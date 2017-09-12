On this past weekend, a friend of Spartacus was recounting his experience with local government when seeking to obtain a residential development application approval. Not just dealing with Council “officials” but also “Councillors”.

It was a sad tale to hear and only 1 word came to mind when hearing it, Kafkaseque.

Kafkaeque is an expression coined from the writings of Franz Kafka, a German writer of the early 20th Century. He wrote of people facing bizarre or surrealistic predicaments and incomprehensible social-bureaucratic powers.

Examples include instances in which bureaucracies overpower people, often in a surreal, nightmarish milieu which evokes feelings of senselessness, disorientation, and helplessness.

Bureaucracies overpowering people. Senselessness, disorientation, and helplessness. Does this sound familiar? Anyone every dealt with the ATO or ASIC recently?

But take heart. It’s only going to get worse. More public money for school education for no purpose. Higher and less reliable electricity for no purpose. French submarines at twice the price for no additional benefit or purpose.

Perhaps a new expression should enter the lexicon – Australiaesque – an ever growing state effecting policies in no-one’s interests leading to collective economic and social suicide.

