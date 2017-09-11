Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, September 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,293 Responses to Monday Forum: September 11, 2017

  1. Bruce in WA
    #2496218, posted on September 13, 2017 at 8:58 am

    As the great 20th century philosopher B. Bunny esq. was wont to say: “What a maroon!”

    Vic arrest after guns for sale on Facebook

    Victoria Police have seized several prohibited weapons that were allegedly being sold through Facebook.

    Officers executed a warrant on a Narre Warren home on Tuesday night after being alerted to the online selling.

    A 39-year-old Cranbourne man is expected to be charged with possessing and dealing in prohibited and controlled weapons.

  2. dover_beach
    #2496219, posted on September 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    The typical well-balanced Q&A audience that consists of no less than 45% conservative voters ?

    Point taken, but consider this, even the standard Labor voter only 20 years ago, would have considered the claim that ‘the natural family was the least safe place for children’ outrageous, and would have demanded to see what evidence there was to substantiate such a preposterous claim. Now, it appears, they mindlessly cheer. The best spin I can put on this is that it was a lemming-like response to the claims that were falling from the Michaeli’s mouth since they were critical of the No case. At worst, they mark a real break with the past and demonstrate how radical contemporary views of marriage and the family are in at least a substantial portion of the population, one that has control of a major political party, if not both.

  3. Myrddin Seren
    #2496222, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    TRANSGENDER Is A Mental Disorder,

    “Corey is a casualty – his mother is the perpetrator”.

    Another insane woman who drags her kid’s issues through social media so she can be the star of her own psycho drama.

    And rather than be damned for this exploitation, she will be lauded as ‘brave’.

    What a time.

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2496223, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Perhaps the hate families crusaders have a point. That Ben Shapiro clip of srr’s makes it perfectly clear that Corey’s mother is a very dangerous person, and no child would be safe in her care. One simply presumes, out of habit, that there is no resident father.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2496228, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The New Daily has a piece up: “Five reasons why marriage equality will not destroy life as we know it“.

    1. Marriage is not a sacred institution: Despite what you might hear, marriage hasn’t always been between a man and a woman, preferably forever and for the purpose of having children. That’s the version Christian churches created when they started to adopt popular pre-Christian marriage traditions. In many societies outside Christianity, marriage also included polygamy and husbands having concubines.

    …the argument, such as it is, acknowledges that SSM will wreck traditional marriage. And, apparently, the Christian tradition was created when “they started to adopt popular pre-Christian marriage traditions”. So traditional marriage was, uh, traditional.

    2. Gay marriage will not affect religious freedom: Churches already have the right to refuse to officiate marriages for divorced or interfaith couples. This right will be extended to the refusal of same-sex couples.

    Yes, really, the author is that stupid. Or deceitful.

    3. Marriage equality will not limit free speech: Australia does not have completely free speech like the US, but there are no laws that would prevent us from speaking against marriage equality were it legalised. Free speech in Australia is limited by defamation, censorship and some terrorism laws, and the Racial Discrimination Act, which makes it illegal to offend, insult, intimidate or humiliate a person based on their race, colour or ethnicity.

    Pretty much everywhere it has been introduced, SSM has reduced freedom of speech. The SF* Liberals are right now introducing laws which will do just that.

    4. Marriage equality will not dictate what kids wear to school: The “No” case people clearly think Safe Schools is their secret weapon against marriage equality.

    SSM advocates have already said that this is just the start of transforming society. Some have said marriage itself should be abolished.

    5. Single-sex parents raise great kids: Australia’s single parents know only too well that healthy children can be successfully raised by families without either a father or a mother.

    Who exactly raises children without “either a father or a mother”? A robot? Yes, I realise it is just a badly written sentence but it is an example of how poor the “yes” arguments are. Almost all single parents will be the father, or more usually, the mother of the children they are raising. And the fact that some “can” does not mean that most are.

    Compare Paul Kelly’s piece (quoted in full up thread) to this and consider the quality of the “yes” case.

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2496229, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Dover

    At worst, they mark a real break with the past and demonstrate how radical contemporary views of marriage and the family are in at least a substantial portion of the population, one that has control of a major political party, if not both.

