Liberty Quote
An economy breathes through its tax loopholes.— Barry Bracewell-Milnes
-
Recent Comments
- A Lurker on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Sparkx on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- miltonf on The Chomsky Condition
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- manalive on And what of nuclear energy?
- P on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Chris on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Gorgiasl on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Chris on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Peter on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Damienski on Off conferencing
- notafan on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Deplorable on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Chris on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
- The most dangerous organisation in world history
- Same sex marriage and doctors
- Some thoughts on cashless welfare
- How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?
- What really happened
- Amazing Amazon
- A tad hypocritical
- Minimum Wage Education Video
- Something for all Australians to be proud of
- Come work with us
- Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Yet Another ‘Worst Ever’ Hurricane
- Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.
- It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money
- Zeev Vinokurov: Our family law system is a mess
- Putin warns of planetary catastrophe
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
300 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
“Class A” restricted papers regarding Lionel Murphy to be released Thursday.
ABC Online.
“… likely to prove interesting reading.”
John Constantine
Now riddle me this.
Why in the name of all thats holy havent sitting ducks like the fixed highway cameras been spontaneously combusting over East?
Are we that cowed that government mandated revenue machines are allowed to spread like some robotic pox?
Why are the usual hiding places for the multinova bandits depositories for dog crap*, sanitary pads and human waste?
Are Australians actually that piss poor that inanimate objects and parking places for revenue hogs are sacrosanct?
* I can neither confirm nor deny a big 200l bin of dog crap ended up at my (ex) local multinova mans favorite hideout… Nor that it was my hounds who supplied the raw materials needed.
I think the J o o s are just getting a bit of their own back.
“We were the great conspiracy theory for two millennia – now it’s your turn, Lizard People!”
Of course, such a hypothesis presupposes the existence of Lizard People in the first place. But you’d be silly to doubt that. Have you been to Canberra?
Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Cuba call for the overthrow of the literally Nazi Australian settler clinging colonial outpost society.
Why shorten it to united nations when we could qwerty it up into another name made up of the initials of the world’s looting despots that have branch stacked the place?.
(Their Julie Bishop will just sign the surrender treaty anyway.)
To keep handout farming.
Oh Stimpy, Monty’s no Nazi.
He just believes in the government completely controlling the direction of the economy.
And that there should be laws to prevent people from suppressing “incorrect” opinions.
And that voting is messy and dangerous – you might get the wrong answer from the people.
And that armed thugs should walk the streets beating up people whose opinions Monty disagrees with.
And that force should be used to stop people speaking out on “unapproved” subjects.
And that a certain segment of the community – the “conservatives” – are the source of all the nation’s woes, and should have their political privileges stripped from them.
Nothing like a Nazi. Settle down.
Mr frolicking, I can report that rotting dead roadkill kangaroos left strategically at the door of a camera car can send a message.
The camera cars are left in broad daylight out in the open, on busy stretches of road, away from cover, and are rumoured to flash when approached too closely.
And I haven’t fallen down a flight of stairs for a while … like I did this morning, at home. (Dropsheet over carpeted stairs — like ice.)
Don’t think anything’s broken, just aching, but it certainly rounded off a shytehouse few days.
Hillary Excuses
As for WA’s reputation as being a parochial, isolated place, the Sunday Times helps out with the following blaring headline:
errr I think it may have been tried in other places before.
Another possibility.
You snooze, you lose.
You should be careful alexnoaholdmate. Who cares what YOU think of M0nty or Stimpy.
M0nty is very smart, even exceptional I would think.
Stimp, he’s brilliant, more especially at different times.
Respect is needed for the above stated persons or you may fall.
You don’t have to say here what you think of me because you have stated it over and over again.
BTW both M0nty and Stimpy have young kid/s. They are our future.
Respect.
Mong tweet of the day:
Shark in #Manly bower pool right now. She just washed up on Manly beach. Beautiful to see such a gorgeous animal
1:46 PM – Sep 11, 2017
4 4 Replies 40 40 Retweets 96 96 likes
You snooze, you lose.
Get back to work.
It’s Sunday.
I’m going to vote NO because, like most Australians, I always vote NO.
Developing a fetish for rake-like figures?
Bridie Jabour on Ta Dumb – looks like she’s been sucking lemons, as usual.
BTW both M0nty and Stimpy have young kid/s. They are our future.
What an odd post and odd point to finish on.
Monster should have a rest and a good lie down?
He needs to take a ‘rake break’?
Clean coal = nice p3dos?
Should we canvass Aunty’s pet p3dos?
What was Milo saying about gays and underage boys?
And in praise of sport and the obvious failure of trying to turn a park game that is a travesty of what was once a dumbed down version of Rugby, please enjoy the almost empty grounds and the hopeless and charmless commentary during the NRL Finals Series (capitalisation over-egging the pudding).
That a boofhead ignoramus like Mr Gould can even get a gig commentating with, and a throwback bullyboy meat puppet like Mr Gallen can win rare acclaim from, that mob of arse clowns tells you all you need to know about the gene pool of the RL world, their brutish manners and thuggish behaviour. Once they players had jobs digging holes or lifting and toting. Now they spend their days getting more ink and living ostentatiously. They are still uneducated wombats chasing a footy. It’s a disgrace.
Huh. Wait, isn’t P a sock puppet? I’m confused.
