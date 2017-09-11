Liberty Quote
When unlimited and unrestricted by individual rights, a government is men’s deadliest enemy.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
770 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
Myrddin Seren
I read the piece on this at the gruinaid.
Both are “cheaper” only by comparing subsidies per MWH.
So “cheap” is still a massive premium on what a non corrupted market would be.
A ménage à
troiscinq?
It is all a matter of spin.
Andrews will be able to talk about how an unbuilt road has no maintenance costs, no disruptions, and that it is so well unmade that there are absolutely no accidents.
In fact, this could be the best $1.2 billion ever spent!
Bloomberg – Feinstein’s Anti-Catholic Questions Are an Outrage
Democrats are usually unforgiving of religious attacks, such as the one the senator leveled on a judicial nominee last week.
Swedish Police Fail to ‘Cope’ With Massive Amount of Sexual Assaults Stemming from Muslim Migrant Influx
Known rapist who brutally attacked 12-year-old girl still not apprehended 2 months later
A journalist investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sweden was told that police have not even interviewed the prime suspect two months later because authorities “cannot cope” with the sheer volume of cases since Sweden opened its borders to mass immigration two years ago.
Back in July, the 12-year-old girl was dragged into a restroom by an older man in the center of Stenungsund before being beaten, raped and threatened with death.
Knowing the identity of the culprit, the girl’s mother immediately reported him to police, but authorities have yet to even interrogate the suspect two months later despite knowing his name and address.
According to journalist Joakim Lamotte, the girl is still being confronted and taunted by the rapist on the streets of Stenungsund.
In which we learn:
Good-on-ya-Mum – Tip Top’s the one !!
Let us all pray that the next Carrington Event arrives and wipes out the internet before young ‘Hendrix’ (?) and his future classmates are old enough to websurf and find out he is only here because Mum was the team bike. and only then because she wasn’t using contraceptives – nor was anyone else ( blood tests all round ).
Naturally, this is all the fault of the Biffo Players and that is why she is yelling her sad story to any scandal sheet that will listen – so her kid can grow up with the realisation that Mum is a slapper, hanging around his neck forever.
In a just-and-fair society, parents that hang their personal shame out for everyone to see and drag their kids in to it should be put in stocks and pelted with rancid food.
Instead, we are going to wind up paying for 24/7 taxpayer funded chaperones for meathead biffo players. Because justice.
I could give you the names of three priests here who I reckon would marry a gay couple in church tomorrow, without even being threatened with legal action.
One would like to think legal action would be the least of their worries once their bishop found out…such an action would be grounds for removing their priestly faculties, would it not?
Kill it
Skin it
Wear the skin while dancing around and demanding respect
Is there nothing the Qwerty people will leave alone?
NBL owner Larry Kestelman wants league to speak up on social matters like same-sex marriage, diversity
When asked if there was a lack of leadership in sport to engage in social justice issues, Kestelman is diplomatic, admitting the fact he owns the NBL gives him rare liberty.
“I do believe some sports have spoken about certain matters, but because a lot of them are not an owned entity, and they are commission(s) and federation(s) and there are a lot of politics involved,” he said.
“For me, there are no politics. For me, we are a free country and we are a private enterprise and we can do as we please and we will make comment on things that we believe in.
NBL owner Larry Kestelman on the phone
PHOTO: NBL owner Larry Kestelman wants to start using his voice to actually say something. (ABC News: Mary Gearin)
“We are not really controlled by anyone, so we can make a comment on all sorts of matters without being gagged or actually controlled.”
Kestelman speaks carefully — a man who knows how business works — and he’s keen to not give the impression that he’ll be using the NBL as a mouthpiece for his personal passions.
Having said that, it is impossible to separate the quiet zeal that underlines his defence of multiculturalism from his background as a immigrant from Soviet-era Ukraine.
CCW – you know it makes sense
Christine Figueres onLateline last night was given the usual soft interview by Sales. Not once was she confronted for her comments that the world was now operating on renewables/ low emission energy .
That interview was a disgrace to journalism. Figueres is either massively uninformed or lying through her teeth yet not once was she challenged with facts.
Figueres is here at the behest of the Sydney City Council, btw.
cohenite
#2495367, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:36 am
Val, Vesey is a piece of work; the more you dig you realise how he and others are wrecking Australia:
You are shooting at the wrong target. Vessey is just looking after AGL’s shareholders and maximising profit opportunities made available due to stupid anti-Australia energy laws.
That’s where you should be focussed.
Philippa at 1051
Kartholik
Reminds me of the Irish joke from the 1970s troubles.
Pedestrian walking on the border between Kartholik and Proddestant areas of Londonderry, suddenly arm around throat, pistol against head, and question “Kartholik or Proddestant?”
Thinks quickly, the wrong answer could be fatal. “I’m a Joo.”
Silence while this option is processed. “Sure, but are you a Kartholik Joo or a Proddestant Joo?”
1930s-1940s collaborative diplomacy gave us Vichy.
Aha! She’s lying through he teeth.
“Tim and his partner Ryan enjoy walking their pugs Ella and Louis throughout the many beautiful and historic streets of our community.”
What the hell is going on here?
Am I psychotic again?
Is this Safe Schools?
This is literally f$cking gay.
Does the book come with rainbow pencils?
15000 copies paid for by the taxpayer?
This is rampant degeneracy on a scale I have never seen.
Also racism.
Why only pugs instead of upstanding young beagles like Snoopy?
Outrageous.
Good find; I had forgotten that little point.
NRL hit by allegations of a sordid culture of group sex
Hands up who is surprised.
Colour us surprised!
Victorian Liberal MP Tim Wilson has told critics to take a “reality check” over a taxpayer-funded colouring-in book featuring an image of him and partner Ryan walking their pugs that will be distributed to primary school children in his electorate of Goldstein.
Mr Wilson, who is gay, used his parliamentary communications budget to print 10,000 colouring-in books for primary school children and a further 5000 copies to help improve “mindfulness” for elderly Australians in aged-care facilities.
The books, which include depictions of places within his electorate in Melbourne’s southeast and across Australia, will be dropped off at schools before the final school term next month.
Looks like Tim doesn’t want to miss out on the Safe Schools action.
Can fans of Tim Wilson (including Tony Abbott) remind me of the great work that Tim has done as free speech commissioner and now in parliament?
…crickets… thought so.
Both are legitimate targets:
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2017/09/australias-electricity-is-controlled-by.html
From the previous page, because I know m0nty will wish to respond.
To be fair to m0nty (yeah, I know, why bother, he isn’t fair to anyone else) the left fascists maintain several groups of thugs, not just antifa.
There are the pseudo anarchists of the Occupy movement, whose main activities seemed to be defecating in public places and sexually assaulting female members of Occupy. Not sure what m0nty’s attitude to them is.
Then there are the black racists of BLM, who have definitely murdered a significant number of police officers in the US. Some of those murdered were black, but I suspect that BLM justified that by saying that they were “acting white”. m0nty has previously expressed support for BLM, so we must assume that he is cool with police being murdered.
Then there are his current besties in antifa, who parade through the streets dressed in black with their faces masked, assaulting those they designate as fasciscts. I am not aware that antifa has yet murdered anyone, but that is not for lack of trying. One member of antifa assaulted someone with a “D” bicycle lock, a heavy steel object, for the “crime” of wishing to attend a lecture by a “non-approved” (ie non left) speaker. m0nty is an enthusiastic supporter of antifa, so we must assume that he is cool with common assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and grievous bodily harm.
I’m sure there are other groups, including the D’rats former besties of the KKK, that others might wish to discuss for m0nty’s edification.