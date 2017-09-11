Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, September 11, 2017
536 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

  1. Top Ender
    #2495189, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Have seen that – pretty good. Dunno about the new Vicky movie – the review in the Weekend Oz reckoned it was OK.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2495190, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    GerardO
    #2495188, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I hope DPKR lobs a few ICBMs onto mainland Japan, mainly because of the atrocity that is anime.

    Obviously not a One Piece fan

  3. zyconoclast
    #2495191, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    I hope DPKR lobs a few ICBMs onto mainland Japan, mainly because of the atrocity that is anime.

    Japanese anime beats the crap out of North Korean cartoons.

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2495192, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    The real problem with Indian food is that it looks the same going in as it does goin out.

    Oh god! scotch all over the keyboard!

  5. Tom
    #2495193, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Bluddee hell (as Rabz would say). Around 40% of the 2750+ of the victims of the mass murder at the Twin Towers in NYC on September 11, 2001, still have not been identified.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2495195, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Obviously not a One Piece fan.

    I’m going to be the Pirate King.

  7. Andrew
    #2495196, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2495069, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:57 pm
    Followed by arch-troll attempting to out P as an arch-troll.

    Are you suggesting I am an arch-troll?
    Or am I autistically confused as usual?

    Actually I was referring to arch-troll mOron appearing to side with you on the subject of P’s alleged status as a sock. But now that you mention it, has anyone seen you and mOron at the same time?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495197, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Have seen that – pretty good. Dunno about the new Vicky movie – the review in the Weekend Oz reckoned it was OK.

    I’m waiting to see the film – it was George MacDonald Fraser, in the “Flashman” novels, who described “the Munshi” as having being the “puggle wallah” – the medical orderly – in Agra goal, rather then the son of a noble family he professed to be.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495199, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Oh god! scotch all over the keyboard!

    Mine’s a heavily peated Bruicladdih. What’s yours?

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2495200, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    But now that you mention it, has anyone seen you and mOron at the same time?

    This is incredibly offensive.
    F$cking outrageous.

  12. rickw
    #2495201, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    The real problem with Indian food is that it looks the same going in as it does goin out.

    The feeling of inexorably escalating heat is also often quite similar for both operations.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495204, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Front page of tomorrow’s Oz – no link yet – is still running with the release of the Lionel Murphy documents..

  14. Zyconoclast
    #2495205, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    More from Vertigo Politix:

    They have some very good videos.

    The Architects of Western Decline. A study of the Frankfurt School is an excellent 28 minute video.

  15. cohenite
    #2495206, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Tom

    #2495193, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Bluddee hell (as Rabz would say). Around 40% of the 2750+ of the victims of the mass murder at the Twin Towers in NYC on September 11, 2001, still have not been identified.

    It’s hard to identify dust. The real question is what happens to the bodies of muslim terrorists.

  17. m0nty
    #2495210, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    But now that you mention it, has anyone seen you and mOron at the same time?

    I haven’t got the energy to maintain a sock puppet. It’s hard enough being me.

  18. JC
    #2495211, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Monst

    I think you’re Homer Paxton’s sockpuppet.. truth be told

  19. Tom
    #2495213, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Jim Mattis is laying it down to the desert hillbilly scum. He’s very good at this — even though he’s wearing a suit instead of a uniform.

  20. m0nty
    #2495214, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    JC, I suspect you are related to Shane and Bindi Paxton. By marriage only, though.

  21. JC
    #2495215, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    So Irma’s basically a nothing burger.

    Irma update: Royal Caribbean, Carnival to resume cruises from Florida on Tuesday

  22. C.L.
    #2495216, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    ‘Artist’ launches courageous attack on … Tony Abbott:
    Same-sex marriage mural targets Tony Abbott.
    “…he’ll hate to see himself depicted like this,” Mr Marsh said.

    Note well that Marsh boasts about the (alleged) hateful impact of the mural, nor does he care a jot about Abbott’s wife and family. On the other hand, homosexuals – we’re told – will commit mass suicide if they see another No ad. On that, only one recorded suicide attempt has been linked to the SS”M” ‘debate.’ That would be the gay lobby terrorist who detonated the biggest vehicular bomb ever seen in Australia outside the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby.

  23. Snoopy
    #2495218, posted on September 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Damn! Monty’s going to love this. US Nazis in violent attack.

    Why can’t they just behave?

  24. C.L.
    #2495219, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:00 am

    The You Must Leave Now Or Die stuff in Florida was clearly bullshit.
    They don’t live in wigwams in Miami, do they?

  25. JC
    #2495220, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Lol Courageous…

    It really tests the boundaries of art.. Ahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahah

    Fucking goose

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495221, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:05 am

    It’s hard to identify dust. The real question is what happens to the bodies of muslim terrorists.

    Thrown into an unmarked grave, with a pig’s corpse as company, and a bottle of cheap alcohol poured over the mortal remains, to see them through to the afterlife.

  28. m0nty
    #2495223, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:10 am

    That was Vancouver in Washington state, on the west coast of the US, not Canada.

  29. m0nty
    #2495224, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Pope Francis says rescinding DACA is not ‘pro-life’

    Aboard the papal plane (CNN) If US President Donald Trump considers himself “pro-life,” he should reconsider his decision to end a program that allows the children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, Pope Francis said.

    “The President of the United States presents himself as pro-life and if he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that family is the cradle of life and its unity must be protected,” Francis said.

    The Pope’s comments came during a news conference aboard the papal plane, as he returned to the Vatican after a five-day trip to Colombia. In the wide-ranging Q&A with reporters, the Pope also said history will harshly judge deniers of climate change.

    The Pope acknowledged that he was not familiar with the specifics of DACA. “I think this law comes not from parliament but from the executive,” the Pope said. “If that is so, I am hopeful that it will be re-thought.”

  30. C.L.
    #2495225, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Monty’s link:

    A black Chevy Silverado with Oregon plates and two large American flags and several small flags hanging from its windows (along with a Confederate flag decal displayed on the back window of the cab) drove up to the marchers. It was driving slowly down a street flanked by people dressed in black bloc clothing.

    As the crowd parted to clear the way for the truck to move forward, protesters filled the street behind it and started throwing rocks and water bottles at the truck.

    Echoes of Charlottsville indeed. Left-wing terrorists mobbed a driver and he fled for his life.
    This time, no terrorists were killed – which is a plus, I suppose.

  31. C.L.
    #2495226, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:20 am

    … the Pope also said history will harshly judge deniers of climate change … The Pope acknowledged that he was not familiar with the specifics of DACA. “I think this law comes not from parliament but from the executive,” the Pope said.

    LOL. This is the man who replaced one of the great European intellectuals of the twentieth century.
    He speaks like Jacqui Lambie.

  33. m0nty
    #2495229, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Left-wing terrorists mobbed a driver and he fled for his life.

    Police arrested him. He wasn’t the victim.

  34. m0nty
    #2495230, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Pope Francis speaks at least nine languages, but English isn’t his most comfortable.

    CL speaks two languages: English and Bilious.

  35. C.L.
    #2495231, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Pope Francis speaks at least nine languages …

    Bullshit.

  36. C.L.
    #2495232, posted on September 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Police often detain people about to be torn apart by a mob, Monty.

    Breaking:

    VANCOUVER, Wash. — The driver of a large truck was stopped and detained by police after accelerating twice past a group of counter-protesters in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

    The driver was not charged with a crime and has been released, Vancouver Police said.

