energy prices and how you have affordable and reliable power and how you manage to keep the dignity in the house with Mr and Mrs Smith on 123 Jones Street so they can actually have a job that requires power and have a house that they are able to afford to pay the bill.”
Government deliberating on Finkel target
Liberal frontbencher Simon Birmingham says the government is continuing to deliberate on Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s recommendation of a clean energy target, after the National Party voted against the measure at its conference over the weekend.
“Work on that recommendation out of Finkel continues, and we will make sure that we do all of the analysis that is necessary to make a decision that is in the interests of Australian consumers, households, businesses in terms of the way in which any clean energy target or similar policy could be structured,” Senator Birmingham told Sky News.
Senator Cormann downplayed the Nationals’ motion, saying many motions get debated at party conferences.
“We’ll of course hear the views of our membership, but we’ll also be very mindful about what is in the best interests of Australians to ensure affordability and reliability in our energy markets in the future, and what that requires is to keep on working on keeping baseload dispatchable power systems like Liddell open for as long as possible.”
Senator Cormann said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull would be working on keeping the Liddell coal-fired power station in NSW’s Hunter Valley open when he met with the CEO of Liddell owner AGL Andy Vesey today.
“That is of course a key part of the Prime Minsiter’s discussions today and we will keep a focus on how we can keep that major generator going longer to make sure we have reliable power, cheap power, affordable power coming into the energy market, whilst of course pursuing new investments around areas like Snowy 2.0, other projects around the country that can also give us dispatchable power when we need it,” he said.
Philippa, I tried to engage a Yes case supporter on Twitter about the very same thing but all she did was reiterate, not to worry, as no one is asking for this, even after I produced two articles demonstrating this was not the case at all.
Australian Politics Live:
‘Grow a spine’
Nationals senator Matt Canavan says people offended by the same-sex marriage debate need to “grow a spine” and stop being “delicate little flowers” amid warnings the campaign was having an impact on the mental health of gay people.
Mr Canavan said this morning the debate had not been “that bad” in response to a statement by the National Mental Health Commission which issued concern about the impact the campaign could have on gay people.
“Can’t we just all grow a spine and grow up? The debate hasn’t been that bad, indeed if there is any complaints to be had it’s from those who advocate Yes, some of the vile tweets and statements we have heard from Yes campaigners,” Mr Canavan said.
“But I can ignore that, let’s stop being delicate little flowers and have a proper debate.
“This is an institution that has stood the test of time for thousands of years, it is an institution that remains a union between a man and a woman in a majority of countries, all countries really in our region and that is going to be maintained for years.”
Mr Canavan said it was hypocrisy for Yes campaigners to call No advocates bigots, given they would not go to Indonesia and do the same.
“Say we do change the law here in Australia and apparently if you do hold a different view and hold a traditional view of marriage you are a bigot, how do we go to Indonesia and talk to them in reasonable way?
“These people say if you hold a different view you are a bigot, Indonesia is not going to change.”
Top 50?
Local banks’ $500bn of ‘liar loans’ could threaten financial stability: UBS
Australian banks are sitting atop $500 billion worth of “liar loans” sold to borrowers who gave lenders false information to get a mortgage, which has the potential to threaten the entire financial system as interest rates rise from current record-lows.
The latest mortgage survey carried out by investment bank UBS found one-third of borrowers were not “completely factual and accurate” on their home loan application in the last year. One quarter of all borrowers said they were “mostly” accurate, while almost 10 per cent said they are only “partially factual” with their bank. Mortgages sold through brokers, which now account for around half of all home loans, were found to be less factual than those sold through a bank.
UBS analyst Jonathan Mott said borrowers were also finding it easier to get a mortgage approved than in previous years. “When asked about the amount of supporting documentation and verification required, participants stated there has been no increase,” he said.
“Given the rising level of misstatement over multiple years we estimate there are now ~$500bn of factually inaccurate mortgages on the banks’ books,” he said.
There are around $1.6 trillion worth of mortgages held by the Australian banking system, and although defaults and loan delinquencies are currently low, analysts believe rates of arrears are set to rise.
“Liar Loans” came to prominence in the US during the global financial crisis, which was exacerbated by mortgages that had been sold with inaccurate documentation.
With household debt levels at record highs, house prices continuing to climb, and with income growth at its slowest pact on record, Mr Mott said the survey of 907 Australians who took a mortgage in the past 12 months, suggested borrowers were even “more stretched than the banks believe”.
“Losses in a downturn could be larger than the banks anticipate,” he said.
Responsible lending standards legally require banks to ensure they are not selling loans to borrowers who are unable to afford them and have increasingly fallen under scrutiny from the major financial regulators amid surging house prices and exploding levels of debt.
Chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Wayne Byres warned on Friday he would be intensifying the regulator’s focus on lending practices over the next year, and would be investigating banks to see if they were irresponsibly overriding their lending policies.
APRA will be targeting whether banks carried out accurate assessment of a borrower’s income and expenses; whether banks had watertight processes to check credit history and obligations; and effective oversight to ensure lending practices meet standards.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission recently took Westpac, Australia’s second-largest bank, to court allegedly breaching responsible lending laws when selling interest-only mortgages. Westpac has denied the claims. ASIC has ramped up its surveillance of lending standards in the industry in recent months, examining whether banks correctly took into account borrowers’ ability to pay loans at the end of the interest-only period.
“Despite recent macroprudential policies, the findings of this survey and the fact that mortgage approvals remain at record levels implies that there is little evidence mortgage underwriting standards have been tightened through the eyes of the consumer,” Mr Mott said.
“We see these results as disturbing and difficult to reject given approximately one third of participants stated their application was not entirely factual and accurate,” he said.
“If anything, we believe it is more likely these figures may understate the level of misrepresentation in mortgage applications as some respondents may not want to state they were less than completely accurate despite the anonymity of this survey.”
While the official cash rate remains at a record low 1.5 per cent, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe last week warned that the economy was improving, foreshadowing that rate hikes could soon be on the agenda. Financial markets are pricing in around an 85 per cent chance of a rate rise by the end of next year.
54th Battalion A.I.F
FMD, this purple faced locust would have to be the biggest disappointment in politics; renewables, alarmism, burqas and halal; the dickhead supports them all.
The truth behind wild weather
As Hurricane Irma batters Florida, with Anguilla, Barbuda and Cuba clearing up and Houston drying out after Harvey, it is reasonable to ask whether such tropical cyclones are getting more frequent or fiercer.
The answer to the first question is easy: no. As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change put it recently: “Current datasets indicate no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency over the past century.” The trend in numbers of major hurricanes making landfall in the United States has been slightly downward over the past century. Harvey and Irma have ended an unprecedented 12-year hurricane drought, in which not a single category 4 or 5 hurricane made American landfall. So whatever global warming is doing or will do, it is not so far increasing the frequency of such storms.
The answer to the second question is less certain. Hurricane Irma is certainly breaking records: probably the strongest storm in the Atlantic outside the Gulf of Mexico, almost rivalling Hurricane Allen (1980) for the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall, wider in its impact than Hurricane Charley (2004) or Andrew (1992). Last week it sustained its 297kmh (185mph) winds for 37 hours, comfortably beating a record set by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
But how much of this is down to better measurement? We will never know exactly how ferocious the winds of the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 were, or the great Barbados hurricane of 1780. An analysis published last month by the American government’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory stated: “It is premature to conclude that human activities, and particularly greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, have already had a detectable impact on Atlantic hurricane or global tropical cyclone activity.”
It remains possible that tropical cyclones are becoming slightly fiercer, but slightly less frequent, which would be consistent with some predictions of climate-change theory.
Incidentally, as the climatologist Judith Curry said of Hurricane Irma last week: “The surprising thing about this development into a major hurricane was that it developed over relatively cool waters in the Atlantic, 26.5C, when the rule of thumb is 28.5C for a major hurricane”. So it was not exceptional warmth, but exceptionally low wind shear (high-altitude wind) that led to Irma’s birth.
Let’s assume that there is a trend towards slightly fewer but slightly more intense hurricanes. What does it mean for policy? Pause to notice one truly spectacular feature of Harvey and Irma: how few people they have killed so far. By stalling near the Texas coast, Harvey caused huge floods in Houston, not quite rivalling those of 1935 in the city but still devastating to many people. Yet they killed only about 60 people. Compare this relatively low number (given the huge population of Houston) with the 10,000 dead in Galveston in 1900, or the 138,000 who died in Cyclone Nargis in impoverished Burma in 2008.
It is a similar story with Irma. That Anguilla and Barbuda have been reduced to rubble with the death of only one person on each is astonishing. I am writing this before Irma fully strikes western Florida, but the state has had more warning than for Hurricane Andrew, which killed 65. People in countries or islands with sufficient prosperity and technology to warn, defend and protect each other are far less likely to die than in the past. Indeed the death rate from droughts, floods and storms globally is about 98 per cent lower than it was a century ago. Wealth is the best defence against storms.
