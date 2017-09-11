Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, September 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. C.L.
    #2494728, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    “Class A” restricted papers regarding Lionel Murphy to be released Thursday.
    ABC Online.

    “… likely to prove interesting reading.”

  2. thefrolickingmole
    #2494729, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    John Constantine

    Now riddle me this.

    Why in the name of all thats holy havent sitting ducks like the fixed highway cameras been spontaneously combusting over East?
    Are we that cowed that government mandated revenue machines are allowed to spread like some robotic pox?
    Why are the usual hiding places for the multinova bandits depositories for dog crap*, sanitary pads and human waste?
    Are Australians actually that piss poor that inanimate objects and parking places for revenue hogs are sacrosanct?

    * I can neither confirm nor deny a big 200l bin of dog crap ended up at my (ex) local multinova mans favorite hideout… Nor that it was my hounds who supplied the raw materials needed.

  3. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494730, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I think the J o o s are just getting a bit of their own back.

    “We were the great conspiracy theory for two millennia – now it’s your turn, Lizard People!”

    Of course, such a hypothesis presupposes the existence of Lizard People in the first place. But you’d be silly to doubt that. Have you been to Canberra?

  4. John Constantine
    #2494731, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Cuba call for the overthrow of the literally Nazi Australian settler clinging colonial outpost society.

    Why shorten it to united nations when we could qwerty it up into another name made up of the initials of the world’s looting despots that have branch stacked the place?.

    (Their Julie Bishop will just sign the surrender treaty anyway.)

  5. entropy
    #2494732, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Snoopy
    #2494719, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:38 pm
    The Spinifex People don’t want cattle. Or ur hat.

    Gosh! Just what do they want?

    To keep handout farming.

  6. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494733, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Oh Stimpy, Monty’s no Nazi.

    He just believes in the government completely controlling the direction of the economy.
    And that there should be laws to prevent people from suppressing “incorrect” opinions.
    And that voting is messy and dangerous – you might get the wrong answer from the people.
    And that armed thugs should walk the streets beating up people whose opinions Monty disagrees with.
    And that force should be used to stop people speaking out on “unapproved” subjects.
    And that a certain segment of the community – the “conservatives” – are the source of all the nation’s woes, and should have their political privileges stripped from them.

    Nothing like a Nazi. Settle down.

  7. John Constantine
    #2494734, posted on September 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Mr frolicking, I can report that rotting dead roadkill kangaroos left strategically at the door of a camera car can send a message.

    The camera cars are left in broad daylight out in the open, on busy stretches of road, away from cover, and are rumoured to flash when approached too closely.

  8. Bruce in WA
    #2494735, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Owww. I am aching. Haven’t danced rigorously for a while.

    And I haven’t fallen down a flight of stairs for a while … like I did this morning, at home. (Dropsheet over carpeted stairs — like ice.)

    Don’t think anything’s broken, just aching, but it certainly rounded off a shytehouse few days.

  10. Oh come on
    #2494738, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    As for WA’s reputation as being a parochial, isolated place, the Sunday Times helps out with the following blaring headline:

    WORLD FIRST METH TRIAL

    errr I think it may have been tried in other places before.

  11. Rabz
    #2494740, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    It’s almost as if the journalist painted himself red so as to convince the audience that he’s a stupid communist dildo

    Another possibility.

  12. m0nty
    #2494742, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Why the hell are you posting this kind of story?
    You know full well it’s my bailiwick.
    What are you, some kind of Nazi?
    This is f$cking outrageous Monty.
    How dare you.

    You snooze, you lose.

  13. P
    #2494746, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    You should be careful alexnoaholdmate. Who cares what YOU think of M0nty or Stimpy.

    M0nty is very smart, even exceptional I would think.

    Stimp, he’s brilliant, more especially at different times.

    Respect is needed for the above stated persons or you may fall.

    You don’t have to say here what you think of me because you have stated it over and over again.

    BTW both M0nty and Stimpy have young kid/s. They are our future.
    Respect.

  14. Nick
    #2494747, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Mong tweet of the day:

    Shark in #Manly bower pool right now. She just washed up on Manly beach. Beautiful to see such a gorgeous animal
    1:46 PM – Sep 11, 2017
    4 4 Replies 40 40 Retweets 96 96 likes

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2494749, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    You snooze, you lose.

    Get back to work.
    It’s Sunday.

  16. Anthony
    #2494750, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I’m going to vote NO because, like most Australians, I always vote NO.

  17. egg_
    #2494751, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Don’t be too brave, though, because there are some slim-hipped lovelies out there who might look askance at you

    Is m0nty still having his homo-erotic fantasy about “slim hips”?

