Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #2495862, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Nick

    #2495795, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Isn’t Alan Jones our spokesman for irritable bowel syndrome ?

    It’s not Graham Richardson, that’s for sure.

  3. Baldrick
    #2495864, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    This is absurd. How can we possibly vote “Yes” if we don’t have a clue what the actual law is going to be???

    Because of some brainfart about Love being Love and not a box of rocks.

  4. test pattern
    #2495865, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    ‘who to believe, Testesplatter or the department of mining?’

    That’s easy. Me.

    Wonder why NNTT’s 1 September Native Title determination hasn’t been put up on their website yet? Maybe worried about section 31? Jeez DME and State Solicitor are useless.

  5. Fisky
    #2495866, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I am left with the inescapable conclusion that m0nty supports political violence (including common assault, assault with a deadly weapon, grievous bodily harm, and even murder) as long as it is perpretated by the political left. However, he lacks the moral courage to state this. At least Blair Cottrell is brave enough to state his positions publicly, m0nty is not so brave.

    m0nty is on record as supporting political violence – he was fully on board with the “punch a nazi” campaign, knowing full well that practically anyone is a nazi according to the Left. M0nty even accused Brexit supporters of being “fascist”, and we all know what fascists need…

  6. Boambee John
    #2495867, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    test pattern at 1707

    resources stolen from the Pilbara’s indigenous peoples.

    The Pilbara’s indigenous peoples had between 20,000 and 80,000 years, depending on whom you believe, to identify the minerals found in the region, work out what could be done with them, mine and process them, and move into the Iron Age. They failed to do that. No sympathy.

  7. rickw
    #2495868, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    This is absurd. How can we possibly vote “Yes” if we don’t have a clue what the actual law is going to be???

    Trust them!!!

    Absolutely fucking not! NO!

  8. BrettW
    #2495869, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Money well spent since his job involves taking on the thugs and extortionists of the CFMEU. Compare to say a Human Rights Commissioner.

    OldOzzie
    #2495848, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm
    And you wonder where our taxes go

    According to the Remuneration Tribunal, Mr Hadgkiss receives a taxpayer-funded salary of $426,160 a year.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2495871, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Easy money.

    US national debt tops $20T for first time in history

    According to data released Monday, the total national debt climbed about $318 billion to $20.162 trillion as of Friday, the same day President Donald Trump signed a bill suspending the debt ceiling and allowing the federal borrowing limit to extend until Dec. 8. The deal Trump signed, which also allocated more than $15 billion in disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey, was passed 316-90 in a House vote; all opposed to the measure were Republicans.

    If a guy worked to pay it off at $10/hour he’d take a billion years.

  10. Makka
    #2495872, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    And this Yankee in WA would undoubtably agree with u

    Testicles, who gives a rats what some Yank in WA might think? I stated facts. At the time of Discovery, abos hadn’t even made a wheel. Despite sitting on the biggest iron ore reserves on the planet, hadn’t even fashioned up a billy tin to boil water. In what, 60,000 years of thriving flourishing life here. Facts.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495873, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    The Pilbara’s indigenous peoples had between 20,000 and 80,000 years, depending on whom you believe, to identify the minerals found in the region, work out what could be done with them, mine and process them, and move into the Iron Ag

    Can you “steal” something that the “original owners” didn’t know that they owned in the first place? Inquiring minds want to know.

  12. rickw
    #2495874, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Some kind of push to make SSM known to children, as they puzzle over the 2 men in the pictures and who they are etc, and acceptable to the elderly.

    Kids aren’t tuned in to mental illness, they’ll conclude that they’re brothers, like they did with the homo renovators.

  13. cohenite
    #2495875, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    No. I’ve told u before it’s fraccing. ‘Fracking’ is how it’s detractors, of which I’m not one, have stigmatised it.

    Good for you; tell us more about yourself; I’m eager to know.

  14. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2495877, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Tim Wilson printing, using his Government allowance, 15,000 colouring books featuring himself and his gay partner sure ranks up there in the self indulgence.

    Tim is one of those free marketeers who has never earnt one cent in his life outside of the Canberra bubble.

    He’s an absolute tax hoover now he’s got his snout in the trough.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2495879, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Is Testes complaining that we should get the spelling right and call him a ‘fuccing dicchead’?

  16. Nick
    #2495880, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.

  17. test pattern
    #2495881, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    ‘Inquiring minds want to know’

    That couldn’t be u then cokebottle. Remember the last time u tried that one how u emabarassed urself with conspiracy theories about mail on the Gascoyne?

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2495882, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    That couldn’t be u then cokebottle. Remember the last time u tried that one how u emabarassed urself with conspiracy theories about mail on the Gascoyne?

    Bullshit. Show me where I’m supposed to have embarrassed myself.

    Oh, and “cokebottle” was a white man, pretending to be Aboriginal. There’s only one Aboriginal wannabee on this site, and it ain’t me.

  19. Andreas
    #2495883, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    m0nty is on record as supporting political violence – he was fully on board with the “punch a nazi” campaign, knowing full well that practically anyone is a nazi according to the Left. M0nty even accused Brexit supporters of being “fascist”, and we all know what fascists need…

    If we go by m0nty’s definitions World War II was Nazi-Fascists versus Nazi-Fascists.

