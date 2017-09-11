Liberty Quote
To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men.— Abraham Lincoln
-
-
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
536 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
Have seen that – pretty good. Dunno about the new Vicky movie – the review in the Weekend Oz reckoned it was OK.
Obviously not a One Piece fan
I hope DPKR lobs a few ICBMs onto mainland Japan, mainly because of the atrocity that is anime.
Japanese anime beats the crap out of North Korean cartoons.
Oh god! scotch all over the keyboard!
Bluddee hell (as Rabz would say). Around 40% of the 2750+ of the victims of the mass murder at the Twin Towers in NYC on September 11, 2001, still have not been identified.
Obviously not a One Piece fan.
I’m going to be the Pirate King.
Actually I was referring to arch-troll mOron appearing to side with you on the subject of P’s alleged status as a sock. But now that you mention it, has anyone seen you and mOron at the same time?
I’m waiting to see the film – it was George MacDonald Fraser, in the “Flashman” novels, who described “the Munshi” as having being the “puggle wallah” – the medical orderly – in Agra goal, rather then the son of a noble family he professed to be.
More from Vertigo Politix:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Nyj7kMVGXDo
Mine’s a heavily peated Bruicladdih. What’s yours?
But now that you mention it, has anyone seen you and mOron at the same time?
This is incredibly offensive.
F$cking outrageous.
The real problem with Indian food is that it looks the same going in as it does goin out.
The feeling of inexorably escalating heat is also often quite similar for both operations.
Front page of tomorrow’s Oz – no link yet – is still running with the release of the Lionel Murphy documents..
More from Vertigo Politix:
They have some very good videos.
The Architects of Western Decline. A study of the Frankfurt School is an excellent 28 minute video.
It’s hard to identify dust. The real question is what happens to the bodies of muslim terrorists.
The video
https://youtu.be/uP1XOeW2g0Y
I haven’t got the energy to maintain a sock puppet. It’s hard enough being me.
Monst
I think you’re Homer Paxton’s sockpuppet.. truth be told
Jim Mattis is laying it down to the desert hillbilly scum. He’s very good at this — even though he’s wearing a suit instead of a uniform.
JC, I suspect you are related to Shane and Bindi Paxton. By marriage only, though.
So Irma’s basically a nothing burger.
‘Artist’ launches courageous attack on … Tony Abbott:
Same-sex marriage mural targets Tony Abbott.
“…he’ll hate to see himself depicted like this,” Mr Marsh said.
Note well that Marsh boasts about the (alleged) hateful impact of the mural, nor does he care a jot about Abbott’s wife and family. On the other hand, homosexuals – we’re told – will commit mass suicide if they see another No ad. On that, only one recorded suicide attempt has been linked to the SS”M” ‘debate.’ That would be the gay lobby terrorist who detonated the biggest vehicular bomb ever seen in Australia outside the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby.
Damn! Monty’s going to love this. US Nazis in violent attack.
Why can’t they just behave?
The You Must Leave Now Or Die stuff in Florida was clearly bullshit.
They don’t live in wigwams in Miami, do they?
Lol Courageous…
It really tests the boundaries of art.. Ahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahah
Fucking goose
Thrown into an unmarked grave, with a pig’s corpse as company, and a bottle of cheap alcohol poured over the mortal remains, to see them through to the afterlife.
That was Vancouver in Washington state, on the west coast of the US, not Canada.
Pope Francis says rescinding DACA is not ‘pro-life’
Monty’s link:
Echoes of Charlottsville indeed. Left-wing terrorists mobbed a driver and he fled for his life.
This time, no terrorists were killed – which is a plus, I suppose.
LOL. This is the man who replaced one of the great European intellectuals of the twentieth century.
He speaks like Jacqui Lambie.
This Pope, is no Pope.
Police arrested him. He wasn’t the victim.
Pope Francis speaks at least nine languages, but English isn’t his most comfortable.
CL speaks two languages: English and Bilious.
Bullshit.
Police often detain people about to be torn apart by a mob, Monty.
Breaking: