Liberty Quote
Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- RobK on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Grumpy Racist Homophobe on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Ainsley on The Chomsky Condition
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- EvilElvis on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Peter Castieau on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- P on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Perfidious Albino on The Chomsky Condition
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
- The most dangerous organisation in world history
- Same sex marriage and doctors
- Some thoughts on cashless welfare
- How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?
- What really happened
- Amazing Amazon
- A tad hypocritical
- Minimum Wage Education Video
- Something for all Australians to be proud of
- Come work with us
- Friday Forum: September 8, 2017
- Helpful ABC contribution on SSM
- Australian citizenship is qualification enough to serve in parliament
- Yet Another ‘Worst Ever’ Hurricane
- Breaking News: SSM Plebiscite is On
- Housing affordability – the de Blasio solution.
- It’s easy to be generous with someone else’s money
- Zeev Vinokurov: Our family law system is a mess
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
OOoo,difficult tonight. I’ll punt on 32 please Carpe San.
I’ll take 39 thanks Jugulum.
Konbanwa Troops
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Odd lot.
May I have 29 please, Carpe?
That Grayling is a boring twat.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Vic in Prossy 29
Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
41 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Vic in Prossy 29
Baldrick 21
35, please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Vic in Prossy 29
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 41
ZK2A 35
Back at work today for me, I haven’t a clue what’s gone down today.
Thanks again Carpe, 52 if I may.
Baldrick, love your work!
31% socialist alliance
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Vic in Prossy 29
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 41
ZK2A 35
Custard 52
A labour of love Pete 😸
… and 90% Greenfilth GetUp! activists
Harsh but true
Evening all. 23 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Sparkx 32
Turtle of WA 39
Vic in Prossy 29
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 41
ZK2A 35
Custard 52
Evil Elvis 23
I shall dip my toe into this cesspit and request 47 interruptions, if I may Carpe!
=(16.410645983*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+820-0.9958702703623
‘Evening all. Could I have 12 please Carpe.