While the cost of damage from storms goes up and up, that’s because there are more buildings and more people in places such as Florida. But as a percentage of GDP the damage done by tropical cyclones has been declining steadily for decades.
Houston’s recovery from Harvey is truly remarkable. Less than two weeks after the storm the airport was open, the water system was working and the electrical grid (which stayed on throughout for most people) was in good order. Hotels are no longer clogged with flood refugees and are taking normal bookings. The Convention Centre, to which victims of the flooding were taken, is reopening for conventions soon. Note that this survivability depends heavily on non-renewable energy: wind farms and solar panels are no use during hurricanes, while gas plants work fine, as do outboard motors on rescue boats.
Adaptation is and always will be the way to survive storms. Given that hurricanes were hitting Florida, Texas and the Caribbean long before the industrial revolution, let alone the 20th century, it would be absurd to suggest that they could somehow be prevented by any climate-change policy. It would be no more absurd to try to promote calm weather through climate policies. (To be clear, I said the same about the record cold December in 2010: it’s not global cooling; it’s weather.) Adapting to cope with possible future storms will be necessary whether they become more intense or not.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conceded this in its last report. Vicente Barros, the co-chairman of Working Group 2, said at its launch that “investments in better preparation can pay dividends both for the present and for the future … adaptation can play a key role in decreasing these risks”.
Nigel Lawson pointed out 11 years ago in his book An Appeal to Reason that adaptation policies had benefits over carbon-reduction policies: they work unilaterally; can be applied locally; produce results quickly; can capture any benefits of warming while reducing risks; address existing problems that are exacerbated by warming; and bring benefits even if global warming proves to have been exaggerated.
The temptation to blame Irma on fossil fuels or Donald Trump, milking natural disasters for political gain, proved irresistible to some. This makes no more sense than blaming the Syrian civil war on climate change, rather than man’s inhumanity to man, which Barack Obama, the Prince of Wales, Bernie Sanders, Friends of the Earth and the World Bank were all tempted into doing. “In our assessment,” said a study last week by social and climate scientists, “there is thus no good evidence to conclude that global climate change-related drought in Syria was a contributory causal factor in the country’s civil war.”
Top Ender
#2494495, posted on September 11, 2017 at 12:23 pm
It’s actually worse than described. The water is flowing from the desal plant, but not because we need it. It’s flowing, at increased costs to the taxpayer compared with not taking it, as a Labor vanity project. People had woken up to the fact that we hadn’t got (nor needed) a drop of water from it, so Labor is using taxpayer funds to buy water we don’t need, just so they can say it’s not true that we’ve never got water from it.
They just can’t get enough of Ben and his opinions on #TheirABC:
response to 249443
I’m a homosexual and I’ll vote NO!
The Kimster must be really pissed off at these hurricanes stealing his thunder.
Houston’s recovery from Harvey is truly remarkable.
Texas is a red State. Its recovery looks “remarkable” compared with deeply Democrat New Orleans from Katrina because red States don’t have so many useless welfare dependents who see a natural disaster as a looting opportunity.
No doubt the ALPBC’s King of Smug Richard Fidler will condemn Law for his promotion of Yes case hate.
There’s little on the Melbourne list that stands out from the litany of fuck-ups inflicted by every administration, at every level. Worse of course is that no-one is ever held to account- see how keen on idiot schemes these arseholes are if personally liable for the inevitable failure/mass casualty event/smoking ruin/fake royalty fleeing country with swag etc.
Oh for the want of another ‘d’.
It is disheartening to read the responses to Monty on here.
Monty comes across in his writings not as one of those snide and self deceiving lefties, but as genuine and amiable.
He comes on here like a big, shaggy, excited beasty rolling onto his back and in a spirit of friendship allows all and sundry to nurse and suckle the teats of wisdom from his massive, exposed gudder.
On return he recieves your pathetic lampooning.
Shame on you all.
Oh you miserable wretches.
You turgid swine,
With a straight face, Jacqueline Maley in the SMH decries fake news:
The prime ministerial beer and baby controversy – fake news at its finest.
Despite the climate porn perpetrated by the usual suspects, this guy’s a classic.
meanwhile on Nein last night, ACA – a young lad , who thought he should be a girl, started using mum’s oestrogen to start the change, decides 2 years later he is really a boy.