    Everything old is new again.

    The Atlantic republishes an article from 1926:

    When the Bolsheviki came into power in 1917 they regarded the family, like every other ‘bourgeois’ institution, with fierce hatred, and set out with a will to destroy it. ‘To clear the family out of the accumulated dust of the ages we had to give it a good shakeup, and we did,’ declared Madame Smidovich, a leading Communist and active participant in the recent discussion.

    There are other links out there in a similar vein.

    The ghosts of Lenin and Gramsci are about in modern society.

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2496232, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Nothing gets past Paul Kelly.

    At least he wasn’t wrong (again).

    I’ve always liked Paul Kelly. He’s always tried to be genuinely impartial, however giving equal weight to radical ideologues can only poison one’s mind.

  8. Des Deskperson
    #2496233, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    In the meantime, Benjamin Law is getting a lot of publicity from the Fairfax Canberra Times:

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/benjamin-law-urges-parents-to-get-the-facts-on-safe-schools-20170912-gyfsde.html

    without any mention of his recent and unhelpful tweets.

    I’m intrigued about the machinery by which a guy like Law, whom no one had ever heard of a couple of months ago, suddenly becomes a national figure and a leading public intellectual.

    I’d also be intrigued to know how previous ABC/Fairfax gay pets like Josh Thomas and his one time partner Tom Ballard – imagine those two in their conjugal bed – feel about being usurped by Law.

  9. JC
    #2496235, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

    This is diabolical.

    EnergyAustralia has warned it could be forced to shut one of the nation’s newest and most ­efficient black-coal-fired power stations supplying up to 1.2 million customers in NSW, following a Court of Appeal decision it claims has threatened its only supply of coal to the plant.

    The potential closure would take up to 1400 megawatts out of the energy market, or the equivalent of 15 per cent of electricity supply to the NSW system.

    The Australian has confirmed with EnergyAustralia executives that the prospect of a forced shutdown of the Mount Piper power station in central-western NSW, which has an operational life to 2042, was a “real risk” following legal action launched by green ­activist group 4nature against planning consent for an extension of the Springvale mine owned by Centennial Coal.

    The uncertainty is believed ­already to be having an impact on power prices. EnergyAustralia, which also operates Yallourn in Victoria, is unable to sell two-year contracts to commercial customers. It is now stockpiling coal at the Mount Piper site as a contingency over the insecurity of supply from Springvale.

    EnergyAustralia chairman Graham Bradley told The Australian that the company was now in a “diabolical” position which if unresolved could affect supply to more than one million customers in NSW. “It is an appalling situation,” Mr Bradley said. “It’s the newest clean-coal station in NSW and perhaps the whole nation. It would be a tragedy for it to be out of operation for want of coal supply.

  10. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2496238, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Graduate owes government $462,000 uni debt
    Some university graduates owe the federal government six-figure debts, with one racking up a bill of more than $462,000.     The Oz

    Let me guess. A Doctorate in Wimmin’s Studies, a Master’s in Queer Studies, Another Doctorate in Interpretive Dance, Dropped out of English Literature after 18 months, currently researching a PhD thesis on Homo Marriage.

  11. The Beer Whisperer
    #2496240, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:34 am

    following legal action launched by green ­activist group 4nature against planning consent for an extension of the Springvale mine owned by Centennial Coal.

    Neo-Luddites hellbent on sending us all back to the dark ages.

  12. notafan
    #2496242, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Of course Corey the transgender is the girliest girl that ever walked the planet.

    Like Bruce Jenner is the most feminine 65 going on 21 year old you ever saw.

    Bad luck if he changes his mind.

    No womb, no woman. (Don’t bother with but some women blah blah)

    Pseudo science from the post truthers who constantly mock the Church as anti science.

    No wonder these poor people so often kill themselves, being a woman isn’t about tangled curls, lipstick and high heels.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2496243, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Let me guess. A Doctorate in Wimmin’s Studies, a Master’s in Queer Studies, Another Doctorate in Interpretive Dance, Dropped out of English Literature after 18 months, currently researching a PhD thesis on Homo Marriage.

