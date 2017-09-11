Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2494957, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Zed Seselja, Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs; Mark Dreyfus, Shadow Attorney-General; Lucy Gichuhi, Independent Senator for South Australia; A.C. Grayling, Philosopher; and Merav Michaeli, Chair of the Zionist Party, Israel.

    45 please.

  2. stackja
    #2494958, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    The Zionist Union is a center-left political alliance in Israel. It was established in December 2014 by the Israeli Labor Party, Hatnuah and Green Movement

  3. Sparkx
    #2494960, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    OOoo,difficult tonight. I’ll punt on 32 please Carpe San.

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2494962, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I’ll take 39 thanks Jugulum.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494966, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Bidding is open

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #2494967, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Odd lot.
    May I have 29 please, Carpe?

  7. Turtle of WA
    #2494968, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    That Grayling is a boring twat.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494970, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:12 pm

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494972, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  10. Baldrick
    #2494973, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494979, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:14 pm

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2494980, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    35, please, Carpe.

  15. Baldrick
    #2494987, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 32%, ALP 28%, GREENS 9%.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494989, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

  17. Peter Castieau
    #2494990, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Back at work today for me, I haven’t a clue what’s gone down today.

    Thanks again Carpe, 52 if I may.

    Baldrick, love your work!

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494991, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    n the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 32%, ALP 28%, GREENS 9%.

    31% socialist alliance

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494992, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

  20. Baldrick
    #2494995, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    A labour of love Pete 😸

  21. Baldrick
    #2494996, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    31% socialist alliance

    … and 90% Greenfilth GetUp! activists

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2494998, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    and 90% Greenfilth GetUp! activists

    Harsh but true

  23. EvilElvis
    #2494999, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Evening all. 23 please, Carpe.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2495000, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Sparkx 32
    Turtle of WA 39
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 41
    ZK2A 35
    Custard 52
    Evil Elvis 23

  25. The BigBlueCat
    #2495002, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I shall dip my toe into this cesspit and request 47 interruptions, if I may Carpe!

  26. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2495004, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    =(16.410645983*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+820-0.9958702703623

  27. RobK
    #2495005, posted on September 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    ‘Evening all. Could I have 12 please Carpe.