Having been told repeatedly that ‘Teh Science’ is settled and that warming is happening, and not quite grasping that such proof was supposed to be things like 75% confidence that today is calculated at 24.15C while we calculate it was 24.12C last year, there is a problem with arguing the urgence to act on warming which you cannot actually feel.
Fully primed for catastrophe it takes only the slightest trigger to fire outrage: It was a warm night last night – we’re to blame. There was a storm on the weekend – won’t someone think of the children!
It is a breach of peoples’ human rights that punchable TVs still have not been invented and mass marketed.
So how did those rallies for the Yes vote go over the weekend?
Labor is using taxpayer funds to buy water we don’t need, just so they can say it’s not true that we’ve never got water from it.
That’s really sad TN, but thanks.
Right there is a truth and reason for never allowing the use of roonables!
Richard Fidler ✔ @abcconvos
Today, writer @mrbenjaminlaw on the ideological firestorm sparked by the Safe Schools program
Who in their right mind wants to listen to a literal Dick Fidler?
Habib, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an unused desal plant here in Sydneystan.
I’ve long maintained it is an obscenity that there aren’t various political imbeciles languishing in gaol over the construction of those useless pieces of rubbish, constructed due to the incessant screeching alarmist idiocy of one Perfesser Dim Flummery.
He–o?
He–o?
C-n y– h–r m-?
I lost my voice over two weeks ago and I need it back.
Bonus, no answering the phone at work. Woohoo.
16 years.
No change.
No gumption from government.
University of Sydney’s new Ad campaign: Unlearn Truth. Wow. Just wow.
Don’t be too brave, though, because there are some slim-hipped lovelies out there who might look askance at you
Is m0nty still having his homo-erotic fantasy about “slim hips”?
Can I enquire when Barney Joyce left Planet Earth?
What the hell colour is that “journalist”?
meanwhile on Nein last night, ACA – a young lad , who thought he should be a girl, started using mum’s oestrogen to start the change, decides 2 years later he is really a boy.
The very fact that Nine ran that story is a good sign.
I think a lot of the wind is leaving that sail. People saw the ridiculous “debate” about transgender bathrooms in the US – remember, if you don’t want your fourteen your old girl exposed to boys’ penises in the locker room at school, you’re a bigot – the fact that Caitlyn Jenner has turned out not to be the hero we needed after all (probably because Jenner votes Republican)…
… and they’re starting to question it all at last.
I think the same sex marriage plebiscite will be a real eye opener, and will settle things down a bit after it’s done. If the Yes team wins (and I suspect they will), it won’t be the overwhelming victory they really need. It will be lukewarm at best. And who knows? Maybe it will even be No.
Either way, the people who push this nonsense will be faced with the indisputable evidence that the public is weary of all this crap. It will go on the back burner, and cost-of-living will likely be the major news fixation for the next political cycle.
Nerf guns are the answer.
Given the propensity for lefties to shave ever finer orthodoxies, it will have taken herculean restraint to stop one sub-group of the yes vote from attacking another sub-group with star-pickets and plastic bottles filled with urine, for not supporting the ‘yes’ vote in the acceptable way.
Oz news just out:
Tasmanian Liberal senator Eric Abetz has slammed what he terms a “disappointing double standard” in the same-sex marriage debate from “self-appointed media elite”.
Senator Abetz cited three examples from the last 48 hours, leading with the response to The Australian’s story about writer and same-sex marriage advocate Benjamin Law’s Twitter joke about “hate f. king” the homophobia out of “anti-gay MPs in parliament”.
“A left-wing comedian “jokes” about rape and having sex with right-wing members of parliament and there is relative silence and some MP’s even try to run a defence,” Senator Abetz said. “Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot.”
Senator Abetz also objected to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s declaration that he will legislate for same sex marriage even if the people vote no.
“Despite this, the same journalists and commentators who have demanded of me and others that we accept the will of the people have been silent,” he said.
Last year the Daily Mail headlined an article about Senator Abetz’s relationship with his gay press secretary “the awkward moment Senator Eric Abetz gets flustered as he refuses to say the word ‘gay’ in front of his homosexual staffer”, after Senator Abetz described the staffer as “same-sex attracted” during an ABC TV interview.
“It was disappointing that when Tanya Plibersek used the exact same term in a press conference that the same commentators and outrage merchants didn’t have a word to say about her use of the phrase,” Senator Abetz said.