    Add “Aboriginal studies” and you’ve presented a full list of the SJW’s educational profile.

  14. Roger
    #2496244, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Neo-Luddites hellbent on sending us all back to the dark ages.

    With tax payers’ money.

    The revolution is subsidised.

  15. The Beer Whisperer
    #2496245, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:38 am

    That’s nothing compared to the utter quackery that now infests American universities.

    American academia is quickly descending into superstition. They now have professors in things equivalent to fairies, witchcraft, earth worship and animal sacrifice.

  16. Anthony
    #2496246, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:39 am

    What’s the latest? Is Mr Kim going to nuke the US today, or tomorrow?

  17. John64
    #2496247, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:40 am

    EnergyAustralia has warned it could be forced to shut one of the nation’s newest and most ­efficient black-coal-fired power stations supplying up to 1.2 million customers in NSW, following a Court of Appeal decision it claims has threatened its only supply of coal to the plant.

    I’d be taking these sorts of stories with a grain of salt.

    EnergyAustralia knows that Mick Trumble is bent-over and lubed-up over energy security. Now is the time to strike.

    Look for legislation, subsidies and tax breaks soon to keep EnergyAustralia happy.

  18. Baldrick
    #2496249, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Seattle Democrat mayor resigns after revelations he raped his male cousin for a year.

    That’s okay. According to the ABC and Benjamin Law it’s only part of a comedy routine.

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2496251, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    What’s the latest? Is Mr Kim going to nuke the US today, or tomorrow?

    Coming up, “Pain and suffering like they have never known.” That was yesterday. Sounds like he is going to unleash a Homo marriage bombshell on the US populace.

  20. thefrolickingmole
    #2496253, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The Beer Whisperer

    Never, our unis are bastions of sensible learning.
    http://aihm.wa.edu.au/naturopathy-course-recognition.html
    Articulation with Charles Sturt University that enable our graduates to enroll in the Bachelor of Health Science (Complementary Medicine) degree with advanced standing.

    Master of Peace and Conflict Studies (MPaCS)
    Students will gain an advanced understanding of how conflicts emerge and how they can be managed and solved in a nonviolent manner. Topics covered span from the local to the global and include issues such as peacebuilding, conflict resolution and prevention, mediation, nonviolence, gender and security as well as peace and development.

  21. calli
    #2496255, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Top o’ the morning Cats.

    Has Law been arrested for using a carriage service to threaten a humorous rape yet? If not, why not?

  22. Atoms for Peace
    #2496256, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Malcolm in the middle of energy negotiations

  23. C.L.
    #2496257, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Has Law been arrested for using a carriage service to threaten a humorous rape yet? If not, why not?

    I would have thought advocating the rape and assault of MPs was a serious, federal offence.

  24. Baldrick
    #2496258, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Darkest Hour, looks to be a great filum by all accounts.

  25. calli
    #2496259, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I should have said anal rape. There’s really nothing funnier.

    And just in case, I found the packet of /sarc tags for m0nty.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2496260, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:52 am

    THE WORLD
    Cross-dressing boy, 6, divides British school community

    The Australian
    12:00AM September 13, 2017
    43
    Jacquelin Magnay
    Foreign correspondent
    Europe
    @jacquelinmagnay

    Three years after England, Wales and Scotland legalised same-sex marriage, and just months after sex education became mandatory at school, a row has unfolded over whether a six-year-old boy should be allowed to wear a dress to primary school.

    The boy, who attends a Church of England school on the Isle of Wight, wanted to identify as a girl, but another family has pulled their son from school because he faced disciplinary action for “mis-gendering’’ the boy, the BBC said.

    Nigel and Sally Rowe said their son was confused as to why the boy dressed as both a boy and a girl and claimed there was a political agenda driving the issues. The Rowes, who say they are a Christian family, intend to home-school their son.

    In 2013, the British government passed legislation making gay marriage legal from 2014 with comparatively little community debate compared with what has gone on in Australia, but issues touching on gay, bisexual or transsexual rights in education have since struck a raw nerve.

    The Isle of Wight school said it was required to “respect div­ersity of all kinds’’ and told the parents it supported whatever decision a parent or child made about sexual identity. “If a child wants to do that (wear a dress and identify as a female) then we have to accept it,” the school told the Rowe family.