    Developing a fetish for rake-like figures?

  18. egg_
    #2494752, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Bridie Jabour on Ta Dumb – looks like she’s been sucking lemons, as usual.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2494753, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    BTW both M0nty and Stimpy have young kid/s. They are our future.

    What an odd post and odd point to finish on.

  20. egg_
    #2494754, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Monster should have a rest and a good lie down?

    He needs to take a ‘rake break’?

  21. egg_
    #2494755, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Clean coal = nice p3dos?

    Should we canvass Aunty’s pet p3dos?
    What was Milo saying about gays and underage boys?

  22. overburdened
    #2494756, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    And in praise of sport and the obvious failure of trying to turn a park game that is a travesty of what was once a dumbed down version of Rugby, please enjoy the almost empty grounds and the hopeless and charmless commentary during the NRL Finals Series (capitalisation over-egging the pudding).
    That a boofhead ignoramus like Mr Gould can even get a gig commentating with, and a throwback bullyboy meat puppet like Mr Gallen can win rare acclaim from, that mob of arse clowns tells you all you need to know about the gene pool of the RL world, their brutish manners and thuggish behaviour. Once they players had jobs digging holes or lifting and toting. Now they spend their days getting more ink and living ostentatiously. They are still uneducated wombats chasing a footy. It’s a disgrace.

  23. m0nty
    #2494757, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Huh. Wait, isn’t P a sock puppet? I’m confused.

  24. johanna
    #2494758, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Back to a smoke filled chimneyless one room cabin with a pot of watery gruel and the occasional pickled herring for you young lady, young Norwegians have no idea what life was like in their country pre modernity.

    Enjoy your long cold dark renewable winters.

    Nota, an elderly Norwegian lady, with an aristocratic name, told me this.

    In winter, sections of the house were closed off, for practical reasons. With metres of snow outside, you just heat your living spaces.

    At the end of one of the coldest years ever (more than 40 years ago) she found all of her precious china and glassware shattered into tiny pieces by the cold.

    All family stuff, some of it valuable.

    Cold is good, right?

  25. Chris
    #2494759, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    And I haven’t fallen down a flight of stairs for a while … like I did this morning, at home. (Dropsheet over carpeted stairs — like ice.)

    Don’t think anything’s broken, just aching, but it certainly rounded off a shytehouse few days.

    Sorry to hear that Bruce. Look after yourself.

  26. m0nty
    #2494760, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals? Some bloke calling himself Don.

  27. Deplorable
    #2494762, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    In addition, a number of state and territory governments have either already implemented (the ACT Government) or announced their intention (the Victorian and the Queensland Governments) of establishing jurisdictional renewable energy mandates. Thus the ACT Government has underwritten investment in solar and wind generation facilities amounting to more than $1.4 billion via a series of 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), while the Victorian Government has announced its intention to support capital expenditure of around $9 billion in renewable energy projects. The costs of these long-term contracts will be recovered from electricity customers. The Victorian Government has also recently announced a new requirement on electricity retailers to offer consumers a minimum tariff for solar generation of ¢11.3 per kWh ($113 per MWh). Given that the new FiT far exceeds the cost of wholesale electricity in Victoria, electricity retailers can be expected to seek to recover the subsidy from consumers as a whole.

  28. notafan
    #2494763, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    In winter, sections of the house were closed off, for practical reasons. With metres of snow outside, you just heat your living spaces.

    Yes, I went to the ‘Old Town’ somewhere there and even for the well off withdrawing to the kitchen and a sleeping compartment behind the stove was standard operating procedure in winter , that and baking enough bread for the winter and hanging it from the roof to be soaked in water to be made edible.

    Yum yum.

  29. Peter
    #2494765, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I would guess that would have been a Yes campaigner, monty

  30. m0nty
    #2494766, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Not everything is a Soros false flag campaign, Peter.

  31. egg_
    #2494767, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    It’s sad to see Ellen Fanning beclowning herself each night on Ta Dumb with her ruinables ignorance.

  32. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494768, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Hmmm…

    That was a rather Grigslike post from P.

    Now, how could that be…?

  33. Chris
    #2494769, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    By great good fortune I ran into noted Quadrant writer and recalcitrant mischief maker Tony Thomas in Perth last night. Apparently Perth Mod is running a recall of all grads that have operated more than 60 years without their airbags spontaneously inflating.

    He recounted a totally believable story of an occasion where he didn’t say say something, in case it was inappropriate!

