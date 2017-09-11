Liberty Quote
When unlimited and unrestricted by individual rights, a government is men’s deadliest enemy.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
As the great 20th century philosopher B. Bunny esq. was wont to say: “What a maroon!”
Point taken, but consider this, even the standard Labor voter only 20 years ago, would have considered the claim that ‘the natural family was the least safe place for children’ outrageous, and would have demanded to see what evidence there was to substantiate such a preposterous claim. Now, it appears, they mindlessly cheer. The best spin I can put on this is that it was a lemming-like response to the claims that were falling from the Michaeli’s mouth since they were critical of the No case. At worst, they mark a real break with the past and demonstrate how radical contemporary views of marriage and the family are in at least a substantial portion of the population, one that has control of a major political party, if not both.
“Corey is a casualty – his mother is the perpetrator”.
Another insane woman who drags her kid’s issues through social media so she can be the star of her own psycho drama.
And rather than be damned for this exploitation, she will be lauded as ‘brave’.
What a time.
Perhaps the hate families crusaders have a point. That Ben Shapiro clip of srr’s makes it perfectly clear that Corey’s mother is a very dangerous person, and no child would be safe in her care. One simply presumes, out of habit, that there is no resident father.
The New Daily has a piece up: “Five reasons why marriage equality will not destroy life as we know it“.
…the argument, such as it is, acknowledges that SSM will wreck traditional marriage. And, apparently, the Christian tradition was created when “they started to adopt popular pre-Christian marriage traditions”. So traditional marriage was, uh, traditional.
Yes, really, the author is that stupid. Or deceitful.
Pretty much everywhere it has been introduced, SSM has reduced freedom of speech. The SF* Liberals are right now introducing laws which will do just that.
SSM advocates have already said that this is just the start of transforming society. Some have said marriage itself should be abolished.
Who exactly raises children without “either a father or a mother”? A robot? Yes, I realise it is just a badly written sentence but it is an example of how poor the “yes” arguments are. Almost all single parents will be the father, or more usually, the mother of the children they are raising. And the fact that some “can” does not mean that most are.
Compare Paul Kelly’s piece (quoted in full up thread) to this and consider the quality of the “yes” case.
Dover
Everything old is new again.
The Atlantic republishes an article from 1926:
There are other links out there in a similar vein.
The ghosts of Lenin and Gramsci are about in modern society.
I’ve always liked Paul Kelly. He’s always tried to be genuinely impartial, however giving equal weight to radical ideologues can only poison one’s mind.
In the meantime, Benjamin Law is getting a lot of publicity from the Fairfax Canberra Times:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/benjamin-law-urges-parents-to-get-the-facts-on-safe-schools-20170912-gyfsde.html
without any mention of his recent and unhelpful tweets.
I’m intrigued about the machinery by which a guy like Law, whom no one had ever heard of a couple of months ago, suddenly becomes a national figure and a leading public intellectual.
I’d also be intrigued to know how previous ABC/Fairfax gay pets like Josh Thomas and his one time partner Tom Ballard – imagine those two in their conjugal bed – feel about being usurped by Law.
This is diabolical.
Graduate owes government $462,000 uni debt
Some university graduates owe the federal government six-figure debts, with one racking up a bill of more than $462,000. The Oz
Let me guess. A Doctorate in Wimmin’s Studies, a Master’s in Queer Studies, Another Doctorate in Interpretive Dance, Dropped out of English Literature after 18 months, currently researching a PhD thesis on Homo Marriage.
Neo-Luddites hellbent on sending us all back to the dark ages.
Of course Corey the transgender is the girliest girl that ever walked the planet.
Like Bruce Jenner is the most feminine 65 going on 21 year old you ever saw.
Bad luck if he changes his mind.
No womb, no woman. (Don’t bother with but some women blah blah)
Pseudo science from the post truthers who constantly mock the Church as anti science.
No wonder these poor people so often kill themselves, being a woman isn’t about tangled curls, lipstick and high heels.
Add “Aboriginal studies” and you’ve presented a full list of the SJW’s educational profile.
Neo-Luddites hellbent on sending us all back to the dark ages.
With tax payers’ money.
The revolution is subsidised.
That’s nothing compared to the utter quackery that now infests American universities.
American academia is quickly descending into superstition. They now have professors in things equivalent to fairies, witchcraft, earth worship and animal sacrifice.
What’s the latest? Is Mr Kim going to nuke the US today, or tomorrow?
I’d be taking these sorts of stories with a grain of salt.
EnergyAustralia knows that Mick Trumble is bent-over and lubed-up over energy security. Now is the time to strike.
Look for legislation, subsidies and tax breaks soon to keep EnergyAustralia happy.
That’s okay. According to the ABC and Benjamin Law it’s only part of a comedy routine.
What’s the latest? Is Mr Kim going to nuke the US today, or tomorrow?
Coming up, “Pain and suffering like they have never known.” That was yesterday. Sounds like he is going to unleash a Homo marriage bombshell on the US populace.