    The issue has divided community opinion. Mr Rowe said: “I am shocked by the suggestion, especially from a church school, that just because we question the notion that a six-year-old boy can really become a girl, we are transphobic.”

    Mrs Rowe said: “We believe (our son) was under stress by the confusion that was caused by having a boy in his class who decided he was going to have a girl’s name and dress as a girl.”

    Westminster is midway through conducting a 12-week LGBT survey to help formulate further government policies that could apply to schools. In Britain, there is already a trend towards non-gender specific school uniforms and there are proposals to include a non-gender category in the breakdown of high school results, at ages of 15 and 17.

    The moves come as the Nat­ional Health Service’s Gender Identity Development Service clinic at Tavistock and Portman Trust has seen huge increases over the past two years of young people seeking referrals.

    In 2016-17, 2016 referrals were received at the clinic, a 42 per cent increase on the previous year. In 2014, there were 697 referrals.

    More than two-thirds were ­females seeking to be identified as male.

    From the Oz? At six years old? Why do I have the nasty suspicion that his parents are playing “Look at Moi! Look at Moi!”

  27. Roger
    #2496261, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Last night on The Dumb David Marr implied Benjamin Law was on the lunatic fringe of the ssm movement.

    Tonight he’s “in conversation” with him at the Seymour Centre.

  28. struth
    #2496262, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    When the Bolsheviki came into power in 1917 they regarded the family, like every other ‘bourgeois’ institution, with fierce hatred, and set out with a will to destroy it. ‘To clear the family out of the accumulated dust of the ages we had to give it a good shakeup, and we did,’ declared Madame Smidovich, a leading Communist and active participant in the recent discussion.

    This is the angle that I’m coming at this from.

    SSM is a Marxist attack and it’s all been done before.
    This SSM caper is straight out of the Marxist/communist playbook of yesteryear.

    We need to look at history.

    Getting this shit out there is what may sway a few people to think past the “who cares about what gays do, let them get married” thought of most Aussies.

    And there is a lot to draw from.
    The anti family, anti Christian far left have been at this for many years and their resultant failed, destitute, depraved poverty stricken hell hole states all have a history of this bullshit previously enacted as a pre requisite to achieve said failure.
    From the NAZIS to Russia.
    It’s about the kids.
    Indoctrinating children.
    And the family must be destroyed to achieve this.

    There won’t be an official document with the words father or mother written on them within a short time of the yes vote winning.
    Even without the yes vote winning they will still bring this in anyway.
    The yes vote speeds indoctrination of children up and awards much more power over children by the likes of self declared Marxists who run “safe schools”

    Insanity and hatred.

    Marxism.

  29. C.L.
    #2496263, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Last night on The Dumb David Marr implied Benjamin Law was on the lunatic fringe of the ssm movement.

    There is no SS”M” spectrum.
    All people who want SS”M” are lunatics.
    Beware the spectrum squirrel.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2496264, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The potential closure would take up to 1400 megawatts out of the energy market …

    Sad, but the sooner this happens, the sooner the roonables racket will collapse.

    Power shortages and even greater cost burdens will slowly stir the peasants.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2496265, posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

    No wonder these poor people so often kill themselves, being a woman isn’t about tangled curls, lipstick and high heels.

    A short sentence that says it all.

    Gender dysphoria is analogous to other bodily dysphorias, particularly Anorexia Nervosa. It ruins lives of young people in exactly the same way and requires psychiatric treatment not media fawning.

  32. dover_beach
    #2496266, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:02 am

    1. Marriage is not a sacred institution: Despite what you might hear, marriage hasn’t always been between a man and a woman, preferably forever and for the purpose of having children. That’s the version Christian churches created when they started to adopt popular pre-Christian marriage traditions. In many societies outside Christianity, marriage also included polygamy and husbands having concubines.

    There are so many problems with this single criticism that it boggles the mind. Firstly, nothing that follows the claim actually contradicts it, namely that marriage is a sacred institution. Secondly, if you look at pre-Christian traditions in the West or non-Christian traditions outside of the West, marriage will usually be found within the religious traditions that pertained therein. Thirdly, even polygamous marriages were between a man and a woman, even where several women are involved, because polygamous marriages only join the husband and wife, never the wives together. Fourthly, marriages always involved vows of a life-long union. Fifth, concubinage was generally tolerated but not approved of, and was understood to be a problem for marriage and family. Lastly, the claim that marriage was not for the purpose of having and raising children on the grounds that some married people do not have children is preposterous. It’s like arguing that cars are not for driving on the grounds that some people keep them in the garage.

    If you are looking for the dumbest arguments on the net, read an article supporting the Yes case. You will not be disappointed.

  33. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2496267, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Has Law been arrested for using a carriage service to threaten a humorous rape yet? If not, why not?

    Just a moment ago Korman was on his hind trotters in the Senate announcing the new legislation designed specifically to snare the likes of Law. Fat chance. We know exactly who they are after, and it will not be him.

  34. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2496268, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:03 am

    There won’t be an official document with the words father or mother written on them within a short time of the yes vote winning.
    Even without the yes vote winning they will still bring this in anyway.
    The yes vote speeds indoctrination of children up and awards much more power over children by the likes of self declared Marxists who run “safe schools”

    A solid ‘no’ vote would make this a whole lot harder though. Big bollards of ‘no’ saying stop it.

  35. struth
    #2496269, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Let’s face it, if you think that two people of the same sex can marry, you are insane.

    And in that lies the proof of what indoctrination can achieve.

    Pure insanity.

    And it’s not that hard.

    Just let Marxists get to the children.

  36. Roger
    #2496270, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Beware the spectrum squirrel.

    Merely reporting.

    Marr was chortling at Paul Kelly’s concerns last night, tonight he’s legitimising Law.

  37. Old School Conservative
    #2496272, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Calli, just for larfs I’ll see your comment on anal rape and raise you one vile taunt from the ABC’s newest star:

    But Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi found an old tweet of Law’s aimed at another famous female journo. Twitter, February 2, 2011:

    Nice to see Miranda Devine’s still able to be a snide c..t from hell …

    h/t The Oz.

  38. Senile Old Guy
    #2496273, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:07 am

    From that piece in The Australian:

    The number of young people aged under 10 seeking help has quadrupled in the past six years, with the youngest aged just three.

    Three?

  40. struth
    #2496275, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    A solid ‘no’ vote would make this a whole lot harder though. Big bollards of ‘no’ saying stop it.

    I agree.

    However my point is that it will not stop it as evidence by safe schools brainwashing children as we speak, before the SSM survey, (for a survey is all it is)

    We have a fight on many fronts and won’t be able to put our feet up on the back of a win for the NO vote.

  41. C.L.
    #2496276, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Yes, Turnbull’s team are on the airwaves boasting about the new rules they’ve drafted to silence, fine and jail opponents of fake marriage. This is the government that tried to jail Bolt and Leak, remember.

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2496278, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Nice to see Miranda Devine’s still able to be a snide c..t from hell …

    But…but… can’t you see the humour in this. Irony, jest, a bon mot, call it what you will, it was not meant to offend.

  43. Senile Old Guy
    #2496279, posted on September 13, 2017 at 10:11 am

    If you want a break from gender-bending, try this:

    The Cassini spacecraft that has orbited Saturn for the last 13 years would weigh 4,685 pounds on Earth and, at 22 feet high, is somewhat longer and wider than a small moving van tipped on its rear. Bristling with cameras, antennas and other sensors, it is one of the most complex and sophisticated spy robots ever set loose in interplanetary space.

    Today, Cassini ends its long journey by dropping into the atmosphere of Saturn, where it will burn up (to prevent contamination).

    The statistics are remarkable:

    NASA, not shy about sharing its accomplishments, recently released a blizzard of numbers summarizing the mission: 4.9 billion miles travelled, 294 orbits of Saturn completed, 2.5 million commands executed, 635 gigabytes of science data collected, 453,048 images taken, 3,948 science papers published, 27 nations participating and two oceans discovered.

    It is extraordinary what people can accomplish, working together.