  20. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2495884, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.

    I would draw dicks on them, but that might be their intention.

  22. zyconoclast
    #2495887, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    France Adopts Law That Uses Informants To Monitor Private Conversations For “Hate Speech”

    The French Government, led by Emmanuel Macron, adopted a law on the 5th of August 2017 punishing non-public “provocations, insults & slander” against those who are (or not) part of a certain group based on their supposed race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, etc. This unprecedented measure relies on tips that inform and extract private conversations and exchanges. If found guilty, the accused can face prison, heavy fines, or “re-education”.

  23. Baldrick
    #2495888, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.

    Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.

  24. test pattern
    #2495890, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    ‘Easy money’

    #how_to-fool_the_public_101

    Laughing all the way as Beament tries to pull the wool over Wyatt’s royalty hike.

    Why did AMEC headhunt Allanah Mac’s old advisor as new CEO? Not to lobby? Nah couldn’t be. Because we all know McGowans gonna be around for a fair while so they need a Labor tart to play handies.. Gosh could it be that everyone knew what was coming and lobbied furiously til an acceptable hike was reached?

    Regis, a producer represented by AMEC, had an after tax profit of 138mill. U think a coupla mill r gonna stop them expanding? Heh.

    Still, amec will have to put on a political show, after all they demand huge membership fees. lol

  25. Rabz
    #2495891, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself

    I’m surprised Wilson was able to stop watching videos of himself for the time required to commission the colouring in books.

    Nonetheless, I’m sure the target markets of school kiddies and oldies will indeed be thrilled. Might even stimulate demand for some of that good ol’ fashioned euthanasia.

  26. zyconoclast
    #2495892, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Tim, His ‘spouse’ and their cocker is one thing, there’s something seriously wrong about someone who produces thousands of colouring in books depicting themself.
    Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.

    I posted this morning that Tim didn’t want to miss out on the Safe Schools action.

  27. Gab
    #2495893, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    France Adopts Law That Uses Informants To Monitor Private Conversations For “Hate Speech”

    The French Government, led by Emmanuel Macron, adopted a law on the 5th of August 2017 punishing non-public “provocations, insults & slander” against those who are (or not) part of a certain group based on their supposed race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, etc. This unprecedented measure relies on tips that inform and extract private conversations and exchanges. If found guilty, the accused can face prison, heavy fines, or “re-education”.

    Following a long tradition spanning Stalin, Mao and Hitler. Just never seen in the Western world as law before today.

    Presage of things to come.

  28. Boambee John
    #2495894, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Andreas at 1919

    If we go by m0nty’s definitions World War II was Nazi-Fascists versus Nazi-Fascists.

    Or perhaps Nazi-Fascists versus Fascist-Nazis?

  29. Mother Lode
    #2495898, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Zyconoclast,

    Those fashions remind me of an episode of South Park.

  30. Nick
    #2495899, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Agree, Balders.

    I would draw dicks on them, but that might be their intention.

    Hahahahaahhaha. That’s what Tim does too!

  32. zyconoclast
    #2495901, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    4 Television Productions That Show How British Media Is “Blackwashing” History

    The recent years have seen a sharp rise of the historical facts that the British media voluntarily distorts to depict them as more inclusive and politically correct. The recent outbursts of liberals online accusing experts of “whitewashing” history are in fact a projection to divert our attention from the mainstream media of Britain trying to falsely portray Ancient and Medieval Britain as being “ethnically diverse”. Here are a few examples of clear historical manipulation.

  33. JC
    #2495903, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    You tell us, Rabz. You were hunting around and found the pic.

  34. test pattern
    #2495904, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    ‘Show me where I’m supposed to have embarrassed myself’

    Oh alright then cokebottle

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2463349, posted on August 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm
    memoryvault
    #2462828, posted on August 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    A coloured man with heart so brave
    Volunteered to get the mail
    He swam the raging rivers wild
    Les Dingo was his name.

    I’m intrigued, Testes.
    Why, in 1966, was the mail to Carnarvon being delivered from the north?

    Also reposted from last night. Inquiring minds still want to know, Testes.’

    From the north?! From the north?!

    And not for the first time. u idiot cokebottle

  35. Atoms for Peace
    #2495905, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I hope those colouring books aren’t being distributed in aged care facilities. Some of the residents are quite adept at poo painting.

  36. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2495906, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    This unprecedented measure relies on tips that inform and extract private conversations and exchanges.

    Robespierre rides again in France.

  37. Old School Conservative
    #2495907, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    vr
    #2495846, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:42 pm
    I have a question for the business savy Cats. What was the rationale for the privatisation of the land titles department in NSW?

    It was the State department most likely to deliver big bucks to the state coffers.
    Lots of people willing to pay for land title information well into the future ensures a willing buyer of the department and its monopoly services.
    An associated but lesser factor was the department’s advanced technology which can be sold to other states (I think) and developing counties.

  38. rickw
    #2495908, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    (Safe for work)
    Must see to be believed.