  34. Zyconoclast
    #2494770, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals? Some bloke calling himself Don.

    Hitler was a homosexual.
    He was just covering his tracks.
    Mind you, his love of dogs knew no bounds.

  35. Gorgiasl
    #2494771, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Norway is about to commit suicide.

    Politicians and activists who have been fighting to rein in Norway’s mighty oil industry are eyeing a breakthrough.

    Several parties opposed to further oil exploration could emerge as kingmakers in the Sept. 11 election. That will threaten a push to search for about 9 billion barrels in Arctic crude and natural gas, which is necessary to prolong the petroleum age that made Norway one of the world’s richest countries.

  36. Chris
    #2494772, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals? Some bloke calling himself Don.

    Probably raking over the coals of a burnt-out Don Dunstan. More fake ‘hate crimes’ from the rabid, ignorant Left.

  37. egg_
    #2494773, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Comedian on Ta Dumb compares ruinables to the NBN.
    Both Labor policy failures – the MSM are now trying to distance the Left from ruinables – farcical.
    The heat is on, literally, now that Joe Public is biting re high power prices – squirm, you [email protected]
    Big batteries, Snowy and bulldust flung far and wide.
    Anything but admit that you need COAL FIRED BASE LOAD POWER to stabilise the National grid, per AEMO.

  38. egg_
    #2494774, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals?

    Alene Composta?
    Costa Composta’s sister.

  39. Zyconoclast
    #2494775, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I thought Norway commited suicide by importing large amounts of Pakistanis, Somalis and Turks.

  40. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2494776, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    She also had enough grip on reality to announce she won’t be recontesting in 2020 — probably because she may well be dead by then.

    Or incarcerated. As long as she breathes, there is hope.

  41. Baldrick
    #2494777, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    alexnoaholdmate
    #2494768, posted on September 11, 2017 at 5:49 pm
    Hmmm…

    What septuagenarian says ‘respect’ at the end of a paragraph?

  42. P
    #2494778, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Huh. Wait, isn’t P a sock puppet? I’m confused.

    Believe what you want.
    I am and have never posted as anyone but P.
    It seems that I have to accommodate some here who would like to believe otherwise.
    What can I do?

  43. H B Bear
    #2494780, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Not everything is a Soros false flag campaign, Peter.

    So one of the (presumably few) No supporters Jon Paine and his producers find to put to air is also a Hitler supporter. What are the odds?

  44. m0nty
    #2494781, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Righto then P, carry on. Just don’t post anything about street names.

  45. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2494782, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    No surprises. The ABC is astroturfing the vote with taxpayer money.

  46. thefrolickingmole
    #2494783, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Any chance we could snatch this pastor chap to run Northern Tasmania for a while?
    https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2017/sep/11/eat-pray-live-lagos-nigeria-megachurches-redemption-camp

    “If you wait for the government, it won’t get done,” says Olubiyi. So the camp relies on the government for very little – it builds its own roads, collects its own rubbish, and organises its own sewerage systems. And being well out of Lagos, like the other megachurches’ camps, means that it has little to do with municipal authorities. Government officials can check that the church is complying with regulations, but they are expected to report to the camp’s relevant office. Sometimes, according to the head of the power plant, the government sends the technicians running its own stations to learn from them.

    There is a police station on site, which occasionally deals with a death or the disappearance of a child, but the camp’s security is mostly provided by its small army of private guards in blue uniforms. They direct traffic, deal with crowd control, and stop children who haven’t paid for the wristband from going into Emmanuel Park – home to the aforementioned ferris wheel.

  47. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2494784, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Naturally Homo marriage has had a good run here today, and also mention of the grave injustices inflicted on Abos. The Pain and Suffering meter therefore, appears to be still on Steady. The Red Zone and boil-over awaits the morrow.

  48. Sparkx
    #2494787, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Lateline is definitely off the viewing list tonight.

  49. alexnoaholdmate
    #2494788, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Baldrick, you’re the go-to guy on Grigsy sockpuppets.

    Shall we let P’s odd and completely non-sequitur rant slide for now?

  50. A Lurker
    #2494789, posted on September 11, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Not only that – but my husband and I were accused of being “behind the times” and lacking in compassion. Attempts to introduce evidence from overseas and longitudinal studies on same sex families produced escalating tension. Finally, we were told to “F..off”!

    We are still suffering from shock and are cursing ourselves for still fondly believing that critical thinking is alive and well amongst the X Generation!

    They will have to live with the consequences – kindly point out to them instances in the future where the Gaystapo has the boot on some poor unfortunate Aussie’s neck and tell them that they are to blame.