Merkel, I give you one guess as to where you can stick your Soylent Green.
allows all and sundry to nurse and suckle the teats of wisdom from his massive, exposed gudder.
If only they could marry…
Australian Politics Live: same-sex marriage debate under microscope
Tasmanian Liberal senator Eric Abetz has slammed what he terms a “disappointing double standard” in the same-sex marriage debate from “self-appointed media elite”.
Senator Abetz cited three examples from the last 48 hours, leading with the response to The Australian’s story about writer and same-sex marriage advocate Benjamin Law’s Twitter joke about “hate f. king” the homophobia out of “anti-gay MPs in parliament”.
“A left-wing comedian “jokes” about rape and having sex with right-wing members of parliament and there is relative silence and some MP’s even try to run a defence,” Senator Abetz said. “Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot.”
Senator Abetz also objected to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s declaration that he will legislate for same sex marriage even if the people vote no.
“Despite this, the same journalists and commentators who have demanded of me and others that we accept the will of the people have been silent,” he said.
Last year the Daily Mail headlined an article about Senator Abetz’s relationship with his gay press secretary “the awkward moment Senator Eric Abetz gets flustered as he refuses to say the word ‘gay’ in front of his homosexual staffer”, after Senator Abetz described the staffer as “same-sex attracted” during an ABC TV interview.
“It was disappointing that when Tanya Plibersek used the exact same term in a press conference that the same commentators and outrage merchants didn’t have a word to say about her use of the phrase,” Senator Abetz said.
Top Ender – Sorry – Snap
ALP/MSM said desal was needed and the alternative idea of recycled water was unhealthy.
Yes, these are really weighty matters of state.
From the Oz. Where are the calls for Law to tarred and feathered?
That is bizarre, DB.
The good thing is, if they are going to encourage themselves to re-imagine the world, perhaps they can re-imagine it so they think they are looking upon utopia, while those of us actually here just go about our business.
And, perhaps they can imagine they are eating gigantic feasts of lentil burgers and kale-beetroot-lychee shakes with Mao, Che and Lenin, even while they have no money and live under a bridge.
MSM/SSM is so predictable.
For many years I had a supply of nerf balls next to my seat. They were removed when Mrs D agreed to stop watching the “breakfast” shows on all channels.
I’m voting NO because Milo told me to, and, more importantly,
he has better fashion sense than Boy George.
I’d prefer they were all subjected to TSA style cavity searches before being herded into shipping containers laden with contraband Chinese herbs and bulldozed off a high cliff into the sea.
Same here, ducks. Guy who went to a catholic school for x years, straight, married, lecturing me on Facebook about how silly I was to think the Church might cop a bit of flak as a result of the law change.
Zero evidence, but very glad to call me a bigot.
Michelle Obama outshines all Democratic prospects for 2020
Great to see you, kae!
So when you show him evidence from o/s, does that wipe the shit-eating grin from his face or only make it worse?
A mate of mine from 7RAR is being considered for a VC nearly 50 years after the event. On Tuesday, the Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal sitting in Canberra will be asked to award him Australia’s highest honour, the Victoria Cross.
See more here
The fact that there were no VCs awarded to the RAR after years of fighting from Long Tan thru Coral thru hundreds of smaller battles was always a bone of contention amongst us vets.
Hillary Stands By Her ‘Deplorables’ Remark
Top Ender.
Leaving aside the hanging of the wrong man, which is obviously a tragedy and one that makes me rethink my support for the death penalty, the problem with the other massive ‘mistakes’ is that our attitude seems to be “Whatever, let’s just move on. We couldn’t have done much with that $10 billion anyway.”
Could anyone here seriously picture m0nty chowing down on a plate of cockroaches, grasshoppers and preying mantis?
I walked away. He simply couldn’t let go, and everyone else had moved on, but I foolishly stayed behind to try to calm him down. Lots of ad hominem later, I realised he was one of those blokes who has to have the last word, so I let him.
I have a life; it’s not my problem if he doesn’t.
Sure worth risking your life for a new pair of shoes.
saw this on Facebook headlined as ‘Democrats’ looting
Michelle Obama to be the Dumocrat candidate in 2020?
If Trump does a half decent job, any reminders of the dark Obama years will be electoral poison.
She is like her husband, except more explicitly vindictive and less personable.
Kev.
Good luck to your mate with that. My forte is WWII, and it’s remarkable how comparatively scarce the higher awards were (compared to honours) in that conflict compared to the Great War. I don’t know if the Americans had quotas like we did?