The Beer Whisperer
Never, our unis are bastions of sensible learning.
http://aihm.wa.edu.au/naturopathy-course-recognition.html
Articulation with Charles Sturt University that enable our graduates to enroll in the Bachelor of Health Science (Complementary Medicine) degree with advanced standing.
Master of Peace and Conflict Studies (MPaCS)
Students will gain an advanced understanding of how conflicts emerge and how they can be managed and solved in a nonviolent manner. Topics covered span from the local to the global and include issues such as peacebuilding, conflict resolution and prevention, mediation, nonviolence, gender and security as well as peace and development.
Top o’ the morning Cats.
Has Law been arrested for using a carriage service to threaten a humorous rape yet? If not, why not?
Malcolm in the middle of energy negotiations
I would have thought advocating the rape and assault of MPs was a serious, federal offence.
Darkest Hour, looks to be a great filum by all accounts.
I should have said anal rape. There’s really nothing funnier.
And just in case, I found the packet of /sarc tags for m0nty.
Last night on The Dumb David Marr implied Benjamin Law was on the lunatic fringe of the ssm movement.
Tonight he’s “in conversation” with him at the Seymour Centre.
This is the angle that I’m coming at this from.
SSM is a Marxist attack and it’s all been done before.
This SSM caper is straight out of the Marxist/communist playbook of yesteryear.
We need to look at history.
Getting this shit out there is what may sway a few people to think past the “who cares about what gays do, let them get married” thought of most Aussies.
And there is a lot to draw from.
The anti family, anti Christian far left have been at this for many years and their resultant failed, destitute, depraved poverty stricken hell hole states all have a history of this bullshit previously enacted as a pre requisite to achieve said failure.
From the NAZIS to Russia.
It’s about the kids.
Indoctrinating children.
And the family must be destroyed to achieve this.
There won’t be an official document with the words father or mother written on them within a short time of the yes vote winning.
Even without the yes vote winning they will still bring this in anyway.
The yes vote speeds indoctrination of children up and awards much more power over children by the likes of self declared Marxists who run “safe schools”
Insanity and hatred.
Marxism.
There is no SS”M” spectrum.
All people who want SS”M” are lunatics.
Beware the spectrum squirrel.
Sad, but the sooner this happens, the sooner the roonables racket will collapse.
Power shortages and even greater cost burdens will slowly stir the peasants.
A short sentence that says it all.
Gender dysphoria is analogous to other bodily dysphorias, particularly Anorexia Nervosa. It ruins lives of young people in exactly the same way and requires psychiatric treatment not media fawning.
There are so many problems with this single criticism that it boggles the mind. Firstly, nothing that follows the claim actually contradicts it, namely that marriage is a sacred institution. Secondly, if you look at pre-Christian traditions in the West or non-Christian traditions outside of the West, marriage will usually be found within the religious traditions that pertained therein. Thirdly, even polygamous marriages were between a man and a woman, even where several women are involved, because polygamous marriages only join the husband and wife, never the wives together. Fourthly, marriages always involved vows of a life-long union. Fifth, concubinage was generally tolerated but not approved of, and was understood to be a problem for marriage and family. Lastly, the claim that marriage was not for the purpose of having and raising children on the grounds that some married people do not have children is preposterous. It’s like arguing that cars are not for driving on the grounds that some people keep them in the garage.
If you are looking for the dumbest arguments on the net, read an article supporting the Yes case. You will not be disappointed.
Has Law been arrested for using a carriage service to threaten a humorous rape yet? If not, why not?
Just a moment ago Korman was on his hind trotters in the Senate announcing the new legislation designed specifically to snare the likes of Law. Fat chance. We know exactly who they are after, and it will not be him.
A solid ‘no’ vote would make this a whole lot harder though. Big bollards of ‘no’ saying stop it.
Let’s face it, if you think that two people of the same sex can marry, you are insane.
And in that lies the proof of what indoctrination can achieve.
Pure insanity.
And it’s not that hard.
Just let Marxists get to the children.
Beware the spectrum squirrel.
Merely reporting.
Marr was chortling at Paul Kelly’s concerns last night, tonight he’s legitimising Law.
Calli, just for larfs I’ll see your comment on anal rape and raise you one vile taunt from the ABC’s newest star:
h/t The Oz.
From that piece in The Australian:
Three?
Just let Marxists get to the children.
Good resource here.
I agree.
However my point is that it will not stop it as evidence by safe schools brainwashing children as we speak, before the SSM survey, (for a survey is all it is)
We have a fight on many fronts and won’t be able to put our feet up on the back of a win for the NO vote.
Yes, Turnbull’s team are on the airwaves boasting about the new rules they’ve drafted to silence, fine and jail opponents of fake marriage. This is the government that tried to jail Bolt and Leak, remember.
Nice to see Miranda Devine’s still able to be a snide c..t from hell …
But…but… can’t you see the humour in this. Irony, jest, a bon mot, call it what you will, it was not meant to offend.
If you want a break from gender-bending, try this:
Today, Cassini ends its long journey by dropping into the atmosphere of Saturn, where it will burn up (to prevent contamination).
The statistics are remarkable:
It is extraordinary what people can accomplish, working together.