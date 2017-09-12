On this past weekend, a friend of Spartacus was recounting his experience with local government when seeking to obtain a residential development application approval. Not just dealing with Council “officials” but also “Councillors”.
It was a sad tale to hear and only 1 word came to mind when hearing it, Kafkaseque.
Kafkaeque is an expression coined from the writings of Franz Kafka, a German writer of the early 20th Century. He wrote of people facing bizarre or surrealistic predicaments and incomprehensible social-bureaucratic powers.
Examples include instances in which bureaucracies overpower people, often in a surreal, nightmarish milieu which evokes feelings of senselessness, disorientation, and helplessness.
Bureaucracies overpowering people. Senselessness, disorientation, and helplessness. Does this sound familiar? Anyone every dealt with the ATO or ASIC recently?
But take heart. It’s only going to get worse. More public money for school education for no purpose. Higher and less reliable electricity for no purpose. French submarines at twice the price for no additional benefit or purpose.
Perhaps a new expression should enter the lexicon – Australiaesque – an ever growing state effecting policies in no-one’s interests leading to collective economic and social suicide.
Or plain socialism?
And the new one for ASIC to battle phoenix companies.
Directors will have to be ID’d with an identity code to become directors. The 100 points ID rule will apply – probably have to supply a TFN to be a director. Prior history may require a security deposit to the ATO.
Australia Card all over again.
Cutting red tape.
Honestly – the hoops that the Council makes you jump through to get the DA approved is make work. Just justifying their own existence. No value add and no decision making power whatsoever. Should all be outsourced to an app.
But what irritates me the most is that half of the rejections for minor renovations and additions are based on a subjective assessment that goes something like “not keeping in look/style of the neighbourhood” or worse the change the look good of the property itself. Of course they will happily force knock down the property to make way for a developer or road.
(Disclosure: Going through DA request now)
How about OzGovernesque
Arnost
I sympathise with you
Brought across from thread – something-else-for-all-australians-to-be-proud-of
and I will add to below – Bush Fire Report required from relevant “Bush” Fire Expert for DA for building application on Manly Beachfront – bureaucracy gone mad
OldOzzie
#2495797, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:47 pm
1 1/2 years for Daughter in Melbourne to get council approval for a simple second storey extension to existing Weatherboard Workers Cottage (Heritage listed of course) of which there have been many done in the local area – jumping thorough hoops and paying for multiple “Expert” Reports (no change to the frontal look of the property – one of the Heritage Requirements) but loads of fees and costs for no obvious reason.
And you wonder how anything gets done in Australia.
Similarly in Sydney, wanted to put a “supposedly” planning exempt Pool Cabana above our pool (which is infront yard) -still within boundary distance requirements, supplier suggest a quiet check with local council as reputation of being hard to get on with.
Wife, anonymously, inquired with town planning female nazi at council town hall – was told, even though in theory the cabana was supposed to be able to be done as planning exempt, as in front yard – verboten – when mentioned other properties in Street with similar structures in Front Yards to front boundary – Garages etc, was told they should not be allowed – mentioned Big Trampolines in Front Yards (of which there are many in area) -again verboten – my wife left her with a final insult that the Tall Brick wall on Front Boundary would hide the proposed cabana as slope to pool would put cabana roof below Front Brick Wall Top – was again told that the front brick wall today would be verboten.
Never mentioned where we lived in conversation.