Nota, an elderly Norwegian lady, with an aristocratic name, told me this.
In winter, sections of the house were closed off, for practical reasons. With metres of snow outside, you just heat your living spaces.
At the end of one of the coldest years ever (more than 40 years ago) she found all of her precious china and glassware shattered into tiny pieces by the cold.
All family stuff, some of it valuable.
Cold is good, right?
Sorry to hear that Bruce. Look after yourself.
Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals? Some bloke calling himself Don.
In addition, a number of state and territory governments have either already implemented (the ACT Government) or announced their intention (the Victorian and the Queensland Governments) of establishing jurisdictional renewable energy mandates. Thus the ACT Government has underwritten investment in solar and wind generation facilities amounting to more than $1.4 billion via a series of 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), while the Victorian Government has announced its intention to support capital expenditure of around $9 billion in renewable energy projects. The costs of these long-term contracts will be recovered from electricity customers. The Victorian Government has also recently announced a new requirement on electricity retailers to offer consumers a minimum tariff for solar generation of ¢11.3 per kWh ($113 per MWh). Given that the new FiT far exceeds the cost of wholesale electricity in Victoria, electricity retailers can be expected to seek to recover the subsidy from consumers as a whole.
Yes, I went to the ‘Old Town’ somewhere there and even for the well off withdrawing to the kitchen and a sleeping compartment behind the stove was standard operating procedure in winter , that and baking enough bread for the winter and hanging it from the roof to be soaked in water to be made edible.
Yum yum.
I would guess that would have been a Yes campaigner, monty
Not everything is a Soros false flag campaign, Peter.
It’s sad to see Ellen Fanning beclowning herself each night on Ta Dumb with her ruinables ignorance.
Hmmm…
That was a rather Grigslike post from P.
Now, how could that be…?
By great good fortune I ran into noted Quadrant writer and recalcitrant mischief maker Tony Thomas in Perth last night. Apparently Perth Mod is running a recall of all grads that have operated more than 60 years without their airbags spontaneously inflating.
He recounted a totally believable story of an occasion where he didn’t say say something, in case it was inappropriate!
Alright, so which one of you lot called Jon Faine this morning to praise Hitler’s interning of homosexuals? Some bloke calling himself Don.
Hitler was a homosexual.
He was just covering his tracks.
Mind you, his love of dogs knew no bounds.
Norway is about to commit suicide.
“Politicians and activists who have been fighting to rein in Norway’s mighty oil industry are eyeing a breakthrough.
Several parties opposed to further oil exploration could emerge as kingmakers in the Sept. 11 election. That will threaten a push to search for about 9 billion barrels in Arctic crude and natural gas, which is necessary to prolong the petroleum age that made Norway one of the world’s richest countries.“
Probably raking over the coals of a burnt-out Don Dunstan. More fake ‘hate crimes’ from the rabid, ignorant Left.
Comedian on Ta Dumb compares ruinables to the NBN.
Both Labor policy failures – the MSM are now trying to distance the Left from ruinables – farcical.
The heat is on, literally, now that Joe Public is biting re high power prices – squirm, you [email protected]
Big batteries, Snowy and bulldust flung far and wide.
Anything but admit that you need COAL FIRED BASE LOAD POWER to stabilise the National grid, per AEMO.
Alene Composta?
Costa Composta’s sister.
I thought Norway commited suicide by importing large amounts of Pakistanis, Somalis and Turks.
Or incarcerated. As long as she breathes, there is hope.
What septuagenarian says ‘respect’ at the end of a paragraph?
Believe what you want.
I am and have never posted as anyone but P.
It seems that I have to accommodate some here who would like to believe otherwise.
What can I do?
So one of the (presumably few) No supporters Jon Paine and his producers find to put to air is also a Hitler supporter. What are the odds?
Righto then P, carry on. Just don’t post anything about street names.
No surprises. The ABC is astroturfing the vote with taxpayer money.
Any chance we could snatch this pastor chap to run Northern Tasmania for a while?
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2017/sep/11/eat-pray-live-lagos-nigeria-megachurches-redemption-camp
“If you wait for the government, it won’t get done,” says Olubiyi. So the camp relies on the government for very little – it builds its own roads, collects its own rubbish, and organises its own sewerage systems. And being well out of Lagos, like the other megachurches’ camps, means that it has little to do with municipal authorities. Government officials can check that the church is complying with regulations, but they are expected to report to the camp’s relevant office. Sometimes, according to the head of the power plant, the government sends the technicians running its own stations to learn from them.
There is a police station on site, which occasionally deals with a death or the disappearance of a child, but the camp’s security is mostly provided by its small army of private guards in blue uniforms. They direct traffic, deal with crowd control, and stop children who haven’t paid for the wristband from going into Emmanuel Park – home to the aforementioned ferris wheel.
Naturally Homo marriage has had a good run here today, and also mention of the grave injustices inflicted on Abos. The Pain and Suffering meter therefore, appears to be still on Steady. The Red Zone and boil-over awaits the morrow.
Lateline is definitely off the viewing list tonight.
Baldrick, you’re the go-to guy on Grigsy sockpuppets.
Shall we let P’s odd and completely non-sequitur rant slide for now?
They will have to live with the consequences – kindly point out to them instances in the future where the Gaystapo has the boot on some poor unfortunate Aussie’s neck and tell them that they are to blame.