    Rampant mental illness, they’re hysterical.

  39. lotocoti
    #2495909, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Look, mØnty can’t criticise AntiFa.
    That would make him a crypto-fascist.
    In need of a good punching.

  40. test pattern
    #2495910, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    ‘Can you “steal” something that the “original owners” didn’t know that they owned in the first place? ‘

    Oh the bigoting. Just too easy. Add water and bigotfood and watch them grow.

    If u didn’t already exist cokebottle I’d have to get a white south african conman on parole to invent u.

  41. Rabz
    #2495911, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    JC – I couldn’t post the Breitbart pic and had to find another.

  42. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2495912, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    That fashion item (can’t say frock or dress or even wrap) was decorated with female external genitalia, i.e. vulvas, not vaginas. Plump little pink satin pincushion vulvas. Aaaaargh.
    These people are certifiable lunatics.

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2495914, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Snap, RickW.

  44. JC
    #2495915, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Rabz
    #2495911, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    JC – I couldn’t post the Breitbart pic and had to find another.

    lol
    She’s actually got a hairy arse. Take another looksee as you can see the follicles.

  46. rickw
    #2495918, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Oh the bigoting. Just too easy. Add water and bigotfood and watch them grow.

    You do realise that no one gives a fuck about any of the shit you go on about?

    It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.

  47. rickw
    #2495919, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    She’s actually got a hairy arse. Take another looksee as you can see the follicles.

    There’s fuzz everywhere back there!

  48. candy
    #2495920, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.

    That was my first thought. Shades of Safe Schools. Trying to influence children subtly.

    Who gives children you’ve never met pictures of yourself and partner.

  49. Nick
    #2495922, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Nick, let me add … and then giving it to children.

    His next book will be one of those pull out and pop up books. Guess what he has in mind

  50. Myrddin Seren
    #2495923, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Hurricane Irma: Pope Francis condemns climate change sceptics

    I particularly dislike this bit – I have zero responsibility to accept ‘opinions’ I disagree with, which are based on some spurious scientific or moral authority.

    “All of us have a responsibility. All of us. Some small, some big. A moral responsibility, to accept opinions, or make decisions. I think it is not something to joke about.”

    He then quoted a phrase from the Old Testament: “Man is stupid, a stubborn, blind man.”

    “Those who deny it (climate change) should go to the scientists and ask them,” the Pope said. “They are very clear, very precise.”

    Snark alert:

    Judging by the photo – I am scoring the fight:

    Popemobile: 1

    Argentinian Marxist: 0

    The Lord works in mysterious ways……..

  51. rickw
    #2495924, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Who gives children you’ve never met pictures of yourself and partner.

    That is a fucking freak show of the highest order right there.

    Pedo and Homo are way to close to each other, this “kids” colouring book makes that point, the last thing anyone would think of doing save someone with an unhealthy interest in children.

  52. cohenite
    #2495925, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    zyconoclast

    #2495886, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Photos: Designer Celebrates [email protected] at New York Fashion Week

    (Safe for work)
    Must see to be believed.

    If they’re vaginas I don’t know what I’ve been looking at.

  53. Myrddin Seren
    #2495926, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Who gives children you’ve never met pictures of yourself and partner.

    “If you see us in the streets, don’t hesitate to come up and pat our little furries”

  54. Chris
    #2495928, posted on September 12, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.

    Actually its kinda cute. Just watch ‘The Gods Must be Crazy’!

  55. Makka
    #2495929, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Pedo and Homo are way to close to each other, this “kids” colouring book makes that point, the last thing anyone would think of doing save someone with an unhealthy interest in children.

    Quite right. What it also demonstrates is a complete ignorance of what normal parents consider suitable for their kids to be gifted from strangers. Because they are queer, they have clue of this natural hetero parental protection mechanism

    “See kiddies, we might be poofters but we really are just normal people”.

    Could be interpreted as a form of grooming.

  56. test pattern
    #2495931, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    ‘It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.’

    u’ve just spent 2 hours and 40 minute doing just that. not hard to stir bigots up.

  57. MsDolittle
    #2495933, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    A colouring book for pugs would have been a better idea.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2495934, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    ‘It’s hard for anyone to get worked up over the worlds “oldest” and most backward culture.’

    u’ve just spent 2 hours and 40 minute doing just that. not hard to stir bigots up.

    As opposed to you spending 4 weeks boosting the creds of a people that couldn’t grasp the concept of the wheel or written language.

  59. MsDolittle
    #2495936, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    pull out and pop up

    Gawd!

  60. rickw
    #2495937, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    u’ve just spent 2 hours and 40 minute doing just that. not hard to stir bigots up.

    Nope, you’re on scroll by, I only caught the last couple when the shite got shoulder to shoulder.

  61. MsDolittle
    #2495938, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Shades of Safe Schools.

    Yep. Exactly Candy.

  62. test pattern
    #2495939, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Just watch ‘The Gods Must be Crazy’!

    or read the joburg star.

  63. rickw
    #2495941, posted on September 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Leaving Guam, no Nork Nukes to report back on!

    Next stop Saipan.

