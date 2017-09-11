Liberty Quote
More government spending can at best create some unsustainable jobs in the short run. In the long run, it will only distort and impede the adjustments that are needed to create patterns of sustainable specialization and trade.— Arnold Kling
-
Recent Comments
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- JohnA on James Paterson in The Spectator
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- max on James Paterson in The Spectator
- test pattern on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- JohnA on Australiaesque
- Makka on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Chris on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Nick on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- candy on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- max on Australiaesque
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- max on Australiaesque
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- lotocoti on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Australiaesque
- James Paterson in The Spectator
- Something else for all Australians to be proud of
- Neo-Antifa
- Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree
- Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
- The most dangerous organisation in world history
- Same sex marriage and doctors
- Some thoughts on cashless welfare
- How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?
- What really happened
- Amazing Amazon
- A tad hypocritical
- Minimum Wage Education Video
- Something for all Australians to be proud of
- Come work with us
- Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,063 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
It’s not Graham Richardson, that’s for sure.
And top ‘o de page to yez all.
Because of some brainfart about Love being Love and not a box of rocks.
‘who to believe, Testesplatter or the department of mining?’
That’s easy. Me.
Wonder why NNTT’s 1 September Native Title determination hasn’t been put up on their website yet? Maybe worried about section 31? Jeez DME and State Solicitor are useless.
m0nty is on record as supporting political violence – he was fully on board with the “punch a nazi” campaign, knowing full well that practically anyone is a nazi according to the Left. M0nty even accused Brexit supporters of being “fascist”, and we all know what fascists need…
test pattern at 1707
resources stolen from the Pilbara’s indigenous peoples.
The Pilbara’s indigenous peoples had between 20,000 and 80,000 years, depending on whom you believe, to identify the minerals found in the region, work out what could be done with them, mine and process them, and move into the Iron Age. They failed to do that. No sympathy.
This is absurd. How can we possibly vote “Yes” if we don’t have a clue what the actual law is going to be???
Trust them!!!
Absolutely fucking not! NO!
Money well spent since his job involves taking on the thugs and extortionists of the CFMEU. Compare to say a Human Rights Commissioner.
OldOzzie
#2495848, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm
And you wonder where our taxes go
According to the Remuneration Tribunal, Mr Hadgkiss receives a taxpayer-funded salary of $426,160 a year.
Easy money.
US national debt tops $20T for first time in history
If a guy worked to pay it off at $10/hour he’d take a billion years.
And this Yankee in WA would undoubtably agree with u
Testicles, who gives a rats what some Yank in WA might think? I stated facts. At the time of Discovery, abos hadn’t even made a wheel. Despite sitting on the biggest iron ore reserves on the planet, hadn’t even fashioned up a billy tin to boil water. In what, 60,000 years of thriving flourishing life here. Facts.
Can you “steal” something that the “original owners” didn’t know that they owned in the first place? Inquiring minds want to know.
Some kind of push to make SSM known to children, as they puzzle over the 2 men in the pictures and who they are etc, and acceptable to the elderly.
Kids aren’t tuned in to mental illness, they’ll conclude that they’re brothers, like they did with the homo renovators.
Good for you; tell us more about yourself; I’m eager to know.
Tim is one of those free marketeers who has never earnt one cent in his life outside of the Canberra bubble.
He’s an absolute tax hoover now he’s got his snout in the trough.
Is Testes complaining that we should get the spelling right and call him a ‘fuccing dicchead’?
Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.
‘Inquiring minds want to know’
That couldn’t be u then cokebottle. Remember the last time u tried that one how u emabarassed urself with conspiracy theories about mail on the Gascoyne?
Bullshit. Show me where I’m supposed to have embarrassed myself.
Oh, and “cokebottle” was a white man, pretending to be Aboriginal. There’s only one Aboriginal wannabee on this site, and it ain’t me.
If we go by m0nty’s definitions World War II was Nazi-Fascists versus Nazi-Fascists.
I would draw dicks on them, but that might be their intention.
Photos: Designer Celebrates [email protected] at New York Fashion Week
(Safe for work)
Must see to be believed.
France Adopts Law That Uses Informants To Monitor Private Conversations For “Hate Speech”
The French Government, led by Emmanuel Macron, adopted a law on the 5th of August 2017 punishing non-public “provocations, insults & slander” against those who are (or not) part of a certain group based on their supposed race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, etc. This unprecedented measure relies on tips that inform and extract private conversations and exchanges. If found guilty, the accused can face prison, heavy fines, or “re-education”.
Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.
‘Easy money’
#how_to-fool_the_public_101
Laughing all the way as Beament tries to pull the wool over Wyatt’s royalty hike.
Why did AMEC headhunt Allanah Mac’s old advisor as new CEO? Not to lobby? Nah couldn’t be. Because we all know McGowans gonna be around for a fair while so they need a Labor tart to play handies.. Gosh could it be that everyone knew what was coming and lobbied furiously til an acceptable hike was reached?
Regis, a producer represented by AMEC, had an after tax profit of 138mill. U think a coupla mill r gonna stop them expanding? Heh.
Still, amec will have to put on a political show, after all they demand huge membership fees. lol
I’m surprised Wilson was able to stop watching videos of himself for the time required to commission the colouring in books.
Nonetheless, I’m sure the target markets of school kiddies and oldies will indeed be thrilled. Might even stimulate demand for some of that good ol’ fashioned euthanasia.
Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.
Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.
I posted this morning that Tim didn’t want to miss out on the Safe Schools action.
Following a long tradition spanning Stalin, Mao and Hitler. Just never seen in the Western world as law before today.
Presage of things to come.
Andreas at 1919
If we go by m0nty’s definitions World War II was Nazi-Fascists versus Nazi-Fascists.
Or perhaps Nazi-Fascists versus Fascist-Nazis?
Zyconoclast,
Those fashions remind me of an episode of South Park.
Agree, Balders.
Hahahahaahhaha. That’s what Tim does too!
WTF?
4 Television Productions That Show How British Media Is “Blackwashing” History
The recent years have seen a sharp rise of the historical facts that the British media voluntarily distorts to depict them as more inclusive and politically correct. The recent outbursts of liberals online accusing experts of “whitewashing” history are in fact a projection to divert our attention from the mainstream media of Britain trying to falsely portray Ancient and Medieval Britain as being “ethnically diverse”. Here are a few examples of clear historical manipulation.
You tell us, Rabz. You were hunting around and found the pic.
‘Show me where I’m supposed to have embarrassed myself’
Oh alright then cokebottle
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2463349, posted on August 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm
memoryvault
#2462828, posted on August 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm
A coloured man with heart so brave
Volunteered to get the mail
He swam the raging rivers wild
Les Dingo was his name.
I’m intrigued, Testes.
Why, in 1966, was the mail to Carnarvon being delivered from the north?
Also reposted from last night. Inquiring minds still want to know, Testes.’
From the north?! From the north?!
And not for the first time. u idiot cokebottle
I hope those colouring books aren’t being distributed in aged care facilities. Some of the residents are quite adept at poo painting.
Robespierre rides again in France.
It was the State department most likely to deliver big bucks to the state coffers.
Lots of people willing to pay for land title information well into the future ensures a willing buyer of the department and its monopoly services.
An associated but lesser factor was the department’s advanced technology which can be sold to other states (I think) and developing counties.
(Safe for work)
Must see to be believed.
Rampant mental illness, they’re hysterical.
Look, mØnty can’t criticise AntiFa.
That would make him a crypto-fascist.
In need of a good punching.
‘Can you “steal” something that the “original owners” didn’t know that they owned in the first place? ‘
Oh the bigoting. Just too easy. Add water and bigotfood and watch them grow.
If u didn’t already exist cokebottle I’d have to get a white south african conman on parole to invent u.
JC – I couldn’t post the Breitbart pic and had to find another.
That fashion item (can’t say frock or dress or even wrap) was decorated with female external genitalia, i.e. vulvas, not vaginas. Plump little pink satin pincushion vulvas. Aaaaargh.
These people are certifiable lunatics.
Snap, RickW.
lol
She’s actually got a hairy arse. Take another looksee as you can see the follicles.
counties s/b countries
Oh the bigoting. Just too easy. Add water and bigotfood and watch them grow.
You do realise that no one gives a fuck about any of the shit you go on about?
It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.
She’s actually got a hairy arse. Take another looksee as you can see the follicles.
There’s fuzz everywhere back there!
Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.
That was my first thought. Shades of Safe Schools. Trying to influence children subtly.
Who gives children you’ve never met pictures of yourself and partner.
His next book will be one of those pull out and pop up books. Guess what he has in mind
Hurricane Irma: Pope Francis condemns climate change sceptics
I particularly dislike this bit – I have zero responsibility to accept ‘opinions’ I disagree with, which are based on some spurious scientific or moral authority.
Snark alert:
Judging by the photo – I am scoring the fight:
Popemobile: 1
Argentinian Marxist: 0
The Lord works in mysterious ways……..
Who gives children you’ve never met pictures of yourself and partner.
That is a fucking freak show of the highest order right there.
Pedo and Homo are way to close to each other, this “kids” colouring book makes that point, the last thing anyone would think of doing save someone with an unhealthy interest in children.
If they’re vaginas I don’t know what I’ve been looking at.
“If you see us in the streets, don’t hesitate to come up and pat our little furries”
Actually its kinda cute. Just watch ‘The Gods Must be Crazy’!
Pedo and Homo are way to close to each other, this “kids” colouring book makes that point, the last thing anyone would think of doing save someone with an unhealthy interest in children.
Quite right. What it also demonstrates is a complete ignorance of what normal parents consider suitable for their kids to be gifted from strangers. Because they are queer, they have clue of this natural hetero parental protection mechanism
“See kiddies, we might be poofters but we really are just normal people”.
Could be interpreted as a form of grooming.
‘It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.’
u’ve just spent 2 hours and 40 minute doing just that. not hard to stir bigots up.
A colouring book for pugs would have been a better idea.
As opposed to you spending 4 weeks boosting the creds of a people that couldn’t grasp the concept of the wheel or written language.
pull out and pop up
Gawd!
u’ve just spent 2 hours and 40 minute doing just that. not hard to stir bigots up.
Nope, you’re on scroll by, I only caught the last couple when the shite got shoulder to shoulder.
Shades of Safe Schools.
Yep. Exactly Candy.
Just watch ‘The Gods Must be Crazy’!
or read the joburg star.
Leaving Guam, no Nork Nukes to report back on!
Next stop Saipan.